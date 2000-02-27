Spring Lime Tea Cookies

These are light, buttery tea cookies bursting with citrus flavor. Perfect for a spring day.

Recipe by Christina Pierson

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Combine the 2 teaspoons of lime juice with the milk, let stand for 5 minutes.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter and 3/4 cup sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg, then stir in the lime zest and milk mixture. Combine the flour, baking powder and baking soda, blend into the creamed mixture. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto the ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven, until the edges are light brown. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheets for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

  • To make the glaze, stir together the remaining lime juice and sugar. Brush onto cooled cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
105 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 15.7g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 18.2mg; sodium 65.2mg. Full Nutrition
