Portobello Sandwiches

Quick, juicy burgers. My friends and I eat them at least once a week!

By Nicholle

Recipe Summary

prep:
8 mins
cook:
9 mins
additional:
3 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 burgers
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Turn on broiler, and adjust rack so it is as close to heat source as possible.

  • In a medium-size mixing bowl, mix together garlic, olive oil, thyme, vinegar, salt and pepper.

  • Put the mushroom caps, bottom side up, in a shallow baking pan. Brush the caps with 1/2 the dressing. Put the caps under the broiler, and cook for 5 minutes.

  • Turn the caps, and brush with the remaining dressing. Broil 4 minutes. Toast the buns lightly .

  • In a small bowl, mix capers and mayonnaise. Spread mayonnaise mixture on the buns, top with mushroom caps, tomato and lettuce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
445 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 31.4g; fat 33.4g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 426mg. Full Nutrition
