Broccoli and Ramen Noodle Salad
This broccoli slaw with ramen noodles and a tangy dressing is a nutty and delicious salad.
This was good but I have to agree that the dressing seemed to be missing something. I added some soy sauce, crushed garlic, fresh lime juice and chopped cilantro to give this salad a bit of an extra "kick". It got rave reviews!Read More
I loved the salad, but had to make it twice. I wished the recipe said to cook the ramen noodles first! I guess since I was new to this ingredient, I didn't think to cook them first. My first batch had crunchy noodles! Thanks for the recipe!Read More
Even if you try this only once...it will totally win you over! This is an excellent salad to bring to potlucks, summer games, or a light salad with a sandwich at home. Friends ask me to make this over and over and over (my boyfriend is getting tired of it only because it is "requested" everywhere we go!). Extremely easy, can't mess it up. The longer it sits in the fridge, the better it gets. I put it in a Rubbermaid and turn it over every couple of hours until ready to eat. You won't be able to put it back in the fridge. TO DIE FOR! Oh, and DON'T cook the ramen noodles first! Crush them up and add them...they will absorb the liquid in the recipe. Yum!
I used regular coleslaw mix instead of broccoli coleslaw and sliced almonds instead of peanuts. This is best when you keep the slaw/green onion mixture, the sunflower seeds/almonds/ramen noodles mixture and the dressing separate until serving time (much better when it's crunchy, but it's still pretty good when the noodles and nuts get soggy). It will stay somewhat crunchy for about 12 hours after mixing together. SO good!
I made this dish for my best friend's 30th birthday celebration themed "Brunch on the Beach" and it was a hit!! I followed the directions precisely except for minor changes. Instead of using vegetable oil, chicken flavored noodles and peanuts,I used toasted sesame oil, oriental flavored ramen noodles and added sliced almonds. The toasted sesame oil definately enhanced the flavor. And I did not cook the noodles prior to adding them to the salad. I enjoy cooking but I don't like spending all day chopping or being in the kitchen so this recipe was amazingly easy and my kind of "cooking"; a palate pleaser. I will definately make this dish again.
If I hadn't tasted this recipe made by someone else first, I'd have been seriously sceptical about the uncooked Ramen noodles. But, honestly, you DON'T cook them! Just break them up and toss them in. It's supposed to add crunch to the salad. Some alternate versions of this recipe saute the noodles in butter but that's just to add flavor not to soften them. The dressing will be absorbed by the noodles.
A package of broccoli slaw costs $2.98 a bag. I got a couple of crowns of broccoli for .98 a LB, grabbed 2 carrots and a nice purple onion for color. I also got 6 packs of Raman for a buck! I had several choices for the vinegar, I went with Malt vinegar, I figured I could use it on my fish and chips in the future. Great Kick for said fried fish btw. Hee Hee. I went home, rough chopped the crowns, shredded the carrots and sliced the onion real thin. I found a small bag of roasted almonds in the cabinet, Score! This salad is just the Best tasting, sweet and tangy! I baked some chicken and I put that on the salad. Excellent lite lunch or super simple dinner!!:) Thank you Effie and Jarmen, from the bottom of my stuffed belly. This Rocks:)
Great! I tweaked a little - I don't add peanuts, I add 1/4 cup chopped red onion, chopped celery, toasted sesame seeds, a few splashes sesame oil, and some wasabi powder to the sauce (for zip). I even put in red bell pepper, cabbage, and ginger powder if I'm feeling it. Only use one ramen package (oriental flavor), 1/8 cup sugar (actually splenda sugar/sweetner mix), mix natural rice vinegar with the cider vinegar. We love the end result - but I would definitely follow the recipe as it's written if I were serving to a large group.
I served this at a BBQ recently and it was a huge hit! Lots of requests for the recipe. It's really important to add the peanuts an sunflower seeds right before serving otherwise they'll get too soggy.
Wonderful salad! Next time I will use less ramen noodles and more of the broccoli slaw. Very colorful.We had it for two meals and snacked on it throughout the day. pkincaid
This is one of my favorite salads to make. Since I am a college student, it is very affordable and more healthy than some other foods. The only things I do differently is: use beef flavored Ramen, Virgin Olive Oil, and Almond Slivers. Overall, this is a great recipe for any type of budget.
This is one of my very favorites, been making this for about a year now. To make it even easier, simply buy Paul Newmans low fat Sesame Ginger salad dressing, very yummy...
This recipe is GREAT! The only thing wrong with it is that it has you put raw Ramen noodles in. The REAL TRICK is to toast them in the oven or on the stove top for a few minutes so that they stay crunchy, at least until your second or third bowl ;) I always add some shredded rotisserie chicken to this for a complete and satisfying meal.
This salad is positively divine! It was a hit at a picnic pitch-in, last night! I tweaked it a little, using mandarin oranges, cashews, and a few drops of sesame oil...very little left...husband took it for lunch, today! Thank you!
I, too, made some changes to this recipe because I wanted to use what I already had “on hand” in my kitchen. I did have to purchase the fresh veggies, but when I saw that broccoli slaw was $3.49 for 10 ounces, I opted for the Cole slaw at $1.80 for 16 ounces, and bought broccoli florets at 10 cents an ounce. I used the 16 ounces of Cole slaw and added 10 ounces of finely chopped broccoli florets. Instead of chicken flavored ramen, I used the oriental ramen (for which I originally paid 20 cents per package), adding the seasoning packet to my dressing mix. I am allergic to onions, so I substituted ½ tsp garlic powder for the bunch of green onions, and added that to my dressing instead of putting in with the slaw and noodles. I had sunflower seeds, Planter’s Pistachio Grove Blend and McCormick Salad Toppings, so I added ¼ cup (coarsely chopped) each of these to the chilled salad just before serving. I already had Hendrickson’s Sweet Vinegar and Olive Oil Dressing, so I used ½ cup of that instead of the sugar, vegetable oil and cider vinegar.
This is one my very favorite salads.It's always a hit wherever I take it. I use one packet of Oriental (or Teriyaki) noodles and one packet of chicken. Note: DON"T cook the noodles first. Just break them up into fairly small pieces while still in the package and dump them in! They may be a little crunchy, but this is part of the special appeal of this salad. The noodles will continue to absorb liquid from the other ingredients and "soften" after awhile.(But even with soft noodles the next day, leftovers are still good to me!) I also use almonds (slivered or sliced), instead of peanuts, along with sunflower kernels.
I used 3 packs of noodles, only 2 packs of seasoning, 1/2C olive oil & half cup apple cider vinegar, only 1/4 C sugar... with those changes... it was awesome!
I toasted the noodles with a bit of butter and added part of the seasoning pack to the noodles and the rest to the dressing. I used half veg oil, half sesame oil (used a smidge short of 1/4c)
Really good basic recipe but high in unnecessary saturated fat!! Omitted the oil in the dressing and used 1/2 the mayo. Browned the nuts (I used slivered almonds) and crushed ramen noodles in a dry pan until golden brown. Add fresh cracked pepper and let marinade overnight. Beautiful! You won't miss the added fat...
I have made this recipe several times now and it is really good and easy! The things I do differently: add cilantro; use less onions; add sesame oil to dressing; use brown sugar instead of white; break-up ramen and cook (seasoning packet optional), then add to salad. I have also made this with left over sliced chicken breast. I imagine you could also use tofu for a healthy vegetarian meal with some protein.
Loved this easy to make salad. Served with Grilled Salmon recipe and white rice. A few mods: only used one package Ramen noodles (and it was plenty crunchy). Halved the sugar, too. I think a 1/2 cup would have been way too sweet! Don't dress until just before you serve, or noodles will get soggy. If you want leftovers, dress each portion separately.
This is delicious! It is so fast and easy. And I do not even like broccoli at ALL! I substituted the nuts listed with chopped pecans, and I cut back a tad on the sugar. EASY EASY EASY FAST FAST FAST GOOD GOOD GOOD! Now that's my kind of appetizer. Thanks for the recipe :)
I made this at Christmas for our family and my very picky Aunt said she loved it and wanted the recipe - That's how I know how good it was! :)
My husband loves this stuff & asks for it all the time. Instead of the peanuts & sunflower seeds, I use sliced toasted almonds.
So easy and quick to make. I let it sit overnight so the noodles would soak up the liquid and not be so crunchy. It was FANTASTIC!! I used a suggestion on a previous review saying use sliced almonds instead of peanuts, perfect idea! Looking forward to making this dish for a party.
EXCELLENT!!! I have made this many times and everyone loves it! I sometimes add raisins to it and this adds a nice sweetness.You can also replace peanuts with cashews for a nice taste!Just made it for Easter it is good for covered dish events!! Thanks!
My whole family loves this salad. It is really addicting. I have tried it with shredded cabbage as well as broccoli coleslaw, and it is almost as good. The recipe is easy and it tastes good the next day also. Beyond that, it doesn't hold up well. There isn't much left by then anyway, since the husband and boys go by the refrigerator and get a little periodically.
For a little different taste, try the oriental flavor noodles.
This took me longer to eat than make. Simply yummy. I made the following changes based on personal taste: Only used 1 seasoning packet (afraid it would be too salty). Reduced sugar to 1/4 cup. Substitute whole almonds for peanuts & olive oil for veggie oil. Might used rice vinegar & even less sugar next time.
I'm sorry to disagree with the other positive reviews but we didn't care for this much. We LOVE broccoli but did not care for the texture/taste of the broccoli coleslaw mix. I MIGHT try this again with the pre-packaged, regular coleslaw mix as I like the idea and the dressing "flavor" wasn't bad. Since most of this was passed over after a few bites and my soup didn't exactly turn out, we tossed what was left and found a pizza instead. Thanks anyways.
This is a salad that pleases everyone ! I thought it needed just a little more seasoning so I added in 2 tsp. of sesame oil and 1 Tbsp. of soy sauce, black pepper, and a couple dashes of garlic powder. I have also added chopped cilantro, and for protein salads, some shredded chicken. Delicious !
This is a very good recipe and my 21 year old daughter loved it. However we didn't really care for the peanuts so we just put only sunflower seeds. Broccoli will not wilt so easy so it is better than shredded cabbage for sure. Also I drizzled sesame oil in the end. This would give a little more flavor. :-)
I've made this recipe for years but I use red wine vinegar and only 1/4 c. of sugar and sunflower kernels only...no peanuts. Very important not to cook the noodles first!
I used about 7oz of whole wheat spaghetti broken into small pieces and cooked. I made the dressing but only used half. I got 8 servings out of it at 2 points for Weight Watchers. With the nuts and seeds that added 2 more points but so worth it
A big hit at the graduation party! I made the dressing the day before. Next time I will cut down on the noodles and also give them a chance to marinade in the dressing or make sure I separate and crunch them up to avoid 'clumps' of noodles. Even though I love peanuts and sunflower seeds, they really put the calorie count over the top so I will cut down on them as well. I don't think I used all the dressing either so I was glad I made it separately. Maybe I'll try some splenda to cut down the sugar calories. Otherwise, fabulous for people who love broccoli but who are not crazy about mayo-based salads.
Loved this salad! I toasted the ramen in a little butter, halved the sugar, added a few shakes of soy sauce and sesame oil, and added some minced garlic..I also added the two seasoning packets from the ramen to the dressing. Next time I will reduce the amount of nuts by half.
Simply delish! I used Splenda in place of the sugar and added sesame seeds and a bit of sesame oil. Cashews are nice instead of peanuts too!
This was way too sweet for my family and my taste. If I was to make again, I would double the soya, and drastically reduce the sugar.
Quick, easy, inexpensive and yummy. What else can I say? The variations are endless if you use your imagination. Definately a keeper.
Every time I take this to a party, I am hounded for the recipe! It is a wonderful alternative to the traditional pasta salads. I used rice vinegar and sesame oil to give it more of an Asian flare. I used soy nuts instead of the peanuts. Additionally, I blanched some broccoli and sugar snap peas and added them to it. Fabulous!
I LOVE this salad! My mom has made it for years, it's a family favorite. When I make it, I like to leave the broken up Ramen noodles out of the salad mixture but serve them on the side. Each person can sprinkle them on top of their serving to add crunch. That way when you eat leftovers the next day you don't just have soggy noodles in your salad.
I make this as a main dish salad by adding chicken and tossing it in raspberry vinaigrette instead of the sugar, oil and vinegar. Also, sometimes I add mandarin orange pieces. Super yummy, easy, light and great for summer!
This is a very good recipe. I used coleslaw instead of broccoli slaw.
Very good, with changes. I have had it prepared as directed by the recipe, but this is a much better dish with some easy additions. I used a package of broccoli coleslaw and a bag of angel hair cabbage. Added extra veggies to give the flavor more depth and added nutrition(chopped red and yellow pepper, half a red onion, minced garlic, minced GINGER and cilantro). I like the more veg less noodle version. Also did half sesame oil, soy sauce crushed red pepper and added a big squeeze of lime. TO DIE FOR. Do not cook the noodles, it is a waste of time and makes it too limp and wet.
This is a great recipe. I only used 1/4 Cup of sugar as I am diabetic. I also added a bit of sesame oil and some soy sauce as others suggested. I had to omit the peanuts as one of my guests is allergic. We never missed them. Thanks so much for the recipe! I think next time I might make this with the Oriental style Ramen noodles just to see the difference.
This is a great salad, although I did make some changes. I used red wine vinegar instead of cider and slivered almonds instead of peanuts. My family loves this recipe.
This salad is a hit everywhere i take it! Since I add soy sauce, I recommend using less oil and vinegar. No p-nuts. Amazingly easy and fast. Highly recommended!!
This is a great salad for parties, but I wish I had followed my instincts and cut the sugar in half to 1/4 cup. It was WAAAY too sweet!
i make this often in the summer months and love it!i always add red seedless grapes cut in half to it and wow!it makes it so much better!
A great refreshing summer side salad! We prefer this one using the chicken flavored ramen noodles over the beef flavored, as the beef always seemed too salty. I'm often asked for this recipe or to bring it to a picnic. Definitely a 5 star!!
We didn't love this, unfortunately. I added a little toasted sesame oil to it, which helped the flavor a bit. I used almonds instead of peanuts (personal preference) and sprinkled some poppy seeds on top for funsies. It was just a little too strong on the vinegar for our tastes. Thanks :)
I have made this several times for friends & family & it is ALWAYS a HUGE hit!! I wouldn't change a thing, it is delicious "as is"....and very easy to make!
I made some minor changes that really work for me. I usually only make 1/2 the recipe listed here, use oriental ramen seasoning instead of chicken seasoning and silvered almonds instead of peanuts. I mix up the noodles, broccoli, nuts and seeds in a gallon baggie, then pour the dressing in. Leave in the refrig overnight, turning the baggie occasionally.
I love this recipe! I always make it for showers and pot-lucks. Everyone loves it because it's so different. I do not cook the noodles, I love how it's crunchy! Thanks for sharing!
Really, really good. Like the others I ommitted the peanuts and sunflower seeds (mostly because I don't like nuts in my salad). My store was also out of the broccoli slaw, so I picked up a mix of broccoli and cabbage slaw. Worked out great! Everybody really liked this recipe. I put the uncooked noodles in the bowl in the morning and served the salad the evening, and the noodles weren't crunch at all. I think I would have rather of had them crunch so I will add just an hour or so before serving. I think some fresh cilantro would have been a nice addition too. Great recipe though!
This is a great salad. The noodles are not meant to be cooked, but it really depends on your own preference. I like them crunchy. The only thing I do differently is to use toasted almonds instead of peanuts and rainbow salad, because it has cauliflower added to the mix.
Awesome!! Even my ever-so-picky daughter loved it. Like some of the other reviewers, I added a dash of sesame oil, & for kick, alittle wasabi. Loved it, & will make this again & again!
This was excellent. Easy to fix. I did not put the peanuts or sunflower seeds in when I made it. I put them on the table so the guests could add them to their serving of salad.
GREAT Recipe to have in your arsenal. When I make this, I do a couple of things differently. 1st...I use two bags of broccoli slaw, and one package of BEEF Ramen noodles. I also add two tablespoons of soy to the dressing. Lastly I use slivered almonds instead of peanuts. DO NOT COOK the noodles. They are suppossed to be crushed and added to the salad uncooked! One more thing...i mix the dressing and add it to the slaw & green onions and let it sit for a while in the fridge but I dont add in the noodles and nuts etc until about 30 min before serving.
I always make this for family gatherings. If you make this salad the night before and put in a container with a lid and shake a few times before serving, the dressing coats the noodles and they soften up on their own. Don't cook the noodles! I also add the nuts just before serving so they stay crunchy. I use sesame seeds and cashews. Yummy!
Great just as it is. And the noodles ARE NOT COOKED.
this was delicious! I made it in the morning for a party in the evening and it was very good. I did not use the peanuts, due to allgeries, and everyone loved it!
Light & different. Better the second day and keeps for several days. Left out the nuts & sunflower seeds due to allergies, and it was still excellent. I was concerned about using uncooked noodles but they softened right up. I'll definitely make this again
Great recipe! I used the Oriental Flavor Ramen Noddles instead. It adds it a great flavor to it. Also I used Wine vinegar and little less sugar as suggested by other reviewers. I have also used 3 packs of Splenda or Equal.
Very good. I used ramen teriyaki noodle soup and feel it gave this salad a MUCH better flavor than the regular chicken noodle soup.
ALWAYS A WINNER. Everytime I make this, many people ask for the recipe. Thanks!
Great ramen salad! Good flavor, easy to make... just what we were looking for!
Love the crunchiness of the salad. Do not cook the noodles! Why do some people think they are supposed to cook them? It was too sweet for me so next time I will reduce the sugar. Left out the nuts but added raisins.
One word : Yummy! Didn't have the peanuts, so substituted sliced almonds, and I used oriental ramen instead of chicken.
Very good! I used slivered almonds instead of peanuts and I added about a cup of raisins as well. Good stuff!
SO SO SO GOOD. After reading the other reviews, I made these changes - only one stalk of green onion with 1/2 of an red onion, chopped. Almonds instead of peanuts & olive oil instead of vegetable oil. Will definitely make this again and probably won't try another recipe. Hit and not a miss!
This salad is very good. My husband was crazy about it.
This is a great salad, but you're supposed to add the raman noodle flavor packets (I use chicken) to the dressing. A couple of people had mentioned that it seemed to be "missing something." That's it.
This was pretty good as written. I added a handful of chopped cilantro and basil, and I made a lime sesame dressing, because I didn't want to use the salt (I mean flavor) packet that comes with the ramen noodles. I threw in a chopped up chili pepper too for some kick.
Made this for my boyfriend and his buddy. I got this response from his buddy" SHE'S A KEEPER!!" That sealed the deal. I used the oriental flavor ramen and it worked just as well. I also sprinkled sesame seeds on the top and added madarin oranges. The boys were drinking the dressing when they got to the bottom of the bowl!!! DO NOT COOK THE NOODLES...They will absorb the liquid. Good luck
It seems everyplace I take this salad I'm asked for the recipe. Now I just keep it in my purse when I take the salad to share!
This was good. I used 3 Large broccoli heads (without the florets) and shredded them. I also used enough matchstick carrots so that the ratio of broccoli to carrots was 2 to 1. I mixed everything minus the noodles and nuts and let it chill in the fridge for a couple hours. Be sure to break up your dry noodles really well before adding them and the nuts in at about 20 minutes before serving.
Wow! I made this recipe 3 times in one week for different get-togethers. Everyone raved and asked for the recipe. I used the Teriyaki flavor as another reviewer suggested, and it came out great! It's so easy to scale this recipe up and down for large groups, I'll make it again and again!
left out peanuts, doubled the slaw. delicious and easy!
I love this!
I have made this for years and love this recipe, but I always use either the Oriental flavored ramen or the pork flavored. It gives it a richer taste.
This recipe gets rave reviews whenever I serve it. So easy to make and a great change from regular slaw. I add dried cranberries to mine. Also change type of nuts for great varied taste.
We enjoy this quite frequently. Easy, tasty way to add broccoli to a meal. I prefer using rice vinegar to the apple cider. Seems to taste fresher. My only addition is that I add one of the seasoning packets from the noodles to the dressing. I don't use the peanuts. Sometimes I add a small canned of mandarin oranges, drained.
We loved this! My changes-- I used slivered almonds instead of peanuts, oriental ramen noodles instead of chicken flavored. I wasn't sure whether to cook the noodles, so I cooked one package and kept the second dry. I liked it that way! Also, I cooked a pound of boneless chicken breasts in the crockpot with one of the oriental seasoning packets, then shredded and cooled the chicken, and added it to the salad. With the addition of the chicken, I doubled the liquid ingredients because it seemed too dry. Turned out great and my husband wants this on the menu "at least once a week!"
I made this recipe as written and found it to be much too sweet for my tastes. I think 1/2 cup of sugar is too much.
This does taste really good but it is loaded with calories and fat! It comes in at 527 calories per serving! Despite the veggies, the oil, sugar, and sunflower seeds (818 calories per cup!), make it less than healthy. Just be aware of this before you serve it as a healthful side dish.
Excellent! Great when made with regular coleslaw as well. Also, I add a can of Mandarin oranges (drained).
Great recipe. Have used a very similar one for years. I use approx 1/2 c sunflower seeds and 1/2 c slivered almonds instead of peanuts and like the roasted chicken Ramen soup the best. Very easy and very quick.
Wow, this salad is so easy and delicious. My husband is very picky about food and rarely likes a salad, but he enjoyed this. I took it to a party at work and was asked by many for the recipe.
Tasty salad. I used whole fresh almonds and lightly sauteed whole peanuts.
Very good and easy to make. I definately recommend waiting until just before serving to add the dressing mixture and noodles so they stay crunchy. Makes good leftovers, too.
This recipe is quick and tasty. It is very popular at pot-lucks.
SUPER! Easy and Tasty! Big hit at last night's Bunco. Changes: 1/3 C sugar, not 1/2 (dieter's you know) 2 bags of regular slaw, brocolli florets, no nuts, added yellow raisens, 1 chicken ramen & 1 teriaki. Huge Hit! Will be a staple in my recipe box!
My whole family loves this salad! We do make it a little differently, however. I chop up a small head of napa cabbage and add it to the cole slaw mix. I also omit the green onions and peanuts. This is a salad that is often requested, even for birthday meals! It is so easy and tasty!
Really crunchy and delicious. Nice change from typical salad. Used coleslaw, one package of ramen noodles, pumpkin seeds and did half the sugar to 1/4 cup. No cider vinegar, instead a splash of vinegar. Also splash of sesame oil which does enhance the flavour.
Really good! If you like a crunchier salad, prepare within a few hours of serving -- otherwise, noodles get soft --- but good either way! Also tried with regular slaw and worked well!
I've been fixing this for years, and everyone loves it! I use the oriental flavored noodles & my secret ingredient that makes it so special is the few glugs of bottled asian peanut sauce I always add to the dressing! Yum, just that little zip the sauce needs!
Great salad I used almonds instead of peanuts and seasoned with garlic, rice vinegar. I made a double batch for a party hoping for leftovers but, there was none left. I too left the nuts and seeds until I was ready to serve.
Wonderful! Ours lasted for over a week and each day it got better and better as the flavors melded.
