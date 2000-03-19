Strawberry Romaine Salad II

This is a great summer salad that utilizes fresh romaine, onions, strawberries, and a sweet poppy seed dressing.

By Dort

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix the romaine lettuce, red onion, strawberries, and mandarin oranges.

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, cherry juice, honey, poppy seeds, and lemon juice. Pour over the lettuce mixture, and toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
367 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 25.5g; fat 30.2g; cholesterol 13.9mg; sodium 217.8mg. Full Nutrition
