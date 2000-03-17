Salad with Artichokes

This was given to me by a friend, who got it from a little pasta house restaurant in her hometown. It calls for mixed greens, red onion and artichokes with a vinegar and oil dressing.

By Cindy

15 mins
15 mins
5
4 to 6 servings
  • In a large bowl, combine the mixed greens, onion, and artichoke hearts.

  • In a medium-size mixing bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar, seasoned salt, pepper, and garlic.

  • Pour enough dressing over salad to coat, and toss well. Sprinkle with grated cheese, and serve.

274 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 14.3g; fat 23g; cholesterol 2.6mg; sodium 718.9mg. Full Nutrition
