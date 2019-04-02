Quick Weekday Pasta

I made this as a side dish so I excluded the chicken and added a few more ounces of pasta. I also used canned green beans instead of the broccoli and added the cheese in with everything. I added italian seasoning as well. Topped the dish with seasoned breadcrumbs mixed with a little melted butter...I also added a little garlic to the breadcrumbs. We really enjoyed it! Super easy and will make again!
This is very quick and easy. I made it with double the noodles and just added little extra milk. I also mixed unseasoned breadcrumbs with melted butter and sprinkled on top for a little crispiness.
This was an quick and simple delicious meal for my entire family! Everyone (including picky eater 5 and 7 year old sisters) gave the dish a thumbs up. I will definitely make this again. Thanks!!!
Pretty bland but unobjectionable. Very family friendly. It doesn't say what size dish to use but I used an 8x8 pan. I mixed the cheese in with the pasta so I could add a cracker topping which the kids like.
Quick and a hit with the kids! I doubled this recipe and filled a 13x9 pan. I added approx 3/4 cup of sour cream and topped with a combo of melted butter mixed with a 1/2 sleeve of ritz crackers.
I added some salt and onion powder to the mix. I accidentally added the 1/2 cup of cheese to the mix then topped it with more cheese. I liked it. My 2 year old loved it.
I used left-over cajun chicken. This was okay. A little boring but quick and easy.
So yummy! I modified a bit. I added some sour cream Cayenne Paprika and I topped with crushed Ritz crackers. I also mixed the cheese throughout and just added a little to the top along with the crumbs. It was so simple! I will definitely make it again with my small changes
I loved this recipe for the quickness and it's easily customizable too. Definitely need to add more spices than what is called for to liven it up.