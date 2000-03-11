Asian Chicken Noodle Salad

4.6
215 Ratings
  • 5 159
  • 4 40
  • 3 13
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This easy to prepare noodle salad has plenty of seeds, nuts, greens, chicken, and vegetables.

Recipe by Jackie

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). In a large bowl, mix the noodles, sunflower seeds, and pine nuts with melted butter until evenly coated. Spread the mixture in a thin layer on a baking sheet.

    Advertisement

  • Bake 7 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven, stirring occasionally, until evenly toasted. Remove from heat, and cool slightly.

  • In a large bowl toss together the noodle mixture, bok choy, green onions, chicken, water chestnuts, and snow peas.

  • Prepare the dressing by blending the oil, vinegar, soy sauce, sugar, and lemon juice. Pour over salad, and toss to evenly coat. Serve immediately, or refrigerate until chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
736 calories; protein 20.4g; carbohydrates 43.8g; fat 55.8g; cholesterol 41.5mg; sodium 1054.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022