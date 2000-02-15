Spinach and Strawberry Salad

Great recipe, and it's the first I've save to my recipe box ;). Here are my adjustments: 1. I used red wine vinegar instead of white vinegar 2. I used half the amount of sugar based on others recommendations 3. I added candied almonds... who doesn't love a little nut added to the mix? I followed the recipe suggestion from another comment. 4. I added red pepper flakes... I like it spicy 5. I halfed the salad dressing recipe and added balsamic vinegar to the other half so that I could experience both... I preferred the one with balsamic vinegar 6. This recipe is nothing without the poppy seeds ;). I had this sort of recipe at my wedding with a creamy poppy seed dressing and it was a hit! And just to add... for all of the people that comment and say they hate when people adjust the recipe, I'm one of those that lives in the comments. I'd prefer to see how people adjust, change and make the recipe their own. It's what makes this site and the recipe soooo much better! Enjoy.

