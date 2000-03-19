Strawberry Romaine Salad II
This is a great summer salad that utilizes fresh romaine, onions, strawberries, and a sweet poppy seed dressing.
The only drawback is the dressing - instead of the mayo concoction - use Marzetti's white (not grey) Poppyseed dressing available at Farmer Jack's in the produce section. Mix in some of the mandarin orange juice to get it perfect. Also - you MUST add in sliced almonds and rice noodles. To make it a main dish - just add bowtie pasta and sliced breaded chicken breast.Read More
I like the idea of adding strawberries to my salad, but the dressing was a little too tangy. Next time I will use honey mustard and I bet it will be delicious!Read More
It was possibly one of the best salads, Ive ever eaten. The one thing that I did change was by using fresh orange chunks as opposed to mandarin from a can. This was excellent.
I have had this salad in the past and have been looking for this recipe for a couple years now. it is is wonderfully tasty and light salad.
Very tasty and very refreshing on a hot day! I did not have any madarin oranges so skipped those, but I did add some fresh pecan halves and they just shone in this salad! :) Thanks for the recipe!
We LOVE this! It is good in winter, also, as we enjoyed it for Christmas dinner.
A welcome alternative to Caesar salad. Everyone loves this one.
delicious! A hit with the kids as well.
I changed it a bit- I only used Strawberries, almonds, feta cheese, and lettuce - the poppy seed dressing is to your taste but absolutely wonderful and EASY! Even my kids eat the feta (and I usually hate it but it is good here).
I really like this salad, but I prefer a different dressing. It was pretty, though, since the maraschino juice turned it pink. I just prefer a non-mayo based dressing, or perhaps I would have liked it better had I thinned it out considerably with some of the mandarin orange juice.
This salad is incredible! It made way too much dressing, next time I will only make a quarter of the amount. Other than that... great recipe! One more note: we all feel this dressing would also be lovely over a bowl of diced fresh fruit.
This salad is great! The dressing was so wonderful! The two together almost taste like dessert they are so good. We will have this often. Next time I will add the pecans as another reviewer suggested.
My personal Favorite
Very yummy and fresh summer salad! Made it as written and it came out perfect! I did triple the dressing because I like extra and leftover. Will make again and again! Thanks!
We LOVED this salad! The dressing tastes like candy. So sweet and yummy! Thanks for sharing!
The only changes were to omit the canned mandarins, decrease the mayo to half a cup, added balsamic-candied walnuts (pecans would've been better but I didn't have any) and cinnamon sugar croutons. KILLER SALAD. The dressing still needs a little tweaking for my taste, but this recipe is company-worthy.
Excellent! I only added toasted pecans and that topped it off!
This was so yummy! I followed the advice of a few people that recommended thinning out the dressing with some of the mandarin orange juice. I also cut back on the amount of the mayo because I wanted to serve this dressed at a pot luck picnic, but I tossed the salad with just some of the dressing and served the rest on the side.
This was a really delicious salad. It had slightly more cherry flavor than I expected (or like) in the dressing, but I just added more mayo to balance it out. Actually, I used plain yogurt for the bulk of it and just a little mayo to round it out. Overall, though, I'd make this again. Yum!
Very yummy. I didn't have the red onion, so I couldn't add that. But super yummy anyways. I added chicken so it could be our main course. Even my 2-year-old loved it! :) There was a ton of dressing though. I would probably half that for next time. Then I think it would be just right. Thanks Dort!
loved it! my husband loves when i make it. i use more spinach and it tastes good with more nutrients. i just don't mix it in because no one likes soggy spinach!
Came out fantastic, thanks for the recipe. Was a home run in our house.
This is easy to make and very tasty. I added about a 1/2 cup feta cheese mixed in as well. Used 1/2 of red onion and it worked fine. Didn't have maraschino cherry juice so used some light syrup from mandarin oranges. Took it to book club recently and everyone loved it and wanted the recipe!
