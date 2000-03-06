Portobello Sandwiches
Quick, juicy burgers. My friends and I eat them at least once a week!
Quick, juicy burgers. My friends and I eat them at least once a week!
The good news is: our fire extinguisher works. I put the mushrooms on the top rack by the broiler, set the timer for four minutes and at three heard a *poof* from the oven. I opened the door to flames shooting out and licking the cabinets above. After our fire extinguisher put out the flames and I'd cleaned up, I finished up the sandwich, and thought it was pretty good. Then my daughter pointed out that the mushrooms I'd just eaten had been sprayed with a fire extinguisher. The poison control center assured me that the f.e. has mostly baking soda inside and that I shouldn't feel any ill effects. But the man laughed at me, so I have to add the caveat to the recipe: leave off the extra baking soda by not letting your 'shrooms catch fire in the first place. Other than the fire marshall warning, these were pretty yummy sammies.Read More
The Balsamic vinegar is a little strong. I found putting the marinade in a large bowl and then putting the mushrooms in the bowl to cover them quickly worked wellRead More
The good news is: our fire extinguisher works. I put the mushrooms on the top rack by the broiler, set the timer for four minutes and at three heard a *poof* from the oven. I opened the door to flames shooting out and licking the cabinets above. After our fire extinguisher put out the flames and I'd cleaned up, I finished up the sandwich, and thought it was pretty good. Then my daughter pointed out that the mushrooms I'd just eaten had been sprayed with a fire extinguisher. The poison control center assured me that the f.e. has mostly baking soda inside and that I shouldn't feel any ill effects. But the man laughed at me, so I have to add the caveat to the recipe: leave off the extra baking soda by not letting your 'shrooms catch fire in the first place. Other than the fire marshall warning, these were pretty yummy sammies.
I love portobello mushroom sandwiches and this homemade one rivals the best I have had in my favorite diner. I tweeked the recipe a bit to try and duplicate others I've eaten. I added grilled sweet onions, grilled peeled red peppers, and a slice of provolone. Plus I brushed the bread (NOT hamburger buns) with olive oil and grilled both sides. Very, very good!
we grilled ours on the bbq. very good. just wish we had better buns. heed the warnings. these burgers *need* nice buns.
These are the best burgers! I have stopped eating hamburgers because I love this recipe so much. My only suggestions is chopping the capers instead of leaving them whole, adding grilled red onions and Provolone cheese.
Very yummy. I reduced the vinegar by one tablespoon and added red cooking wine. We cook this on the grill, about 1 1/2 to 2 min each side. Delicious even without the caper mayo! My 10 year old loved it, and he doesn't like mushrooms. Thanks for the recipe.
Stop eating hamburgers! Why would you, anyway, with delicious portabello mushrooms that are so much quicker and healthier? This recipe is the best I've tried.
Best summed up by my husband, "This is a mushroom?!?" These were delicious and we will have these again and again, I'm sure. Used fresh thyme and poured almost the entire marinade into the caps so all the flavor could be absorbed. Cooked them on the grill and added provolone and sauteed red onions. They were fantastic! And the clincher: it all came together, including a salad, in less than 30 minutes.
Wow--these were terrific! I will definitely be making a lot of these sandwiches in the future! A note to those of you who, like me, are a bit short on time: Hellmann's makes an herbed mayonnaise that I used in place of the homemade mayo listed in the recipe. It tasted great and saved a few minutes.
GREAT ALTERNATIVE TO BEEF. NEXT TIME I WILL USE SOME TYPE OF CHEESE AND ONIONS AND MAYBE LAY OFF THE VINEGAR A BIT.
Really delicious.
very good. i made it for my vegan sister. i just added capers (and grilled red onions) on top and put a layer of chopped parsley in too. to solve the soggy-ness, i grilled the mushroom in a george forman grill, reserving the juice for soup. right before putting the mushroom on the bun (which i had sprayed with pam and lightly grilled) i let it drip a little and it resulted in a perfectly juicy burger, but dry bun. and i used rosemary instead of thyme.
I was a little suspicious and hesitant of a "burgerless" burger, but given my intense love of mushrooms I decided to at least try this recipe out. Wow was I glad I did! I loved it so much I gorged myself on 2 burgers and, although stuffed beyond belief, found myself plotting when I could have this tasty treat again! Two thumbs up!!
Very good indeed. The capers and mayonaise are key ingredients
Yum. Nothing wrong with this recipe! One hint: My broiler has 2 settings, High & Low.... if yours does too then do these on Low.... I did the first side on Low with no problems ... I flipped and changed it to High and viola...BIG FIRE. I shut it off and restarted with Low ... no problem. Very delicious and easy to make.
Great sandwich! I cut the oil to 2 tablesoons and used fat free mayo to cut down on fat. They were delicious! I will make these again.
My first time on this site. I was looking to eat less meat, and eat a little healthier. this was the first recipe that i came across, and it sounded good. I went out and bought all the ingredients, started cooking and hoped for the best. all i can say is WOW! This was sooooooo good! My brother loved it as well, and hes a huge food critic(in our family). Definitely need to make sure u have the right bun, and will make these again today, but will start playing with different ingredients. I LOVE this Sandwich! I am ok with eating these instead of beef burgers any day!
Broiling turned out to be a quick and easy way to prepare the portobellos. Wasn't a huge fan of the caper mayo which I thought I would have loved.
Yummy yummy yummy! My housemate and I discovered this recipe in the summer, and since then, we've been hooked! Whenever portobellos go on sale, we stock up and gorge ourselves!
This recipe was fantastic! My only substitution was basil for the thyme and I melted fresh mozzarella on top. It was easy and my husband loved the caper mayo, what an awesome topper! I put the portobellos on Portugiese rolls, just to make it a little more exciting. Definately a weekly staple! Thanks Nicolle!
This was very good. I marinated the mushrooms for much longer than 10 minutes and put them on the grill.
Oh my goodness, these things are GREAT :-D
The Balsamic vinegar is a little strong. I found putting the marinade in a large bowl and then putting the mushrooms in the bowl to cover them quickly worked well
I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE this recipe, thank you! I agree the focaccia bread (with garlic) is a MUST, plus the provalone cheese, and sliced red onions. I cooked everything on a large griddle so that made it easier, I added the mushrooms to the marinade and mixed it up so that it was very well coated. I also added fresh minced rosemary from my garden to the marinade. I did coat the red onions in the same marinade and broiled them with a dab of butter...and I also coated the bread with the marinade before toasting on the griddle. I didn't have any peppers on hand in the 3x in the last 3 weeks that I've made this, but sounds like another great addition to this already delicious meal. Last night I just placed everything on shreaded romaine lettuce because I try not to eat bread too often. Wow, what an infusion of flavors! Thanks again for such a great recipe and everyone's great comments!
I love these sandwiches! I grilled them on my George Foreman grill and served them on the Focaccia Bread recipe I got from this site. I can't wait to try them again!
Super easy and very good.
This is an awesome recipe. Great alternative to burgers. I added sliced tomato and red onion. I also have made them grilled and broiled them. They turn out great either way. I agree with other reviewers to make sure to purchase fresh hamburger buns (makes all the difference in the overall taste of the sandwich).
Great idea to run with. I made a few changes... I added balsmic soaked and broiled onion slices and used a basil mayonaisse. Served with spinach leaves on a toasted bun. Sooo delicious.
I add 1/4 t of lemon juice to the mayo mixture but otherwise follow the recipe exactly, and they are absolutely incredible. Everybody who I've fed them to devours them. I prefer these over meat any day. I make them all of the time, sometimes on the grill, sometmes in the toaster oven. In my opinion, they go well with a good merlot.
Try replacing the mayo with goat cheese - unbelievable! You can also add a sliced vidalia and a whole red pepper to broil with the portabello - make sure to peel your red pepper after. I use potato rolls. Very addictive.
Awesome!! Personally, I added some grilled onion...and perhaps a bit more capers. Rinsed, salt cured capers are way better than brined! Sometimes, when I'm feeling it, I grill up some onion....brilliant!
MMMM, these were very tasty and easy to make. I used whole wheat buns, but didn't change anything else. Thanks for sharing!
These are one of my favorites! They are so flavorful! YUM YUM!
These are significantly better if marinated for at least 1 hour. I felt the marinade should be a little more spicy; added 1T soy sauce and decreased oil to 3T. Delicious!
These sandwiches are absolutely delicious! Anyone who loves portobellos will love these. I use toasted whole wheat bread instead of plain old hamburger buns. Yummy!!!
Very good! Followed recipe as written. Good with or without a bun.
Very nice flavors!! We are still carnivores, but never missed the meat. Thanks, Cholle!
Wow!!! This was really, really delicious...and I am NOT a mushroom lover! I let my mushrooms sit in the marinade for a couple of hours and then grilled them to avoid the smoke-in-the-house problem others had. I only had cheapy little hamburger buns in the house, so I was a little worried about the soggy problem others had, but I place my mushrooms with the gill side up on my buns and didn't have any soggy issue at all! Topped with provolone cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and the caper mayo and I was in heaven. Can't wait to make this for my husband, who really does not like mushrooms at all...I know he will shocked to taste how yummy these are!
Very good. Even my husband who has to have meat for ever meal raved about these. I only had bread so I lightly toasted it, spread light mayo on each side, sprinkled some bleu cheese on the bottom, put the mushroom on top and topped mine with mozzeralla and his with hot pepper cheese and then tomatoes and fresh spinach. Excellent!
WOW!!! These are the absolute BEST mushroom burgers i have tasted!! I make them over and over becuase we can't just get enough!! Thank you soooo much for sharing this recipe!!! It's a 5 star all the way!!! YUMMY!!!!
Tasty, and a great treat. I put red onion, honey dijon mustard, and provolone cheese on it as well, and made it like a gourmet burger.
These were very yummy, they were inexpensive to make which is always a plus. They took up very little time and are really good for you too. It's nice to have variations for us non-meat eaters, or even those who just want a change of pace! Thanks for allowing us all to take advantage of your recipe!
These are delicious. Due to certain circumstances we weren't able to cook these right away. So, for over an hour, I kept brushing the dressing on the mushrooms. By the time we put them on the grill they were saturated with flavor! I recommend marinating these for a good hour. And grilling them was a great idea too. I used the Hawaiian bread sandwich buns sprayed with pam and grilled them as well. Put fresh parsley in the caper mayo. I was glad I had an extra for lunch the next day! Thanks for the recipe Nicholle!!
These are the BEST! My husband was hesitant to try these. Afraid of a beefless burger. But after marinating them for a few hours, he cooked them up on the grill and we both loved them! Now we eat them regularly! Thanks so much!
This recipe wasn't what i was expecting.. although my dad LOVED it, it wasn't bad, just not my taste.
Absolutely delicious! I've already made this multiple times. I like to melt cheese on the mushrooms during the last couple minutes of broiling. I also double the amount of capers, and add lots of fresh basil into the mayonnaise too. I find that the juiciness is not too much of a problem if you use a substantial bun.
Very good. I added some feta cheese on top as well. The toasted bun with the mayo (I used low fat and still tasted great) was a nice touch but did get a little soggy halfway through.
loved them...make sure the buns are really toasted because they will get soggy. I melted cheese on top of the mushroom seemed to help keep the juices from leaking on the bun..DELICOUS
Oh wow!!! This was SO GOOD! I followed the recipe exactly, but did add a little basil, and melted provolone cheese over the grilled mushrooms. (Ideas taken from another portobello burger recipe on this site). This was even better than a beef hamburger. We will definitely make it again and again and again and....
These were really good. I cut back on the oil a bit, and they were still tasty.
My 3 y/o loves everything but she spit this out and made a face! My husband loves mushrooms but was turned off by the vinegar. I was a bit turned off by the texture. They are easy but I think I'll have to tweak this before I make it for my family again.
Did it up with store brand italian dressing mix that I always make with balsamic garlic vinegar, soaked the gills & underside face up for 20 minutes before turning over - it was already absorbed, then brushed onto the top of caps. Grilled gill side down for 3 minutes then flipped and after 3 minutes added feta (I had the basil & red pepper variety on hand) & thin strips of regular havarti cheese for the gills. YUM! I couldn't believe how easy it was for such a tasty result. I used Hellman's regular mayo with the capers. Adds a subtle flavor & I would not skip it when I make these in the future. Also grilled red peppers which were marinated in the same dressing for 15 min. My husband had them on the burger and I had them on the side. I will be making this regularly - it's so easy, quick, & minimal cleanup.
Yummy! Followed the recipe except I didn't have any capers on hand and I'm not a huge fan of them anyway. Served on yummy whole wheat sandwich buns that I toasted. Thanks :)
The flavor was great. I grilled them on a HOT grill pan instead as to avoid the possibility of burning them. They turned out great. I don't like capers so I didn't use them. I use some slices of fontina cheese and rubbed some garlic on my toasted kaiser rolls and it was yummers!
We only used the marinade in the recipe since we wanted to eat them as was. It was delicious! It was a little tangy and imparted a nice flavor without being overwhelming. We didn't, and wouldn't, change a thing.
heaven. i added a little lemon juice to the mayo/caper mix, and some feta cheese to the warmed buns before topping off with the mushroom. if i could eat this daily i would. maybe i will. thanks for the quick and delicious recipe!
Made it exactly as the recipe said. Delicious, though I do agree with other readers when they say it needs to be served on something heartier than a hamburger bun or the bun will get soggy. Thanks for the great recipe!
These were fantastic! A great use for some olive oil infused with thyme and rosemary that I brought back from Greece. The capers and mayo were a nice little trick- gotta remember that one for other sandwiches and toppings. I had this for dinner tonight and I'm already planning on having it again tomorrow! Thanks for a great recipe!
I did not expect it to be so flavorful! I just became a pescatarian, but I didn't miss the beef at all! Will definitely make again.
I have had many different types of portobello sandwiches, this was one of my favorite! The spices made it very tasty! Broiling was a breeze and allowed the flavor to soak in the portobellos quickly. Munster cheese made it even better!
FANTASTIC! I only had sliced mushrooms on hand so I put them in a shallow pan with all of the listed ingredients and broiled for a few minutes. (You could also saute the mushrooms and sauce in a skillet) I didn't want to use a bun so I took 2 slices of wheat bread and brushed both sides with olive oil and sprinkled with garlic powder. I put the slices on my griddle until brown on both sides. Spread the grilled bread with mayo, add the mushrooms, and a slice of provolone, and enjoy. It remined me of a panini and the juices did not soak through the bread. I can't wait to make it again!
YUMMY, this deserves over 5 stars in my opinion! It is a simple recipe, but sooo delicious! I followed the recipe except I ommitted the capers out of personal preference and the lettuce because I didn't have any. I topped the caps with swiss cheese and roasted red peppers (jarred) in addition to the tomato and mayo, magnificent! I served them with baked sweet potato fries for a healthy version of a burger and fry meal. The other reviewers are right in that it takes a hearty bun to hold this juicy "burger"! I will be making these again and again!
This recipe was an unexpected surprise...it was so easy and soooooo delicious. I served it to my mother-in-law (who likes to drop in at lunch 'unexpected')and she actually oohed and ahhed...she also left with a copy of the recipe tucked in her purse..
This is the greatest, the family loved it.
YUM These are delicious. The marinade is perfect! I did make a few changes: cibatta roll/ white sharp cheddar melted on the shrooms/ grilled purple onion/ dijon mustard
I made this for the first time and my husband and roommate loved it. I'm not a great cook but this is rather easy. I added grilled onions and Mozzarella cheese (that's what I had in the fridge) and it turned out great. I like the balsamic vinegar so I followed the recipe and used 2 tablespoons. The only thing is this is not very filling so we each had 2 Portobellow Sandwiches. This is definitely something I will make again and for my mother in law since she is vegetarian. Yum!
Excellent! That's all I can say. If you're a big fan of these meaty mushrooms, this is a great way to eat them. I added swiss cheese and let it melt under a broiler.
Awesome! Thank you Nicholle! I usually cook these on a grill pan because I just love those grill marks! You can play around with the marinade and the toppings and make this all your own. I happen to love guacamole or aoli on mine. Sometimes I add roasted peppers, cheese, red onions and fresh spinach to my "burger". They are always good no matter how I tweak the recipe. Try these and you will love them. They are also good on artisan bread as a healthy sandwich.
SUPERB! My boyfriend is very picky with food, especially with westerns, since we are Indonesians, and he digs super savory and herby foods, while I can tolerate nearly all kinds of International flavor. I followed the recipe as it is. The only tweaking I did was that I brushed the buns with the dressing before toasting them. I was very surprised and contented that this actually met his taste! He also hates vast kinds of veggies and didn't complained at all for those I stuffed in this sandwich, even complimented me on this. If only he knew! Oh, not to forget every "Mmmmm. This is super delish!" on every bite he took! I'll try on the cheese and grilled onion suggestion next time I have this, and it'll be super soon.
Super Fast and Delish.
Great recipe!
Man this is an awesome recipe!!!! You just have to try it! ...and it didn't even take that long to prepare! The only thing I could suggest as a variation is that you could consider adding Swiss Cheese (or your preference) and maybe even avacado (or whatever your fav condiment might be). Cudos to the Chef... Well done!
These sandwiches were really quick and easy, and they tasted great! The caper-mayonnaise gives them an interesting tangy flavor. This recipe will definitely become part of my regular repertoire.
I prefer these over a hamburger on the grill.
Yummy, easy, and used ingredients I had on hand.
We loved these! I had to substitute cider vinegar because I didn't have balsamic and I left out the capers. We also grilled the caps. These were sooo good and so filling!
Really tasty. I did not broil at the top of the oven as was suggested, due to other reviewers' references to fire, so it took a little longer. I also added fresh basil to the herb mix. Yum!
I was expecting a 3-4 star recipe review based upon previous reviews BUT, if you take the mushroom and pour the pepper, thyme, balamic vinegar, oil, etc. on the gills and marinate overnight, you will definitely have a 5 star recipe that doesn't need a bun or mayo to make it better.
Delicious. Made exactly as written.
I've made these with just the marinade, not in sandwich form with the capers and mayonnaise.
this is so good. didn't even need the mayo. quick and easy to prepare. went great with sweet potato fries.
Really amazing---I've been wanting to eat portabello mushrooms but didn't know how to cook them. I spread goat cheese on a kaiser roll like the previous post---really good! Was out of thyme and used basil instead---still tasted like a restaurant.
I loved these. My husband and kids couldn't seem to get over the fact that they were eating a giant mushroom and didn't care for them, but my husband even said the flavor was good. I practically finished all of theirs for them. Delicious!
This was absolutely wonderful! Being that I was busy with other things in the kitchen at the time, I marinated the mushrooms in the sauce and they came out very juicy.
This was really good and easy. I followed the marinade recipe exactly, except I used fresh thyme. I set the burgers up a bit differently, though: I didn't have capers, so I used a balsamic mustard that has a similar tangy flavor; I used sprouted-grain buns; and I used alfalfa sprouts instead of lettuce. Definitely a keeper!
This recipe is just what i've been looking for! They were AWESOME!
HUGE hit with my husband ... and we just finished grilling them for the neighbors who "just couldn't tell you how good it is" between bites. No cravings for real steak after this!
Absolutely delicious and easy to make! My husband loved it! I followed the recipe exactly.
I don't eat meat, so this is a great alternative to a plain old burge!
Didn't have capers (don't like capers much anyway) and added avocado to the burgers and they were delicious! Use vegan mayo for a totally animal product-free burger!
My husband and I love mushrooms and this was by far the best burger we have ever had! And easy too.
These were great, especially with the caper mayonnaise which really made this recipe. I think I'll look for a better balsamic vinegar since what I have on hand is a cheap version and I found it didn't lend itself very well to this recipe. I also want to experiment with other options - maybe a little soy sauce instead. Thank you for posting!
I followed the recipe pretty carefully, and served these on homemade potato/wheat buns, and they turned out really good! Even with the caper mayo (can't really taste the capers) this is a pretty basic, tasty, fast way to eat Portobellos. They end up with a really meaty flavor and juicy texture. I'll be making these again for sure.
Easy, healthy and tasty!
The best thing about this was it was a snap to make!! I substituted tarragon vinegar and added basil too, but still would have liked more of a burst of flavor. Perhaps the balsamic vinegar the recipe calls for would have been better, but I didn't have it on hand. I used 2 portobellos and put them on whole wheat hamburger buns. I think they would have been better on crusty bread, but not as healthy.
This recipe is very easy, light and delicious. I marinated it for a few hours before broiling but I think it would be fine without marinating. This will be a regular on our table!
The flavor was good but the texture was poor. Ours turned out very wet and soggy.
loved every bite. Great alternative to using meat!
These burgers are quite tasty. I would make these again. I substituted sliced green olives for the capers. My husband doesn't like capers. They were great!!!
Just made this up. Gotta say it was better than expected. I used this other step in it that only FindGreatRecipes.Net has. Adding that step definentely made it alot better!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections