Crab Salad

I made this exactly as it was written and chose this recipe based on the reviews & stars. Since Old Bay Seasoning already has celery seed in it and celery salt I was skeptical of the 2tsp additional celery seed that was called for. This was horrible! It tasted bitter and left a strong celery seed taste plus myself & company picking the seeds out of our teeth. I then rinsed it thoroughly in a colander to get as much of the celery seed as I could out. Then I remade it without the additional 2 tsp celery seed. Maybe everyone buys a different brand than I used, Durkee. Everyone who rated this seriously added the additional 2 tsp celery seed in it & not a 1/8 -1/4 tsp or left it out? It was a good thing I did not make this any earlier to let the seasonings blend well into the crab otherwise the crab after rinsing it probably still would have picked up the strong flavor causing an expensive waste. Now that I remade it we'll see how it tastes tonight after letting the dressing meld with the crab and celery . I did add fresh parsley instead of dried. So far it tastes good but still will add different seasonings to improve the flavor more next time. At this stage still, I would only give this recipe 3 stars.