Slow Cooker Tender and Yummy Round Steak

3/3/09~I first reviewed this in '04, and I'm still making this with just a few revisions. I substitute cream of celery soup, and add a couple of tablespoons of "Kitchen Bouquet"...Browning & Seasoning Sauce...my mainstay for adding extra beefy flavor [especially to gravies]. I mix it with the soups before adding to crock pot. I've used round steak, and sirloin steak and arm roast...but I would not use the roast again...it just wasn't the same. ALWAYS put the veggies on the bottom. I quarter the potatoes and use baby carrots. I've never browned the meat first and don't think in this case it is necessary at all. This recipe is a KEEPER! Below is what I wrote in '04. Terrific! I added more potatoes and a bag of frozen carrot slices that I put in a colander and ran water over them to soften them up a little. Also, I added a little beef soup base for flavor. I used tenderized round steak. MELTS in your mouth! Due to time restraints, I cooked it 5 hours on high...came out wonderful!