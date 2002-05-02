Fancy Sammich
Marinated pork tenderloin rolled in puff pastry dough. This tastes great, and your friends and family will think you slaved for hours making it.
This is great when you have company coming over. I use cookie cutters to cut out addition pieces of Puff pastry to place on top of my loaf. I have used holly leaves and made balls for the berries. The presentation is fabulous. Every one thinks your a gourmet chef.Read More
I was really looking forward to this one. The ONLY thing I did to change the recipe was to add the juice of only half the lemon in fear it would be to overpowering. But still, my puff pastry came out soggy on the bottom and I don't know how I could have prevented that. Also, I make pork tenderloin all the time and my husband has always LOVED it, but he wasn't crazy about this one and neither was I. Great idea for a recipe, and it LOOKS fabulous when finished baking(I took and submitted pics), but I don't know if I would make this again.Read More
I was looking for something different to make with a pork tenderloin and this really fit the bill! Absolutely awesome, and delicious! My kids and my husband loved it. I will definately add to my recipe box and make again.
I made this for a Valentine's Dinner - and it was wonderful! I saved the marinade and drippings as suggested for gravy. I added a bit of a packet of pork gravy starter and some water - and it was great served over the pork. (It was too salty to be served over potatoes though). I will definitely make this again!
Excellent recipe. I would emphasize wrapping meat in pastry asap, and returning to oven to finish. Very easy process. Rather than a gravy, per se, I would prefer to call it a sauce for the meat (not suitable for other foods on the plate). A bit tart,it was more palatable by adding ordinary catsup, some veg. broth, to the quantity I wanted. I thickened it with 1 tsp cornstarch/1 tbsp water - was great, got raves. Will definitely serve again.
This was a fantastic recipe! We served it to company and got rave reviews. I didn't have very much in the way of "drippings" so my gravy was a little tangy (I added a beef bullion cube so it had some meat flavor). I'm wondering if other cooks had trouble with the pastry sliding off the meat, or if that's normal.
My tenderloin was one pound, so adjusted the cooking time. I took the suggestion from one of the reviewers and browned it in a skillet first; then sauteed some onions and apple slices . We loved the flavor that the onions and apple added to this and made the kitchen smell wonderful. Did not make the gravy. I was not making for company; but this would be something that would go over well for special occasions. Served with Red Cabbage Slaw from this site. Thanks for sharing, PAULASMITH for a tasty new meal to try.
This was rather tasty -- my husband really liked it. I used boneless pork chops rather than a tenderloin, and I should ahve stuck with the recipe on that one -- the pork was a bit dry, but that was my fault. i have never used pastry dough before, but we liked the results a lot! Next time, I'll use tenderloin for sure .
I love this recipe! It's delicious. I did change a few things. Instead of cooking the tenderloin in the oven first, I browned it in a skillet for about 5-8 minutes. I also sauteed mushrooms and onion, then placed that on the puff pastry. Then I placed the tenderloin on the 'dressing', rolled up the pastry, and cooked in the oven for about 30-40 minutes. I really like the addition of the mushrooms and onion!!
Way too salty for me... the pork came out nice and tender though..
This recipe was wonderful! I used a Asian sauce on the pork first then put the bread crumbs on and coverd the pork with foil for frist half of cooking time so it did not brown to fast.The idea of using bread crumbs is great thanks for tip.
This was not good at all! The juices from the pork made the pastry soggy. Too much lemon flavor in the meat.
My kids loved it! The tenderlion melt in your mouth.
