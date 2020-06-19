Pumpkin Cheesecake Squares

I was a little scared to make this because it was for my family, but I'm glad I did. My Aunt Martha (who is the goddess of baking) even said it was absolutely delicious! Here's some tips though: Add a little more pumpkin spice. Not too much to overcome the cheesecake flavor, but to make it really burst in your mouth. Grease the pan (obviously). And cut it TWICE: once about twenty minutes after its baked and setting, and the other time about four hours after you put it in the fridge. It'll help getting it out. The cookie wont stick to the bottom if you let it cool before you pour the pumpkin in. And this tastes wonderful with whipped cream. :] I was going to put a picture up, but everyone snatched it before I could get a piece to myself!

