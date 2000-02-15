Spinach and Strawberry Salad

1778 Ratings
  • 5 1452
  • 4 252
  • 3 44
  • 2 21
  • 1 9

My family loves this all year round if we can find strawberries. Even the grandchildren love this salad. Quick and easy.

By JerJer

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
76 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, toss together the spinach and strawberries.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar, sugar, paprika, sesame seeds, and poppy seeds. Pour over the spinach and strawberries, and toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
235 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 22.8g; fat 15.9g; sodium 69.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022