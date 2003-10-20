Slow Cooker Tender and Yummy Round Steak

This recipe does wonders to inexpensive cuts of meat such beef round bottom round steaks (got mine from Sams club). I did run about 1.5 hours short on time so here is what I did. I placed baby carrots & yellow onions on bottom, cut steaks into 4in by 4in pieces and layered on top of veggies. Used beef broth, soup mix & mushroom soup on top and set on high for 1.5 hours then changed to low setting for another 5 hours. Added sliced raw mushrooms in last 40 minutes. My carrot did not turn out mushy as others said. Steak, to my surprise, was tender enough to shred by fork and had great flavor! Even my 3 year old loved it and he doesn't eat much meat. I served with mashed potatoes & french bread yummy! Also, you can make thicker gravy out of the crock pot sauce.. was overall VERY good dish for not a lot of work or money =) I'm writing this review as I'm eating the leftovers for lunch the next day, just as good!