Fancy Sammich

18 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 5
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

Marinated pork tenderloin rolled in puff pastry dough. This tastes great, and your friends and family will think you slaved for hours making it.

By Paula Smith

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium nonporous bowl, combine the soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce and lemon juice and mix well. Place the pork in the bowl, turning to coat well on all sides. Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours, allowing the pork to marinate.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Place tenderloin in a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Bake, uncovered, at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 20 to 30 minutes, or until internal pork temperature reaches 140 degrees F (60 degrees C).

  • Remove pork from oven. Drain the liquid from the baking dish and reserve for later as a gravy, if desired. Roll out the two puff pastry sheets and wrap each piece of tenderloin in the dough, sealing the edges to completely enclose the meat. Return this to the baking dish.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 20 minutes, or until the pastry is golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
564 calories; protein 24g; carbohydrates 41.4g; fat 33.8g; cholesterol 49.1mg; sodium 653.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022