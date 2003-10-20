Slow Cooker Tender and Yummy Round Steak
Tender and tasty economical top round or bottom round steak cooked in a rich tasting gravy with vegetables.
What a great recipe - The meat fell apart it was so tender and the gravy was delicious. I doubled the recipe for mushroom soup - 2 cans and 1 cup water (Not onion soup mix)and added a stalk of chopped celery and sliced fresh mushrooms.Also instead of water you can add 1 can of LOW Sodium beef broth. Cooked it on high for 5 hours, adding the carrots(small bag of baby carrots) and potatoes for the last 2 hours. I made fresh bread to suck up the gravy. YUMMY!!!.Thank you for sharing this recipe Katy. I just want to add that I smushed my potatoes before taking the photo - I was so hungry from the smell I almost forgot to take the photo.Read More
I browned the meat first and added some spices for flavor...however, after cooking on low for 8 hours it still came out pretty tasteless and the meat was tough. Also, the potatoes were still hard after the 8 hours. I don't know what I did wrong!Read More
I have made a basic recipe of beef, onion soup mix, and cream of mushroom soup for years. NEVER THOUGHT of adding the potatoes and carrots......THIS BROUGHT THE DISH TO LIFE!!!! A small suggestion for those that prefer a more "beefy" version of the gravy is to add a package of beef gravy along with a cup of water.
Excellent flavor! I prepared it the night before, refrogerated it in the crockpot and turned in on before going to work. It was ready when I got home! Excellent!
Really Good!! I browned the meat first and deglazed the pan with 1C water. I added that water to the soup mixes, cut the onion into quarters and I could have added more of them (but I had read that others thought the onion flavor was too much) I also added and a few stalks of celery cooked it on high for 6 hrs and it was perfectly done. I will make this again the family loved it and there were no leftovers.
The potatoes got mushy from being in the slow cooker all day and it turned into more of a stew. I think next time I'll add the veggies later on. But the steaks were very tender.
This was really good!! It only needs a small amount of water, maybe 1/4 cup, to keep the gravy from being too watered down.
followed reciped (except cut meat into strips and used baby carrots). My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe. Will make again.
this would be a 5 star but for one error on recipe. Don't put potatoes and carrots in until the last 3-4 hours. I use the dry beefy onion soup mix when I make this. If I don't have that, I use regular dry onion with beef broth instead of water. I sear the beef before starting in a bit of garlic oil. Not required but keeps the beef flavor full. I also put a dash of worchestershire sauce in. This also works with a pot roast (chuck). Just add an extra can of mushroom soup. If you like your vegetables a bit more al dente, steam them to desired and ad to pot and serve. If you like wine in your sauces then use red like merlot instead of water.
I did not like this at all. For some reason this was quite bland. My husband liked it though. I won't be making this again.
I've made this recipe for 20 yrs +/-. I don't put in onion with the onion soup mix. Use 2 or 3 beef boullion cubes for added flavor. No crockpot; just put in a dutch oven in the oven & cook 3- 4 hrs @ 325.
This was a very easy recipe. It turned out great- made a nice gravy to go with the veggies.
Been making this for years. Started using a rump roast and discovered it can be used with about any beef. When I use round steak I call it Smothered Steak. Instead of water I use 7Up, Sprite, Tonic, Club Soda or even beer. The carbonation will tenderize the meat even more. I add fresh mushrooms about 2 hrs before cooking is complete.
I made a few of my own adjustments, but overall this recipe was a good start :) I added one can of beef broth to the soup mixture, and about 1/2 cup of red wine. Also, I rubbed chopped garlic cloves and olive oil all over the meat before searing and sprinkled with basil and black pepper. I used about 1/2 bag of baby carrots, 6 small potatoes, and a sweet onion.. it came out great! I only had about 1 lb of round steak so it only took about 3.5 hours on high and it was good to go. Next time I will get a larger cut of meat and let it simmer all day, then add the veggies in later.
Tender Yes It had that salty taste that cheap steak has! We wont make this again. The house did smell good.
Very tasty and easy dish to prepare. The only variation I made was to add the onion, carrots, and potatoes half way through the cooking process. I prefer my vegetables to be tender but not mushy and I find that with slow cooking, if they are added at the start, mushy is often what you get. Other than that...it was fantastic!
The flavor of this dish was okay, but definitely add the vegs in the last 2-3 hours of cooking. I followed the recipe (but browned the meat first) and the veggies turned into a mushy mess at the bottom of the slow cooker. I think my slow cooker was also a little too big- the liquid didn't cover the meat and I think that made it a little tough.
Pretty good, but kind of bland the first time I made it. The second time, I used beef broth instead of water, and seasoned the meat with garlic pepper, seasoned salt and onion powder. We though it was much better with the modifications. This is one of my husband's favorites.
This reminded me of my favorite pot roast recipe. It was delicious! I used 1 lb. of round steak, 3 carrots, 4 medium gold potatoes, half a packet of onion soup mix, a can of mushroom soup and a can of low sodium beef broth. I let this cook for 7 hours in my small crock pot, adding a small can of drained, sliced mushrooms for the last 90 minutes. Delicious comfort food, great for a fall day dinner!
My whole family loved this simple recipe. I used beef broth in place of the water. The gravy was a little thin so I thickened it with some instant potato flakes. Thanks for the recipe--it's a keeper!
The only thing I do different is substitute the potatoes with celery, only because I do not like the way potatoes cook in a crockpot. Otherwise this is a very good crockpot meal. The meat is nice and tender, not to mention the heavenly aroma. I serve mine with mashed potatoes.
Quick and very easy with lots of GREAT flavor! Very easy on the wallet as well...Because I doubled this recipe and only had 1 can of Cream of Mushroom soup, I used a can of Golden Mushroom as well. The kids loved it! Even though the taters and carrots were excellent, I could see leaving the veggies out and putting the meat and sauce over egg noodles as well.
this is a good easy to bang out recipe, for all the hunters , this is good for bear or venison as well.
Oh my goodness this was good! My husband was raving and asking me when I could make it again immediately. I used the 98% ff cream of mushroom soup to lighten it up a bit. I also used more carrots than the recipe asked for - almost a full bag of baby carrots. The carrots were especially good I thought!
Very tasty AND easy to make. Used some ragout cubed beef and cooked for 8 hrs... it was perfect.
We cut up round steak and add to the crock pot. Mix 1 can cream of mushroom soup, 1 soup can milk and homemade onion soup mix (from this site). Pour over un-cooked meat and cook on low for the entire time we are at work. I steam the potatoes and carrots separately so they are not mushy. Mix and enjoy. The gravy is to die for.
3/3/09~I first reviewed this in '04, and I'm still making this with just a few revisions. I substitute cream of celery soup, and add a couple of tablespoons of "Kitchen Bouquet"...Browning & Seasoning Sauce...my mainstay for adding extra beefy flavor [especially to gravies]. I mix it with the soups before adding to crock pot. I've used round steak, and sirloin steak and arm roast...but I would not use the roast again...it just wasn't the same. ALWAYS put the veggies on the bottom. I quarter the potatoes and use baby carrots. I've never browned the meat first and don't think in this case it is necessary at all. This recipe is a KEEPER! Below is what I wrote in '04. Terrific! I added more potatoes and a bag of frozen carrot slices that I put in a colander and ran water over them to soften them up a little. Also, I added a little beef soup base for flavor. I used tenderized round steak. MELTS in your mouth! Due to time restraints, I cooked it 5 hours on high...came out wonderful!
I have used london broil in place of the round steak before and always season with garlic salt and pepper before browning the meat. I like to use golden mushroom soup in place of the white mushroom soup. This is a very tasty dinner.
This was so easy yet absolutely delicious, I did flour and browned the meat also, deglazing the pan with 1/4 cup water, but followed the recipe after that. My family loved it and the next day it was even better. Definitely a keeper!!!
If you cut the meat into bite size pieces, this recipe is stew. I'm taking off one star because keeping the round steak in larger chunks just doesn't allow the meat to get as tender as it would if it cut smaller no matter how long you cook it. I put the meat in very early in the morning with the liquid mixture. I substituted beef broth for the water and added 1/4 cup red wine and some minced garlic. About 6 hours before dinner time I added the potatoes and carrots and about 30 minutes before I added some chopped mushrooms. I also thickened the gravy a bit with some water/cornstarch before serving. The result was pretty good although it is so much like stew that you might as well just cut everything up smaller and call it stew!
This is an excellent and simple recipe, and I've done something very similar with all roasts that I make. The only difference in my recipe is that I use a 3.5 to 4 pound boneless chuck roast and I substitute a can of beef broth for the cream of mushroom soup because of a food allergy. It's also a good idea to add a couple of tablespoons of worcestershire sauce for added flavor. If you substitute the beef broth for cream of mushroom soup, you'll need to add about a tablespoon of corn starch at the end of cooking to thicken the gravy.
The recipes name serves it right! Very Tender! Very Yummy! I changed the recipe a little (didn't add carrots and did add a packet of brown gravy based on another reviewer), but the base recipe is good! I cooked this for 8 hours, and loved it! The meat fell apart so it ended up being more like stew, but still great (just not a pretty presentation). Thanks! I will definitely make it again!
Pretty good! Tastes like the usual pot roast/potatoes/carrots I make, so it wasn't stand out or anything. We enjoyed it though. I used Vidalia onions and baby carrots, then added 3 more potatoes to it. I don't bother peeling the potatoes- just gave them a good wash. Mine were thin skinned white potatoes.
I did this with a 2 lb bottom round roast. I seasoned with garlic powder, natures seasoning & a little salt, seared in pan on all sides before placing in slow cooker. I did add cut & peeled gold potatoes & a bag of baby carrots. 1 can cream of mushroom (healthy one) & 1 can a beef broth. I did try the beefy onion soup mix too. Cooked about 6-7 hours on low (although I think my slow cooker cooks quite hot) It was excellent. Great fall/winter meal!!
My mother-in-law made this for years using fresh onion and tomato soup - meat is incredibly tender! Still one of my husbands fav meals with mashed potato's and rolls for dipping into the sauce!
I used two round steaks and did not btoher cutting them into pieces. I followed the rest of the recipe exactly and came home to a delicious meal.
This recipe is EXCELLENT. My changes were: I always brown my meat first. I substituted Tri Tips with great results.And I ALWAYS, ALWAYS substitute Cream Of Celery for mushroom for a much more delicate gravy. Yum!!!!!!
This is another slow cooker keeper for my family. I made this as stated and it turned out great.
This is such a good base recipe! I rate it 5 stars just for that...however, I also added a few dashes of worsechister (?), I dredged the round steak in flour and browned in a frying pan and then deglazed the pan with some inexpensive merlot and then added that to the crock pot. I did not add the potatoes, carrots, or onions. I did serve it with a delicious scalloped potato and green beans!
The was a nice, easy recipe! Since I was in a hurry I decided to cook it on high for 3 1/2 hours. It turned out pretty good, but the meat would have probably been more tender if I had cooked on low according to the directions, which I will do next time. The best part of this recipe was the gravy, that was delicious over the potatoes!
Excellent flavor. I left out the water so the gravy would be thicker. Let it cook a full ten hours.
made this with a roast and spinich soup mix instead of onion soup mix and it was absolutely wonderful.
Excellent! I too added some chopped celery (I had some that needed using up)and Beef Onion Soup mix. Added 1/4 t ground black pepper and WOW it was so yummy after about 8 hours. As one reviewer noted the gravy was watery, so I thickened at the end with flour - about an hour before done. I want to point out that almost every crock pot recipe on here has someone stating it didn't get cooked in the time given. Not all crock pots are created equal, and high altitude (where I cook) makes the time somewhat longer. I compensate for it by setting it on high for the first hour and then turn down. I can do this while getting ready for work, then turn down when I leave.
i use golden mushroom soup and dip the round steak into flour and brown it before throwing it into crock pot
I listened to some of the other reviews about it being bland. With that in mind, I added some seasoning to the steak and used roasted garlic cream of mushroom instead of the plain cream of mushroom soup. I am not crazy over onions although I like the flavor so I left out the onion and just added the onion soup mix. I also used baby carrots and left a little skin on the potatoes. The steak turned out wonderful! It was not bland at all! Thanks for sharing this receipe!
This was very yummy. I used two cans of mushroom soup instead of one and some beef broth. I also added in Worcestershire sauce as well and beefy onion soup mix. I cooked on high for 6 hours turned out yummy!
This is the recipe I used in 1967 when I was first learning to cook. If you don't have a slow cooker, do like we did, wrap everything in foil and bake.
Great recipe! It's easy to throw together, creamy and has a good mix of veggies. I used about six red potatoes and about 24 baby carrots. Just be careful not to dry out the meat if you're using a crock pot instead of a slow cooker- mine was boiling and done after about six hours. Thanks for the great recipe!
My wife said this is her favorite slow cooker dish yet! I added 15-18 whole button mushrooms to the vegies. The steak turned out to be very tender. I also added 1/2c red cooking wine in the last 10 minutes for some added flavor. We'll definitely make this over and over again.
Turned out wonderfully. Used beef broth, as suggested, and cooked for 4 1/2 hours on low for 1 lb. Waited until the last 2 hours to add the potatoes (didn't use carrots) and a small can of mushrooms. Beef was fall-apart tender. Great quick and easy recipe for a cheap cut of meat.
I have been making this for years and about 10-15 minutes before serving I take the potatoes, carrots and onionsout of the slow cooker and put them under the broiler to brown them. Stir frequently so they don't burn
I make this often but with 2 changes. I only add about 1/4 cup of water, and I use Golden Mushroom soup instead of the regular for better color and flavor.
Made it according to the recipe. I wonder if results vary with the brand name of the onion soup mix? Mine wasn't salty enough (and we are no-added-salt people). I slow-cooked it on low for 8 hours but the meat wasn't as tender as it might have been. The "gravy" was thin:, not bad but less water or some flour to thicken it might have helped. Lastly, the color turns out pretty bland. I served with sliced peppers, green, red and yellow, that improved the presentation. My wife loved it. Should recipes that depend on pre-made ingredients (like the onion soup mix) include brand names?
Pretty good flavor however I followed the recipe and then instead of mushroom soup combined the dry onion soup with a large can of crushed tomatoes in puree. My personal favorite is Redpack tomatoes. I also crushed and then coarsely chopped 5 cloves of garlic and added basil and thyme. 30 min before end of cooking I added 1/2 cup of red wine. Overall it reduces the sodium content and using bottom round steaks allows for some savings with great flavor. My husband could not get enough! Hope this is useful.
This is a great recipe--we really love it!! Thanks for submitting it. It is great because basically all you do is throw it in the crock pot and off you go.
I think this could definitely be better. I agree with alot of others, it's bland and I think the reason was too much water. I had to salt the heck out of it. The gravy was runny also. I have made other slow cooker recipes using cream of mushroom and soup mix and they have come out much better, making a wonderful gravy. Sot it wasn't BAD, just not impressive.
This was simple and had a great flavor. The meat came out very tender. Only changes I made were sprinkling garlic salt over the meat before cooking and including sliced fresh mushrooms.
I lightly browned the steak with a few tablespoons of water and used the broth to make a "test" gravy with the C of M soup and the dry soup. I did find it rather bland and substituted an Italian dressing mix for the onion soup mix. I also used apples instead of carrots and that turned out really well, though I might add them 2/3 of the way through cooking the next time.
yum. added some thickner to the broth to make gravy. good.
This was VERY tender, I loved it! I only cooked it for 7 hours and it came out great. If you like pot roast you will like this, and using a round steak is much cheaper than a whole roast.
My husband and I enjoyed this recipe a lot. The meat was very favorful and soft. The juice came out to be very watery. Maybe adding some corn starch to thicken up the juice before serving next time. Will definitely make it again. Thank you!
This recipe is ok. I would have prefered a thicker gravy.
Omigosh! This is the BEST Pot Roast I've ever tasted! Round steak was on a buy-one get-one special this week, so I made it twice. I omitted the vegetables (fussy kids) and after I removed the meat, I strained the liquid and discarded all the onion soup bits. There was minimal fat, which I tried to chill and remove; the resulting gravy and meat were incredible with mashed potatoes. Thank you for this recipe. You don't KNOW how many bad versions I've made, using Lipton Onion Soup mix, before this one came along! p.s. It really does need a full ten hours. It's worth it!
Smelled great! Good flavor--not "mushroomy". Used ingredients I usually have on hand. Will definitely make again.
This was really good and the meat was so tender. I added a can of mushrooms just because I like them. Be sure to use low sodium soup or it will turn out salty. Next time I will add the carrots and potatoes half way through cooking time because they were too mushy for us.
Quick, easy & tasty! I didn't cut the meat or use onions. I also used a partial bag of baby carrots. It made a great, thick gravy, and if the meat were cut, I could see how it would be like a beef stew. For us though it was more like a thin roast with veggies and gravy. Definitely a keeper!
This was so great and easy to cook. Didn't change a thing.
This is an easy recipe, but the meat, although very tender, was extremely dry. The vegetables turned out well. I won't be doing this one again.
Even my 6 year old loved this recipe! Everyone couldn't wait for me to cook this again!
This is how I have made pot roast for years, except I use beef broth instead of water, and I do occasionally add beef gravy to the mix. So good! And then, use the leftovers for soup--even better!!
I make this often, but instead of peeling and chopping carrots, I just pour a small bag of baby carrots in. It saves a lot of time.
Exactly that- yummy! I used a top roast, which I had bought on sale,(thinking it was like a pot roast, which is "bottom" I learned,) and was happy to find this recipe that called for top or bottom! I added celery and fresh mushrooms and substituted sweet for the white potatos, my husband's preference. How fun to put it in the crock pot at 7am then come home to a cooked dinner at 5pm! Just ate some leftovers for lunch- yum!
This was good comfort food but fell a little flat. I added some Worcestershire and my son was still looking for something to give it more flavor. Next time, I might try adding some wine and/or some more herbs. It seemed much like stew and I like to add a bay leaf or two to stew so maybe I was missing that. The meat was very tender and I like to use red potatoes as they don't get mushy in the crock pot. I never think baby carrots give as much flavor as whole carrots that have been cut. Overall good, but not a knock out dish and that is what I collect for my keeper recipes.
I make something very similar to this but with a few changes. I don't add an onion to this because you are already getting the flavor from the dry soup mix. I also use beef broth instead of mushroom soup and water (taste preference). Adding some worcestershire sause into the mix helps with the flavoring, and I like to add frozen peas at the end, that way they don't get too mushy. This is a great dish that can be made without a special trip to the grocery store using stuff you are more than likely to have at home already and is very easy and delicious
Super Easy! I made it exactly as the recipe requested except I browned the meat first and added garlic (only because we are garlic lovers). It was so good my fiance licked his plate.
Love slow cooker recipes - this one was simple and delicious - which I also love. I have a large family and a large slow cooker, so have to be careful to add enough liquid to cover meat. This steak cooked up tender but I may try to cut sodium level next time.
wonderful!! The carrots and potatoes make this meal healthy, and the steaks fell apart. the whole thing was easy to make and he gravy was excellent. Made the whole house smell delicious
This recipe does wonders to inexpensive cuts of meat such beef round bottom round steaks (got mine from Sams club). I did run about 1.5 hours short on time so here is what I did. I placed baby carrots & yellow onions on bottom, cut steaks into 4in by 4in pieces and layered on top of veggies. Used beef broth, soup mix & mushroom soup on top and set on high for 1.5 hours then changed to low setting for another 5 hours. Added sliced raw mushrooms in last 40 minutes. My carrot did not turn out mushy as others said. Steak, to my surprise, was tender enough to shred by fork and had great flavor! Even my 3 year old loved it and he doesn't eat much meat. I served with mashed potatoes & french bread yummy! Also, you can make thicker gravy out of the crock pot sauce.. was overall VERY good dish for not a lot of work or money =) I'm writing this review as I'm eating the leftovers for lunch the next day, just as good!
The taste on this recipe is fantastic, but despite 7 hours in the slow cooker, the meat was still a little tough. I expected this to tenderize the meat more than it did, so I didn't do anything to tenderize the meat beforehand. Next time (and there will definitely be a next time) I will just prepare the meat a little more beforehand.
My husband loved it and he is an extremely picky eater. Even my 18 month old ate it. Made just as the directions said and it turned out great. Will make at least every other week.
I thought it was wonderful.
Easy and fantastic. I served it with cheese garlic bread. It was great.
This tasted like beef stew to me. The beef was indeed very tender, but I was expecting more flavor. The veggies got mushy too, but I wanted to make this recipe in the crock pot while I was at work, so I didn't follow some of the suggestions to add the veggies late in the cooking. I recommend following those suggestions to keep your veggies from falling apart.
One of my favorites.
Good recipe. I spiced mine up with some Montreal Steak Seasoning and garlic and it came out perfect.
I have now been using this recipe for over a year and each time I get great results. I add parsley, beef oxo, bay leaf and some vermouth (instead of all the water, it helps tenderize the meat). I have made this for company and family and all have enjoyed it.
This was soooo good! I seasoned my meat the night before and left it in the refridgerator. I like a thicker sauce so the next day (one hour before the meal was finished) I added some cornstarch to water and poured it in my crockpot. It made a nice gravy. I will definately be making this in the future.
I am giving this 5 stars even though I did not get a taste of this recipe. I made this for my sons family and they raved about it. I gave it a 5* because they are usually very difficult to please. Thanks Shalaine
Really delicious, made it several times.
I thought I followed the receipe, but our meat was not tender. The flavor was very good.
I made this for my very picky kids and they loved it! Did not use carrots and added 3 extra potatoes, 1/4 cup more water, and kept eveything else the same. potatoes were not mushy like others said they came out perfect. Nothing was left over will definetly make again!
This is definitely tender! Like other reviewers, I tweaked it a bit to enhance the flavor. I added a packet of brown gravy mix and increased the water to total one cup. Also added sliced celery and liberally sprinkled a salt free all purpose seasoning that includes parsley, basil, red pepper & thyme over the meat before adding the liquid/soups.
Really liked the recipe. I did cut the water back a bit after reading some reviews. I did not put the potatoes in as I planned to make mashed potatoes on the side.
kept recipe same but used a tri tip roast (thats all I had), still turned out great. Easy recipe, great taste.
My husband and I liked this receipe only adding the extra onion was an overkill. I added 1/2lb of fresh mushrooms and 1/4 t. fresh ground pepper. It gave it a little more flavor
Definitely yummy! I have a large crock pot so I doubled recipe but made no changes. Serve with your favorite bread to soak up gravy.
a very good easy recipe.good flavored creamy gravy,even my picky wife liked it.probably the easiest crockpot recipe i have ever made for round steak.
this recipe is a staple in our house! during the work week, I use a bag of frozen veggies instead of the fresh produce. its easy to throw in the crock pot before work - and wonderful to smell when you get home. thanks for the recipe!!
could not believe how tender this turned out. definetly a keeper.
