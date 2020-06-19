Cranberry-Almond Vinaigrette

1 of 8

Rating: 5 stars Very easy and delicious. Great with a simple salad (I used goat cheese and toasted almonds). Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I loved it- of course I did change some things. I used cranberry-pomegranate juice because it was what I had on hand. I eliminated the salt used green onions from the garden instead of shallots. I also cut the sugar down to 2 tsps. I used slivered almonds which I ground just by chopping it up with a knife. I had no parsley pepper flakes so I didn't add those. Also I thought adding garlic might be odd- so I didn't add that either. I used this on a very colorful salad: fresh spring greens blueberries strawberries orange tomato fresh broccoli crowns sprinkled with sunflower seeds. I didn't use the garlic because the intended salad was fruit-heavy. Overall it was great!

Rating: 3 stars I had a spicy cranberry vinaigrette at a wedding I attended and loved it. This was the closest recipe I could find. The first time I made it it was so salty... I didn't like the flavor at all. After trial and error I have come to eliminate the salt entirely and add about 3 tablespoons of sugar instead. It is amazing... seriously amazing dressing... like "lick your plate clean cat fight over the last of it" dressing.

Rating: 3 stars I really expected more flavor. This vinaigrette has no vinegar. I think it needs a bit to give it some tang. I cut the salt to 1 tsp but still thought the end result was too salty. I can't say that I'll make this one again. It was a nice idea but needs some real tweaking to be really good.

Rating: 2 stars It sounded good but just wasn't what I expected.

Rating: 5 stars So good! I made this to go over feta-stuffed chicken on a bed of fresh spinach. It was delicious.