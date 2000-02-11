Pork Tenderloin

We weren't really crazy about this. As many other reviewers did, we grilled the pork and basted with the marinade. Although very tender and juicy, it didn't pick up much of the marinade flavor. Instructions say to rub the meat with mustard powder and thyme, but when you put it in the marinade, it all falls off the meat. Maybe better to do the rub after it comes out of the marinade?? Didn't care for the apple jelly sauce at all, just tasted like overly sweet melted jelly. I bought a jar of the store-brand apple jelly, and quite honestly, it didn't have a lot of flavor. If I were to make this again, I'd use either orange marmalade or apricot preserves for the sauce, but that's just a personal preference. Sorry, I know this recipe has had great reviews, but it just didn't work for us. UPDATE 8.9.12 Tried this again baking in the oven and using Smucker's Apple Preserves rather than apple jelly...the sauce was chunkier and so much better.