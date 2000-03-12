Crab and Shrimp Louis

This California original of seafood atop fresh greens is defined, in part, by its creamy Thousand Island dressing. If you wish, you can use either all shrimp or all crab meat.

Recipe by Jackie

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place eggs in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring water to a boil; cover, remove from heat, and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, cool, peel and chop.

  • Evenly divide the lettuce, cucumbers, crab, shrimp, avocado, tomatoes and eggs between 4 salad plates.

  • Prepare the dressing by whisking together the mayonnaise, chili sauce, relish, salt and pepper. Spoon dressing over the salad and garnish with parsley and lemon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
581 calories; protein 34.3g; carbohydrates 19g; fat 43.2g; cholesterol 352.3mg; sodium 700.7mg. Full Nutrition
