Roast Beef with Coffee

I gave this 5 stars with the changes I made. I used some suggestions by other reviews and tweaked it to make it the way we like it, and it was amazing! First, I didn't have a roast, so I actually used Y-bone steaks -relatively cheap cut and fantastic for the slow-cooker as the bone adds flavour and by the end of the day the meat was FALLing off the bone tender! I started by rubbing the meat with salt, pepper, minced garlic, dried onion flakes, and paprika (instead of the cayenne suggested by other users, as we are a bit shy of hot spices). I just basically covered the meat in this dry rub seasoning. Then I put it in the crockpot and covered with the coffee, beef stock and also added about a TBSP (or a little less) of whole grain mustard. It made the whole house smell amazing all day, and it was a real hit with my husband and my little girl. Will definately make this again. Didn't make the gravy this time (we had it with roast veggies in the oven) but next time I might make the gravy and mashed potatoes. This is so easy to make and versatile and yummy!