Broccoli and Ramen Noodle Salad

This broccoli slaw with ramen noodles and a tangy dressing is a nutty and delicious salad.

Recipe by Effie and Jarmen

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Combine slaw mix, broken noodles, and green onions together in a large salad bowl.

  • Whisk sugar, vinegar, oil, and ramen seasoning packets together in a small bowl; pour over salad and toss to evenly coat. Refrigerate until chilled; top with peanuts and sunflower seeds before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
562 calories; protein 16.5g; carbohydrates 52.3g; fat 34.4g; sodium 356.3mg. Full Nutrition
