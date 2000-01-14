Eileen's Meatloaf

642 Ratings
  • 5 413
  • 4 160
  • 3 35
  • 2 22
  • 1 12

This meatloaf recipe uses onion soup mix and Worcestershire sauce. It is excellent for cold sandwiches in the hubby's lunchbox. Try it with onion or ranch dip instead of sour cream.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
8 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine beef, egg, sour cream and Worcestershire sauce. Stir in soup mix, cheese, and bread crumb until combined; transfer mixture to a 9x5-inch loaf pan. Cover with foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes. Remove foil and continue baking for another 10 to 15 minutes. Let stand 5 to 10 minutes before serving for easier slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
307 calories; protein 14.4g; carbohydrates 13.3g; fat 21.6g; cholesterol 76mg; sodium 616.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/15/2022