Chocolate Crinkles IV

Everyone's favorite chocolate cookie. Your life is not complete until you have eaten these cookies.

Recipe by Randi

Servings:
15
Yield:
30 cookies
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl beat eggs and sugar until light. Stir in the oil, vanilla, melted chocolate. Sift together the flour, baking powder and salt; stir into the chocolate mixture. Finally, stir in the chocolate chips. Refrigerate dough until firm. This will take anywhere from an hour in the freezer or overnight in the refrigerator.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Shape dough into 1 inch balls. Roll them in confectioners' sugar until heavily coated. Place 2 inches apart on cookie sheets and bake for 11 to 13 minutes in the preheated oven. Cookies should be firm to touch.

Per Serving:
372 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 57g; fat 16.1g; cholesterol 49.6mg; sodium 87.2mg. Full Nutrition
