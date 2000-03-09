Orange Chicken Stir Fry

Chicken breast meat stir fried with orange juice and zest, soy sauce, garlic and brown sugar, topped with bean sprouts and served over crispy chow mein noodles. A healthy, zesty stir fry treat guaranteed to excite the most finicky eaters!

By Kelly Dale-Carpenter

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl combine the orange juice, orange zest, soy sauce, salt, garlic and brown sugar. Mix well.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet or wok over medium high heat. When oil begins to bubble, add chicken. Saute until cooked through (no longer pink inside), about 7 to 10 minutes.

  • Add orange sauce mixture to chicken and cook until sauce begins to bubble. Add flour, a little bit at a time, until sauce has thickened to your liking. Add bean sprouts and cook for 1 minute; serve hot over chow mein noodles.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
524 calories; protein 34.7g; carbohydrates 41.1g; fat 25.1g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 1749.2mg. Full Nutrition
