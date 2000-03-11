Asian Chicken Noodle Salad
This easy to prepare noodle salad has plenty of seeds, nuts, greens, chicken, and vegetables.
Awesome salad!!! But please, do not use the 2 tbsp. of butter to toast the nuts & noodles. It is completely unnecessary and simply adds fat and calories. If you have peanut oil, substitute it for the vegetable oil too. It has a more complementary flavor for this recipe. Also, this salad is really good without chicken as well. I served it as a side dish to roasted chicken instead of tossing the chicken in it. I used less of the dressing this way, which cut down on fat and calories too. Overall, great recipe!Read More
The salad was great but the dressing was not to our taste. It also seemed like way too much dresssing for this amount of salad.Read More
Very good salad Xing Jin (cool name)! I changed it up a bit but with really good results. Instead of using bok choy, I used a package of pre-shredded cabbage, a handful of bean sprouts in place of the snow peas and slivered almonds instead of the sunflower seeds. I added a splash of sesame oil to the dressing for extra flavor. The dressing was really good. I only used 1/4 cup of oil and that seemed ample enough. Mine did get a little soggy after sitting a while so I suggest using the dressing over individual servings if you don't plan on eating it all in one sitting. Will pass this one on.
WOW! This dish is delish! I needed it to be especially easy and quick, so I used fully cooked rotisserie chicken from my supermarket deli and cut it up while the noodles and nuts were cooking. Instead of a 1/4 Cup sugar, I only used 2 TBS. and it was just right. I also added about a cup of shredded coleslaw. Adding 1/4 Cup each of sesame and peanut oil, instead of 1/2 Cup vegetable oil, made the dressing very authentic. My husband loved it. I'll be making this again. Thanks! :)
This salad was unique and delicious! I didn't care for the bok choy idea, so I used shredded Nappa cabbage. Eliminated the melted butter and used 1t sesame oil for a more authentic taste. Yum! Thanks Xing Jin.
This is a delicious, more "authentic" ramen salad recipe. However, the flavors tend to weaken quickly, and it isn't nearly as tasty the next day. My solution? Eat it all and don't save the leftovers.
I just served this salad at a potluck and everyone loved it. I substituted pre-shredded cabbage and carrots which made it faster and slivered almonds for the pine nuts (a little cheaper). It was very crunchy and the dressing made it tangy!!
Soooo Tasty! Uses a combination of napa and bokchoy for the greens and added packaged slivered carrots. Reduced the oil to 1/4 cup for the six serving recipe and toasted the noodles without any butter. Was wonderful and lower in fat.
Everyone loves this salad! I make it without chicken and it's just as addictive.
This is soooo good!! My whole family loved it and my friend at work made me trade her lunches when I brought some in (She had Subway). I did use cabbage instead of bok choy, lessened the sugar a little and added a couple splashes of sesame oil for some extra flavor.
Great recipe! Makes a great lite dinner. Also good for an outdoor get together. THe bok choy was a nice change from a traditional chicken salad using lettuce. I don't even think my husband realized that it was cabbage! I used almonds instead of pine nuts...yum!
Very different tasting but we really liked it.
I made this recipe again, but this time I added 2 teaspoons of sesame oil. The dressing was good before, but the sesame oil makes it great! ================================== I made this recipe for a potluck and everyone enjoyed it. Don't skip baking/roasting the noodles and nuts since that is what made the salad flavorful. I would definitely make this again!
Wonderful salad! I felt like I was in a great restaurant eating this. I can't wait to have the girlfriends over and fix this.
An awesome salad! Was perfect for a bridal shower I hosted. Everyone raved! Thank you!
This is an incredibly delicious salad and very healthy too, if you make a few modifications. I don't toast the seeds and noodles in butter, and find them just as yummy. Plus, I replaced the bok choy with pre-bagged broccoli slaw. It's delicious and so easy, I eat it for lunch every day! My kids love it too, when I leave out the onions and pea pods.
This is my kind of recipe! Crunchy and interesting! I loved the combination of seeds, bok choy, chicken, noodles and pea pods. I did find it difficult to shred or grate the bok choy, so I just cut it very thin with a sharp knife. I also cut down on the oil and sugar a bit, but think I will try it full strength next time. Served with rice it made a nice meal. I used leftover rotisserie chicken. So good!
I (nervously) made this for lunch for a Japanese friend, and she absolutely LOVED it! I used sesame oil for the dressing as others suggested. It tasted wonderful! I also cut back on the sugar, but wish I hadn't. This is really REALLY good - and I think any salad leaves would work (like a lot of the other ingredients, bok choi is a little spendy).
Great entree! I mixed in ramen noodle/seed mixture after adding the dressing. I don't think this is a salad that keeps well until serving (do not make ahead and refrigerate). I think the salad needs to be assembled (all parts can be ready to go) at the last minute and served crisp. Crisp is really important in this salad; otherwise it is kind of old-salad bar.
This recipe was FANTASTIC. We cut the dressing in half and it still had tons of flavor. We also substituted red leaf lettuce for the bak choy since we didn't have any on hand - worked wonderfully.
Crave this stuff! YUM!!!
This was yummy for the adults, kids disagreed despite the sweetness. Will make again for adults.
This salad is always a favorite at pot luck parties! I always add lettuce to make it more of a "salad" and cut the oil in half to save calories. I saute the chicken in olive and sesame oil for flavor. And for the dressing I use olive oil instead of veg. oil. Yummy!
This was an awesome salad recipe! I used prepared salad lettuce (to make it easier) and it was great. Loved the blend of flavors and the dressing is great on lots of other salads, etc. Definitely a keeper.
Very good! Especially the addition of pine nuts.
Fabulous!I made this salad for bunco and sent a copy home with everyone.Needless to say, it was a huge hit.I did manage to save a little for lunch the next day and it was even better!
made this for a date last night. it was a huge hit. i followed others reviews and used a premade rotisserie chicken. easy and delicious. will make again.
This was great. I did this without the chicken and it worked fine. One important note though is to mash up the ramen fully--otherwise, you get large chunks that can hurt the teeth!
Yum! We had this for dinner tonight. I made it according to the recipe, except for the water chestnuts (didn't have any in the pantry, and didn't want to go to the store!) and used slivered almonds instead of the sunflower seeds and pine nuts (toasted w/o the butter). I added the dressing right before serving, as one reviewer suggested, but I think I will add it earlier next time, and just toss the salad frequently so the dressing will permeate the greens (but will add the nuts and noodles right before serving to keep the "crunch".) Thanks for the newest addition to the rotation!
My family really enjoyed this salad! We also tried adding mandarine orangesand that was good too.
Wonderful recipe! I altered it by using one bag of cabbage cole slaw mix with carrots instead and substituted sliced almonds for the sunflowers and pine nuts. Also used slivers of green pepper instead of snow peas. Will make this again and again.
Fantastic salad!!! Wouldn't change a thing...I served it with egg rolls and crab filled wontons for a fabulous luncheon.
Excellent recipe with a few changes! I use shredded cabbage instead of the bok choy. I use Oriental Ramen Noodles and then add the seasoning pack to the dressing, which gives it a wonderful flavor. I omit the pine nuts and use sliced almonds. Today I threw in some roasted sesame seeds and it was fantastic.
This is a keeper!! I made this for a work luncheon and it was the first dish to go. Everyone asked for the recipe!!! I have made it without the chicken and it is still awesome. Try it!!!
I was nervous about using Bok Choy because I have never prepared anything with it before, but my husband and I thought this dish was FANTASTIC! My kids were not quite as enthusiastic, but I will definitely be making this one again.
my oh my! I had NO idea I would like uncooked bok choy so much! This recipe is just perfect as it stands (is that really me saying that?? lol) Toasting the noodles, sunflower seeds and pine nuts was inspired! I considered spraying them with butter flavored nonstick spray but didn't do it (this time). There are lots of variations that would be fine with this salad, using left over bbq pork, or sugar snap peas instead of the snow peas, adding a few bean sprouts, or some shredded carrot or as other reviewers have done substituting cabbage. I made sure to use fresh lemon in the dressing because it makes such a difference in the brightness of it. All I can say is YUM. Now I'm wishing I would have doubled the recipe because they practically licked the bowl haha
DH doesn't normally like salads, so I made this one night while he was out and loved it! He had some for lunch the next day and actually called me at work to rave about it and move it to the top of the favorites list. We both agreed it is a wonderful meal served with some jasmine rice on the side. Thanks for a great recipe!
I really enjoyed this recipe. I did make a few changes to the original recipe. I add two cups of cabbage, one less of bok choy and didn't add as much oil to the dressing. I will use this over and over. Thank you for this nice alternative to traditional salad.
I'm addicted. I would give it ten stars if I could. I used slivered almonds instead of pine nuts and didn't use the snow peas, too expensive. I used about two tablespoons sesame oil and the rest vegetable oil. The sesame oil really made it good, don't skip it. It was even better the second day, the flavors melded beautifully. I kept going to the refrigerator and taking a fork full the next morning , I must have done that 20 times. I had more chicken so used about two cups, but you wouldn't even need the chicken. It is not overpowering with the soy sauce . You gotta make this one, its a keeper.I don't know how some people could say it is bland
Very tasty. I used regular cabbage and it turned out great. I especially like the sunflower seeds in it.
Very good! The only change I made was using cabbage instead.
For the most part this went over well. The only criticism I have was that I personally feel there was a little too much dressing for the salad even though I added extra vegetables, a beautiful summer squash that I slivered and toasted for 3 minutes in the oven. If you eat it the first day and don't give the salad time to rest it will taste too much like the dressing. The overall flavor was pretty good. (I had some of this salad the second day and it was much better! the flavors seemed to be fully incorporated and it all came together. Even if it is hard, wait to eat this the second day!)
This stuff is awesome! Rather than plain chicken I used some left over chicken breast from a Hawaiian Chicken recipe. My suggestions: Use marinated chicken - it just bumps the flavor a bit, double the chicken and just about everything else because this makes a ton of extra dressing. The leftovers are a bit soggy, so if you want some left over, seperate some out and save some dressing for later.
This was a great recipe! I used some olive oil to toast the sesame seeds and noodles instead of the butter. Also I had to use shredded napa cabbage because bok choy was not available at my local grocery store- it was great!!
This is wonderful and easy to make! I added some green cabbage and sesame oil for more flavor ^_^
I've made this a few times now and really like it with my adjustments, which is just a matter of taste. Chow mein noodle crackers instead of ramen & butter, slivered almonds instead of sunflower seeds and pine nuts, romaine instead of bok choy. I also like to throw on some raw orange bell pepper. And I make the dressing with brown sugar, sesame oil in place of half the veg oil, and mandarin orange juice in place of lemon. Even better: throw some sesame seeds in there as well! Even made as is, I think this recipe is a keeper, though I'm happy with my adjustments now.
4 stars as recipe is written. 5 stars when the seasoning packet from the ramen noodles is added to the oil mixture. Yummy!
I love this recipe! I have made it with and without chicken. To make it easier on myself, I used pre-packaged coleslaw mix. I also decrease the amount of oil. I alwasy get rave reviews every time I bring this to a get-together.
Even my husband likes this one! I've made it a couple of times and will continue to use this salad recipe. Lot's of crunch!
The dressing was great, it really made the salad tasty. I grilled the chicken on the BBQ and added romaine lettuce too.
I took this recipe to a family party and it recieved rave reviews! It was a nice change from standard pasta salad and the Napa cabbage was an interesting taste!
I left out some things I did not have available or didn't feel I needed: seeds, nuts, water chestnuts; and I decreased the oil and used part sesame oil. Makes a great refreshing lunch for work. I think it would be almost as good without the chicken, too.
Wonderfully filling salad. I actually didn't use the dressing. I simply bought asian dressing. I was running late and just needed something fast. Having never created a salad with mentioned veggies, I wasn't sure how it would be received. My husband loved it and my 14 year old daughter too. 11 year old son, picky eater ate the peas. 4 year old found his way too. It became a great flexible meal that could satisfy all. I was worried they would not be full, but it was filling! Next time I do it with the actual dressing suggested.
Excellent... Although I did not have any rice wine ving. I used 1-2 TBS of rice wine and 1/4 cup of reg white ving. It turned out wonderful and I also mixed the Seasome oil with the cruchys... Very good, we each had two bowl...
A big hit at a pot-luck picnic. Keep the oven baked noodles and nuts separate from the rest of the salad until ready to serve. We substituted pumpkin seeds for the sunflower seeds and bagged shredded cabbage for the bok choy. It seemed like there was way too much cabbage, so we halved that and it worked fine. A unique and yummy recipie.
I used 5 cups of the traditional cabbage instead of the bok choy, 1/3 cup of each of the nuts and only 2 green onions. I thought it would be too overwhelming to use all that was originally suggested. But, the recipe turned out great, the dressing was easy and terrific.
This is a weekly dinner item at our house with fights over who gets to take the leftovers for lunch the next day! We skip the pine nuts & snow peas(too expensive), use Napa cabbage instead of bok choy, and sometimes use chicken and shrimp. For the dressing we cut way back on the sugar to just a spoonful or 2 at the very most, but we also add some crunch peanut butter to make it kind of Thai-ish. Delicious!!!
This was absolutely incredible. Next time I would double the amount of bok choy and reduce the amount of sugar.
Fabulous, I don't add my noodle in the bowl. I use them as croutons so they stay crunchy. Thanks for such a great recipe!
I loved this reciped, but I used leftover spaghetti noodles & peanuts, shredded lettuce and a bunch of different veggies in my fridge. It was excellent!
delicious, I wish this wasn't so high in calories, because I could eat it every day!!
This was so good, I served it to company and they loved it. It's so different, a little expensive, but worth it.
Asian food is not really our first choice usually, but we love this salad. I make it often for others so that says alot.
Great flavourful salad. Didn't change a thing! Family loved the contract of the Bok Choy and the crunch of the nuts and ramen noodels.
i saw this recipe and i had to try it. although I didnt have all the ingredients on hand. So here are my modifications. I use red and green cabbage instead of bok choy. I also used frozen peas instead of pea pods. i seared my chicken with little salt and pepper. I used lime juice instead of lemon. and I didn't ha no pine nuts or sunflower seed so i used lightly salted peanuts. i didn't have red wine vinegar so I just omitted it. Still turned out healthy and delicious. Happy fooding.
I don't like crunchy noodles and we don't need the butter so I cooked 2 pkgs. of Ramen noodles per pkg instructions (no seasoning pak)and drained them. Used 1/4 cup EVOO, 1/4 c. water in place of 1/2 c. veg. oil, 1T. Sesame oil, scant 1/4 c. sugar, 1/4 c. sliced almonds. I used leftover Rotisserie chicken. Tossed it all together and it was lovely. I'll make it again. Thank you so much for sharing this with us.
THIS RECIPE HAS THE RIGHT AMOUNT OF CRUNCH AND HEARTINESS TO BE MORE THAN A SIDE SALAD. IT WAS VERY APPEALING TO THE CHILDREN AS WELL AS THE ADULTS.
Wow!!!! what flavour with that dressing!!! Didn't change recipe except to add a little sesame oil to the dressing. First time I've used Bok Choy - interesting veggie... I think substituting bagged coleslaw is a disservice to this recipe.
This was excellent and I will keep this one. My husband who is leary of salads for dinner loved it. Wow! That was the ultimate test at my house. My 14 year old son didn't care for it, but he wanted McDonalds so he can be dismissed!
I wish I could give a 3.5 stars, cause I think this was decent recipe, but not quite 4 stars. I've made it 3 times, and each time I adjusted slightly to get it where I liked it. Most notable change was adding a bit more vinegar to give it more twang. I also chopped the bok choy instead of shredding it.
Easy, Wonderfully tastie, Great the next day for lunch
The first time I made this I used a food processor to cut the bok choy, big mistake since it made the salad all soggy. I gave the recipe a second chance and cut the bok choy by hand this time, and wow, so yummy. Worth a try if you like healthy and unique tasting food.
I add just a couple drops of sesame oil to the sauce as well as a little more soy sauce. Otherwise, absolutely fantastic!
Wow! This salad is awesome. I had to substitute few things because of what I had on hand. I used baby greens and cabbage instead of bok choy. I left out the seeds, nuts and green onion. I added some onion powder to the dressing and used white vinegar instead of rice. Oh' abd I also added some julienne cucumber. Delish!
Wonderful flavor and crunch! Great prepared as a vegetarian dish too!
I really wanted to like this recipe and I can understand why the ratings are high. My 9 yr old thought it was weird with the noodles, and I really was banking on him liking that, since he loves those nasty top ramen. The salad dressing was good, but nothing spectacular. My bf ended up eating it and liking it, but probably wouldn't make again.
This was okay, I did substitute romaine for bok choy
Awesome with the sweet asian sauce.
Delicious! My husband loved it. A few changes: olive oil and splenda instead of veg oil and sugar. I added craisins for colour and more deliciousness.
Great recipe to play with! I substituted baby spinach for the bok choy, and pumpkin seeds instead of pine nuts. I also added a tablespoon of sesame seeds to the nuts and 1 tsp of sesame seed oil to the dressing which I poured on the hot noodle mixture immediately after taking it from the oven. I have also tried it with jumbo shrimp but like the chicken better. It’s a meal in itself and a favorite in our house! Thank you Xing Jin.
This is a great salad. It's sweet, crunchy, and offers a wide variety of fresh vegetables in the mix. This a salad that goes great as a side dish to any entree or alone in a bowl. My wife and I have made the recipe with and without the chicken and preferred it without chicken as simply a side salad. We changed the recipe a little by decreasing the dressing by half (we noticed there was a lot of dressing pooled in the bottom of the bowl when fully prepared) and replaced pine nuts with slivered almonds (pine nuts are just so expensive). We've shared this salad with family and everyone approved. We will be adding it to our recipe box.
Fabulous salad! This was a huge hit at our house. My husband absolutely loved it. I do have to disagree, however, with the prep time of 15 minutes noted on the recipe. It took closer to an hour to prepare. I was horrified at the calorie content, too. But still, a great recipe!!
i had high hopes for this salad but thought it was a bit bland. i think a more flavorful dressing would help if made again
I actually use this recipe only for the dressing, because I like it so much! The other ingredients are delicious too.
This came out great...better than other Asian Chicken Noodle Salad recipes I've tried. I didn't have any pine nuts and forgot to add the chestnuts...but will next time. My wife gave it the thumbs up as well.
This was wonderful! Easy and delicious. My whole family loved it. Only thing I changed because I could not find it was Rice Vinegar instead of Rice Wine Vinegar...
Excellent recipe! My friend made it for a party, then forwarded the recipe to me. We both made it without the chicken and served it as a side dish. So good!
Great!
I didn't care for this.
This was good last night when we made it, but it's SO much better today for lunch! I didn't put the cruncy mixture in the salad, just sprinkled on top of each serving. I'm not a huge fan of the bok choy so I'll probably try using romaine lettuce next time.
This meal was delicious! This was the first time I had ever used Bok Choy and was surprised at how pleasant the flavor. I ended up with too much dressing; I used a slotted spoon to dish it out so that the dressing wasn't overbearing. I will definately add this recipe to my regular meals.
the best!!! i substituted olive oil for the butter and veggie oil, but changed nothing else, except i left the chicken out. this was the best tasting salad i've had in a while. it'll likely be a weekly addition!!!
I made this for hubby's work lunch. He said it was 4*. I followed recipe to a "T".
I did a variation of this recipe and another one on this site. I didn't have any pine nuts or bok choy or chestnuts. and I added sesame oil.
This was good, but I don't think I would make it again
Healthy and tasty recipe. Nice used of ramen noodles which I love.
This is my go-to summer recipe. I can't always afford to add pine nuts, but it's great either way! I am known for drop dead delicious food, so my 5 star rating is unusual. Xing Jin deserves it for this recipe!
I made my own version with baby corn, green beans and spinach. The sauce had a lot of sugar in it so I used agave nectar instead. It got great reviews from my guests. Next time I will try to find a healthier replacement for the ramon noodles.
Loved this salad! Made it twice in the last week because we enjoyed it so much.
