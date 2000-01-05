Roast Beef and Cheese Roll Ups

Deli sliced roast beef with ricotta and mozzarella cheese filling. Yum yum! Make sure the roast beef is not sliced too thin so that the slices won't fall apart.

By Tiffany

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, combine the ricotta cheese, egg, garlic powder, onion powder, Italian-style seasoning and half the mozzarella cheese and mix well. Place a spoonful of mixture onto a slice of roast beef and roll. Repeat with remaining beef.

  • Spread 1/2 cup of the spaghetti sauce on the bottom of a 9x13 inch casserole dish. Place the beef rolls in the baking dish seam side down. Pour the remaining sauce over the beef rolls.

  • Bake covered at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 40 minutes, add the remaining mozzarella cheese over the top and bake for an additional 3 minutes, uncovered, until cheese is melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
528 calories; protein 45.5g; carbohydrates 19.4g; fat 29.6g; cholesterol 158mg; sodium 1676.8mg. Full Nutrition
