Orange Chicken Stir Fry

This was a great base recipe, and with just a few tweaks it quickly became a five-star meal! I skipped the zest and the salt and toned down the garlic for personal preference. When I started, I cooked some spaghetti noodles and set those aside. Along with the bean sprouts, I added broccoli, red pepper, and a small can of mandarin oranges, juice and all (you can also use the mandarin juice to mix with the flour when you thicken the sauce). Then threw in some extra (low-salt)soy sauce to balance out the extra juice. Stirred in the spaghetti noodles and served. We added the cashews and chow mein noodles at our plates so they wouldn't get soggy with any leftovers. Next time I think I will also add carrots, snap peas, and mushrooms. It was so fast and easy that this is getting added to our meal rotation!