Bruschetta with Roasted Sweet Red Peppers

This is a fast and easy appetizer or side dish which is colorful and delicious. You'll get compliments. My sons devour this in minutes!

Recipe by Nancy Aigeldinger

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat your oven's broiler.

  • Slice bread loaf into 1-inch thick portions. Brush each slice on one side with olive oil. Broil, oil-side up, until barely golden. Remove from broiler pan and cool.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together roasted pepper, garlic, tomato, basil, and onion. Sprinkle mixture evenly on each toast portion. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 22.7g; fat 3.8g; sodium 358.2mg. Full Nutrition
