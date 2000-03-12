Crab Salad
Serve this crab and celery salad on crackers, lettuce or stuff it in puff pastry shells.
I found that 2 lbs. of crabmeat was too much for just 4 people, and so I cut the recipe in half served it on a bed of lettuce for 8 as an appetizer. I also added the juice of 1/2 a lemon, which was probably about 1-1/2 tbs. It was very yummy and got rave reviews from my guests.Read More
Didn't like this very much. And the celery should be drained after chopping. Otherwise, it adds a ton of water to the salad.Read More
Excellent - make a day ahead of time and let the flavors blend.
Tasty & Easy, I left out half of the sugar though, and it tasted good!
I waited until this morning to rate as I wanted to give time for the flavors to blend. I will admit I was worried about how sweet it would be because of the sugar. DO put it in! It is not sweet at all. I think the Old Bay is what makes this recipe. I wouldn't leave it out. If you don't have it - go get it! This is definetly a keeper.
I really liked this crab salad recipe, it was easy and fast to make. We took it to a family picnic and they were telling us how good it was. I didn't have any Old Bay Seasoning, so I didn't add that. I did add 3 hard boiled eggs chopped small to this recipe. We ate it on round crackers and small rolls.
This was superb, just like the deli' make. I will be making this again.
great stuffed in big macaroni shells and serve at party thanks loisann
This tastes so good - a bit spicy, but we like it like that! I did add a little extra mayo to make it easier to dip with crackers.
perfect recipe
This is sooooo good! I made puff pastry shells, as suggested, and served it in that. People thought they were store bought! Oh yeah, duh, 8 T = 1/2 cup mayo, although I added a little extra ;0 Thanks for this keeper!!!
I used 1/2 pound of fresh king crab legs & scaled it down to 1 serving size recipe based on the website (which actually feeds more like 2 people) when topped on good crackers. Followed other reviewers; omitted celery seed, added chopped onions, green onions & lemon juice to freshen up the crab meat. Added a dash of cayenne pepper for a more lingering spice level. Overall great, refreshing crab salad & would serve it at a party!
Ok, now that Lent is here I have to find new and creative ways to get my husband to "not" eat meat. This was very good. I tried it myself for lunch today and was impressed. I did reduce the amount of celery seed and the mayo...didn't want it to be too heavy. It was good. Now I just have to try it out on the hubby. Thanks for the post.
Delish!
I used imitation crab, which we like, since the real thing is so expensive. I thought the seasonings & sauce were just right as written. Thanks, Christine!
This is a tough one to rate... the recipe has potential, but it just wasn't exactly what I look for in a crab salad. First of all, I scaled it down to 1 serving because I'm the only one in the house who likes crab salad. Be advised, the serving sizes are HUGE. I ended up with enough salad to serve at least 3 people quite generously. I cut the sugar down to less than a teaspoon and it was still too sweet for me. I doubled the parsley and almost tripled the mayonnaise to have enough to coat everything. The end result was tasty enough, but as is, this recipe is only worth 3 stars in my book. Thanks, but I'll keep looking for a winning crab salad. :)
My boyfriend LOVED this recipe. I also added a little bit of onion and three hard boiled eggs. Made a great creamy mixture to put on bread or crackers. Will definitely be making this over and over again.
I made this crab salad for a bridal shower after searching through tons of recipes online. All the guests loved it and went back for seconds (and thirds)! I think the serving size was a little off if you are using this as an appetizer. I used the 2 pounds of crab as directed, and there were 11 people at the shower (who were not allergic to crab), and we had enough to sample the night before and we had some leftover. This recipe won rave reviews from the crowd.
Yum! This crab salad is great because you really get to taste the fresh crab, not cover it up. I followed the recipe except for using fresh parsley and minced celery leaves since I didn't have celery seed on hand. Good on crispy round crackers :)
i stuck with the recipe except for the celery -- i didnt have any -- but my family and i really enjoyed this-- i'll be adding this to my favs!
Way to much celery seed. Everyone complained about the seeds. Next time I will try it with 3/4 less seed.
I had set out to cut this recipe in half, thinking I had about 1 lb. of crab meat. That was before I realized my daughter helped herself to much of the crab meat. Given that I only had less than 1 lb., I just eyeballed all the ingredients rather than measuring. Having said and done all that....this was fantastic! Close to the crab salad served at our local Golden Corral, only better. This has great flavors happening. Definitely recommend preparing this a day ahead of when you want to serve it, so the flavors have time to get acquainted. Thanks for this recipe.
This was good, just not what I had my hopes up for. I knew going in there would be WAY too much celery so I cut that back to about a tablespoon or so of very finely diced (just enough to give this some crunch). I didn't want my crab to drown in celery. I'll probably make again at some point, but it was just not super-delish.
This was so so good. I used light "real" mayo and scaled this down for just hubby and myself. This reminds me of the seafood sandwich you could get a Subway a few years ago. You can eat this as a sandwich or as a dip. A keeper for sure. Ate the leftovers today, even better!
Fortunately my crab was sweet so I didn't need to add any sugar. The Old Bay gave the salad such a nice flavor. Thanks Christine!
I love to bring this to gatherings, people always ask how to make it. Instead of adding old bay seasoning and celery seed sometimes I like to add chives and a couple tbs of white onion. The real key to this recipe is the sugar. It tastes great just on crackers, or in a pasta salad. I have even used it instead of tuna in serving sandwiches.
Meh. Nothing special, IMHO. Rather than eating the SAME boring frozen entrees for lunch again this week, I opted to try something new. While this wasn't "awful," it wasn't an instant "favorite" either. I found this to be a quite bland, somewhat dry (I had to add an extra T or so of mayo to my salad in order to achieve the creamy texture I was looking for) and calling for WAY too much celery. I halved everything (just feeding myself), but recommend keeping the spice amounts as is, at least everything but the pepper.... I thought allowing the flavors to meld in the fridge until dinnertime would improve this, but no such luck. :( NOTE: I ended up using shredded imitation crab (that's what my grocer's deli uses in their "salad"). For the purpose it's intended to serve, fresh crab is just too pricey! Served on a croissant with iceberg lettuce and chips on the side, this certainly satisfied my appetite, but wasn't as enjoyable as I had hoped. Too bad. I'd like to have made this again, but wrapped in lettuce leaves or stuffed in cold pasta shells. Thanks anyways, Christine! :-)
This was really good. Only changes I made was I added a little extra mayo, used 1 teaspoon celery salt instead of celery seed (that's what I had on hand) and some chopped green onions. I made it today for Father's Day, and I think it will be a hit. ***Here's an idea. After making the salad, stuff it inside of cooked jumbo pasta shells for a great appetizer. It makes a great presentation and people love it! I had this once at a work potluck and it got rave reviews. Thanks for the recipe - it's great!
A great recipe.
Used as a base and doctored it just a little. I like my salad a little lighter so I substituted 1/3 of the mayo for sour cream. Also I added chopped onions and pimentos. Rave Reviews!!
This recipe has great flavor made a day ahead. I followed recipe exactly except added half the sugar. Next time I will use celery flakes instead of the seeds. Just a personal preference cause I thought there was too much seed and couldn't really taste it over the pepper.
I didn't follow the measurements per se, just tossed in the amounts that seemed okay. I also used Lowry's instead of Old Bay--SIL doesn't have Old Bay. I served on a bed of lettuce with crackers. Not bad, actually, but I did have to add a lot of pepper and salt, and I also added in a bit of lemon juice. Thanks for the recipe.
I substituted the sugar for a cup of chopped fresh mango and it really gave it the sweet it needed! It came out great!
Yummm! Taste's just like the deli. Needs a little more mayo als. Tastes great with small shell macaroni of course you'll have to adjust the amount of mayo to your liking. Thanks Christine. Patti
We had King Crab left from Christmas and I was craving crab salad!! I must say, I changed a few things, but it turned out fantastic!! I am a miracle whipper (which I doubled and then some) so I left out the sugar. Changed the parsley to dill and added a teaspoon of lemon juice. I cut down the celery to 1 cup and added quartered cherry toms, diced onions and green pepper. The Old Bay really made this--it was nice and spicy but not overkill. Thanks--I'll be making this again REAL soon! I think I'll try it with shrimp next and add some pasta!!
Made this for lunch and it was good, but even better the next day (the flavors really came together) It was great as a side but even better with Pita chips.. Mmm Mmm! everyone at lunch asked for the recipe. Its way easy to make and I like that!
This is a really easy, yummy way to have a low-carb lunch! I prefer it without any sugar and with a pinch of salt. I also substitute half the Mayo for Greek yogurt.
I was looking for a seafood pasta salad, so at first I was going to add some shell pasta. It doesn't need it. I used imitation crab and left it really chunky and it wound up being alot. I'm glad I didn't add the pasta because we would have been eating this forever. Overall very good and worth a try!
This was a tasty low fat dish. Next time I would omit the paprika or use less. Also, didn't use Old Bay because we were out. The sugar added a nice sweetness.
We doubled this recipe and served it as one of our cocktail wedding reception / housewarming party appetizers. It went over really well and looked great in a pedestal bowl on a platter of crackers. Sprinkled with chopped green onion to dress it up a bit. (Almost forgot! We used 1/2 real crab meat and 1/2 fake and it was still good and cost less!)
YUMMY DELI-STYLE.
Love it! I used homemade olive oil mayo with this recipe & also added some salt.
Great recipe! Used for a baby shower. We added sugar to taste and a little more Old Bay was needed. We made it a day ahead and the flavors blended very well!
I, like other people, am really surprised by the amount of food this makes! I went so far as to do a calorie count on the recipe thinking that possibly they had doubled something accidentally but the calories come our pretty close to that in the nutrition information. It is likely about 10-15 more calories per serving. As for the recipe, I followed it to a T. I love the balance. I thought the amount of mayo would be a problem but after making this I realize the problem with other recipes is that they have been adding too much. I give the recipe 5 stars as following it produces a wonderful recipe that all loved and that I would serve to guest as well. I will be keeping this recipe in my box for future meals. For personal testing, I will be switching the celery seed to dill weed for the next batch and will post the results. Thank you for a wonderful recipe!
I made this this morning and my boyfriend just tasted it and said it has a great taste. I would easily give it 5 stars by my own but he is so picky and loved it. Thank you for this Great Recipe.
I used imitation crab, used celery salt in place of the seed (about 1/4 tsp) added 1/2 C minced green onion and added about 1/8tsp granulated garlic, dash of dried dill flakes and juice of 1/2 lemon, along with the rest of the recipe ingredients..WOW WOW loved it
This was fantastic! I loved the simple, succulent taste of the fresh lump crab meat and old bay seasoning, plus the sugar brought out some of the sweetness of the fresh crabmeat. It was so quick and easy to make too! Brought this to a potluck and served it stuffed in small croissant rolls and now everyone wants the recipe. Thanks!
Delicious! Next time I will use only 1 tsp of celery seed....2 seemed a little much for my taste...but otherwise...fabulous and easy!
Yum, just like you would get in the store but fresher tasting. Only thing I added was a little bit of lemon juice.
WE love this recipe! Thank you!
It was a little flavorless. My husband nor I did not enjoy it.
Very easy to make and extremely tasty!!
Good recipe. Added peas and lemon pepper. Probably would even be better if I let it flavors sit and blend for a while.
This is excellent! I used imitation crab, (light) Miracle Whip, Splenda and celery salt. My son requested a bit of lemon, green onion and some Pampered Chef Dill Mix. You really should make this a day in advance so the flavors have time to get happy together.
Delecious as it is I would assume but seeing as we love onion I added a large diced up sweet onion.
Very tasty and simple to make. I did not add the chopped celery (didn't have) or sugar (feared it would make it too sweet). I used 8 ounces imitation crab that I minced in the food processor. I also added 1 small can tiny shrimp that I stirred into the mixture at the end. I used the mixture to spread onto tortillas and rolled them up jelly-roll fashion. Let chill over night before I sliced and served.
Very good recipe! In one batch I left out the sugar and added sweet onion powder to cut the calories.(My fave) I also made a batch using splenda instead of sugar for those who like extra sweetness...both got great reviews.
nice change for warmer weather. Used imitation as couldn't find real
I cut the recipe down to 1 serving and it was still enough for 2 large sandwiches. I omitted the sugar, parsely, and pepper, and used fake crab. Yummy!
Really good! I added shrimp! Two thumbs up
Always been envious of my sisters crab salad. Now mine is better than hers! :)
Pretty good. I didn't have any celery seed on hand and I used fat-free plain yogurt (for the mayo) and splenda (for the sugar). Tasted good with fat free saltines for a healthy snack!
This was delicious. I followed the recipe exactly, but cut it down for 2 people. 1/2 pound of fresh crab meat was plenty.
simple and awesome! I omitted the celery seed. great with tortilla chips.
Absolutely the best.
Thanks for this delicious recipe. I used 2 Tablespoons fresh parsley from our garden, used less sugar as another reviewer suggested, and otherwise followed the directions as written.
I had an 8 oz. package of imitation crab meat in the fridge, which is already sweet, so I decreased the sugar to 1/2 tsp and seasoned to taste with the other ingredients, subbing a couple shakes of dried celery flakes. While I like Old Bay, it made my salad a pinkish-orange color, which isn't too appetizing. I'd much rather eat a bright white crab salad! I also added a couple squeezes of lemon and micro-finely chopped white onion, since I prefer it in crab salad. It was edible, but not the best crab salad I've had. To be fair, I did try the remainder this morning, and although the flavors had melded some, it still wasn't really what I was hoping for. Will keep searching for a better crab salad recipe!
I followed the recipe exactly and served it with gluten free crackers...it was a hit.
Made this for my Hannuka party and everybody loved it. I used imitation crab meat, did not use celery seed or Old Bay. Threw in some red chopped onion.
Delicious and easy to make. I doubled the mayo mixture as it was too dry as directed in the recipe.
Made this following the recipe to the best of my ability. I added additional dressing (mayo and seasonings) because the amount called for didn't begin to cover the amount of crab and celery. I like this OK but most of the taste is celery and spices. Crab kinda gets lost. I'm glad I tried this recipe and may make it again; just not what I expected.
I added a bit of dill, garlic powder, cayenne, and True Lemon (ie, dehydrated lemon juice). I also used surimi (fake crab/krab made with pollock) and omitted celery and paprika (didn't have them) and cut out the sugar. (Surimi is already sweet, and I'm reducing carbs.) Lastly, I used half low fat mayo, half avocado oil mayo. It was excellent and much better than store bought, at least once I messed with the proportions (I only eyeballed it because I was making a single portion and in a hurry.) I didn't wait for it to meld, and it was still really good. I only wish I'd made more for later!
This not only tasted great, but was so easy to make. I made it for a pot luck, and there was no leftovers! The only thing I changed was substituting the parsley for cilantro, I liked the contrasting tastes better!
I didn't have enough mayo so I added a tablespoon of Siracha mayo to 3 tbsps of regular.! I actually quartered the recipe because of that but wow wee! I used just a little less than a tablespoon of sugar and it was good. Just adjust to your own liking. This was great on crackers but I really want to serve this in the large pasta shells for a party! I bet it will look beautiful!
I used this recipe as the base for my first attempt at crab salad and it turned out fantastic. It's a drier salad, so adjust accordingly. Changes I made: out of c. seed--used a bit of c. salt instead; added part of a green onion, diced--it really permeates the salad; added bacon; added a dollop of sour cream.
This was ok...I think next time I will add cubed or shredded sharp cheddar.
I used imitation crab because the recipe did not state to use fresh. I left out the celery because I don't care for it. I also am trying to cut back on sugars so I also left it out. Wow this is sooo yummy. I ate mine on french toast as a sandwhich. Thank you for posting!!!
Followed the recipe except that I didn't have celery seed so I subbed dill seed (tip from some online source). It was just plain so I added lemon juice, some red onion, more old bay and paprika which helped but it was still too sweet. We used it on top of saltine crackers and ended up putting some horseradish cocktail sauce on it to jazz it up. Will keep searching for another crab salad recipe.
great as a spread or on a small bun. Thanks.
I did not make this exactly as the recipe is written, nor have I made it in the past as written. Although these are minor changes , I added finely sliced green onion (whites and greens) and finely chopped green bell pepper, both to my taste. I also used a homemade, multi-purpose dressing blend of equal parts mayonnaise & salad dressing with some canola oil, sugar, and a little vinegar instead of just mayo. It was excellent and will make it again.
Love this salad made it tonight and family just loved it
Thought this was great and very enjoyable. I halved the recipe (only had 1lb of crab meat), and substituted Serve for sugar (keto diet). Will definitely be making this again.
So, used artificial crab and left celery out (family not celery fans...), and it was STILL really good. Way more flavor than I would have thought
I made this exactly as it was written and chose this recipe based on the reviews & stars. Since Old Bay Seasoning already has celery seed in it and celery salt I was skeptical of the 2tsp additional celery seed that was called for. This was horrible! It tasted bitter and left a strong celery seed taste plus myself & company picking the seeds out of our teeth. I then rinsed it thoroughly in a colander to get as much of the celery seed as I could out. Then I remade it without the additional 2 tsp celery seed. Maybe everyone buys a different brand than I used, Durkee. Everyone who rated this seriously added the additional 2 tsp celery seed in it & not a 1/8 -1/4 tsp or left it out? It was a good thing I did not make this any earlier to let the seasonings blend well into the crab otherwise the crab after rinsing it probably still would have picked up the strong flavor causing an expensive waste. Now that I remade it we'll see how it tastes tonight after letting the dressing meld with the crab and celery . I did add fresh parsley instead of dried. So far it tastes good but still will add different seasonings to improve the flavor more next time. At this stage still, I would only give this recipe 3 stars.
Good. I did add way more seasonings than it called for because I found it bland. Tripled the old bay. Doubled the celery seeds. Used some seasoned mayo too. (mixed garlic mayo and chipotle)
The boys all love this and its super easy!
Really turned out well. Reduced celery to 1/4 cup. Substituted 1/2 cup shallots and 1/4 cup red onion for onion. I’m not a very good cook and this made me look like a chef to my family!
Tastes Great like mother made or the deli serves. Very similar to the deli version and definitely something I will make again. The family really liked it so this is a winner on all counts! The recipe is fine as printed, but I only used 5TBSP mayo, 1.5 pound imitation crab and lobster, and added finely chopped 1/2 green pepper and extra Old Bay Seasoning. Tastes even better when the flavors mix overnight. We just serve it on a lettuce plate with crackers. YUMMMM. Thank you Christine!!
I have made this salad several times now. Absolutely wonderful. I would suggest you cut your crab meat (I have been using imitation crab meat) very fine. We have been eating it on a crusty Kaiser type roll. It's a fav!
Important note if you are accustomed to crab salad with lot of dressing: If you follow this recipe to the "T," you will end up with very little dressing (sauce). I increased it incrementally, but in the end had to double the sauce. Had I not done that, the salad would have been WAY too dry for us. Several other reviewers mentioned adding mayo but I couldn't find anybody that emphasized this point, so I think it's worth passing along. The salad is spicier than most crab salads, but was an awesome change. My wife--not much one for variety--didn't seem as thrilled as I was. I'd have given it a five. Since she rates the recipe at a three, four stars is our compromise. I'm betting that it tastes even better tomorrow.
I used Splenda and that may have been what made it too sweet ..? Maybe just 2 tbsp so instead...
This crab spread is awful!
I cut the recipe in half . Served over fresh spinach - delishous.
Tasty!!!
We hated this.
A very good salad. But when I make it again I would use a less black pepper. It is pretty peppery—which I like but not everyone does.
I loved the Old Bay in this recipe. It made ordinally imitation crab taste like real crab.
I didn't really much care for this recipe. I think the celery seeds, celery and parsley was to much.
Got a great deal on the "artificial" meat on clearance. Went directly to this recipe. I added a bit more mayo, a couple Tbsp. It's as good as I've ever had.
