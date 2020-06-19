Spring Asparagus Salad

Rating: 4.51 stars
57 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 36
  • 4 star values: 16
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a nice and simple cold salad that is nothing more than asparagus dressed in a Chinese-influenced vinaigrette topped with sesame seeds. It's a great way to celebrate the arrival of the asparagus crops!

By Seattle Dad

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 1/2 pounds
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Whisk together the rice vinegar, red wine vinegar, soy sauce, sugar, and mustard. Drizzle in the peanut oil and sesame oil while whisking vigorously to emulsify. Set aside.

  • Bring a pot of lightly-salted water to a boil. Add the asparagus to the water and cook 3 to 5 minutes until just tender, but still mostly firm. Remove and rinse under cold water to stop from cooking any further.

  • Place the asparagus in a large bowl and drizzle the dressing over the asparagus. Toss until evenly coated. Sprinkle with sesame seeds to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
95 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 5.8g; fat 7.6g; sodium 73.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (59)

Most helpful positive review

JanetCanuck
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2008
Very light but very nice. Asparagus was tender but not "cooked". The dressing is great. Will probably use on a cucumber and tomato salad tomorrow. I put diced red pepper in with the asparagus as it seemed to need more colour. Thanks for a great recipe! I'll bet there is more that can be done with this starting as a base but it's really nice as it is! Read More
Helpful
(29)

Most helpful critical review

Gwen on the West Coast
Rating: 3 stars
10/08/2009
This is a nice change-up on the asparagus I usually make. I will say I think that for 1 and 1/2 pounds of asparagus the recipe as written makes a whole lot of dressing. I also think it calls for too much oil. I do prefer my dressings with a little more vinegar than oil in the ratio but two tablespoons of peanut oil and one tablespoon of sesame oil is too much. Cut both of those in half. But I like it - I love asparagus and am always looking for ways to cook it. Read More
Helpful
(28)
Reviews:
catastrophiccook
Rating: 5 stars
01/22/2010
I give 5 stars b/c of my DH's delight - he said it was AWESOME! I didn't have peanut oil, but used all other ingredients as written. Instead of making a cold "salad," I used the dressing as a sauce poured over warm, cooked asparagus. It was really good. A nice way to cook asparagus. Read More
Helpful
(23)
Seattle Dad
Rating: 5 stars
07/03/2008
Made this again today. Due to a soy issue I used Worcestershire in its place. It's still good. I've also used fish sauce which freaks some people out unless they aren't told before they eat it. Read More
Helpful
(14)
gmann163
Rating: 5 stars
08/22/2011
Have made this several times. Always gets rave reviews. Only change I made is that I roast the asparagus (400 for about 12-15 min) with a little olive oil and sea salt. I then reduce the peanut oil to 1 TBSP. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Arrowette
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2009
This is probably my favorite asparagus dish ever and I'm something of an asparagus aficionado. It's a perfect side dish for any southeast Asian-style dinner: delicious quick and easy. If you leave the spears intact (while trimming off the woody parts of course) it makes for an elegant presentation as well. I've served this several times with the Pork Apple and Ginger Stir-fry from this site. Read More
Helpful
(12)
vikhrtlnd
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2008
I just took this recipe to a dinner and it was a big hit! Thanks so much Read More
Helpful
(12)
CookinBug
Rating: 4 stars
05/07/2010
Yum! I didn't have peanut oil so I just used olive oil. Lots of flavor and a great way to serve asparagus. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Magus
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2010
Very good and simple for hot summer days when you don't want to eat something hot and don't want to work too hard! You can easily substitute green beans for the asparagus. Read More
Helpful
(11)
