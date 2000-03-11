Asian Chicken Noodle Salad

my oh my! I had NO idea I would like uncooked bok choy so much! This recipe is just perfect as it stands (is that really me saying that?? lol) Toasting the noodles, sunflower seeds and pine nuts was inspired! I considered spraying them with butter flavored nonstick spray but didn't do it (this time). There are lots of variations that would be fine with this salad, using left over bbq pork, or sugar snap peas instead of the snow peas, adding a few bean sprouts, or some shredded carrot or as other reviewers have done substituting cabbage. I made sure to use fresh lemon in the dressing because it makes such a difference in the brightness of it. All I can say is YUM. Now I'm wishing I would have doubled the recipe because they practically licked the bowl haha