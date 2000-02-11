Pork Tenderloin
Here's a great recipe for a pork tenderloin marinated overnight and smothered in a warm apple jelly.
We loved this so much, I made it twice in one week. We devoured it! Just check the roasting time. I thought it seemed a bit off. I checked the roasting chart in my cookbook and cooked it at 425 degrees for about 35 minutes. Also, recipe doesn't specify, but make sure you drain the marinade before roasting.Read More
This recipe turned out great. I didn't have sherry so I used apple juice, nor did I have apple jelly but added apricot jam. All the flavors worked nicely together, and the meat was so tender. I used the leftover meat and sauce in stir fry the next day....delish!!Read More
Delicious!! Tender, juicy, perfect! Served it over rice. This pork has a flavor that's richly sweet but balanced by the saltiness of the soy sauce. I did use "lite" soy sauce because I watch sodium intake. Will definitely make this again soon.
My initial rating of this would not have been a five, but the end result was a five. I cooked this according to the instructions, but my finished product was very raw in the middle. I took it off the dinner table and wrapped it completely in a large piece of foil with all the juices and continued to bake it. As dinner was well over by the time I removed it from the oven, I cooled it and put it in the fridge. My son ate it for lunch the next day and raved and raved over how amazing it was!! He talked about it for 2 days! So, it is a keeper, but I'll do the slow roast method next time (2 hours total). The meat was very tender and full of flavor.
Excellent dish. I did sear the tenderloin on all sides before baking, which I do anytime I cook this cut of meat. This will go into my regular rotation. I served it with Orzo with Mushrooms and Walnuts from this site, and it was fantastic.
This was absolutely delicious! The pork was tender and flavorful, and the apple jelly topping was a perfect complement. I will be making this one often.
This is not a true two-star review, but I'm not sure where else to submit this feedback. It would be great if you could revise the "ready in" time to reflect the fact that this needs to marinate overnight. I'd bought the ingredients & was planning to start it now & serve it in for dinner tonight but just realized I can't do so. Changing that total time would help all those who make the same scatterbrained goof of not reading the entire recipe in advance. Thanks!
This recipe is so easy, yet so elegant. This can be served for a special occasion. I had to print and hand out several copies.
This recipe is fabulous, many of the reviews claim it's too salty. My guess is that they have used a cooking sherry rather than one purchased at a liquor store. Cooking sherry is very salty. This will wow your guests, it's become tradition for my families Christmas.
OUTSTANDING! Absolutely the best flavour I have ever eaten in pork. This is "Five-star restaurant" good. I followed the recipe and ingredients exactly and it was perfect. I do recommend serving the apple jelly sauce on the side, as some may not like its sweetness and a little does go a long way in adding to the wonderful flavour of this meal. I can't wait to have people over so I can serve this to them! I don't think I'll ever make pork any other way again... Thank-you so much, Kim!
This recipe is delicious. I prepared for a brunch I served. It was convienent because I could marinade it the night before and all I did in the morning was cook it. Everyone commented on how tender and delicious it was.
My wife and I both enjoyed this recipe. I cooked it according to the instructions. I served it with the Green Bean and Sweet Potato Medley recipe.
We weren't really crazy about this. As many other reviewers did, we grilled the pork and basted with the marinade. Although very tender and juicy, it didn't pick up much of the marinade flavor. Instructions say to rub the meat with mustard powder and thyme, but when you put it in the marinade, it all falls off the meat. Maybe better to do the rub after it comes out of the marinade?? Didn't care for the apple jelly sauce at all, just tasted like overly sweet melted jelly. I bought a jar of the store-brand apple jelly, and quite honestly, it didn't have a lot of flavor. If I were to make this again, I'd use either orange marmalade or apricot preserves for the sauce, but that's just a personal preference. Sorry, I know this recipe has had great reviews, but it just didn't work for us. UPDATE 8.9.12 Tried this again baking in the oven and using Smucker's Apple Preserves rather than apple jelly...the sauce was chunkier and so much better.
Very nice rub. I had to postpone cooking this dish so it sat in the refrigerator for an extra day. Super flavour. The dry mustard was a little spicy for the kids, but sometimes it's about the grown-ups. lol. I didn't have apple jelly, but did have leftover cranberry sauce from the holidays. Ok, so it's not exactly what the recipe called for, but it's the same concept. Served with brown rice and spinach salad. Really nice dish, and great for preparing in advance and cooking on a weeknight. I took the advice of another reviewer and pan seared the pork in the cast iron pan and then baking at 375 for about 35 minutes. I will try it next time with apple jelly for sure.
excellent, but familiar marinade. I have a similiar for London Broil. What this marinade needs is an apple juice wash 1 hr before cooking to undo th sodium. I poured off the marinade 1 hr prior to grilling and added a cup of apple juice. It cut the salt and I used that liquid with the apple jelly for a reduction gravy (and added another splash of sherry since I poured it all off). It was terrific!
Excellent. One of the few dishes that pleases my kids and my husband. Easy!
Followed the suggestion to cook at 425 degrees for about 35-40 minutes. Had run out of mustard powder so I used some dijon mustard. Used dry Sherry and lite soy sauce, not salty at all. Instead of apple jelly, I used Smuckers Orchard's Finest Michigan red tart cherry preserves and only 1/2 T of soy sauce and 2 T of sherry. The pork was so tender and flavorful. The sauce made it. Every bite was eaten. I want to try it again with a different flavor of preserves. Thanks for the recipe.
This sauce is AMAZING! Enjoyed by everyone including my 3 year old. I didn't have any sherry so I used 1/4 cup vinegar, 1 tsp sugar and 1/4 water instead. For the sauce I used apple cider vinegar. I ended up having to cook about 15 min longer that suggested but all in all, a great recipe.
This is my all time favorite pork tenderloin recipe. It has now become a Christmas dinner tradition. It is just the right mix of sweet and salty with the apple jelly and soy sauce. The garlic and ginger give it a great flavor too. And so easy to prepare ahead of time and just pop in the oven.
Easy to make and excellent. I made it with mashed sweet potatoes and marinated mushrooms. My husband loved it and wants it again.
The pork had a pretty good flavor. The meat was tender.
This is fantastic and I will make it again. I don't usually eat pork but my husband loves it. So I decided to make this recipe as it was close to my mother's and I couldn't keep my hands off of it. I served it will roasted red potatoes and roasted carrots! My kids even ate it and they are picky. I did use Rosemary from my herb garden instead of thyme because I didn't have any. I also added a pinch of cornstarch to thicken the apple jelly just a bit. It was EXCELLENT! Thank you and I will be making this often!!!!!
Great flavor! I didn't even make the sauce, just used the marinade, and let the flavors meld overnight. My family loved it!
I have only a few recipes that I classify as EXCELLENT. This one made the list. A VERY tender outcome.
This was fantastic! My whole family really, really liked it! They tend to be picky eaters, so I was thrilled! Will definitely make again! I did do the rub a little differently because I didn't have any more Thyme. I mixed the mustard powder and ginger powder (didn't have any fresh) and onion powder and pepper together. I did everything else like the recipe stated. Delicious!
Incredibly good - I used apple butter instead of apple jelly because my darling husband got it mixed up at the store and it was still incredible. Definitely a keeper.
The first time I made this recipe exactly the way it was offered except I did not have the Sherry so I used Grande Marnier. We loved it! I am making it again and using the dry sherry. I am sure it will be just as delicious! The best ever!
I tried this recipe mostly for the marinade, and it was a huge hit. I've made it with both tenderloin and I also tried it last night with pork chops. The first time I made it, I also added some honey into the marinade, and it was delicious. I omitted the apple jelly since my boyfriend doesn't like it, but the meat turned out fantastic. This will definitely be a staple in our house.
Very Good. Everyone liked it, even my very picky 9 year old. I didn't think I would appreciate the apple jelly sauce, but it was extremely good. I made with mash potatoes and asparagus. The sauce was so good, I poured a little over the potatoes.
It comes out just sweet enough, but not too sweet.
This is a really good recipe. I did have sherry so I substituted Marsala wine. Also, since I did not read the comments until I was in the middle of roasting. I started the oven at 325 degrees after an hour, it was still too pink in the middle, then I saw another readers comments, and increased the temperature to 425 degrees and roasted for another 10 minutes. Family loved it. Served with roasted potatoes, steamed asparagus and broccoli.
Good recipe. Next time I'll grill instead of bake. Nice contrast on the salty marinade and sweet apple glaze.
Good recipe. Very easy. The sauce was pretty sweet though; I will probably not make it next time. Also I recommend using a low sodium soy sauce because the pork was a little salty.
This was awesome. Didn't have the sherry, substituted red wine(Merlot) 1/8 tsp. apple cider vinger. Followed cooking instructions, but ran out of liquid, so added the apple jelly etc. to finish basting... Sauce very good when cooled.
Let me first begin that I only cook pork because my husband likes it. I made this recipe but substituted apricot jam for the apple jelly. I served the sauce on the side rather than pouring it over the pork. We had friends for dinner (one a retired chef) and EVERYONE loved the pork. I even had second helpings!!! This will be an added recipe in my tool box. Next time I may add some chili paste to spice it up.
Finally! I knew that if I kept trying pork recipes I'd find one or two that were worth repeating. This is definately one. My whole family liked it. It was moist (usually my problem with pork) and tasted great. I even liked the apple jelly sauce which I wasn't expecting to when I read about it. The left-overs were great diced up and thrown in with some House Fried Rice a couple of days later. I did have to cook it considerabley longer than the recipe stated, though. I think it ended up being about 40 minutes more and it never did quite make it to 160^. I was too afraid of it drying out so I just served it at 151^. One week later, we're all still alive and well.
Very tender!! Used 3/4 mayhaw and 1/4 pinapple jelly, was not overly sweet. Cooked to a temp of 145 degrees in the oven using temperature probe... great!
This was quite good. We grilled this rather than baking and used the apple jelly mixture to baste on during the last 5 minutes of grilling. This is simple to put together and calls for ingredients I usually have on hand, so I will no doubt be making it again.
very good be sure to use low sodium soy sauce
used chunky apple sauce instead of apple jelly, rubbed roast with stoneground mustard instead of mustard powder. husband LOVED it.
This recipe is AWESOME! My husband grilled the pork tenderloin (actually there were two smaller ones in the package--one and a half pounds total) for about 20-25 minutes. I couldn't find apple jelly in my grocery store, so we passed on the sauce this time. My husband suggested maybe using plum jelly instead of apple for next time. Can't wait!
This was an instant family favorite. I couldn't find apple jelly at my local supermarket so I used the Stonewall Kitchen Peach Apricot Cherry Jam as a substitute. It was awesome. I served with long grain wild rice and green beans. It's a keeper!
This is an outstanding recipe. I cooked the marinated tenderloin on the BBQ, at a medium-high temperature, until the internal temperature reached 145 degree F. The tenderloin was then cut into one inch segments, placed on a small platter and the apple jelly sauce was put on top.
I followed all the instructions, but added 1 more clove of garlic and bit more ginger. I marinated it overnight and baked next day @ 170 degrees celsius for 35mins, turning ocasionally and basting with marinade(which I drained before) and squeezing a little bit of honey. I didn't use any apple jelly, I didn't have it. It was delicious with honey glaze! The sweetness of honey brakes saltiness of soy sauce, which balances the flavour perfectly. I served it with stuffed peppers and red cabbage &apple coleslaw. Easy and tasty! Will make again!
Very good! I would suggest using low sodium soy sauce as the regular can be a bit salty. I served this to guests and they loved it. Thanks for the recipe.
EXCELLENT recipe! I did use the low sodium soy sauce as recommended, and the pork just melted in our mouths. Fans all around my house for this one!!!
The last review by me was by accident! Thought I was reviewing another recipe! Sorry about that!:)
Very good recipe, followed it exactly and found it to be good just as it is. Served it with sauted apples and rice. Will definately make again!
This recipe is definetely a keeper! I left out the Sherry (as I didn't have any onhand) and it was very delicious!
Tender, juicy and delicious. As the liquid cooks down in the oven it becomes very salty. Doesn't affect the pork unless you spread it over it.
Tried this for our Xmas dinner with a family of picky eaters. They absolutely loved it. Pork was juicy and tender and simply delicious. I was a little concerned about the sherry sauce...so I also made traditional style gravy with the marinade after cooking. The gravy had a nice zing to it and was a big hit. I enjoyed the sherry sauce...but was the only one :-( We also used the leftovers the next day to make a fantastic stir fry as suggested previously. Just save some of the cooked marinade to help brown and flavor the meat and rice. Great recipe that we'll be using again.
I used low sodium soy sauce and it still was very salty - everyone liked it and the fridge smelled wonderful while it marinated. I was wondering whether to drain the meat before baking it. I didn't and I just emptied out the pan juices after the meat was done as it looked unappetizing. I did melt the jelly and added dijon mustard instead of sherry and spooned a little over each serving. I would make it again but marinate it for only a few hours and drain before baking.
Liked it a lot but found it salty. However, I don't use salt so it is probably the soya sauce that I was tasting as salty. Served over wild rice with fresh peas. Made this for my inlaws. Will see what they say but I know it will be a hit. I marinated the roast for 24 hours. Cooked 30 minutes but 25 minutes would have been perfect-that will teach me to multitask!
This recipe was great! I only had an hour or so to marinate the pork, but it still came out exceptionally tender. I didn’t have any apple jelly on hand, so I made it with Crushed Applesauce and it still tasted pretty good. Will definitely make again…Thanks!
Great recipe! I made this recipe to freeze. Instead of rubbing the tenderloin with mustard and thyme, I just put them in the marinade. I added the raw pork tenderloin, then put the whole thing in a ziploc bag. I put the apple jelly sauce in a separate bag, then put both bags in the freezer. When I defrosted and prepared the meal, it turned out wonderful. The first night we had it with sesame noodles; the second night we had pork tenderloin sandwiches with dijon mustard and cranberry chutney.
This turned out pretty well. I have many pork tenderloin recipes and this will be a nice addition. Many other reviewers complained that the cooking time was off. I wonder if they read it as 25 minutes total instead of 25 minutes per pound? It shouldn't be too far off from 25 minutes per pound, maybe a bit longer. The recipe does not state whether to pour off the marinade before cooking but based on the other reviewers complaints of it being too salty I decided to take it out of the marinade and throw it on the grill for just 5 minutes to sear the meat. Then I placed it in a baking dish and baked as directed. Once it was done, I sliced it and put the slices back into the drippings and poured about 3/4 of the apple jelly sauce over the top. I served the remaining sauce on the side. I didn't find it to be too salty at all although I always use lite soy sauce.
I found this recipe several years ago and I have been making it every year since for our Christmas Eve dinner. My entire family loves it!
My husband's doing Atkins so I just poured the marinade in a pan and boiled it (must be brought to a boil) and put it in little bowls to serve with the pork. We cooked it on the grill, turning 1/4 every 5 minutes. Perfect; little pink inside.
This is an excellent recipe. My wife loved it. I wasn't able to find a good tenderlion, but I found that it is great on pork steak's also. I marinaded the chop's over night and placed them in the oven as suggested, but then placed them on the grill and they were excellent. The apple jelly sauce is suppurb.
This is the BEST pork tenerloin I have EVER had. So much flavor! I followed the recipe exactly but I marinated the pork for almost 24 hours. YUMMY!!!
greeeeaaattt I love it
I was very disappointed with this recipe. The marinade added a sort of strange flavor to the meat. The apple jelly sauce sounded like it would be flavorful and sweet, but was tasteless and very runny. I made this for company and was very sorry that I did. Given all of the other great reviews, perhaps I did something wrong. Followed the recipe exactly though.
My tenderloin was just a little over a pound and it took like 45 plus minutes to cook. Everything else was done and getting cold as I waited for the pork.
Nice flavour and easy to make! I didn't have apple jelly, but I just chopped up an apple and cooked with cinnamon, sugar, water and cornstarch, worked great!
This recipe went over well with my family. I went by the advice of others and made sure I used "real" Sherry and not cooking sherry. Was wonderful and will do it again.
SO GOOD!! I thought the amount of garlic and ginger was a mistake but it was great! If I were to make it again, I would probably just put in the apple jelly in the mixture from the beginning to save some time, work, and a pot.
It was a little on the salty side for me, even with the sweet apple jelly. Besides the salt I can't say it had a ton of flavor, although I did skimp on the ginger because it seemed to be too much when I was making it, but maybe with the full two teaspoons it wouldn't be so salty and have more flavor?
Very good. Couldn't find apple jelly, so I used pineapple perserves.Will make again.
This tastes good, but is just too salty. I used low sodium soy sauce, and salt was still the predominant taste. You should like ginger for this recipe. It smells wonderful cooking, almost like baking bread. And it comes out tender.
This is a fine recipe. I used a FoodSaver brand "vacumn sealed" container to marinate overnight. This really imbedded the flavors into the meat. I also find I get better results using a better quality Sherry than I have in the past and it works well here. I will double the apple jelly sauce the next time, since it goes very well with rice that I like to serve port tenderloin with.
WHOA! a great tasting tenderloin is in store for you when you try this recipe! great flavor (use fresh ginger if you can) THANKS!!
This was very good. My husband preferred the sauce that the tenderloin was cooked in, in lieu of the apple-jelly sauce. So he poured the soy-sauce mixture on his meat, while I poured the apple-jelly on mine. Yummy!!!
I didn't personally make this recipe but I shared the recipe with my parents. They made it for our christmas dinner. It was outstanding!! They couldn't find apple jelly for some reason, but their substitution with apricot jelly was perfect. Enjoy!
did not like will not make it again.
I liked this recipe quite a bit. The kids not so much. very sweet and different. would make again.
Very easy. Tender with just a little sweetness. Maybe could have used more zing; I might add a little hot sauce next time.
I make this recipe all the time. My husband loves it!
It was quite enjoyable!
Very good and very easy. The meat was so juicy and tender, I will definately make this again!
I've used this recipe 3 different times. the marinade gives the tenderloin such a delicious and savory flavor. The sauce compliments the tenderloin so well. I wouldn't change a single thing on this delicious recipe, make it exactly as it says, believe me you'll enjoy it as much as I did.
This recipe was so easy to make and tastes great!!!!!!!!!!!!! I am a flight attendant and decided to cook this on the plane for my dinner. I seared the meat, at home, then finished cooking it in our oven. Fabulous!!! Drove the passengers crazy with the aroma, as they only get preztels. Sorry! This is a keeper!!
Because of a family emergency, ended up marinating the pork for 2 days... Might make that a habit as it was sooo tasty. Loved the apple jelly sauce. Will be making this a lot.
a keeper !
Easy and delicious. Great recipe. My husband made me promise to make this again.
The cooking time was way off. I had a pork loin weighing 2.19 pounds. I took it out of the marinade and put it in for 55 min at 325 degrees. It was still raw in the middle.
This made an o.k. meal. I thought the tenderloin would have picked up more flavor from the marinade, but it really didn't. The sauce was tasty. Don't think I'd go through all the trouble again.
The meat tasted great as a marinade but I added too much salt to the mixture and had to make fresh gravy.
This was the best pork loin that I have ever made. I don't think that I cooked the sauce long enough but that's ok.
I didn’t do the apple jelly/ sherry part, but did everything else. I would up the temp to 400 and only cook to 140 internal temp. Also, I would have marinated the meat instead of popping straight into oven and I would’ve salted the meat a little first. Otherwise, it was delicious and definitely will remain a contender! Next time, I’ll try it with the jelly sauce, too!
Use either the marinade or the apple jelly sauce, but not both.
Totally Awesome
Don't have alcohol in my house. Subbed juice for sherry and no Apple jelly, subbed orange marmalade. Delicious. And yes discard marinade before cooking. Cooked at 325. Did not take long at all. Served as mini sandwiches on mini Hawaiian rolls. Poured sauce on each one. Delicious.
I was going to give this 2 stars but then I remembered to make the apple jelly sauce. I didn't use more soy sauce or sherry, but incorporated the same amount from the marinade. It must be brought to a boil and simmered for about 5 minutes. Also, since my hubby's out of town, I cut the tenderloin into 2 inch chunks before marinating so I could nibble on them. I used an Air Fryer at 350F for 13 minutes. So quick and easy and turned out great!
No changes, and no, we did not like it. It was too spicy.
Loved it, loved it, loved it! Great flavor~~the longer marinated, the better.
Very very Good. Sous Vide'd the tenderloin in the marinade and everyone raved at the dinner party. Will make again.
I'm the family hero- lol. I followed the recipe exactly except that I sous vide it for 5 hours at 135 and then I seared it on all sides (after patting it dry) for 7 minutes at 500 degrees until it came to 142. After resting for 3 minutes it was at 145 and ready for slicing. Ate it with the sauce, asparagus and toasted baguette, and my family was seriously happy. .
This was too salty for us. I should have used the advice of another reviewer and tried it with low-sodium soy sauce. I even wonder if that would cut the salt enough.
delicious for meal and leftover pork makes excellent addition to stirfry and fried rise
