Quick Weekday Pasta

Rating: 3.94 stars
35 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 16
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 0

This is an easy and delicious recipe with low fat ingredients! Pasta shape can be changed as well as soup and vegetables to one's liking! Try cream of mushroom and asparagus or green beans.

By jenbee

2 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Once the water is boiling, stir in the rotini, and return to a boil. Cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the pasta has cooked through, but is still firm to the bite, about 10 minutes. Drain well in a colander set in the sink.

  • Preheat an oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a bowl, mix soup, broccoli, chicken, and milk. Season with garlic powder and pepper. Transfer to a baking dish and top with Cheddar cheese.

  • Cover and bake 20 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove cover and continue baking 10 minutes, until bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
365 calories; protein 24.8g; carbohydrates 51.7g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 36.3mg; sodium 635.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (38)

Most helpful positive review

KelbelleDesigns
Rating: 4 stars
05/01/2009
I made this as a side dish so I excluded the chicken and added a few more ounces of pasta. I also used canned green beans instead of the broccoli and added the cheese in with everything. I added italian seasoning as well. Topped the dish with seasoned breadcrumbs mixed with a little melted butter...I also added a little garlic to the breadcrumbs. We really enjoyed it! Super easy and will make again! Read More
Helpful
(8)

Most helpful critical review

Laura
Rating: 3 stars
12/21/2010
I used left-over cajun chicken. This was okay. A little boring but quick and easy. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
yumm
Rating: 4 stars
01/22/2009
This is very quick and easy. I made it with double the noodles and just added little extra milk. I also mixed unseasoned breadcrumbs with melted butter and sprinkled on top for a little crispiness. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Teencook
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2009
This was an quick and simple delicious meal for my entire family! Everyone (including picky eater 5 and 7 year old sisters) gave the dish a thumbs up. I will definitely make this again. Thanks!!! Read More
Helpful
(5)
MAGDIEGO
Rating: 4 stars
02/03/2009
Pretty bland but unobjectionable. Very family friendly. It doesn't say what size dish to use but I used an 8x8 pan. I mixed the cheese in with the pasta so I could add a cracker topping which the kids like. Read More
Helpful
(4)
RAISIN1
Rating: 4 stars
04/22/2009
Quick and a hit with the kids! I doubled this recipe and filled a 13x9 pan. I added approx 3/4 cup of sour cream and topped with a combo of melted butter mixed with a 1/2 sleeve of ritz crackers. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Andra Tobias
Rating: 5 stars
11/10/2011
I added some salt and onion powder to the mix. I accidentally added the 1/2 cup of cheese to the mix then topped it with more cheese. I liked it. My 2 year old loved it. Read More
Helpful
(3)
fsu.becca
Rating: 4 stars
10/31/2011
So yummy! I modified a bit. I added some sour cream Cayenne Paprika and I topped with crushed Ritz crackers. I also mixed the cheese throughout and just added a little to the top along with the crumbs. It was so simple! I will definitely make it again with my small changes Read More
Helpful
(2)
Liana
Rating: 4 stars
04/03/2009
I loved this recipe for the quickness and it's easily customizable too. Definitely need to add more spices than what is called for to liven it up. Read More
Helpful
(2)
