Roast Beef with Coffee
Don't pass this up because it sounds strange. It is wonderful! Serve with mashed potatoes. This can also be made with a sirloin tip roast or a rump roast.
I cut this recipe out of the Food Section of a Boston newspaper years ago- It is also called "Peking Pot Roast". There is one big difference that might make this recipe more appealing to those reviewers who didn't like it. Before cooking the roast, the newspaper recipe called for soaking the roast in red wine vinegar for 2 hours. It doesn't have to be a lot of vinegar, just 1 cup in a large plastic bag, turning several times. Afterwards, the roast is rinsed with water, removing excess vinegar. This not only affects the flavor of the meat but tenderizes it as well. I was fascinated by the "Peking Pot Roast" recipe & that was over 10 yrs ago. Maybe using this additional step will make a difference to the folks who tried this & didn't like it. Good luck, thanks as always to allrecipe.comRead More
I wish I could give a recipe no stars, will not make this again, EVER.Read More
What a great dinner we had last night! I find it difficult to rate dishes based on the way they're written here. Invariably, this thing and/or that thing gets changed due to others' reviews etc. But I digress.... There's another recipe here @ AllRecipes.com, Pulled Pork, that is so completely delicious I can't stand it. Sooo, I did something similar with this beef (seasoning it a bit more since beef tends not to be as naturally flavorful): In addition to the coffee, I added a can of beef broth to the crock pot. This was after, however, I rubbed the entire roast with minced garlic, onion powder, kosher salt and pepper. Every hour or so, I flipped the roast over and added another dab of kosher salt and pepper. Throughout the day, the house smelled wonderful; at the end of the day, dinner *was* wonderful! The meat fell apart as I hoped, so I presented it by layering it against some grilled sourdough bread, along with mashed potatoes and gravy. The gravy was awesome! I made it using Wondra. Both of my sons had seconds of everything. My husband had a third helping of the meat and gravy!
I can't believe how fantastic and easy this was! My husband HATES coffee. I have to admit I felt a little deceitful making this knowing just how much he can't stand it, but I remember my sister in law making some really fancy (and complex) roast recipe that called for coffee. Anyway, I made this, substituting jarred, chopped garlic (that's all I had) and my left over morning coffee. I sprinkled the roast with salt and pepper and let her go for 8 hours in the crockpot. When the meat was done, I made the gravy, as described, except I wanted a bit more, so I added about a cup more water and a beef bullion cube. Then salt and pepper to taste (I may have used some onion salt for the gravy). Anyway, it was WONDERFUL WONDERFUL WONDERFUL and my husband had NO CLUE it was cooked in coffee all day. I finally fessed up when he was finished. He was shocked. Will make this again and again! Thanks.
Very tender. Flavorful enough to be enjoyed by people who are watching their sodium intake. If not in a special diet, simply rub salt and other seasonings to taste (black pepper, onion powder, sage, thyme, red pepper, or whatever else you like). Make sure to use coffee with robust flavor (such as that of Arabica beans). Prepare the coffee as instructed on the container. Do not prepare strong coffee by ommitting water or increasing the powder -- this will only make the roast and gravy very bitter.
This is a great recipe! I had a smaller inside round roast(2.5 lbs) I took someone's advice and soaked it in redwine vinegar in a ziplock bag overnight. I forgot to rinse off the meat before cooking it and the house smelled like vinegar all morning. I seasoned he roast well with garlic powder,mustard powder,salt and pepper, and browned it for a few minutes before putting it in the slow cooker. I put 3 quartered potatoes in the bottom of the crock, used a whole head of garlic, and added about a cup of beef broth. It was ready after six hours on low. SO tender and tasty. I was worried about it being bitter or strong with the forgotten vinegar and the coffee, but it was great. The gravy wasn't a favorite. I will definately use this (modified) recipe again!
I thought this would be terrible with adding coffee to a roast...boy, was I wrong. It was great! My children loved it...even my in-laws!! There is no coffee taste to the meat. The meat was so tender. I plan on using this alot for company. Easy to fix! Thanks for a great recipe.- DSB - Colorado
Truly delicious! This recipe made an inexpensive cut of beef taste like it belonged in an upscale restaurant. In addition to the coffee, I added about 1-1/2 c. beef broth (made from powdered boullion), 1/2 sliced onion and rubbed roast with blk pepper and chili powder. In 6 hours we had a very tender, very tasty dinner. I used the liquid to make gravy and served with garlic mashed potatoes, corn and homemade bread--how much more of an all-American meal can you get? Tomorrow the leftovers will become tacos to honor the hispanic side of my heritage :-) Thanks for the terrifically easy and tasty recipe!
The garlic was a little over the top for me, but overall this was a good recipe. If the coffee evaporates too much, you will get a burned flavor. Dilute the juices if this happens before making the gravy, and add a teaspoon or two of sugar to counteract the bitterness. Prevent this from happening by occasionally adding water or beef stock to your pot while cooking. Good recipe, good flavor.
This was a great recipe. I read some reviews and was worried about the coffee adding a burnt taste, so I used 11/2c water and mixed in 1 tsp instant coffee and one beef oxo cube. I had great reviews that nite!! Very nice! will use again, and again...
I've cooked various cuts of both beef AND pork with coffee for years..so many, in fact,that I don't remember how it started. The coffee adds a depth and richness of color that doesn't happen with baking alone. It also enhances the flavor. Living in the south, red-eye gravy was the first time I'd ever heard of using coffee, but now I add it to nearly every kind of gravy I make - beef, pork, chicken, turkey, and sausage. I also keep a small jar of instant coffee on hand and use a teaspoon or two in certain soups and stews.
Coffee is wonderful with meat dishes. Like other reviewers, I recommend adding salt, beef boullion, or vegeta to the coffee before putting the roast on to cook. And a touch of sugar added to the gravy will balance the bitterness of the coffee. Also, I suggest using one of the following techniques to ensure a tender roast. 1. In a medium high skillet, quickly brown the roast on both sides before putting in the oven. or--- 2. One day prior to cooking, seal the roast and approx 1 cup of red wine vinegar in a large ziplock. Shake lightly to coat and refridgerate.
I love this recipe, and have been asked where I got it many times.. Previously I was frightened to cook a chuck roast, but since learning this recipe I buy it all the time!
I really liked this. I added one cup of beef broth and cooked it with onions as well and it came out great! Thanks!
My husband a non-coffee drinker (ick!) loved it. I did add about 1/2 cup of beef broth to the recipe and included mushrooms, onions and diced up roasted peppers in olive oil and herbs. It was fantastic!!!!
My mom first made this for us about 30 years ago and it has been a favorite since that time. Thank you so much for reminding me of this one. I'll be making this sometime this Fall/Winter!
Awesome!!! I also added 1 can of beef broth so could make more gravy. (I did add beef bullion while making gravy.) I also put carrots in. Could not taste ANY coffee. Was the best beef roast I've ever made. I hope I have some for lunch today!
very easy recipe ,very tasty.
I was EXTREMELY disappointed with this recipe. The roast was extremely tough and bland. I'm going back to the roast my Mom used to make.
I fixed this in the slow cooker. It was very juicy and tender. Had a very good flavor. It made the most beautiful brown gravy to which I did season a little. I made the recipe as written, next time I will season to taste, but definite will make again.
Must admit that I was surprised at how good this was. Will fix it again. Thanks.
Certainly easy, but is it a roast beef or a pot roast? The meat was grayish and not very attractive, and the flavor was fair. However, the leftovers were good in sandwiches, Probably won't make this again.
I also tweaked the recipe quite a bit but the result was fantastic! First, I soaked the meat overnight in a mix of red cooking wine and balsamic vinegar. After rinsing off the marinade and stuffing the roast with the garlic, I seasoned it with garlic salt, oregano, cayenne pepper, and red pepper flakes then browned it for about 10 minutes. Then it went in with some potatoes and onions. It smelled great while it cooked and it tasted wonderful. The gravy turned out nicely, as well. I'll be making this again.
Neither my husband nor I cared for this recipe. The meat was dry and not very flavorful, and the gravy was just so-so. The ingredient list says to mince the garlic; the instructions say to use whole cloves. I cut the cloves into thirds and they did not cook through; they were crunchy and harsh-tasting. Not something I will make again.
delicious! I made it exactly as directed by the recipe with just the addition of salt and pepper. I will definitely make this again!
This is blissfully simple and so good - tender and flavorful - with no coffee taste - just rich beefy flavor. I froze half and served it the 2nd time over noodles. Any recipe that lets you throw a hunk of meat in a pot, add the leftover morning coffee, leave for the day and come home to dinner is a keeper.
Even tho I thought the coffee sounded wierd, and I HATE coffee, I gave this a shot. I am really glad I did. It is delicious. I did add some onion slices to it. I also added a little wine, cajun seasoning and little soy sauce. The gravy was delicious,and the meat was really tender. The left over meat I shredded, mixed with the gravy and had on toasted buns the next day. A keeper at our house!!
Sorry... I just didn't like the flavor of the gravy using the coffee. It was really rich. I love coffee but don't like the beef/coffee combination.
Pretty good with the suggested alterations. I did the red wine vinegar marinade overnight, rinsed then seasoned with salt, pepper, and garlic and onion powders. Then I browned it in a little light olive oil before adding to the slow cooker set on low for about 6 hours. I also had to season the gravy with the same seasonings plus half a beef bouillon cube. It was okay but I don't think I will make this again.
This was not so good. It was edible and OK, but I didn't find it to be anything special. I could not even detect that coffee was part of the recipe.
While I would not call this my favorite roast recipe, it was a nice change of pace. The only thing I had to add, like many others who reviewed this recipe, was salt. Overall, it is a nice recipe to have on hand because I always have garlic and coffee in the house, and it's a great make-ahead meal.
I used the slow cooker and a sirloin tip roast. Unfortunately, thw whole family thought the gravy tasted burned from the coffee flavor.
This turned out pretty good but I wish I rubbed a bit more seasoning on the roast prior to putting in the slow cooker. I used some of the tricks mentioned in other reviews like marinating it in red wine vinegar for a few hours. I also added 1/2 can of beef broth. The meat was very tender and juicy after 6 hours of cooking on low. Try rubbing it with a lot of salt/pepper/garlic/onion powder...whatever you like prior to cooking for added flavor.
This was kind of bland. Not a fan.
Easy, delicious. The mashed potatoes took more effort. and I just added a salad. My husband was quite impressed.
BRAVO! This was absolutely delicious! Easy to make, easy to clean up! My entire family loved this, even the children (who are very picky eaters)!
The best roast beef I have ever had. Thanks
Interesting flavor. This is an easy way to make a roast that tastes good, but it's nothing spectacular. I'd say it's something to try.
This was really good. I left it on low in my slow cooker for 8 hours and it was really tender. I took a couple of other reviewers tips, added a teaspoon of sugar to the coffee to offset any bitterness, and added some vegeta for flavour. Even my 13 yr old who doesn't like coffee liked it.
The meat didn't taste beefy enough and the gravy tasted bitter. Not my thing.
Good and tender but I expected the coffee to add more flavor.
This is excellent...I would add one suggestion that I always used when I had my cafe....I would deep brown the roast in coffee and garlic atop the stove before putting in the oven on a very slow bake. The dark color not only looks great but adds to the taste.
Super easy to make. I cooked my roast beef in the slow cooker for about 7 1/2 hours and it came out fork tender. However, the garlic seemed a bit overpowering for my taste, and my roast beef came out more like pot roast.
I used this recipe for a venison roast I had and it turned out great. I did add 3 more cloves of garlic ( I love garlic )!
This is good, it made a very tender roast, but the coffee taste is a little odd, and you can taste the coffee. As is, I think this recipe is missing one crucial ingredient, and that's beef broth. I added about 2 T of better than beef bouillon to my gravy and that made it 4 stars.
This roast was delicious. However, there wasn't enough liquid, and the bottom of my roasting pan started to burn. I had to salvage my beef by pouring a can of beef broth over it. It's very possible that I misread the directions. And the beef DID turn out very tasty. My cats were begging for bits (the little fellas were out of luck-- garlic is not good for cats).
Use the red wine vinegar tip, it can't hurt and it will probably help. If the amount of coffee intimidates you, substitute beef broth for some of it. I browned my meat in a pan first, and added veggies to it while it was cooking. I liked the addition of coffee to this pot roast and will probably use that again. Thanks for the recipe!
tried.coffee smell and taste very strong.
Everyone in my family LOVED this recipe. We were very skeptical but pleasantly surprised.
This was great. My whole family loved it. There is no coffee flavour at all. Thanks for posting.
The smell that filled the house was incredible! I didn't make the gravy, but I will next time. It was so moist it was falling apart in the crock pot. I did it a little longer than 3 hours, and it was delish. I'm about to heat some up now!
I was intrigued with this recipe as I am a coffee lover. How can the beef be so dry with all of that liquid? (In addition to the coffee, I added water and a beef bouillon cube. My husband hardly ever says "don't make this again" but did this time.
We are on a budget right now and have been buying meats on sale, this simple recipe made the roast taste great,my husband thought I spent more money! The kids loved it too, it was so simple. Thanks!
This is an excellent, affordable & easy dinner. Try mixing in 1 pouch of onion soup mix. Thanks for the recipe.
this was excellent, meat was moist and very tasty.
I did not care for this recipe.
This was fantastic. I too worried about the coffee making it taste burnt, and the gravy did have a tinge of that flavour. I added 2 beef bullion cubes to the gravy mix (and used my blender to make sure the bullion got fully mixed into the gravy), and it was wonderful!
I made this recipe quite frankly expecting a failure. All i had was a cheap cut of meat and flavored coffee. I made it in the slow cooker with Toasted Coconut flavored coffee, crossed my fingers and hoped for the best. It came out DELICIOUS!!! Even the gravy tasted amazing. Will definitely make again and again.
Not quite sure what to say about this one. I can't say it was horrible but I also can't say it was great. It was an interesting combination and I would suggest trying it at least once. I liked it my husband did not but he still ate it and we ate the left overs.
I made this recipe with stew meat and added onions and mushrooms and served it over mashed potatoes. It was excellent!
The gravy is weird, but otherwise juicy and flavourful.
Pretty much followed the recipe as written, made in slow cooker. Mine did turn out dry, however, but had a good flavor. I waited until my husband was done eating and asked if knew what I used to make it. He had no clue there was coffee involved until I told him. Thanks for the recipe.
I gave this 5 stars with the changes I made. I used some suggestions by other reviews and tweaked it to make it the way we like it, and it was amazing! First, I didn't have a roast, so I actually used Y-bone steaks -relatively cheap cut and fantastic for the slow-cooker as the bone adds flavour and by the end of the day the meat was FALLing off the bone tender! I started by rubbing the meat with salt, pepper, minced garlic, dried onion flakes, and paprika (instead of the cayenne suggested by other users, as we are a bit shy of hot spices). I just basically covered the meat in this dry rub seasoning. Then I put it in the crockpot and covered with the coffee, beef stock and also added about a TBSP (or a little less) of whole grain mustard. It made the whole house smell amazing all day, and it was a real hit with my husband and my little girl. Will definately make this again. Didn't make the gravy this time (we had it with roast veggies in the oven) but next time I might make the gravy and mashed potatoes. This is so easy to make and versatile and yummy!
Good recipe, meat was very tender
baked in oven and it was GREAT! Add potatoes and carrots last 2 hours.
this recipe was so delicious, the gravy was excellent. it is definately a keeper in my recipe collection.
Whole family loved it! I think my coffee should have been a bit stronger. All & all amazing!
This turned out to be probably the best roast I've ever prepared..hubby thought so too! I did add a 14 oz. can of condensed beef broth and I also added potatoes to the slow cooker. Also added extra corstarch since I had more liquid. Wonderful recipe!! Thanks so much!
Just Ok. Will try again with my own twist on things.
I had actually given up on cooking a roast because they always came out dry and tough. But I decided to give another recipe a chance and tried this one. This was the easiest, tenderest roast I have ever cooked. I didn't add the garlic because we don't like a lot of garlic and my family ate the whole roast. No leftovers!! My 12 year old grandson that won't eat anything that doesn't come from a fast food restaurant ate 3 helpings!!!
Although it sounds very strange, and my husband wanted to turn his nose up at it....everybody ate and i had NO leftovers!!! We will have this again!!
This was surprisingly delicious! The second time I made it I used a bit of water with the coffee, to take the sharp coffee taste out of the gravy. My family loves this and it is so easy.
I suck @ cooking & this was a hit for my family and our guests. Thanks for making me look good in the kitchen!
The best roast I have ever had. Husband and kids could not believe that it was made with coffee. Very tender and seasoned throughout. The only thing I wouldn't do again is make the gravy with the juices......had a distinct bite to it, didn't taste like coffee, but was very sharp. Would be much better with a milder brown gravy.
Hubby will eat anything but he didn't like this dish at all. I added spices and was able to overcome the coffee taste and we used the meat for burritos.
My husband thinks this is the best roast beef he has ever had! I started it stove top in a enameled cast iron dutch oven then put in oven at 285 for 3 hours and turned out wonderful. Tender, moist and flavorful. I did not make gravy---married to the only man who does not like gravy.
Not my cup of tea. Meat was not tender and the coffee did not flavor it enough. Strange, I've used coffee in stews and loved it, but this was not good. Sorry.
We used venison and added potatoes and carrots. Fabulous!
This was delicious! The coffee made the roast fall apart tender. My husband loved it!
I was skeptical at first but this roast was amazing! I am not a fan of gravy, but this was also wonderful!!!
After reading the ratings, I tried the recipe but cut the coffee by half, it was wonderful! Yes, I definately will make in again and again. Patimr
Don't skip the marinating in vinegar step. It's what helps make this sooo tender. After marinating, you need to brown the roast until it is almost burnt - yes, almost burnt. I hate coffee, but the roast did not taste like coffee. The flavor was awesome! This recipe originated from the newspaper columnist Heloise and she called it Peking Roast. Search for her original recipe, follow her instructions and you won't be sorry.
This was quick and simple recipe. My family and dinner guests liked it. The meat was tender; however, it need something to give it a little pazzaz. I am not sure if I will make this again due to my personal taste.
Very, very nice, very easy to prepare. My daughter came home from school and wanted to know what that wonderful smell was. The roast was very tender without falling apart, the gravy was delicious, needed a bit of salt in the gravy. We'll be preparing this one again. Everyone was surprised that coffee was in the recipe.
great for beef dip sandwiches
I've made this recipe in a roasting bag always. Just follow the directions on the roasting bag per lb of meat. I use 2 cups of strong left over coffee from the morning. I slice the roast and insert cloves of garlic but that's it. They say not to add salt and pepper but I always do. I cook my potatoes, carrots and onions separately. The coffee really does make a difference.
Was pretty good but I wonder if using plunger coffee wasn't the right thing? Maybe instant would have been less bitter?
My son and I and husband really cannot even give it a 1 i had to throw the whole recipe out cause we could not even stand to eat it. Could not stand the taste of it, could be that we are not coffee drinkers do not know just did not like the roast beef mixture with the coffee. Sweet_angelgirl79
I used a very cheap cut of beef that I had no clue what else to do with, so my expectations were very low. This roast turned out surprisingly good. Although it was not particularly tender, I blame the beef and not the recipe. I had plenty of gravy and I could not really detect the coffee flavor (I used espresso). Thanks for the recipe!
It was lacking in flavor and very dry. Maybe I just didn't have a good piece of meat, I used a round roast. The only thing that saved it was the gravy/sauce, which could of had more flavor. I won't make again.
I tried this in the crock pot and wasn't happy with it at all. My husband, who loves pot roast AND coffee, said that if I didn't make it again, he'd be okay with that. I thought it gave the beef a "corn beef" kind of flavor (if you didn't know that it was cooked in coffee). When you DID know it was cooked in coffee, the coffee flavor was very evident. I tasted the broth and decided that it wasn't worth making into the gravy - it was kind of bitter and had a very strong flavor. I've giving the recipe two stars because I was out of real garlic, so I had to use garlic powder. Perhaps that would have made the difference - so I'm giving it the benefit of the doubt.
It was a good roast, we couldn't especially taste the coffee. I added even more coffee then was suggested because I was cooking it longer then the time recommended. So I guess my question is what does the coffee do for the roast? Is it just flavoring or is there some other factor I'm missing?
Be sure to season to taste. Gravy was gray colored-visually not very appetizing. But something different to try.
The name threw some folks off, but once they tried it they liked it. We took the hint from a few others and marinated the roast in red wine vinegar (to tenderize) for 2 hours. We also used beef stock in place of the water.
Yes,this recipe sounds " interesting" due to the coffee and vinegar. I am here to tell you that this has to be some of the best roast ever. It's a good savory taste but is a clean light dish, as sometimes roast recipes are a little too rich for me. I generally followed the instructions except a few tweaks here and there. I will be serving this again!
This was very good and was a nice change of pace to the traditional roasts I usually make. I halved this recipe because I only had a 2. lb roast and it worked just fine. I also browned the roast before adding the garlic. The gravy was very good too. The only thing I would do differently is maybe add some salt to the gravy. Also, note to families with kids....they may not be wild about the taste of this, one of my sons loved it, the other did not.
my family did not enjoy this recipe at all and we are all coffee lovers.
Absolutely delicious!! A pleasant change of pace from the traditional water/beef broth method of making a roast. Love the gravy....My favorite comfort food is mashed potatoes & gravy anyway, but now I have a new found fondness for it! Java junkie or not, you'll appreciate the flavorful results of this recipe. Can't wait to make this again!!
