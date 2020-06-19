Sesame Peanut Noodle Salad

1 of 22

Rating: 5 stars This is a really easy and tasty dish! I cooked the recipe for 8 servings, but only used 1 pound, not 2, of pasta. I guess the sauce would be a bit more dispersed over more pasta, but I really liked it a bit more intense. I also used wholewheat pasta instead of egg, and threw in some green onions and just a touch of Thai chili sauce. The wholewheat pasta added a nice earthiness. The only other changes I made was to use chunky Jiff peanut butter (so killed sugar) and a couple Tablespoons more soy sauce. This will be a regular in my house! Helpful (36)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for a potluck at work and received rave reviews. I made a double batch of the recipe to serve over 20. I poached 6 boneless skinless chicken breasts and shredded them then added them to the final salad. I also added two more tablespoons of black tea to the peanut butter to cut the peanut flavor even further. This recipe works well with a peanut butter that is not sweetened. If you don't like Thai flavor combinations this may not be for you. I love peanut sauces and love the fact that this recipe is relatively inexpensive to make. I will absolutely be making it again. Helpful (32)

Rating: 4 stars I made this for a Halloween potluck; it was very well received. I included 1 cup of chopped green onions to garnish and balance out the cilantro flavour. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars Easy dish to make. I cut the egg noodles to 1 lb and added 1 lb of cooked shrimp. Perfect hot weather meal. Helpful (11)

Rating: 1 stars I made this a couple nights ago and noone would touch it. This was a waste of time and ingredients. I made this exactly according to the recipe. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent. Great dish for summer. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars Good recipe! We used regular spaghetti instead of the egg noodles - and turned out great. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Really great and easy!! I didn't use all the peanut butter it called for just enough to give it the flavor. I bought the peanut oil just for the recipe but it wouldn't have been necessary. Helpful (4)