Crab and Shrimp Louis
This California original of seafood atop fresh greens is defined, in part, by its creamy Thousand Island dressing. If you wish, you can use either all shrimp or all crab meat.
For those looking for "true" Louie dressing, try Remoulade Sauce a la New Orleans. Be sure to read the comments.Read More
I am sure this is a good seafood salad --- but is not a "Louis" salad. Try using an authentic Louis dressing instead.Read More
I am from Northern CA, home of the dungeness crab. This recipe is right on! My mom always made her dressing with mayo, relish and ketchup. I will try the chili sauce. It should spice it up a bit! Thanks!
Made with bottled thousand island dressing for the sake of quickness. Very good. Will make again!!
As a native Californian, I've never seen or heard of a 'true louie' dressing (not to say it doesn't exist). Every restaurant I've ordered this in has had thousand island and that's what I make it with at home. The only thing I really do differently is that I boil the eggs ahead of time and refrigerate them when I make this. I like them much better cold when eating them on salad!
Very good! Did not have crab on hand, so used only shrimp. The Thousand Island dressing was excellent. I used to make it with ketchup and now that you have turned me on to using Chile Sauce (YUM), I will never use ketchup again. Thank you so much for sharing.
Definitely five stars for the ingredients in the salad. Colorful and a nice blend of textures and flavors. I used chopped Romaine and Alaskan King Crab, and prepared this as a stacked salad. The dressing is just acceptable; nothing to either love or hate about it. It was a good starting point but needed lift and character - three stars, average. Taking both the salad ingredients and the dressing into consideration, this was a four star salad.
Delicious! Love the dressing. Scotty - thanks for sharing such a rockin recipe!
Definitely chill the hard boiled eggs prior to serving on the salad.Because of personal preferences, I usedf Romaine lettuce and more crab and shrimp.Because of this I increased the measurements on the dressing. The dressing is excellent, Scotty. Thanks for sharing.
Delicious and proper! The Louis dressing is the correct original using mayo, chile paste & chopped sweet pickle. If you read the history of salads, you will find this out. Thanks for sharing this!
We had lots of Dungeness crab given to us by a friend, so a crab louis salad was in order (didn't use shrimp). Used red onion (rather than green), and romaine rather than iceberg lettuce, & tomatoes-on-the-vine rather than cherry due to all of these were what I had on hand. The dressing is different and good! Thanks for the recipe, Scotty!
This was a very refreshing salad. I do not know if children would like it, but I know the 4 adults I made it for loved it!
Simple and excellent! I used catsup and mock crab and it was terrific!
Fantastic recipe. As with others, I recommend the Remoulade a la New Orleans (or the California "Big Boys Restaurant") dressing. Being that I am a spicy girl from Gilroy, CA, I like spice! So add some chile and Worchestire sauce!
Love this! Was so very tasty, easy to prepare and pretty on the plate. I used bagged lettuce salad for easy, and I prefer cold eggs & cold shrimp on lettuce, so you recommend preparing those items first, to allow for time to chill. Thanks for a GREAT recipe!
This was a great salad for a warm summer evening. I followed the recipe exactly but added sliced green onions to the salad and a touch of horseradish to the dressing to spice it up a bit. Excellent.
My husband made this for a wine dinner at his restaurant. It was wonderful!! I don't like thousand island dressing... and this tasted nothing like it. I'm not sure if he changed anything in the recipe, he doesn't give up his secrets. All of the 60 poeple we served that night loved it! Thank you so much Scotty!!
Good recipe. I bet the horseradish is great with it. I've recommended this to other family members.
Easy, fast & delicious!
Delicious and easy. I loved the kick of the chili sauce in the dressing.
Really great recipe -- the kind that is simple, so we can all do it, yet creative enought that we all look so fancy in our efforts! My only issue (and it could just be me and a whimpy palate?) was that the sauce we HOLY COW spicy! I used Siracha...perhaps "chili sauce" means something else? I fixed it with more mayo and relish, however... so thanks!
This is a nice salad and yes, I made it with the dressing as directed. I also made a Bleu Cheese dressing and served it as a second choice. I'm with the other reviewer, love my hard boiled eggs chilled. Good recipe, thanks for sharing!
Followed the recipe as stated except I used lots of artificial crab as that is what I had instead of real crab meat. When I made a crab Louis salad I usually put a 1000 Island dressing on it but this is so much better. I will always use this dressing. The salad is very refreshing with lots of fresh lemon juice.
Sounds like what I would order every time I ate at Fishermen's Warf in San Francisco.
This salad was not only simple to make but quite delicious! I made the dressing in the morning so that the flavors had time to meld. I followed the recipe exactly and really don’t see any reason to change anything. Will add it to my “favorite” recipes binder!
I added 1 tap old bay seasoning lovely
So basic and still a winner. Dressing is also easy and really good.
Made this for my family for new years eve and I truly feel that the hot chili sauce is the secret to this recipe. Didn't change a thing ...so simple and easy to make and it tasted so good we will make it again today!
It's Dungeness crab season, here in San Francisco, and I grew up with Crab Louie. I love this RECIPE! I used cocktail sauce instead of the chlil sauce. Totally delish!
Great for company....maybe with a light white wine?
I made this last night for my sister and I because my husband was gone and he doesn't like seafood. We totally loved it although I should have used a hotter chili sauce because it didn't have enough zing with the one I used. But I will be making this again for sure for she and I.
Have to decrease the amt of hot sauce in the dressing
We found the dressing too hot. In the future I would use ketchup instead of the chili sauce. Otherwise, the salad was nice.
The only thing I did outside the recipe was to use Thousand Island dressing instead of making my own. It was really good and we will have it again. This is a good, Summer main course salad.
Just made it with Valentine's day's leftovers.... came out perfect...!!! Thanks :0)
It is hard to go wrong with any shrimp or crab salad so they all taste good, including this one.
However, although the dressing recipe here tastes good, it is not a Louie dressing.
To the reviewer who referred to northern California as the home of the Dungeness, the original salad was Crab Louie. The Crab Louie originated in either San Francisco or Seattle. Many food historians claim it originated in Seattle, Washington, which seems more likely due to the abundance of Dungeness crab in Washington. The Dungeness crab was named after Dungeness, Washington.
