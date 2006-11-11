Chocolate Crinkles IV
Everyone's favorite chocolate cookie. Your life is not complete until you have eaten these cookies.
I think the people who rated these poorly must be doing something wrong. I've used this recipe for years (without the chocolate chips - it's the Betty Crocker one) and they are fantastic! There are two important steps to getting these to turn out right - first, you have to chill them thoroughly - either the four hours in the fridge or one or two in the freezer - or they'll turn out flat. Baking time is super important and took years for me to get down! They should be still squishy but not glossy - they'll firm up to be chewy on the inside with a crispy shell.
Didn't work for me :( Cookies were flat and crispy. The flavor wasn't what I would like in a double chocolate crinkle.
I followed the recipe exactly.They came out soft, chewy and fudgy. When I was making the dough balls, they tend to stick to my hands so I floured my hand and them rolled the balls.These cookies are so beautiful looking and they are delicious.Thank you for share the recipe.
These cooked up perfectly after about 1.5 hrs of freezing the dough in the metal mixing bowl. Roll each cookie in plenty of powdered sugar before baking for the "crinkle" look as the cookies will absorb some while baking. 12 mins was the perfect bake time in my oven. Make these; they're a chocolate lover's delight!
The chocolate chips are a nice touch. After freezing them overnight the first batch i cooked didn't crinkle much -- the confectioner's sugar was in huge, unbroken blobs. After flattening the second batch turned out a little better, but there must be a trick to producing a flawless looking cookie. They still taste phenomenal though, regardless of how they look.
These are the BEST cookies I have ever had. I was stationed in Iraq and my family sent me some Chocolate Crinkles. I made the mistake of sharing them with my office. Everytime I got a package after that I got surrounded to see if I got more cookies. They were nicknamed "Crack cookies" because they were so addictive. WARNING: When you make the cookies ensure that you let the dough refrigerate overnight or they will not have the right consistancy.
This recipe does not work at all, it came out like chocolate chip cookie dough. I went through everything I did a couple of times and it still didn't work at all. They didn't taste like double chocolate at all.
I have made these cookies since 1969 and have never used oil.Have always used Crisco. (half of a cup)When I used the oil recipe I found these to be to heavy and not puff up right.Just a thought if you are having trouble getting them to be light and airy. :)
Even though I chilled them for four hours they spread out too much
I got so many compliments on how good these were. (gave in holiday cookie baskets)
used tons of powdered sugar, baked on second to top shelf of oven, the cinkle turned out great used an entire ghiardelli baking bar & 2 cups mini chocolate chips, these are yummy chocolatety cookies
It was the most delicious recipe ever!!!!!!!!
I did a variation of the recipe by freezing the dough for 30 minutes, in a steel bowl, until it was just a little firmer. Then I rolled it into large round cookies (by hand - not using a rolling pin). Sprinkled some icing sugar on some of them and left the rest. They were soft and delicious.
These are my favorite! I also like to smash up candy canes and sprinkle them on top right after they come out of the oven so they melt ont top!
Made the recipe exactly as written. Cooked for 13 min. They were perfect. I was a little suspicious about the "serves 15". Just how many cookies are in a serving? We got about 4 dozen from the recipe.
Tasty. I cooked a bit longer so I had a crunchier cookie, preference. I had opposite chocolates, sweetened 4 oz chocolate and dark chocolate chips, so I used those instead.
My husband kept raving about some black and white cookies his crazy first wife used to make. Turns out it was these! These cookies are absolutely delicious and really easy to make (just make sure you refrigerate the batter). They do seem a little sweet for me, so I think I will use about 1 and 1/2 cups of sugar instead of 2.
Turned out great!! So easy!!!
Delicious cookies. I chilled them in 1/2 hour in the deep freeze in a gallon freezer zipper bag, which was perfect. Very rich and chocolatey. I used my Silpat mat to bake them on, which worked perfectly.
Don't let family members taste these if you plan to use them for trays! I made a double batch to use and everyone scarfed them down as soon as they came out of the oven. I put them in my freezer for a couple of hours to get the right consistency for rolling and kept returning the dough to the freezer in between batches. (I found if not returned to the freezer the dough gets sticky and the powder sugar blends in more with the cookie though it doesn't affect the taste) I also pushed a hersheys hug in the center of each one while hot to give them a more festive look. Beware two of my friends who stopped by now want me to pay for a month of fitness center dues after consuming a large number. My son swears they taste like molten lava cake if you are looking for a taste description. I found the recipe easy to follow and for melting the chocolate squares I simply broke them up, microwaved them on high one minute and stirred and then microwaved them again for another minute. I will make these a staple of holiday baking in the future but will make sure to bake them when noone is around and hide them till it's time to put the trays together!
These disappeared within a few hours. The kids gobbled them up. Will be adding this to my list of cookies for lunches.
Amazing!
