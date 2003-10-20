Slow Cooker Tender and Yummy Round Steak

Tender and tasty economical top round or bottom round steak cooked in a rich tasting gravy with vegetables.

Recipe by Katy

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 hrs
total:
10 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the potatoes, onion, and carrots in slow cooker. Cut steak into six pieces, then place the meat on top of vegetables. In a mixing bowl, combine the soup mix, soup, and water; pour over beef.

  • Cover, and cook on Low for 7 to 10 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
393 calories; protein 33.8g; carbohydrates 33.1g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 80.5mg; sodium 828.6mg. Full Nutrition
