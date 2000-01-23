Roast Beef with Coffee

Don't pass this up because it sounds strange. It is wonderful! Serve with mashed potatoes. This can also be made with a sirloin tip roast or a rump roast.

By karela

prep:
20 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat slow cooker to low setting OR preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Using a sharp knife, make 5 or 6 deep slits around the top and side of the roast. Push the whole cloves of garlic down into the slits. Place the meat in a slow cooker OR a 10x15 inch roasting pan and pour the coffee over the meat.

  • Cook in slow cooker on low setting for 6 to 8 hours OR bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 2 to 3 hours.

  • When roast is done, remove from slow cooker OR oven, and pour the drippings into a small saucepan over medium low heat. In a separate small bowl, combine the cornstarch and water. Mix well and add slowly to the drippings, stirring constantly. Simmer until thickened.

Per Serving:
754 calories; protein 70.1g; carbohydrates 3.9g; fat 48.7g; cholesterol 235.9mg; sodium 282.3mg. Full Nutrition
