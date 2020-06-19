Cranberry-Almond Vinaigrette
I got the idea for this dressing from my love for Post Cranberry and Almond Cereal - I thought it was a great flavor combination. I like this dressing over a mixed green salad, potato salad (yes, it actually works) and even grilled salmon or warm roast turkey breast and glazed ham steaks at Christmas. I really love the color of this dressing - whatever it touches looks so pretty.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
103 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 5.3g; fat 9.2g; sodium 582.3mg. Full Nutrition