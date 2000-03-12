Crab Salad

156 Ratings
  • 5 94
  • 4 44
  • 3 9
  • 2 5
  • 1 4

Serve this crab and celery salad on crackers, lettuce or stuff it in puff pastry shells.

By Jackie

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the crabmeat, celery, mayonnaise, celery seed, paprika, sugar, pepper, seafood seasoning and parsley. Mix well and refrigerate until chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
500 calories; protein 51.9g; carbohydrates 14.6g; fat 25.3g; cholesterol 183mg; sodium 1331.3mg. Full Nutrition
