Sesame Peanut Noodle Salad

Rating: 3.77 stars
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3

Cold egg noodles are tossed with fresh cilantro and cucumber and dressed with a tangy peanut sauce to make a delightful summertime treat in this recipe.

By Seattle Dad

Recipe Summary test

prep:
35 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir together the peanut butter, peanut oil, tea, ginger, garlic, jalapeno pepper, salt, sugar, soy sauce, vinegar, and sesame oil in a large mixing bowl until incorporated. Place the egg noodles in a large bowl; add the cucumber and cilantro and mix together with your hands. Pour the peanut sauce over the noodles; mix with your hands until evenly coated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
697 calories; protein 24.6g; carbohydrates 90.3g; fat 27.9g; cholesterol 95.3mg; sodium 324.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (22)

Most helpful positive review

MrsBoumendil
Rating: 5 stars
04/17/2008
This is a really easy and tasty dish! I cooked the recipe for 8 servings, but only used 1 pound, not 2, of pasta. I guess the sauce would be a bit more dispersed over more pasta, but I really liked it a bit more intense. I also used wholewheat pasta instead of egg, and threw in some green onions and just a touch of Thai chili sauce. The wholewheat pasta added a nice earthiness. The only other changes I made was to use chunky Jiff peanut butter (so killed sugar) and a couple Tablespoons more soy sauce. This will be a regular in my house! Read More
Helpful
(36)

Most helpful critical review

Sarah Jo
Rating: 1 stars
04/09/2009
I made this a couple nights ago and noone would touch it. This was a waste of time and ingredients. I made this exactly according to the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Reviews:
Helpful
misserin13
Rating: 5 stars
10/31/2008
I made this for a potluck at work and received rave reviews. I made a double batch of the recipe to serve over 20. I poached 6 boneless skinless chicken breasts and shredded them then added them to the final salad. I also added two more tablespoons of black tea to the peanut butter to cut the peanut flavor even further. This recipe works well with a peanut butter that is not sweetened. If you don't like Thai flavor combinations this may not be for you. I love peanut sauces and love the fact that this recipe is relatively inexpensive to make. I will absolutely be making it again. Read More
Helpful
(32)
Tracy X
Rating: 4 stars
10/31/2008
I made this for a Halloween potluck; it was very well received. I included 1 cup of chopped green onions to garnish and balance out the cilantro flavour. Read More
Helpful
(15)
tgauthiernc
Rating: 5 stars
06/04/2008
Easy dish to make. I cut the egg noodles to 1 lb and added 1 lb of cooked shrimp. Perfect hot weather meal. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Helpful
CZ
Rating: 5 stars
06/14/2008
Excellent. Great dish for summer. Read More
Helpful
(10)
karitchka
Rating: 4 stars
01/26/2009
Good recipe! We used regular spaghetti instead of the egg noodles - and turned out great. Read More
Helpful
(9)
sassy29girl
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2009
Really great and easy!! I didn't use all the peanut butter it called for just enough to give it the flavor. I bought the peanut oil just for the recipe but it wouldn't have been necessary. Read More
Helpful
(4)
HostessWitDaMostest
Rating: 5 stars
02/26/2009
Great recipe. I didn't change one thing about this recipe. Although my husband thought it lacked meat...so I may add cold shredded chicken next time. Read More
Helpful
(4)
