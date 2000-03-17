Salad with Artichokes
This was given to me by a friend, who got it from a little pasta house restaurant in her hometown. It calls for mixed greens, red onion and artichokes with a vinegar and oil dressing.
This was given to me by a friend, who got it from a little pasta house restaurant in her hometown. It calls for mixed greens, red onion and artichokes with a vinegar and oil dressing.
Made this for Valentine's day and it was very good. I marinated the artichokes and onions in the dressing for a few hours then threw it on the lettuce and sprinkled with parm. I quartered the artichoke hearts and used only about 3/4 of the oil. Also added tomato. It was fabulous, will be a new regular at our house.Read More
Two stars, because it is a lovely salad IF you don't make the dressing as written - without adjusting the oil and vinegar measurements I'm afraid I couldn't even give it that. I can't even imagine how acrid/vinegary this would be if prepared with the 1:1 oil to vinegar ratio! Perfection is 3:1 oil to vinegar and that's what I made. I also used grilled artichokes rather than those packed in water, but artichokes are so delicious any kind would do. I also used fresh shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano. What a shame this recipe HAS to be criticized for its dressing when it is so easily corrected. Four stars, for sure, if prepared using a well-balanced oil and vinegar dressing.Read More
Made this for Valentine's day and it was very good. I marinated the artichokes and onions in the dressing for a few hours then threw it on the lettuce and sprinkled with parm. I quartered the artichoke hearts and used only about 3/4 of the oil. Also added tomato. It was fabulous, will be a new regular at our house.
This is now my standby recipe for salad-I've served it at several occasions, including Christmas, and it's always well received.
Wonderful flavor in the dressing. I did adjust amounts in the salad: 4 cups is 2 servings of salad greens, so I doubled for 4 servings. The dressing makes 19 Tbsp and 6 Tbsp (1.5 Tbsp per serving) is plenty of dressing for 4, so I cut the dressing in half, reducing the pepper by half again. Will definitely make this again. (All that extra dressing explains why the calorie count is so high and why some reviewers found it too salty/tangy.)
Two stars, because it is a lovely salad IF you don't make the dressing as written - without adjusting the oil and vinegar measurements I'm afraid I couldn't even give it that. I can't even imagine how acrid/vinegary this would be if prepared with the 1:1 oil to vinegar ratio! Perfection is 3:1 oil to vinegar and that's what I made. I also used grilled artichokes rather than those packed in water, but artichokes are so delicious any kind would do. I also used fresh shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano. What a shame this recipe HAS to be criticized for its dressing when it is so easily corrected. Four stars, for sure, if prepared using a well-balanced oil and vinegar dressing.
THIS WAS INCREDIBLE! I served this last night with dinner for my family of 3 and it was all gone. My husband had 3 helpings and 7 year old son had 3 plus he finished the rest of mine. I did make a couple of minor changes though. I took out the onions since my family does not like them and added a ripe vine tomato. I also used apple cider vinegar and olive oil instead of what the recipe called for. For the salad mix I used Romaine lettuce. I will make this again at least once a week.
This is now one of my favorite salad recipes! If you enjoy sour, vinegary foods--which I do--you are sure to like this recipe. We had it with clam chowder and fresh French bread, and it was wonderful. Thanks, Cindy!
I forgot to buy the cheese, but even without it, my boyfriend raved about this salad, saying it was restaurant quality and the best I've made. I think he's biased because he loves artichokes, though! I did add a bit of sweetener to the dressing because I thought it was a little tart. Next time I will also add black olives because I love olives. It was very easy to make and it will become a part of my "salad repertoire."
I liked this salad, but next time I will cut down on the vinegar. It was over powering for me. I want to taste the natural flavor of the artichokes and I couldn't with the strong vinegar flavor.
My hubby could eat artichokes every day. Needless to say this salad was right up his alley. I always make him (red wine) vinegar & oil this way, so I had it on hand. I used spinach with mine. Thanks Cindy!
Nice change for a salad and very pretty! I marinated the onions and the artichokes in the dressing (way too salty per recipe, had to add more olive oil) Did not add any more dressing to the spring greens as the marinade with the veggies was plenty! Would of added black olives but did not have any! thanks for sharing!
Loved this recipe! I added some grilled chicken into the mix for a complete meal. Next time I'll cut back on the ammount of red onions. This is definitely going to be a staple
yum, this is a great salad! I think the garlic powder makes the difference. The recipe calls for way too much dressing, however. We liked this salad so much that we made another batch the next day for the remaining dressing.
The greatest thing about this salad is the dressing which is simple but tastes great
My mom has made one similar to this for years. But this one was very good too! Quick and easy and it was a big hit at the party I made it for. Everyone loved it! We'll be making this one again and again. Thanks for sharing!
My husband and I absolutly loved this recipe. It was the perfect blend, not too sour and not too bland. We added garbanzo beans and a couple of other spices and we plan to make it lots more in the future!
Delicious! I'm not a big salad fan. Made this to take to church for "salad night" and it was a huge hit. I modified it to make more - made a huge bowl full and came back empty. If you're not a vinegar fan you may not like the dressing. I am a vinegar fan, and loved the dressing. The artichokes made it better for me.
superb! i skipped the dressing and added my own, newman's own olive oil vinaigrette. i also added some whole black olives. try serving it with the champagne and shrimp pasta or the crab and shrimp bisque. even my boyfriend loved it, and he hates artichokes! :)
We really liked this salad. We didn't eat the onions or artichoke hearts, but thought they added flavor. I was surprised how good this was. We've never eaten any other dressing besides ranch.--but you know you need to try new things when you start dipping everything you eat in ranch! I recommend this one!
My husband and I loved this one. There was enough dressing left over to use again on another salad. Will make this one again. Thanks!
FABULOUS recipe - I didn't have to change a thing! Great taste and easy to make - this will be a new staple in our house. I made it with Lobster Mornay for Valentine's Day and it was a big hit. Thanks so much, Cindy!
this is a great recipe I will add a bit less pepper next time. I have given this to my daughter and sister and they both love it as well THANKS. S.
I am going to give this another try because it was just so salty and inedible the first time. I think this had something to do with the grated parmasan I used. Looked pretty however.
Just what I was looking for - a salad with artichoke hearts and red onion, the only salad fixin's I had on hand and I always keep Parmesan on hand. Simple, next time I think I'll make everything more bite size to distribute the flavor of the arti hearts and red onion more. Great, simple, QUICK recipe!
Nothing that great or bad.
This was a nice, easy change from a typical tossed salad.
This salad was full of flavor and good texture. However, it did not keep well for leftovers.
I don't normally follow recipes to a tee but I did this time (well, almost - I did add roasted chicken AND forgo the onions). Well, I loved the dressing - but like others have mentioned, I, too have a palate that prefers acidity, spice, and salt. I didn't feel that the dressing was too salty, by the way - though it did smell potent, it tasted wonderful and looked elegant. It really was a delightful explosion of flavor (for a salad) that made that boring chicken come alive. As a matter of fact, I think I might try the dressing as a marinade!
This salad is wonderful! It is now a staple at family gatherings.
I changed this around a bit. I wanted more color so I added some black olives and a little diced tomato. I changed the dressing the most. The amount of dressing for four servings is excessive and I was also concerned that it would be way too tart for us. So I made this as a standard vinaigrette, which is 3 parts oil to 1 part vinegar. I seasoned this to taste with the seasoned salt, pepper and garlic powder, and I added the parmesan to the dressing, rather than sprinkling it on top. We very much enjoyed this and would definitely make it again. It was a nice compliment to Linguine Pasta with Shrimp and Tomatoes, also from this site.
Needs a little bit more spice.
Wonderful! The seasonings mesh together like an orchestra. It is easy delicious and refreshing
I liked this recipe but my husband not a big artichoke fan, did not. It was overall pretty good. I used Paul Newman's Italian Lo FAt dressing with 0 carbs, and extra parmesean, if you like artichokes, try it:) I, not my husband, think it is worth your time.
Very delicious! Nice and refreshing for the summer.
very good salad. my 4 year old loved it too.
This recipe was so simple to make. It was served with a spicy meal and held up very well to the strong flavors.
A delicious and quick salad! Perfect for a summer lunch or dinner! This salad satisfied my cravings for the Olive Garden salad...in fact, it's better!
This is a simple salad with outstanding flavor and eye appeal. I served this with a chicken breast pomadora and rosemarie with rice in butter and it was attractive and delicious.
Delicious, but one caveat. DO. NOT. USE. VEGETABLE OIL. Use olive oil. Extra virgin olive oil, ONLY. It is healthier, and tastes WAY better. Trust me.
Very good salad. The dressing does go a long way. I will definetly make again!!
This was fantastic! I followed the advice of a comment and marinated the onion and artichokes for a few hours and it was delicious!
Delicious! I cut the dressing in half and it was still enough. I tried adding tomatoes to some of the salad, but I think it's better without.
I cut back just a tad on the vinegar after reading the reviews and I'm glad I did. I added black olives because I like them with my artichokes. This was the perfect salad to go along with the Personal Portobello Pizza from this site. It will go nicely with a lot I make so it will be used often. Thanks!
This was quite good. I did add some tomato that needed to be used and I subbed green onion for the red as that's what I had on hand. Thanks for sharing!
This has ALOT of potential, but I followed the recipie as is and couldn't eat much of it. Too tangy, and just not right! Give it a try again though.
Delicious! I made this for a family dinner and got lots of positive reviews. I followed others' advice and reduced the oil and vinegar, using only 1/3 cup of each. I also added a can of black olives. Yum.
This is wonderful. I used sesame oil in place of the veg oil. I also did not have black olives so I used green olives. Fabulous.
Great salad! I added black olives and cut down the amount of dressing as previous reviewers recommended and served the dressing on the side.
Very light and delicious. I added baby corn but they worked better in my mind than on my plate. Paired it with a rotisserie chicken and tomato bruschetta for a very yummy summer dinner.
The restaurant that makes this salad is in my college town. They use iceberg lettuce cut in chunks and let the salad marinate for awhile. That's an important step. The other is the red wine vinegar. Do not subsitute or you won't have the same delicious taste. And, LOTS of pepper!
A delicious salad! I added some marinated portobella mushrooms and provolone cheese. I'll use half the dressing next time.
Really good - you can use the stated dressing or make it with your own. I use non-marinated hearts. A regular in our house.
Excellent! I was tired of the same old garden type salads and this salad just stood out enough that I tried it - so glad I did! Only chg was to add dried basil & oregano to the dressing. Took to a holiday party & even the kids (5 to 14) ate it. It's a keeper AND so simple -just be sure & get the artichokes in water & not in oil.
This salad is fabulous. Also added 3 diced roma tomatoes. I mixed up the dressing a few hours before dinner and used 1/2 to marinate the artichokes, tomatoes and onions for a couple hours. At dinner time I tossed all together, added a bit more dressing (not all) and sprinkled with parmeson. This recipe will definately become a regular at my house.
great flavor, brought to a friend's house for dinner and they loved it, said it tasted like it was from the Olive Garden
This is a deliciously different salad. The flavor of the artichokes goes really well with the dressing. As written, the recipe makes a lot of dressing. I actually cut the amounts called for the dressing in half, and it was plenty. I will definitely be making this over and over again!
the red onions were overpowering i added black olives and used romaine lettuce the dressing leaves something to be desired, and i had it in a pitcher to leave it up to the person maybe less vinegar or some sugar in it. i felt it ruined the taste of the salad.
This salad has gone into regular rotation at my house. I follow the recipe as written, with the addition of black olives. Fabulous!
Great favor and healthy! I cut back the dressing by 1/2 and didn't even use all of that. Go light on the dressing when pouring over salad; it's strong. I had feta cheese and sliced almonds and threw those on top. Definite repeat!!
My husband and I loved this, and it was so easy to do!
If you like artichoke hearts, this is the recipe for you. No one else in my family likes them, so I make a half recipe and have it for lunch and again for dinner as the full recipe will serve 4. The only thing I do differently is chopping the onion as I don't like the big rings. Absolutely fantastic just as-is otherwise.
The recipe seems incomplete as the photo shows chopped tomato and olives. I made with them, and I think it would have been missing something without them. The dressing is simple and good but this was a huge amount, with about half left over.
Wonderful salad. Very flavorful, my guests enjoyed it very much. Definately a "make again."
I love making this salad and my family too! Although I added sliced roma tomatoes and cucumber.
I loved this salad made this for dinner and my husband does not usually like artichokes but he loved this. Thank you very much for the recipe.
Excellent salad!
Loved this salad. I used olive oil and fresh garlic and soaked the artichokes in the dressing for a couple hours first. Very clean and fresh tasting...super easy.
The dressing was way, way too vinegar-y - it ruined the whole salad for us. I'll try leftovers with a bottled italian.
This salad turned out even better than I expected, and was a hit when I made it for a large group. The recipe doesn't mention black olives, but they're in the picture, so I added them (about half a can) and I'm glad I did. I also added some dijon mustard to the dressing to help emulsify the oil and vinegar. I'll definitely make this again for myself.
This was delicious! My boyfriend (who says he is not a salad person) had seconds. I followed another's suggestion of cutting the dressing in half and found it plenty moist. I will make this again!
Great side salad!!
I loved this recipe! I doubled everything except the dressing and added grilled chicken to make it the main dish. I found the 1:1 oil and vinegar ration to be a pleasant change to traditional salad dressings, and my husband and 3 young boys loved it.
I took this to girls night out last night. I can't wait for the next potluck so I can bring this again!
Delicious! So easy and very tasty. I’ve opted to use olive oil versus vegetable... but other than that I made it as directed. Thanks, Cindy, for a great recipe!
Surprisingly delicious, considering how few ingredients there are! I added sliced, fresh, black olives (as the picture shows). I cut the artichoke hearts in half. And, the spicing I used was Old Bay (to complement the salmon dish I served as the Main course).
Used adobo in place of seasoned salt. May have gone overboard a bit. Can become very salty tasting if measurements are not exact! Otherwise can stand on it's own or with some sweet italian sausage!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections