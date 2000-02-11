Pork Tenderloin

148 Ratings
  • 5 93
  • 4 35
  • 3 11
  • 2 5
  • 1 4

Here's a great recipe for a pork tenderloin marinated overnight and smothered in a warm apple jelly.

By Cookinkim

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rub meat with the mustard powder and thyme to taste. Place in a nonreactive dish and add 1/2 cup sherry, 1/2 cup soy sauce, the garlic and the ginger. Coat the loin well, cover and refrigerate overnight.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes per pound, or until the internal temperature reaches 145 degrees F (63 degrees C). Baste the pork occasionally while cooking.

  • Meanwhile, heat the apple jelly in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add 2 tablespoons sherry and 1 tablespoon soy sauce, stir well, reduce heat to low and let simmer. Pour over the tenderloin when it's done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
367 calories; protein 40.7g; carbohydrates 30.7g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 122.8mg; sodium 1453.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022