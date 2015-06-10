Shrimp and Blue Cheese Dip

1 of 5

Rating: 4 stars I was pleasantly surprised by this recipe! The ingredients sounded like they would either go together well or not at all. Overall I ended up adding some diced red bell pepper to the top at the end and I did not cook the green onion - without this it wasn't the most appetizing looking dip but was quite lovely with some color. Also in the future I would add a few more shrimp. This will serve 3-4 people as a generous appetizer so even though it says 12 servings I would count on that making enough for just a few people. Overall with some presentation help and making sure you don't want to serve 12 people with it - this was a nice recipe. Thanks! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Didn't have sliced black olives so used chopped...end result was "tastes like heaven looks like hell". Sliced olives are a definite for presentation! To help the appearance of my creation I added a rib of celery diced very fine and some parsley flakes. This recipe is extremely tasty and I will make with the sliced olives next time and all the times afterwards. Thanks for sharing a great appetizer!!!! Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars Very creative approach to using Shrimp. If you are blue cheese lover this is a dream recipe...however if not I'd cut the amount of blue cheese in half or eliminate it. I happen to like blue cheese a lot but even I found it to be very good "but" it does over power the shrimp. I would make it again but probably reduce the blue cheese a little I also added 2 tbls. of lemon when it's cooking to give it a little zip. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this dip a few times and I love it! It has many of my favorite ingredients - shrimp olives blue cheese - and I was actually quite surprised by how well they all blended together.

Rating: 5 stars I made it as written and didn't/wouldn't change a thing. I didn't know that I liked blue cheese. Wonderful!