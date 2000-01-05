Roast Beef and Cheese Roll Ups
Deli sliced roast beef with ricotta and mozzarella cheese filling. Yum yum! Make sure the roast beef is not sliced too thin so that the slices won't fall apart.
The texture of this dish seemed a bit too wet to me the first time I made it, so the second time I was very careful to dry the roast beef slices between sheets of paper towels before filling them. Also, on my second go with this dish, I added parmesan cheese, dried parsley, and black pepper to the ricotta mixture. That helped. This recipe definitely gives you that Italian-style food fix, without the carbs from pasta.Read More
Thought this tasted bad. It sounded good....Read More
4 star dining in my kitchen! Due to other comments about the excess fluid, I added 1T Parsley flakes, 1/2 cup parm. cheese and cut the mozz. in half to cut excess fats as well as the fluid and salts others commented on. I used LaDonnas Spaghetti Sauce (5 star!) but only used enough salt in it to sweat the onion as other reviews lamented on the degree of sodium. Make it! Its beyond yummy!!!
I found the flavor of the dish fantastic, but not worth a repeat since the presentation was awful. The filling is one of the best for stuffing pasta, tho. Used the leftover filling to do some shells up & that was perfect!! And since alot of posts are about the amount of sodium, that's really dependent on your choice of sauce. I happened to have a jar of Ragu's Robusto in the cupboard & used that rather than my usual Barilla. No problems. I will guarantee you will want chocolate or ice cream to clear the palate after this dinner!
These were easy and delicious. They did turn out a bit too salty, so I'll have to find ways to cut some of the sodium out. Also, I found 2 tsp. italian seasoning to be a little too much - I will reduce that to 1 tsp. next time. Otherwise, it was a big hit!
This is a great dish that I have been making for a few years now. My family loves it!
This was too salty, but I can't really blame the recipe for that. I think I will try this again with my own roast beef, an eye of round roast made with onions, salt, pepper, thyme, bay leaf, a little brown sugar, and beef broth, cooled and sliced thin would make small rolls . The cheese was excellent and I think it could be used in other places, like manicotti. I'll try this one again.
This is a great recipe, the only thing you need to watch out for is the Garlic and Onion Powder. Make sure you use Garlic Powder and Onion Powder, NOT Garlic Salt and Onion Salt, this will cause the Salt issue people have been complaining about. I made it as per the recipe, and it turned out great. My mother made it, made the mistake I just mentioned, and way too salty. Look at your spices, and read the jars; it will help eliminate many of these issues. Enjoy. :-)
This was very good. I used Healthy Choice roast beef and didn't find it too salty. I think I'll heat up the leftovers and then put them in a hoagie roll. Make it, eat it, enjoy it.
If you like stuffed shells - you will enjoy this recipe. It tastes very similar only the roast beef gives it a little kick while adding protein to the dish. Stuffed shells are history. I will make it with roast beef from now on.
My husband says this is one of the best dishes we have made. This will replace our manicotti with noodle recipe. Thanks for the great recipe!
I was surprised how delicious this recipe was, and how much my family really loved it!! I will be making this much more in the future!!
I used cottage cheese instead of the ricotta, I bought garlic roast beef so the addition of the galic powder made it taste too salty (my fault). Filling would not stay in the rolls, so rather than give up I converted this dish to a lasagna and layered it in a loaf pan and everyone enjoyed.
This is a great dish to make. All of my kids loved it including the toddlers. I use pre-seasoned (Italian style) tomato sauce instead of pre-made spaghetti sauce for even less sugar and carbs in the recipe. I also make more than I need for one meal since this recipe refrigerates well. A defininte "keeper" in my recipe box. :-)
Great idea!! I love italian food, but try to avoid pasta. This was a great idea!! I covered it in cheese and my family loved it!
I was a little unsure about how this combination would taste but it was delicious! Even my husband who is not normally a fan of cheese loved it! We are planning to make it for guests because it was so easy!
I had high expectations for this recipe,as it really sounded like something different and special.I love stuffed shells, so was hoping to love this as well. I didn't. It IS different, but it didn't grab me. Something about the meat/cheese combination, I think. I'll stick to stuffing shells and manicotti.
This turned out great! Make sure to cook some pasta to serve this dish over. A perfect meal with pasta, a salad, and some garlic bread.
This was great. Even thought the butcher did slice this thin, it still worked. My husband loved it (and he is fussy). Give some to my mother and she was up the next day for the receipe. Great, Great, quick and east meal. Thanks
I loved this recipe! It was easy and the kids loved it. I used a Itilian spiced roast beef so I did not need to use as much of the dry seasoning. I cooked it with extra sause and served it over a bed of Angel Hair pasta. NO LEFT OVERS!!!!
This was very good. My husband enjoyed it more on french bread as a sandwich.
What a fabulous recipe! Easy, fairly inexpensive, and the flavor is wonderful. Have added it to my "company" recipe file.
I was not impressed with this recipe at all. It literally tasted just like roast beef with ricotta cheese in the middle-- nothing special. Plus, the juice from the roast beef made the casserole espcially watery. I will not make this recipe again.
These weren't great, but not awful. I just didn't care for them. My husband thought they were good, but I don't think I will be making them again. I think I will stick with regular lasagna or stuffed shells; those add some veggies with the spinach (although that could be added to this recipe). Sorry. Just not for me.
although this was a bit time consuming for my family of 10 every single one of us enjoyed it. I'll definatley make it again ...and probably again. very very tasty
A salty pricey meal. I think would rather stuff shells. Thanks for the new food adventure, though!
Great as an appetizer alone- but we like them on a bed of multicolor pasta with some of the sauce the rolls are cooked in.
We really enjoyed it although it was a bit salty but it might have been my beef. we'll definetly be having it again.
My fiance loves this recipe! He begs me to make it!
They were pretty good. Tasted italian without all the pasta/carbs
