Pumpkin Cheesecake Squares

Cinnamon chips and sugar cookie dough add a interesting (and easy) twist to a dessert that's great any time of year. I serve these with a dollop of Cool Whip.

By TOMGIRL

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
5 hrs
total:
6 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13 inch baking dish
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Pat the cookie dough into a 9x13 inch baking dish to cover the bottom, and sprinkle evenly with the cinnamon chips. Bake in the preheated oven until the crust is lightly browned, 12 to 14 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, beat together the cream cheese, sugar, pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla until smooth with an electric mixer. Beat in the pumpkin until combined, then beat in the eggs until the mixture is smooth. Pour into the baking dish, and return to the oven. Continue baking until the center of the mixture has set, 30 to 35 minutes.

  • Cool the baking dish on a wire rack to room temperature, then refrigerate until cold, about 4 hours. Cut into 18 squares to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
524 calories; protein 8.8g; carbohydrates 46.1g; fat 34.5g; cholesterol 112.1mg; sodium 382.8mg. Full Nutrition
