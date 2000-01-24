Broccoli and Ramen Noodle Salad

I, too, made some changes to this recipe because I wanted to use what I already had “on hand” in my kitchen. I did have to purchase the fresh veggies, but when I saw that broccoli slaw was $3.49 for 10 ounces, I opted for the Cole slaw at $1.80 for 16 ounces, and bought broccoli florets at 10 cents an ounce. I used the 16 ounces of Cole slaw and added 10 ounces of finely chopped broccoli florets. Instead of chicken flavored ramen, I used the oriental ramen (for which I originally paid 20 cents per package), adding the seasoning packet to my dressing mix. I am allergic to onions, so I substituted ½ tsp garlic powder for the bunch of green onions, and added that to my dressing instead of putting in with the slaw and noodles. I had sunflower seeds, Planter’s Pistachio Grove Blend and McCormick Salad Toppings, so I added ¼ cup (coarsely chopped) each of these to the chilled salad just before serving. I already had Hendrickson’s Sweet Vinegar and Olive Oil Dressing, so I used ½ cup of that instead of the sugar, vegetable oil and cider vinegar.