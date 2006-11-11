Chocolate Crinkles IV

Don't let family members taste these if you plan to use them for trays! I made a double batch to use and everyone scarfed them down as soon as they came out of the oven. I put them in my freezer for a couple of hours to get the right consistency for rolling and kept returning the dough to the freezer in between batches. (I found if not returned to the freezer the dough gets sticky and the powder sugar blends in more with the cookie though it doesn't affect the taste) I also pushed a hersheys hug in the center of each one while hot to give them a more festive look. Beware two of my friends who stopped by now want me to pay for a month of fitness center dues after consuming a large number. My son swears they taste like molten lava cake if you are looking for a taste description. I found the recipe easy to follow and for melting the chocolate squares I simply broke them up, microwaved them on high one minute and stirred and then microwaved them again for another minute. I will make these a staple of holiday baking in the future but will make sure to bake them when noone is around and hide them till it's time to put the trays together!