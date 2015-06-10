Shrimp and Blue Cheese Dip

Rating: 4.67 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A tasty combination of shrimp and blue cheese makes a versatile dip. Serve with tortilla chips, crackers, pita bread, or anything else.

By Carol Kulikowski

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a bowl, mix mayonnaise, green chile peppers, black olives, and green onion.

    Advertisement

  • Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Place shrimp in skillet and cook 2 to 5 minutes, until opaque. Stir in the mayonnaise mixture and continue cooking 2 to 5 minutes, until mixture has heated through. Remove skillet from heat. Gently fold in blue cheese. Transfer dip to a serving bowl.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
76 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 1.2g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 19.6mg; sodium 264mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (5)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

AZ
Rating: 4 stars
10/22/2010
I was pleasantly surprised by this recipe! The ingredients sounded like they would either go together well or not at all. Overall I ended up adding some diced red bell pepper to the top at the end and I did not cook the green onion - without this it wasn't the most appetizing looking dip but was quite lovely with some color. Also in the future I would add a few more shrimp. This will serve 3-4 people as a generous appetizer so even though it says 12 servings I would count on that making enough for just a few people. Overall with some presentation help and making sure you don't want to serve 12 people with it - this was a nice recipe. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(5)
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
AZ
Rating: 4 stars
10/22/2010
I was pleasantly surprised by this recipe! The ingredients sounded like they would either go together well or not at all. Overall I ended up adding some diced red bell pepper to the top at the end and I did not cook the green onion - without this it wasn't the most appetizing looking dip but was quite lovely with some color. Also in the future I would add a few more shrimp. This will serve 3-4 people as a generous appetizer so even though it says 12 servings I would count on that making enough for just a few people. Overall with some presentation help and making sure you don't want to serve 12 people with it - this was a nice recipe. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Emily Tisdale
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2009
Didn't have sliced black olives so used chopped...end result was "tastes like heaven looks like hell". Sliced olives are a definite for presentation! To help the appearance of my creation I added a rib of celery diced very fine and some parsley flakes. This recipe is extremely tasty and I will make with the sliced olives next time and all the times afterwards. Thanks for sharing a great appetizer!!!! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Skeeter
Rating: 4 stars
06/12/2011
Very creative approach to using Shrimp. If you are blue cheese lover this is a dream recipe...however if not I'd cut the amount of blue cheese in half or eliminate it. I happen to like blue cheese a lot but even I found it to be very good "but" it does over power the shrimp. I would make it again but probably reduce the blue cheese a little I also added 2 tbls. of lemon when it's cooking to give it a little zip. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
Julie
Rating: 5 stars
05/30/2017
I have made this dip a few times and I love it! It has many of my favorite ingredients - shrimp olives blue cheese - and I was actually quite surprised by how well they all blended together. Read More
Rita
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2019
I made it as written and didn't/wouldn't change a thing. I didn't know that I liked blue cheese. Wonderful! Read More
Civiello
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2012
We called this ugly dip but man was it good. I was cooking bacon so I cooked the shrimp (used medium and cut them up)in the bacon grease and added a crumbled strip to it. I didn't do the last few minutes of cooking because I took it to a party and re-heated it in the microwave and didn't want to overcook the shrimp. Next time I will probably throw a jalepeno in for a little kick. Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022