Spring Lime Tea Cookies

Overall a fantastic base recipe for any citrus light cake-like cookies! Go wild! Lemon, orange, lime, and all the different types and extracts! I opted for a more wintery orange cookie. I used a Cara Cara orange for the juice and rind. Seemed like a mellowy orange flavor. My alterations, I reduced the sugar like always, this time to a 1/2 c, increased the zest to 1 T, increased the baking soda to 1/2 t, subbed 1/2 c wheat flour for a little texture, added 1/2 t salt. For the glaze, I increased the juice a tad, added 1 T zest to it as well. I don't know if my glaze was more runny or not, but I prefered a looser glaze. I used a spoon to apply the glaze, put about a teaspoon in the spoon, then slowly circled it around the top of the cookie, allowing the glaze to slightly slide off the spoon onto the top of the cookie, continually moving the spoon in a circular motion. Be sure to let the cookies cool first before you put it on otherwise, depending on your glaze consistency, it will slide right off. If you want your glaze to harden sooner, pop the cookies into the fridge for a few minutes right after you put the glaze on. Otherwise allow them to harden slighly, naturally on the counter (unless your kitchen is really hot or your house it). Go forth and BAKE!