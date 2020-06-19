Cranberry-Almond Vinaigrette

Rating: 3.88 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

I got the idea for this dressing from my love for Post Cranberry and Almond Cereal - I thought it was a great flavor combination. I like this dressing over a mixed green salad, potato salad (yes, it actually works) and even grilled salmon or warm roast turkey breast and glazed ham steaks at Christmas. I really love the color of this dressing - whatever it touches looks so pretty.

By danadooley

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cup
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Whisk together the cranberry juice, lemon juice, cranberries, shallot, parsley, almonds, red pepper flakes, garlic powder, salt, and sugar in a small bowl until the sugar has dissolved. Whisk in the vegetable oil until the dressing is thick and smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
103 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 5.3g; fat 9.2g; sodium 582.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Most helpful positive review

dmhaines
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2009
Very easy and delicious. Great with a simple salad (I used goat cheese and toasted almonds). Read More
Helpful
(2)

Most helpful critical review

Mayzie71
Rating: 3 stars
01/28/2012
I had a spicy cranberry vinaigrette at a wedding I attended and loved it. This was the closest recipe I could find. The first time I made it it was so salty... I didn't like the flavor at all. After trial and error I have come to eliminate the salt entirely and add about 3 tablespoons of sugar instead. It is amazing... seriously amazing dressing... like "lick your plate clean cat fight over the last of it" dressing. Read More
Reviews:
Rmveronica
Rating: 5 stars
08/07/2014
I loved it- of course I did change some things. I used cranberry-pomegranate juice because it was what I had on hand. I eliminated the salt used green onions from the garden instead of shallots. I also cut the sugar down to 2 tsps. I used slivered almonds which I ground just by chopping it up with a knife. I had no parsley pepper flakes so I didn't add those. Also I thought adding garlic might be odd- so I didn't add that either. I used this on a very colorful salad: fresh spring greens blueberries strawberries orange tomato fresh broccoli crowns sprinkled with sunflower seeds. I didn't use the garlic because the intended salad was fruit-heavy. Overall it was great! Read More
Pam Ziegler Lutz
Rating: 3 stars
10/14/2010
I really expected more flavor. This vinaigrette has no vinegar. I think it needs a bit to give it some tang. I cut the salt to 1 tsp but still thought the end result was too salty. I can't say that I'll make this one again. It was a nice idea but needs some real tweaking to be really good. Read More
cjwieringa
Rating: 2 stars
09/28/2009
It sounded good but just wasn't what I expected. Read More
riversmommy
Rating: 5 stars
09/21/2009
So good! I made this to go over feta-stuffed chicken on a bed of fresh spinach. It was delicious. Read More
Cedric
Rating: 4 stars
08/22/2018
Depending on cranberry juice used watch your sugar lvls I could of easily cut the sugar in half. I also blitzed the Vinaigrette to make a smoother texture and to emulsify it better. Smoothie setting on the blender works well. Read More
