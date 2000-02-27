Spring Lime Tea Cookies
These are light, buttery tea cookies bursting with citrus flavor. Perfect for a spring day.
Really pretty, soft cookie with a just right taste of refreshing lime. The dough is very soft, so I chilled it until it became firm enough to work with. Made these for hubby's staff for St. Patrick's Day so I tinted the glaze green (made with powdered sugar and lime juice), and sprinkled them with green decorator sugar. They look as good as bakery cookies but taste SO much better!Read More
The cookies tasted pretty good, but the glaze never really set. The cookies were almost soggy the second day. Perhaps using a glaze made with powdered sugar and lime juice instead of granulated sugar may help.Read More
These cookies are amazingly light and fluffy! I have not met any one who does not like them. Be careful when cooking them, they do not change color much. Thankfully, I have not managed to overcook them yet. For best results, let the glaze (lime juice and sugar) harden a little before storing the cookies. They stick together less, and the glaze is able to form a thin shell on top. One trick to apply the glaze is to dip the cookie into the glaze instead of dripping the glaze on the cookies.
A great cookie for when your in the mood for a nice light treat with a cup of tea. Not an overly sweet cookie so it really allows the lime flavour to shine. Served mine without the glaze to save on calories ;) Would recommend using icing sugar to make the glaze with because it will disolved better than the granulated sugar will and also wait until the cookies are almost completely cooled before you glaze.
I didn't have a fresh lime on hand so I used bottled lime juice plus the zest of an orange with a little fresh orange juice. The taste is still predominantly lime but has a nice orange background, especially when you bite into the zest. I was a bit hesitant about using granulated sugar so I just made an icing of powdered sugar and lime juice. YUMMY! VERY limey. will definately make again.
I made these cookies for St. Patrick's day. I made the glaze two different ways--one with powdered sugar and lime juice, the other with white sugar and lime juice(as the recipe states). My family preferred using the white sugar glaze over the powdered sugar. Fresh citrus cookie--yummy!
I made these to serve on Cinco de Mayo along with a Sangria beverage for a girls night and was begged for the recipe!! I even had to promise to take some into work for one of the girls that couldn't make it. I used key lime juice as that is my preference over reg..They are perfect for anytime of the year. YUM !!! YUM !!! YUM!!!
These were tasty cookies. Definitely best served the same day as they are baked. I agree with the previous reviewer who thought they lost flavor the second day. Quite good overall.
i thought these cookies were excellent, bursting with lime flavor. someone described them to me as a sugar cookie with a kick. this recipe is definately a keeper.
A delightful little tea cookie perfect for a tea party. I heated the glaze to make a simple syrup before brushing on the cookies. Nice recipe, thanks.
Really great lime flavour, the only change I made was to use Splenda in place of the sugar in the cookie (I used 1/3 cup Splena in place of 3/4 cup sugar), I fin Splenda has an unpleasant 'metallic' after-taste if you use the same ratio as what the recipe calls for and since Splenda is sweeter than sugar, I always use about a 1/3 of what is called for in a recipe, aside from that, the cookies are good, the dough is soft and needed to be refrigerated for about 20 minutes to make it easier to handle, I rolled the dough into balls about 1 1/4" in diameter and then baked. I used my convection feature in the oven (as I do with all my cookies) and this makes them take longer to be done, but you have to watch them or they do burn on the bottoms quickly. I made a glaze from lime juice and powdered sugar and this really sets off the cookie. Definitely will keep this recipe on hand! Thanks for a nice change in a cookie recipe!
Freakin' stellar cookies! They're soft, cakelike, delicately citrus flavored and sweet. Portioned dough out with a tbsp measuring spoon onto a parchment-lined sheet, stuck them in the freezer for a minute to firm up, and rolled into perfect spheres. This gave me uniform, round cookies that didn't spread. Baking time specified was fine for me - cooked on top rack for 8.5 minutes. This depends heavily on how big your cookies are - if they are bigger, they will take longer. I used a little over 1/2 c of icing sugar, 2 tbsp juice and some zest for the glaze - and I STRONGLY recommend glazing. It was easy to paint on with a silicone brush, and it gave an otherwise plain cookie a sugary tang. (A microplane would have made finer zest.) I cannot WAIT to try these in a lemon poppyseed variation. Thank you for my new favorite cookie!
These were pretty good cookies-really something different than what you'd expect. The lime flavor was pretty mild in the cookie, but the glaze really tasted great. These were really soft as dough, so I ended up chilling them for a few hours. They came out very soft and cake-like, but quite tasty.
These are great! Very soft and easy to make. Because some of the reviews said that these lose flavor after a day or so, I added lime zest to the glaze as well. I also made the glaze with confectioner's sugar instead of granulated, just because I had some on hand. I served these at a June baby shower, and the guests LOVED them. Their refreshing flavor was a hit, and there were none left at the end of the party :-)
I think these cookies were so-so. I followed the directions exactly and found them to be bland. However, I loved how thick and soft they are. With a little more lime flavor, they were perfect, but I also tried a thick, creamy frosting with them the second time I made them, and it made all the difference int he world.
Excellent, very light and yummy springtime flavor.
These were so light and really tasty. The glaze added that nice sweet/sour pop BUT like someone else posted it was super runny and never set and only made for soggy cookies. :( I was really bummed on that part. What a mess. Next time I will def bake them a bit longer so they aren't quite so so soft and try powdered sugar with the lime juice for the top.
so good! Fabulous lime flavor. Although the cookies stayed soft, they seemed to have less flavor the second day, so in the future I will make sure they get eaten the day I make them. Not too hard!
These are EXCELLENT!!! DO NOT CHANGE THIS RECIPE, with one exception. I love lime..however I love all citrus. Try substituting the lime ingredients with lemon or orange. My families favorites were orange...my hard to please dad, lemon. Me? All of them!! I also added just a tad more of zest as I love the color and texture it adds to the cookie. Thanks so much for this new easter favorite, everyone is getting their favorites in their basket.
Delicious, light, cake-like cookie that would be perfect for a special occasion. We all enjoyed these. I made a double batch which made about 62 cookies. As soon as the glaze was hardened, I refrigerated half of the cookies with wax paper in between the layers...they stored well and tasted great later. A plain cookie is very mildly flavored, so I added a tsp of lime zest to the doubled amt of glaze which turned out to be the right amount of zing. I did add a little green food color to the dough and glaze just so they wouldn't look like a plain sugar cookie, and I also used powdered sugar in the glaze. I will try this again with orange zest and undiluted orange juice concentrate in place of orange juice in the dough. Very nice recipe for a dessert that is lightly sweet, not sickening sweet.
A wonderfully sweet and tangy summertime dessert! Very easy to make; the quick prep and bake time allowed me to complete a batch before the heat of the summer day kicked it. I will definitely make these again!
My boyfriend absolutely loved them! They were flavorful and soft. Next time I will grate the peel rather than strips.
I had to add at least an extra cup of flour, the dough was very sticky. Also I sifted all the dry ingredients. these cookies were very good and I will make them again. Thanks for the recipe.
Overall a fantastic base recipe for any citrus light cake-like cookies! Go wild! Lemon, orange, lime, and all the different types and extracts! I opted for a more wintery orange cookie. I used a Cara Cara orange for the juice and rind. Seemed like a mellowy orange flavor. My alterations, I reduced the sugar like always, this time to a 1/2 c, increased the zest to 1 T, increased the baking soda to 1/2 t, subbed 1/2 c wheat flour for a little texture, added 1/2 t salt. For the glaze, I increased the juice a tad, added 1 T zest to it as well. I don't know if my glaze was more runny or not, but I prefered a looser glaze. I used a spoon to apply the glaze, put about a teaspoon in the spoon, then slowly circled it around the top of the cookie, allowing the glaze to slightly slide off the spoon onto the top of the cookie, continually moving the spoon in a circular motion. Be sure to let the cookies cool first before you put it on otherwise, depending on your glaze consistency, it will slide right off. If you want your glaze to harden sooner, pop the cookies into the fridge for a few minutes right after you put the glaze on. Otherwise allow them to harden slighly, naturally on the counter (unless your kitchen is really hot or your house it). Go forth and BAKE!
Oh my goodness what a nice treat! Not too sweet, not too tangy, and a wonderful soft texture. I only needed 1 lime. Delicious as they are with no icing.
Using the ingredients I had on hand, I used oranges as suggested by an earlier reviewer. It is difficult to wait for the glaze before tucking into the cookies which have a cake-like texture. Different from the cookies I usually make, I look forward to using limes next time.
Wish I could give this 5+ stars! Made recipe exactly as instructed, and I was surprised by the super-soft, airy texture of these citrusy delights. One suggestion: be sure to chill dough before baking! I was intially skeptical of the white-sugar dissolving in the lime juice, but it gels together in a nice sticky glaze. To prevent sticking together, I topped them off with powdered sugar. Next time I will probably add a wee bit more lime juice as I love extra tang. These are DEFINITELY keepers!
Great simple cookie. I followed some other reviews and put the dough in the fridge for about an hour before I baked them. They came out great. This is one recipe I will make over and over.
I like this recipe for it's ease and flavor. I put a glaze on top and used key limes for the flavor.
Absolutely LOVED these cookies! Six of us girls ate the whole batch in one sitting - they're that good :-) The glaze almost makes them too sweet (I took a few other reviews recommendation to use powdered sugar instead of regular) but I have a huge sweet tooth - just be aware the glaze makes them really sweet. Great recipe if you like lime! Oh, I also added some lemon juice because I didn't have enough lime - so good!
First let me say, these were really really good! An excellent change of pace from the standard lemon cookie. I skipped the glaze, and consequently wished I would have put more lime juice in the cookies. So, if you are not going to glaze these, I would up the lime juice/and or zest, but thats just my opinion. For sure, though, TRY THESE! GREAT SPRING COOKIE!
If you have trouble with the glaze, just brush the glaze on the cookies 3-5 minutes before they are done in the oven. You will get a crunchy limony-sugary glaze over top. The cookies are delicious right out of the oven.
The instructions for this recipe were perfect. Cookies turned out nicely. I was a little scared about dropping by spoonfulls because I had cratered mountains on the pan but they melted down into nicely shaped cookies. Unfortunately for me, the flavor wasn't great. I could taste the lime but for me, they could have used a little more sugar and even more lime flavor.
These were really good nice and light. Really fresh. I ran out of lime and lemon for the icing so I didn't use icing and my picky 5yr old still loved them. I did need to cook them about 3 minutes more than the recipe called for. I used key limes.
A little too sweet and soft for my taste, but they are a nice little treat with some strong tea. Very simple to make, and definitely the right treat for somebody who likes soft cookies. They do turn a little soggy due to the glazing though.
These are good cookies. For a smoother texture I substituted 1/2 cup flour with 1/2 cup corn starch. I also made the glaze with icing sugar instead.
The perfect tea cookie: lovely texture, not too sweet and so refreshing and light. I wanted more citrus flavor so I used equal amounts of lime and lemon zest, lime and lemon juice and added a packet of unsweetend "True Lemon" water enhancer crystals to the dough. I let the dough chill in the fridge for about an hour before dropping the batter with a tablespoon measure onto parchment-lined baking sheets. They took exactly 14 minutes to bake to the perfect doneness, still holding their shape with slightest browning on the bottoms. I didn't even need to let them rest on the sheet pans for 5 minutes before removing to cooling racks. I wanted a thicker glaze, so I used confectioner's sugar, lime and lemon juice, and 1/4 tsp. lemon extract. I dipped the tops of the completely-cooled cookies in the glaze, tipping them to let the excess drip off. Garnished with a bit of additional lemon-lime zest. This recipe is a keeper. I can foresee myself making these often, and not just for my family. Thank you so much for this wonderful recipe.
My little boy and I decided to spend the morning baking and this is what he chose. These were very good, the glaze gave these nice cake-like cookies a bit of zing. Yummy! :)
These cookies were such a surprise hit that half were gone before they were cool enough to apply the glaze. I made one batch lime and then other orange by substituting orange rind and juice accordingly. Great light (and somewhat fragile) cookie. I definitely will make these again! thanks for the recipe.
Super yummy cookies. I added 1T. zest and 1/3 cup more of flour to the batter which made it a bit thicker so I could drop them immediately. I heated the glaze 20 seconds in the microwave and let it cool so it was easy to brush on the cooled cookies because the sugar was dissolved. I also added 1 1/2 tsp grated zest to the glaze. Perfection
These little cookies were delicious! Made exactly as written, but found they took a little longer to bake. Per other reviewers suggestion I used confectioner's sugar for the glaze. A nice little treat, thanks Christina!
Use only 4 egg yolks, 2 cans sweetened condensed milk, and 1/2 cup lemon juice with another 1/2 cup lime juice.
Light, cakey...refreshing! Not something I normally look for (I prefer a chewy, chocolatey cookie) but I wanted to use up a couple limes I had on hand. They are pretty and a perfect summery treat to share with coworkers. I had some toasted coconut leftover from a different recipe, so I added a sprinkling of it to some of the cookies. What a beauty! I love the extra texture and flavor... these won't last long!
This is a great recipe BUT it doesn't specify salted or unsalted butter. If you use salted butter, it's great, but if you bake with unsalted butter, you need to add 1/4 tsp of salt to the cookie batter to bring out all the flavor. For the glaze I used 1 1/2 c powdered sugar, 1 tbsp softened cream cheese, and 3 tbsp lime juice. Whisk till smooth. Makes a wonderful glaze with a little substance, and it sets up really nice. For a garnish, sprinkle a little toasted coconut on top of the freshly glazed cookies.
Excellent.
not so good. All I could taste was baking powder. Almost tasted like a biscuit. Maybe I did something wrong because a lot of people liked them???? I don't think I'll be trying them anytime soon. sorry.
Easy! light cakey cookie. Great lime taste. I made them for Christmas to mix it up a bit. YUM
these cookies have a delightfully soft texture, and an excellent lime taste. they taste so fresh and vivacious, especially with a cuppa sweet mint tea (i recommend mint papaya!). also, since they are so low in sugar, my diabetic friends can eat them without having to worry too much about their sugar levels. *if you don't like soft, cakey cookies, you probably won't like these.
absolutely delicious! these cookies are so soft and puffy, i like to sneak one before the whole batch has finished cooling. i'm a poor college student and don't have a zester or the skill to peel my own without getting some bitter pith too, so i made the cookies without the zest and just added some extra juice. i was worried they'd taste too bland but they're still limey; they taste more like a sweet candy-lime than a tangy fresh lime. one day i'll make them the right way and i bet they'll be even better. :) i also made them with ener-g egg replacer instead of real egg because my boyfriend has food allergies. the cookies didn't hold their shape as well but when the taste is all that matters, it works just fine!
Followed recipe for cookie as is. Very cakey, light flavor - tasty! I added some more lime zest and a tablespoon of coconut oil into the glaze.
These are sooo good and so easy to make!
I made these cookies for a family gathering, everyone really enjoyed them . The family said they were light and taste hard to just eat one . The only thing I changed to the recipe was on the glaze , I added powdered sugar instead of white sugar.
I made these cookies for a tea we had at church. They were SOOO delicious! I did zest extra lime and sprinkled it on top to add a little more color! Everyone just loved them!
These cookies were delicious. However, I omitted the lime glaze. I would definitely bakes these again.
These were really yummy. I would call them Limonade cookies. I made increasing the lime juice by a teaspoon for the batter and used powdered sugar for the icing. Turned out awesome, except a little bit sticky to the touch, even after the glaze dried. These are soft cookies, won't brown much so watch them and do yourself a great big favor and buy parchment paper to bake on. They come off so easily. I had leftover limes (you'll only need two) so I prepped for the next time by zesting the rest and storing them in a tiny tupperware in the freezer and freezing the juice in an ice cube tray so I can pop out just what I need. Will make this recipe again and again!
I made these for a tea party with friends, and they loved them! People were actually raving about these cookies after the party, maybe because the lime flavor is so unique in cookies. I would definitely make them again. One tip: use powdered sugar for the glaze.
These are the right cookies for cookies-and-milk! They're tasty, the lime flavor's there but doesn't knock you down, and 24 hrs later the texture is just as good as fresh out of the oven. I used the ingredients as written. I used my small (#100) "ice-cream" scoop to put the cookies on the sheets, and it made me 4 dozen 2-bite cookies. I set the cup of glaze down in very hot water and stirred it since the sugar wasn't dissolving completely, and it worked. You can be generous with brushing the glaze on - it makes a lot. ... These would be equally good using lemon zest and juice; and I think they'd also be good with no zest or juice using just water for the glaze, plus a couple drops peppermint flavor (to taste).
Cookies came out a little too soft, making it more like cakes than cookies. They were also messy to eat with because they're so sticky from the glaze. I thought the lime will really make the cookies shine but there wasn't much lime flavor to begin with. Will not make again.
Wonderful delicate cookies with a light lime flavor.
These cookies are fresh and delicious. They pair wonderfully with a hot cup of tea!
These were ok the day of and lost all flavor the next day.
I found these to be rather lackluster in flavor even though I used gorgeous juicy limes right off my tree and followed the recipe exactly as written.
I baked these for my special Christmas tins to give out for special people. They were awful. No taste of lime, no zest, They were a dull plain sugar like cookie. Texture was okay. But everything else was blah. Lime extract might have been better. We all were very disappointed.
These certainly aren't bad, but I wasn't wowed either. I probably will not make these again. For those who do make these, you should chill your dough. It is a tad on the soft side. I would also probably prefer a confectioner's sugar glaze rather than regular sugar.
These cookies are lovely! I was surprised to discover I had no all purpose flour, so I used whole wheat, and everyone loved them anyway! I gave them 4/5 since in the photo they seem perfectly formed, while in fact they turn out lumpy - my children were reluctant to try them because they looked like 'mini fish cakes'. I don't think this was a result of the whole wheat flour. They do have a wonderful texture and taste, and I can't wait to try them with the proper flour! Thanks for the recipe!
I LOVE these cookies, not too sweet, they are amazing! Make sure you use fresh squeezed lime juice!
wonderful light cookies, bursting with flavor. served them at a tea and it is one of my most requested recipes. thanks
They are really light and fluffy, I added some green sugar on the top too, made them festive for easter!
These are sweet, dainty little cookies with a sweet-tart lime glaze. I love the zest in the glaze. My sister and I made the cookies and everybody begged for more. I suggest a double batch. Put enough glazing on to cover the whole cookie, we couldn't get enough. I suggest making the cookie with a bigger circumference - - say, three inches or more. These "Monster" cookies can hold more glaze. (And, who doesn't want a big cookie?)
I made these but instead of using lime I used lemon juice and they were really good! They were definitely light and fluffy. I like a strong lemon taste so I added a little more juice to the glaze but they are perfect, next time I will try the lime and see how I like them.
These were so very perfect for a summer day. They're very light and buttery and I loved the fluffy texture. Plus they were fairly simple. My only change: Def. use powdered sugar for the icing, that way it sets up and looks very pretty. Company loved these. Thanks!
I added shredded orange flavored dark chocolate....yummy
This cookie was more like a cake in consistency. There wasn't enough lime flavor in the cookie either. However, the glaze added to the flavor. I added lime zest and ONE small drop of green food coloring to the glaze.
First of all I made mine lemon as I didn't have any lime zest, but I cannot wait to make these little cookies with key lime juice and zest. They are light and fluffy. I simply dusted them with powdered sugar withing 5 mins of coming out of the oven. I would like a little more lemon flavor to them so I will add more zest next time I make these. Thanks for sharing. I love these cookies.
Hubby ate the whole batch in one day! He absolutely loved them and complained when I tried to put them away... will definitely be making this one again. Also - the glaze MAKES the cookie, don't skip out on it! And as one reviewer suggested, dipping the cooled cookies in the glaze works beautifully.
So soft! Like muffin tops!!
I am not a fan of recipe reviews which change the recipe and I truly believe that this is a great recipe as is. I did not use the glaze, which is where the disclaimer comes from. Instead, I made a drizzle out of powdered sugar and lime juice. We left some of the cookies without any topping, and they were still fantastic!!
These were terrific! I made the recipe just as directed and they were superb! No worries about not keeping them overnight - they were all eaten! Will make again!
These are my new favorite cookies! I'll be making them alot this spring and summer.
These cookies were phenomenal! Like many others, I also made the powdered sugar glaze to try on some of the cookies. On the others, I used the glaze from the recipe. Both were good. It's all in preference. My husband ate five of these as soon as I glazed them! This will be a spring/summer tradition for my kids from now on!
These had so much potential, but just didn't turn out the way I had hoped. I expected the cake consistency, by the lime flavor is subtle...as in not really there. I also had an issue with the glaze making the cookies almost soggy. If I make these again, I will add more lime juice/zest, and will use powdered sugar for the glaze.
My daughter's church requests that the previous years confirmation canidates families provide cookies for the current years reception. So this year I was asked to bake three dozen cookie since my daughter was confirmed last year. So Even though I am not Catholic I cheerfuly started looking for recipies for cookies. I was determined to make something nice and interesting and that tasted like spring. I had Fresh Strawberries and Limes so with those ingredients in mind I went looking. Low and behold I found this! I read the reviews and I was impressed so I tried it and I was not dissapointed. the reception only got a dozen my daughter and I ate the rest and sent the others to the reception. I made more about a week later only the second time I doubled the lime the second time and it was even better and I also recommend heating the lime juice for the glaze before you add the sugar so it melts completely, making a simple syrup it sets up nicer and isn't gritty. I then sprinkled colored sugar on it which was very pretty!
Best lime cookies i ever had!! Super moist and easy to make!
I followed the directions, except i am not a fan of lime zest so i didnt use it. I did how ever use 4 tbls of fresh lime juice and add just a bit more four and added coconut. Not very limy but still a nice tea cookie
Very good. Light and delicious -- not too sweet, slightly spongy in the middle (kind of like light madeleines near the center), looks pretty. I recommend using about a full teaspoon's worth of batter for each cookie. Leaving the batter in the fridge for 15-30 minutes made it easier to spoon out. My batch had some extra zest (a little under 3 tsp total), and it came out to be just about the right amount of lime flavor. The icing is not necessary but good if you want more tartness from the lime and/or sweetness.
It tasted better with the lime sugar glaze. I added lime peels in the sugar glaze for emphasizing the flavor. The texture of the cookie was interesting. It was very soft and moist almost like a cake.
These were absolutely delicious. I was worried because the dough, and then the cooked tea cookies, didn't have a lot of lime flavor at first. It really needs the glaze to pull the whole cookie together.
Good cookie recipe, but I preferred it after I changed it a little. I omitted the glaze. Increased the lime juice to about half a shot glass of fresh strained lime juice. When the cookies were baked, I sifted a little powdered sugar on top. My family was pleased with the softness of these cookies.
Really good cookies. I did not have lime zest but that did not seem to matter. Also, instead of the glaze, I made a light frosting with confectioners sugar and lime juice. I like this cookie so much, I am going to try this recipe with lemon juice and orange juice instead of the lime juice.
One of my favorites....i add lime zest to make it more flavorful
Excellent cookies! Soft, fluffy, and bursting with fresh lime flavor! These were easy to put together. The dough was soft and slightly sticky but dropped them by rounded spoonsful onto an ungreased baking sheet. They form a nice circular shape while baking up-all in 8 minutes. They are very pretty and I could see the fresh zested lime specks throughout the cookies. I used the sugar and lime glaze to brush over the cookies when they were cooled. I also added a neon green tint color to make it pop a little more. They tastes so fresh and light. I love the buttery flavors as well. The ingredients, measurements, baking time and servings were spot on! I had 24 delicious perfect tea cookies.
The lime glaze on top provided the only flavor for a cookie that otherwise lacked any distinguishing flavor. It's more a texture than a taste -- super soft and fluffy and beautiful.
well done! I have a lime tree and am always looking for ways to use them. This recipes is great.... perhaps to make them more "festive" add a few drops of green food coloring.
These cookies were light, refreshing, and attractive. The lime flavor was not too strong. I would make them again. Thank you.
Very good cake-like cookies!
I love the zest of lime instead of the usual lemon cookies.
Very pleased with these cookies. Because my oven cooks cool and I'm always nervous with "ungreased cookie sheets" I cooked mine for 10-12 minutes using a rubber mat on the cookie sheet. They turned out great! Also, as with most butter-cookies, remember to put small spoonfuls on the sheet. Too big and they spread quite far. Thanks for a light yummy cookie!
My cookies didn't look like the picture at all. They weren't round, they weren't fluffy, they ran all over the plate like a puddle and sort of cooked together, and as a final insult, they didn't want to let go of the pan. The little bits I managed to hack off tasted great, but the rest just stuck to the pan, staring at me. For a more patient cook, this must have been lovely.
These cookies have the perfect "tea cookie" texture. I did use two tablespoons of lime juice and decreased the milk to one fourth cup. I added 1/4 teaspoon salt. I made the glaze with powdered sugar and lime juice. This is just a very tasty cookie. I'm glad I tried this recipe and will surely make them again. Thank you Christina Pierson for sharing your recipe.
