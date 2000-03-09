Orange Chicken Stir Fry

Chicken breast meat stir fried with orange juice and zest, soy sauce, garlic and brown sugar, topped with bean sprouts and served over crispy chow mein noodles. A healthy, zesty stir fry treat guaranteed to excite the most finicky eaters!
LOVED THIS RECIPE!!! Just before the chicken was done frying, I added a pkg of frozen stir fry veggies (which finished cooking after adding the sauce mix). Served over white rice and chow mein noodles. GREAT STUFF!! And soooo easy to make. The hardest part was cutting up the chicken! thanks for sharing this recipe! Don't add too much flour or cornstarch...you need enough sauce to saturate the rice (if you serve over rice).
I decided to try to follow the recipe as close as possible the first time, against my instincts. I really should have gone with my gut. 1/4 cup is WAY too much soy sauce. The sauce basically tasted like soy sauce to me. I could barely even taste the orange. I do think it will be good with modification though, and I will try it again.
This was a great base recipe, and with just a few tweaks it quickly became a five-star meal! I skipped the zest and the salt and toned down the garlic for personal preference. When I started, I cooked some spaghetti noodles and set those aside. Along with the bean sprouts, I added broccoli, red pepper, and a small can of mandarin oranges, juice and all (you can also use the mandarin juice to mix with the flour when you thicken the sauce). Then threw in some extra (low-salt)soy sauce to balance out the extra juice. Stirred in the spaghetti noodles and served. We added the cashews and chow mein noodles at our plates so they wouldn't get soggy with any leftovers. Next time I think I will also add carrots, snap peas, and mushrooms. It was so fast and easy that this is getting added to our meal rotation!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2003
Very good! Better than take out and was just as fast. Used instant rice to serve with it, and added cubed green peppers and pineapple, and used a little of the pineapple juice too for taste. skipped the salt and orange rind and added some of the pineapple juice and found that this made the saltiness disappear completely and gave the sauce just what it needed.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/22/2005
This recipe was very good. I changed it a little bit, adding about 1/8 tsp ground ginger, and 1 Tbsp Orange Marmalade. I also served it over white rice and added broccoli instead of bean sprouts. It tasted similar to Orange Chicken you get from chinese restaurants without the breading on the chicken. Maybe next time I will add a little red pepper flakes to give it a little heat. Will definitely make this again.
A little too salty, but cut the salt, in half, and this is really good. I prefer to use cornstarch rather than flour to thicken - Half as much cornstarch is the ratio to use. Good over hot cooked rice.
I have never made anything this good! It was easy to make, mostly prep time, and it came out tasting fantastic. I also added some frozen stir fry veggies and they went well with the dish. You won't be dissapointed by this one!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/22/2006
I thought this was just great (and a great substitute for the store-bought, high-calorie, fastfood version with this name). I added 1 tsp of corn starch to the bowl holding the orange juice mixture and threw in some chunks of onion and green and red peppers. The sauce coats the chicken nicely. This is a keeper. I made a vegetable lo mein on the side and added mandarin oranges for additional color to the plate. Yum!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2002
My family loved it, I used corn strach to thicken and added a little more zest. Great with rice, and so easy!
A wonderful change from the usual stir fry! My husband has a cholesterol problem and this dish was perfect. You can easily use less chicken and not miss it. Not only that but you can add nearly any vegies to it. I added a little pineapple, celery, broccoli, green pepper and red for a beautiful splash of color. Even my youngest said it was good and she views any new dish with suspicion. And use a little orange zest. You don't have to use as much as it says but it makes a difference even if you just use a little. We will make this again. YUM!
With a few additions this is awesome! I added some large-diced celery, a can of water chestnuts and some broccoli florets that I pre-steamed a bit.. THE SAUCE: definitely bland and too salty so I followed the recipe except left out the salt, doubled the brown sugar and then added 2 Tbsp. of honey, 1 Tbsp orange marmalade and 1/2 tsp (to taste) of red pepper flakes and 1 1/2 tsps finely minced fresh ginger. I also stirred 2 tsps. of cornstarch into the sauce BEFORE adding to the skillet INSTEAD of using the flour. THEN TO MAKE IT THE BEST----top with some chopped CASHEWS right before serving! This sauce came out awesome! You'll love it! Second time to make it I was in a hurry. Still added 1/4 cup orange marmalade and some grated ginger and some hot pepper flakes to the sauce but added no veggies just like in the recipe. I did serve over rice and sprinkle with peanuts.
Geez, this was great! I cut the soy sauce by about half and instead of using orange juice I put a peeled and seeded orange in my blender. The pulp cooked down and then BAM the fresh orange really came out. I'm adding this to the recipe box for sure.
Yum, this recipe is wonderful. My husband actually said "if Panda Express tasted like this we'd eat there more often!" :-) I made some modifications: I used two large chix breast that I boiled and cubed a head of time. I added frozen veggies to this recipe in which I started to "stir fry" while the sauce was cooking up on another burner. I doubled the sauce. I omitted the salt, and mixed my soy sauce with a bit of water (less sodium). I used sesame oil rather than veggie oil in which I fully recommend when making anything Asian. The order in which I cooked this was: Boil and cube chix ahead of time, in a small pot mix sauce together and bring to a simmer, add flour until desired consistency. In the meantime start to stir fry veggies in large pan. Just before sauce is ready add chix and noodles to veggies. Then add sauce. Stir fry for 2-3 mins. ENJOY!
Good, easy recipe. Added green, red, and yellow pepper once chicken was cooked. I could really taste the orange flavor - husband couldn't tell. Omitted the 1 tsp salt - seriously, with 1/4 cup of soy sauce, you don't need more salt. Omitted bean sprouts (blegh). Served over brown rice. Will make again.
I added about 4 tablespoons of orange marmalade, used squeezed orange juice and zest, added cashews, used yellow, red and orange peppers but will probably add frozen peas. I also used orange juice with corn starch to thicken the sauce.
I thought this was great. I made the sauce and marinated the chicken in it for a couple hours. Then strained the sauce into a pan and reduced it until it was thicker. I cooked the chicken in my wok, then mixed in frozen veggies and poured the sauce over it. I let it simmer for a while and served over Jasmine rice. I will definitely make this again!
i tried this recipe and it was pretty good.the sauce had a good tang to it from the orange,but the soy sauce adds a little more salt than i like in my stir-fry.if anyone tries it try adding less soy sauce than the recipe calls for.just my opinion.
Way too sweet and orangey. The OJ was overpowering. If I made it again, I'd cut in half.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2001
This was a really excellent chicken recipe! The strong orange and garlic flavors really permeated the chicken. I served this dish with rice and broccoli and everyone raved about it. I will probably use just the marinade for other recipes, even as a salad dressing!
My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe. I did make some changes......1/2 of the chicken, added lots of colored peppers, celery, onion and carrott and 1 t. minced jalepeno pepper and plenty of mushrooms. We omitted the bean sprouts and the chow mein noodles and served it over rice. I will be making it again.
DOMMETT
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2011
Easy to prepare and tasted nice. I did coat the cubed chicken in some flour prior to stir-frying it. I also added a frozen bag of stir fry veggies when I added the sauce to the chicken. I cooked for about 4-5 minutes then thickened sauce with a little cornstarch and water.
Tastes interesting and yummy. I would add some more of the orange juice to get that tang, though I made it without the zest, which might make up for that. Also toss in whatever veggies you want. I don't have or want a husband so I won't say if he liked it or not. I also do not have or eat children.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
04/29/2001
I would have really loved this recipe given the fact that it would have put less salt. I found the recipe extremely salty. I would put less salt since there is 1/4 cup of soy sauce for future uses.
Yummy! I skipped the salt and orange rind, and added red peppers, baby corn, pea pods and carrots. Also used 1 Tsbp. corn starch instead of flour. My husband and I loved it! A great, healthy meal - and it looked very impressive!
So easy to make! I used fresh orange juice (from juicer) but you can just store bought. I grated finely a tsp of ginger, freshly grated finely 1 Tbsp orange zest, and added 5 garlic cloves coarsely chopped. I first cooked the chicken thigh pieces (dipped in egg white, and then in corn flour mixed with garlic powder coating the chicken). keeps it more tender and moist and sauce sticks to the chicken better with this coating. Veg used: carrots, cauliflower, onion peas. Yum! Next time: I might add a tsp of chili flakes for some heat!
EXCELLENT MEAL!!!! Absolutely amazing. I went with suggestions from other users and skipped the orange zest and additional salt, added a small can of mandarin oranges and crushed pepper flakes and used green and red peppers instead of bean sprouts. It was perfect. The mandarins added an amazing sweetness, the pepper gave it the spiciness I love. I will be making this again very soon!
My hubby and I really loved this stir fry - I didn't take away any stars from the rating because I think it's all about the sauce! The only change we made there was add some ground ginger, but I know it would have been just as good without it. Instead of the bean sprouts and chow main noodles I used a bag of frozen stir fry veggie mix and brown rice - fabulous!
I was looking forward to this recipe because my boys are crazy about Panda Express Orange Chicken. Maybe I had excessive expectations because of prior reviews, but I was underwhelmed by this recipe. So were my boys. I made it exactly as described. Something just wasn't great. Sorry.
This was absolutely DELICIOUS! I took a fresh orange from my fridge, and juiced it. But unfortunately, the orange juice ran out. So I decided to put 1/4 cup cranberry juice in to make up for the shortage of orange juice. This made it turn out amazing! I also used half the amount of salt called for, and put in 1 head of broccoli. DEFINITELY will make again! :)
We loved this recipe! I thought the bean sprouts wasn't enough of a meal so I added red & green peppers, onions and shredded carrots to make a meal with rice! Also, we thought adding a few pineapples to the stir fry would have made a great taste! Enjoy!
I was so upset with this! I was quite excited to make this for dinner last night. I love orange anything and everything. I was craving a stirfry and wanted something different. I looked at various recipes and reviews and chose this one. I followed the instructions and was suprememly disapointed. What a waste of time and ingredients. I had to load on the cayenne pepper to mask the flavour.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/29/2000
I found this to be a very refreshing change of pace. I did add a litle whipping cream to thicken the broth and simmered down to my desired consistency. I have only served to adults at this point therefore can not rate child acceptance.
I made this mainly for the sauce since I used veggies I had on hand. I made the sauce as is, except omitted the orange zest and I added the flour to the mixture. I cooked the chunks of chicken first in the oil and then drained and set aside. Then I added my chopped veggies (diced onions, red and green bell pepper, carrots and celery) and when they were al dente, I added the garlic, cooked for a minute and added the juice mixture. It thickened nicely and then put the chicken back in. Reheated everything and poured over brown rice. We LOVED it. You could put any veggies in it you want and it would be awesome. Thanks Kelly.
Loved this recipe! Thought the taste was wonderful and did not find the soy sauce overpowering like some of the reviews said. My friend suggested browning the chicken a little more or breading it. Also I used cornstarch like some reviewers said (1 tab) but I like a thicker sauce so I think next time I'll just add flour (I'm used to using flour, not corn starch) and just add more until it gets to my liking. The only other thing was that I used lemon zest instead of orange zest. It's what i had on hand and it tasted fine. :)
This was a great recipe! Made it for my roommate and some friends and all loved it. It was a little salty so next time all cut back on the salt or use light soy sauce. Also, I added green onions on top instead of bean sprouts.
I loved this recipe! I did have to modify it a bit though. I breaded the chicken, added water chestnuts, ginger, and bell peppers, and to keep my breading crispy made the sauce seperate. I also added more orange juice as I had no zest to make it more orangey. Just had to cook down the sauce a bit more.
Winner Winner Chicken Dinner Added some frozen veggie oriental mix, a bit of onion, ginger, zested a whole orange and it was great. This recipe is a keeper. Didn't bother to lessen the salt because the OJ was so sweet plus I added a lot of veggies and beansprouts so it worked out great without becoming bland. Oh and I used chicken thighs.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/10/2002
Very good! I did not add salt but did use more soy sauce. Served with rice. Will be making this again soon!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/14/2000
I try out new recipies all the time living in a dorm room with three other guys. So I look for easiness, few ingredience, and something that my roomates, who are very picky, will like. Everyone agreed that I should make this at least once or twice a month, and a girl that my roomate had over was really impressed.
This orange chicken has EXCELLENT flavor, better than all but the best Chinese restaurants- and we are picky about our orange chicken! I would suggest making about double the sauce- if you want to eat it with rice or something the sauce runs a little short.
My mom and I tried this recipe two weeks ago-it's excellent! The chow mein noodles make an interesting addition to the dish. We added more veggies when we made the stir fry- a can of baby corn, and about 3 or 4 cups of cooked broccoli. The second time we made it, we added a tablespoon of cornstarch to the sauce instead of the flour, and it thickened very nicely.
I thought this was a pretty good stir fry. I left out the zest because I didn't want it to be too "orangy." The juice gave it the flavor without it being overpowering. I also added broccoli and water chestnuts and served it over rice. My family liked it, except for my 2 year old. I didn't think it was too salty, I actually added extra soy sauce to mine. I also used cornstarch to thicken.
This was pretty good but, of course, I changed it for our tastes. I added 1 tblsp ginger paste, 1 tsp red pepper flakes and I forgot to buy fresh garlic at the store so I used 1-2 tsp garlic powder. I did add the 1 tsp salt but would omit that next time as it was just a squeak too salty for us. I topped this over rice noodles with honey roasted peanuts and coconut flakes. Very Good!
This was delish!! Thank you!!! I did leave out the salt and I like my chow mein with onions and celery, so I added 2 onions and 3 stalks of celery and a tablespoon of fresh minced ginger, and this was great!!! This was fast and easy to prepare. I would give this ten stars if I could.
I made this at the last minute one night. I added fresh chopped onion and red bell pepper to the oil before the meat, and added a can of chunked pineapple to the orange sauce mixture. I have 3 boys and one of whom is VERY picky...he asked if we can have this orange chick every Monday! It was a hit in this house! I used a box of instant fried rice instead of chow mein noodles and it was just as good as any asian place around here! Thanks!!
Seasoned my chicken with a little garlic and cayenne pepper. As others did, I doubled the sauce, added ginger and a package of stir fry vegetables and onions. Served it over rice. Fabulous recipe!! Thank you!!!
This was very good, and I made some additions. I added roasted veggies (onion, bell pepper, and carrot slices) and a bit of fresh diced mango at the end. The orange flavor was not as strong as I thought it would be when it was cooking, but it still had a nice taste, almost like teriyaki. I served it over brown rice. Everyone seemed to like it!
Very simple, quick, and delicious meal! I added a bag of frozen oriental veggies, a can of baby corn, and a can of mushrooms. The orange flavor was good and not too overpowering. Served over rice. Will definitely make again!
I absolutely loved the orange chicken stir fry; absolutely delicious. Mine wasn't too salty....and the leftovers were better still because the orange and garlic had totally soaked the chicken. Wonderful recipe thank you!
My husband and I loved it! I added some ginger and ground pepper.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/24/2006
I made this dish, but with a little twist of my own. I added a half stalk of celery (chopped up) for every piece of chicken used, and also added a handful of cashews, and served over a bed of white rice...it was outstanding.
This was really bad. I'm glad I didn't put in the chicken I got at Whole Foods. I added some freshly grated ginger as someone else recommended. I sauteed brocolli and the mung beans - it was completely inedible.
Great base! I used no salt, added teriyaki, used 4 cloves of garlic, and skipped the zest. Also, instead of vegetable oil, I used sesame oil, and then added broccoli, carrots, white onion and mushroom. I also served it on a bed of rice instead of noodles.
I found this to be a bit salty. Not too bad for a quick dinner though.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
09/13/2005
I did not like the taste of the sauce at all. I believe it needs less soy sauce and the cup of orange juice was too acidity for me. I won't make this again but for people who like an zang taste for your chicken, you will like it.
Very good recipe! I didn't have any orange juice, so I squeezed three oranges. I used about half of the lemon zest (I forgot to grate the orange peels before they went into the garbage disposal.) I did not have any bean sprouts, so I substituted broccoli. I also added yellow peppers and onions to the dish at the end. It was great! I will be making this again. Next time, I will add pineapple as well. Very versatile dish.
Great! Easy to make, might've been even better had I felt up to zesting an orange and had bean sprouts on hand. We used broccoli and green pepper instead, and I added a little ginger since that's often in orange chicken.
I loved the recipe! The only thing that I didn't like was that it was a bit too salty. I'd reduce the soy sauce. And I added sliced carrots and scallions into the sauce mix. After the chicken was cooked with the sauce mix, I also added in a few boiled broccoli. With a few sprinkle of grated ginger, it came out perfect! Reduce the amount of oil when cooking the chicken since it's too much. Ended up using all the flour to thicken and topped everything on white fluffy rice =]
Everyone in my family thought this was way too salty. And I love salt, but it had way too much. I will try it again some time, because I think with less salt it could be a very good dish. Thanks any way.
I was really surprised at how little of the orange flavor came through on this. I used fresh orange juice. If I make this again maybe I will try it with concentrate o.j. instead. It is good though and the chicken is nice and moist, so I will still give it four stars. I used 1 tablespoon of cornstarch instead of the flour, because I like the results of cornstarch better in my clear sauces.
this was an awesome dish! easy and delicious. i made a few minor adjustments. soy souce has a high content of sodium so i substituted it with oyster sauce and instead of using orange juice i used the mandarin orange juice and crushed the mandarin oranges into the mix. and i fried the chicken in pure sesame oil to give it a little taste also adding in garlic, ginger root, and sweet red peppers, mushrooms and green onions! served on hot sticky rice! fast and easy. the sauce was PERFECT! add a lil coarse pepper and you are set!
This dinner was VERY easy to make. I halved the chicken to have double the sauce to serve over rice instead of the chow mein noodles to lessen the fat content of the dish. I also used fresh squeezed orange juice (I didn't want my orange to go to waste after zesting it) for a quarter cup and regular OJ for the remaining 3/4. I ended up using all the flour as well to get to the desired thickness of the sauce - and used a whisk instead of the spoon I had been using. It was easy and perfect.
Well that was delicious!!! I had 3 lbs of chicken to get rid of and I was TIRED of chicken. This was refreshing and tasty! I tripled the recipe to account for all of my chicken and the 5 adults I was feeding. I grated maybe 1 TBSPN of zest, I juiced 7 oranges, cut out the salt, used low sodium soy sauce and 5 TBSPN of cornstarch to replace the flour. Served over rice, it was perfect!! I did not have bean sprouts, but they would add a delicious crunch.
Ended up tasting good, but it needed a lot of tweaking. I ended up adding in grated fresh ginger, twice the garlic, a splash of wine, and finally two tablespoons sugar which made it into a yummy orange sweet-and-sour kind of sauce. Delicious! Added half a diced sweet red pepper and about four cups of chopped-up broccoli. If anything I would add more vegetables next time, there was still a lot of chicken.
I always use low sodium soy sauce, and I cut the salt in this recipe to 1/2 tsp. or less. Otherwise really simple to make. I added a package of stir fry veggies from the produce department (worth the expense to me for the convenience), to the chicken once it was cooked.
This was very good but without these adjustments it's not as filling or as good. I used half the chicken, but added a cup of combined shredded carrots and broccoli. I also doubled the sauce otherwise their wouldn't have been enough for the 4 of us. I served on top of rice instead of noodles and it tasted better. With these additions it was very good and even my picky daughter enjoyed it.
Great Recipe! The sauce was one of the best I have made for a stir fry. I didn't have orange zest. I stir-fryed broccoli, mushroom, and sliced carrot in sesame oil over high heat for about 2-3 minutes. I took the vegies out of the pan followed the rest of the recipe directions adding the vegetables with the chicken at the end. With the added vegies I would make more sauce. I also made white rice to go with the meal instead of noodles. Delicious! Next time I'm going to cook more vegies, more sauce, and less chicken.
It was just okay. There is something about orange juice and soy sauce that just sets me the wrong way. I found it better to add some cayenne to the sauce mix and I served it with garlic chili sauce on the side at the table.
I thought this was quite good and not very difficult to make. I did not use any orange zest or salt. In addition, I used corn starch instead of flour, added a bag of steam fresh asian veggies, and used spaghetti noodles. Even my 7 year old son likes it.
I didn't add salt, enough in the soy sauce, and I halved the soy sauce and used more orange juice. I don't care for a lot of soy sauce. I also used corn starch instead of flour, just because it's easier for me. This tasted GREAT. I love stir fries and had some fresh oranges on hand. I will make this over and over.
I followed the recipe but used 1/2 c OJ and 2 minneolas squeezed to make 1 cup of OJ. I did not use any sprouts or noodles but served with rice. I also threw in chopped broccoli when the sauce boiled and covered for about 3 minutes. I think leaving out the salt would be fine but it didn't taste too salty.
Tasty recipe. I doubled the sauce (but kept the salt at the regular amount). I also substituted the chow mein noodles and used brown rice instead. I didn't have orange zest so I skipped it. I added fresh zucchini, red peppers, and green peppers. First, I sauted olive oil, 1 tsp. minced ginger, and the onions for about 3-5 minutes in a hot pan. Next I added the chicken and cooked for about 5 minutes. Afterwards, I added the sauce and some cornstarch instead of the flour. I added a little more brown sugar to taste. Serve with brown rice and presto: delicious dinner. : )
