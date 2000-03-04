Bruschetta with Roasted Sweet Red Peppers
This is a fast and easy appetizer or side dish which is colorful and delicious. You'll get compliments. My sons devour this in minutes!
This was the best bruschetta I've ever made! I made it twice, once with onions and once without. I think I'd go with half the amount of onion the next time since the onion dominated the other tastes. Overall, it was very delicious.Read More
Although I did alot of tweaking, I still must say this wasn't what I thought it would be. It was edible, but not irresistable.Read More
This is a great twist on the classic tomato-based bruschetta. The balsamic vinegar gives it a little extra bite, while the roasted peppers lend a savory sweetness. Definitely a big hit at parties.
Easy and very tasty. Even better with feta cheese added.
This is absolutley delicious!! I followed the recipe to the letter with the exception of using a couple teaspoons of dried basil, because I didn't have any fresh, and I added 1 Tablesppon of parmesan to the mixture. Be sure to top the bread right before serving because it will get a bit soggy if sitting for awhile. I may toast both sides of the bread next time. I'll be using this recipe often, I couldn't stop eating this. During the summer I plan to roast my own pepeprs, using a blend of yellow, orange and red. This would look beautiful on a platter for summer picnics and barbeques. Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe! :)
Enjoyed this. My husband thought it needed some parmesan cheese on top so I experimented with some remaining pieces. Put shredded parmesan and popped back in the oven -- he liked it better this way but I liked it the other. Also dipped my French bread slices (one side) in the olive oil and then rubbed another slice with the first piece.
Excellent and easy appetizer. Didn't have italian bread so i used texas toast and cut into 4 squares. Worked out nice. Added some chopped up black olives for color. Delicious and will definately make again and again. :)
If you go for the jar of peppers, don't be afraid to use the whole thing! It seemed like a ton so I just added half, then mixed in a little more, then a little more... ended up using the whole thing. Next time I will do the roasted peppers myself but this time I ran out of time. Great appetizer in a pinch!! Definitely sprinkle with grated Parm :)
Yummy stuff. I roasted my own red peppers and used softened sun dried tomatos (no fresh on hand). We really enjoyed this on toasted french bread.
I'm generally not a fan of balsamic vinegar and it appealed to me even less here, so I left it out. While these additions certainly weren't necessary to an already great recipe, adding a little mozzarella took this over the top. (I sometimes add sliced black olives to this too!)
I followed the recipe almost exactly but roasted fresh peppers myself rather than using jarred. It was terrific as an appetizer before Christmas dinner. I spread some leftover homemade basil-walnut pesto on the baguette slices before topping with the bruschetta mixture. The combination of flavors was fabulous.
I made this last night for company coming over - it was a huge hit! everyone loved it - I'll definitely make this again. I used jar roasted peppers becaue I had them on hand, but will try roasting them myself next time.
tasted great with Pantetini toasts!
This was really refreshing and tasty. I halved the basil and added an avocado for color and protein. Excellent!
I made this recipe a long time ago and take it to every dinner party I go to when asked to bring something. Getting back tonight I wanted to take the time to rate it. I received the 100th compliment this evening. A sure fire every time!
great recipe. added some moz cheese per previous posters. will make again.
My boyfriend scarffed a whole plate of this stuff. I didn't use a whole onion though and I like mozarella a lot so I added a little shredded on top. The peppers are a fantastic idea. thanks.
A little Mozzerella cheese and a quick warm-up in the oven makes it a *****
Used a lot less basil and just a little onion. Served this with "Paris toast" instead of the Italian bread. It's all ready to go and makes this a quick and easy recipe.
Quite good! Received many compliments. However, as a matter of preference, I think the roasted red peppers are too sweet. Would suggest increasing the ratio of tomatoes to peppers.
I used the directions on this site to make my own roasted sweet red peppers. http://allrecipes.com/HowTo/roasting-peppers/detail.aspx I used both red and yellow peppers. I did use the onion, but forgot about the onion. Very tasty and my bf went back for seconds.
This was sooo yummy! I made this with "French Baguettes" from this site. This is a nice change from your normal tomatoe bruschetta. Thanx for sharing!
I added feta and chopped mango, plus lemon juice for added bite. Delicious!!
very nice... didn't care for the sweet peppers much but that's just a personal preference...
This was a great appetizer. I used only a bit of onion, used sweet Thai basil and did not put together until the absolute last minute so they wouldn't get soggy. They were a big hit and I will definitely make them again soon!
I did not care for this bruschetta. The bread come out very soggy! Sorry.
I mixed ingredients from this recipe with another. It turned out fantastic. Everyone enjoyed. Love roasted red peppers. Yum!
Per previous rating, topped with a little grated parmesan.
