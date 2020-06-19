Spring Asparagus Salad

1 of 59

Rating: 5 stars Very light but very nice. Asparagus was tender but not "cooked". The dressing is great. Will probably use on a cucumber and tomato salad tomorrow. I put diced red pepper in with the asparagus as it seemed to need more colour. Thanks for a great recipe! I'll bet there is more that can be done with this starting as a base but it's really nice as it is! Helpful (29)

Rating: 3 stars This is a nice change-up on the asparagus I usually make. I will say I think that for 1 and 1/2 pounds of asparagus the recipe as written makes a whole lot of dressing. I also think it calls for too much oil. I do prefer my dressings with a little more vinegar than oil in the ratio but two tablespoons of peanut oil and one tablespoon of sesame oil is too much. Cut both of those in half. But I like it - I love asparagus and am always looking for ways to cook it. Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars I give 5 stars b/c of my DH's delight - he said it was AWESOME! I didn't have peanut oil, but used all other ingredients as written. Instead of making a cold "salad," I used the dressing as a sauce poured over warm, cooked asparagus. It was really good. A nice way to cook asparagus. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars Made this again today. Due to a soy issue I used Worcestershire in its place. It's still good. I've also used fish sauce which freaks some people out unless they aren't told before they eat it. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars Have made this several times. Always gets rave reviews. Only change I made is that I roast the asparagus (400 for about 12-15 min) with a little olive oil and sea salt. I then reduce the peanut oil to 1 TBSP. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars This is probably my favorite asparagus dish ever and I'm something of an asparagus aficionado. It's a perfect side dish for any southeast Asian-style dinner: delicious quick and easy. If you leave the spears intact (while trimming off the woody parts of course) it makes for an elegant presentation as well. I've served this several times with the Pork Apple and Ginger Stir-fry from this site. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I just took this recipe to a dinner and it was a big hit! Thanks so much Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars Yum! I didn't have peanut oil so I just used olive oil. Lots of flavor and a great way to serve asparagus. Thanks! Helpful (11)