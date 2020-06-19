Pumpkin Cheesecake Squares
Cinnamon chips and sugar cookie dough add a interesting (and easy) twist to a dessert that's great any time of year. I serve these with a dollop of Cool Whip.
I was a little scared to make this because it was for my family, but I'm glad I did. My Aunt Martha (who is the goddess of baking) even said it was absolutely delicious! Here's some tips though: Add a little more pumpkin spice. Not too much to overcome the cheesecake flavor, but to make it really burst in your mouth. Grease the pan (obviously). And cut it TWICE: once about twenty minutes after its baked and setting, and the other time about four hours after you put it in the fridge. It'll help getting it out. The cookie wont stick to the bottom if you let it cool before you pour the pumpkin in. And this tastes wonderful with whipped cream. :] I was going to put a picture up, but everyone snatched it before I could get a piece to myself!Read More
This recipe sounded great but the execution just did not measure up! Like other reviewers, I could not find cinnamon chips, so I used approximately 8 oz. of butterscotch chips for a touch of flavor then sprinkled cinnamon on top of the pumpkin mixture. The chips melted through the cookie dough and stuck to the bottom of the pan (which I did spray before spreading in the cookie dough). I lost most of the cookie layer due to the melted chips and had more of a cream cheese bar instead. What a mess in the pan though! Next time, I would either use more cookie dough, or less chips. A graham cracker crust underneath may also be a good alternative to the cookie dough.Read More
These were excellent! I made just as the recipe stated, but substituted a little over 8oz of fresh pumpkin puree for the canned pumpkin. Cheesecake can be a little difficult in terms of knowing when it has been baked long enough, but this recipe turned out perfect after baking the filling for just 30 minutes. I did use a 9.5" X 13.5" pan as opposed to 9 X 13, and used the entire container of sugar cookie dough (which turned out to be a hair less than the 16oz stated in this recipe). As the previous review stated, make sure to spray the pan before you press in the cookie dough, or you will have a difficult time getting them out. These were definitely a hit with everyone I work with!
A friend made this and it was very good...the instructions did not say to spray the pan (definitely do this)...otherwise, great recipe. Thanks for posting!
Wow, I love these bars! The cookie crust, the cinnamon chips and the creamy cheesecake all make this an awesome recipe. My hubby took them into work and his co-workers all raved! I've never used cinnamon chips before, and I'm glad I did because they are wonderful in this recipe - definitely use them if you can find them! I had a 16.5 oz. package of sugar cookie dough and just used the whole thing. Be sure to grease the pan!! The only other change I made was to double the pumpkin pie spice. Great recipe!
Oh my goodness gracious. This dessert is freaking LETHAL. I did spritz my pan with cooking spray before pressing the cookie dough batter into the pan. I used one of those mixes of cookie dough that you just throw in the extra ingredients and wa-la, you have cookie dough. I did use reduced fat cream cheese (for all the good that did, really) and I used homemade pumpkin pie spice, which I increased to two teaspoons, and organic pumpkin mash I made myself. This is pretty darn good, though I think I might use a different sugar cookie base next time. I don't know if I'll make it and keep it at home next time. It's really freaking good and really not diet friendly. The only reason I didn't five star it is because I think it needs the extra spice. I wish there was an option for four and a half.
This was a great recipe!! I was a little worried about halfway thru though. I used a glass dish to bake in and the sugar cookie dough bubbled up a lot, I thought I had done something wrong. It turned out SO GOOD!!!!!!!!! I am definitely making this again without a doubt!! Only thing I changed was I substitued reg. cinnamon for the cinnamon chips!! It turned out GREAT!!
Took much longer than 35 minutes to bake, and if you are using a glass pan, turn the heat down. Also, I couldn't find cinnamon chips, so I used white chocolate chips and sprinkled cinnamon on them. Very tasty!
This was really good. The whole family liked it. I could only find a 16.5 oz cookie dough so I used the whole thing. I was kinda worried about using the whole bag of cinnamon chips but did it anyway with no regrets. I used a heaping teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice and I think it could have used a little more. HINT - I can only find cinnamon chips around the holidays with the baking goods/chips so be sure to stock up when you see them.
I needed something different to make for a Christmas luncheon at work. I am so glad I made these squares. I was not able to find cinnamon chips so substituted ground cinnamon. I also was unable to find sugar cookie dough do to all the "santa" cookies being made, so I substituted chocolate chip cookie dough! What a hit at the luncheon! Several co-workers have asked for the recipe. I will definitely make this again!
I made this cheesecake and it came out awesome. I did make a few minor changes from the recipe. I added a cup of sugar and 1 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice. I didn't add the cinnamon chips because the store didn't have them. I just sprinkled some cinnamon on the cookie dough instead. The only glitch was that the crust burned on the underside. But that could be my error as I baked it for 40 minutes. I had the pan lined with parchment paper, too. When I make this again, I will only leave it in the oven for 30 minutes. Thanks for a great recipe!
I pressed the cookie dough flat against the bottom which made it difficult to get out. I recently learned that when pressing any kind of dough into the bottom, it should be loose and that helps to cut it after baking.
Came out delicious and definitely plenty to go around. I did add more spice as others suggested and substituted white chocolate chips w cinnamon sprinkled on top in place of cinnamon chips. It was the hit of Thanksgiving!
LOVE IT! Made it for a party with a bunch of girl friends and it was such a hit!! I can't say I was able to scoop it out of the pan to make it look as classy as the pictures but the taste was awesome! I like many other reviewers couldn't find cinnamon chips so I actually thought it might taste good with a little crunch and added cinnamon cereal instead. I will def be making this again!!
Very simple and very yummy! Made a test batch and decided I'll definitely be bringing these for Thanksgiving dessert! I would definitely recommend spraying the pan. I couldn't find any cinnamon chips so I just sprinkled ground cinnamon over the sugar cookie dough prior to cooking. I also opted for Stevia instead of sugar. The pumpkin taste is very mild. Next time I'll try adding more pumpkin pie spice or another half can of puree.
Definitely grease the pan before putting the cookie dough on the bottom. I think it would have helped to let the cookie dough cool a few minutes before adding the pumpkin topping as it was hard to spread because my crust was bubbly and poofy. I should have listened to my gut instinct on that one. It came out fine, just hard to spread the pumpkin around the puffy crust to make it more even. The taste was amazing! I used the whole cookie package (mine wasn't 18 oz) and just used my pampered chef roller to help spread it out evenly.
These came out great. Couldn't find the cinnamon chips so used white chocolate, but not a whole bag... the cookie crust is sweet enough. Everyone wanted a few to take home! Easy to dish out and serve if pre-cut while cooling.
I was really nervous to make these after reading the last few reviews, but I am happy to report that it was a huge hit! So, I only baked the crust for 10 minutes, I doubled the pumpkin pie spice and I cut them into squares before totally cooling. Also, I cooked for 30 minutes, then turned off the oven and left them in for another 20 or so minutes. It is always so hard for me to tell when cheesecake is done! I WILL makes these again and will probably add more spice (maybe a little nutmeg and cinnamon). My SIL who doesn't eat dessert ate one and took one for the road, and my MIL raved about the crust. Thanks for the great recipe!
The cheesecake came out great and tasted fantastic. I followed the suggestion to double the spices and I used a graham crust instead of sugar cookie crust. I couldn't find cinnamon chips, either and used white chocolate chips. Definately would NOT do that again. Then chips were to sweet and hard and did not add anything to the cake. Other than that the taste is very nice.
This was so easy and turned out perfectly after 30 minutes! Next time I'm going to try with milk chocolate chips!
I thought that this recipe was fantastic! Everyone at my Thanksgiving table loved it, even my sister, whos never liked cheesecake, loved it better than the classic pumpkin pie. The only thing i changed was instead of putting a sugar cookie dough crust, i made a simple graham cracker crust (wonderful flavor combination with the cheesecake) I thought that this recipe was a great addition to our table. I will definitley make this again.
I made this exactly as stated, except i sprayed the pan. It was still pretty difficult to get out but I tell you, no one cared. No one cared that it wasn't a perfect square that came out (and most had whip cream on it anyway) but just raved about it the whole time. My cousin came up to me and said "I'm known as the Picky Eater. And believe me, I'm picky. This - 2 thumbs up." I knew it was a winner then and when everyone went back for seconds. As for me, I loved it, everyone was delighted by the crust. :) And it is so easy to make!
Sorry I can't rate this recipe very high. No one at the Thanksgiving potluck thought they were very good at all. I guess maybe I messed something up but not sure what. The bottom crust was rock hard and the filling was pasty. I have a pretty good reputation for bringing good desserts and this one was definitely a flop - sorry. Will not be making again....
Cut the squares BEFORE cooling!!! I made this for a work luncheon and it was a disaster, but only because the crust/cookie was like (attempting) to cut through a layer of bricks. I cut one batch before it chilled completely and it cut perfectly but once I chilled it to set the cheesecake, it was impossible to slice. What I was able to rip from the whole cake still tasted great but was just too difficult to slice to make it a success.
Made these for a football party we were having this weekend and everyone LOVED them and everyone went home with the recipe! I used 1.5 pkgs of Pillsbury Sugar Cookie Squares and they were great, but next time I am going to add a little more cream cheese than called for. The pumpkin kind of overwhelmes the cheesecake taste, but they are still one of the best desserts I've made in a while! Not too heavy either!
it was pretty good. i made it twice and it was much better the second time with the cinnamon chips.
I took this recipe to the church cookout. Several people were asking who brought it and complemented on it. Personally, this is a new weakness of mine. Love the combination of sugar cookie, cinnamon chips, and the cream cheese mixture! Yummy!
Pretty good, but I expected it to be better.
Easy and delicious!
These were a big hit with my family! Being cut up ahead of time and served individually with whipped cream helped on the "eye appeal", and the flavor was light and awesome!
Very yummy recipe! Made for work and everyone raved about it! Definitely did not have any leftovers. Even non-pumpkin lovers (like my husband) liked it!! I made a couple of changes, as others said I sprayed the dish! I also used a cookie dough mix instead of refrigerated cookie dough, much easier to spread! I could not find cinnamon chips and had white chocolate chips on hand so I used those instead, turned out very good!!! Will be making this again this week for a Halloween party at work!!! :)
I took this to work yesterday, everyone loved it. Am taking the recipe today to run copies off for them. I used a yellow cake mix and instead of pumpkin pie spice I used cinnamon,ginger and ground cloves in the amount that is on the can of pumpkin. I feel that this gives it a more spicy flavor. Will definitely make this for Thanksgiving.
I love this dessert! I make it every fall. The pan has to be greased with a ton of butter or Pam so the cookie dough won't stick, but other than that it's an excellent recipe. ??
Instead of making squares, I made this in a 9in spring form pan for Thanksgiving! It was a big hit! :)
Wow, these are really good. Never been a big fan of pumpkin pie so this is a good alternative. I now stock cookie dough and cinnamon chips so I can make all year long. Cinnamon chips are mostly available over the holidays so load up. The cinnamon chips are also really good in oatmeal raisin cookies.
These were a HUGE hit with the people at church a week ago. I couldn't find the cinnamon chips, so I used peanut butter chips. I also used a little more of the cookie dough, so the crust was a tad thicker. And I had fresh pumpkin, so that's what I used. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe!