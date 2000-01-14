Eileen's Meatloaf
This meatloaf recipe uses onion soup mix and Worcestershire sauce. It is excellent for cold sandwiches in the hubby's lunchbox. Try it with onion or ranch dip instead of sour cream.
Awesome, with a few minor adjustments I made. Instead of using an onion soup mix, I sauteed 1/2 chopped onion and 1/2 chopped pepper in some butter for about 15 minutes. Then I mixed with the rest of the ingredients. I only used about 1/2 cup of lite sour cream. It turned out absoultely delicious! I'm not usually one for meatloaf since it tends to turn out dry & crumbly, too salty or too greasy and most have a ketchup topping to make it appear moist(not a fave). But this recipe was a great basis for a moist and hearty loaf, and with the alterations I made it is definitely a keeper!Read More
Very quick and easy to make. I used fat free ranch dressing and found to result to be OK, but not fantastic.Read More
Made this last night and it was yummy! Used other's suggestions and put in 1/2 c. sour cream, and 1/2 c. ranch dressing. Also, I only used 3/4 c. of bread crumbs, and 1/2 pkg. of the soup mix, added a splash of A-1 and Tabasco. Served with mashed potaoes and fresh corn off the cob. Will definitely make this one again!
This is a really good recipe! Meatloaf has never been a favorite of mine, but this is delicious. I added a few touches that my mom always used when she made meatloaf.....I sliced 4-5 potatoes into 1/4" rounds and layered them around the meatloaf, and then poured a can of tomato sauce over the whole thing before covering in foil and baking.
My family LOVES this recipe!! It's a great come home, whip it together, clean up while it's baking and great leftover recipe! I usually use 1/2 cup sour cream and 1/2 cup ranch dressing. I put a glaze of ketchup, brown sugar, minced garlic and a dash of mustard on top. Makes great sandwiches as leftovers too!! Wonderful recipe. Thanks Lindsay!
Nice twist with chive sour cream! The best meatloaf I have ever had...and my moms is pretty good!
I really enjoyed this recipe! I used Lipton's vegetable soup mix instead of the onion mix and made a glaze of dry mustard, ketchup and sugar! We will definately have this meatloaf again!
This was very good. I only used 1/2 the onion packet and it was still almost too much onion flavor. Taste great the next day!
Great recipe Lindsay! Family loved it. No leftovers! Bet it makes really wonderful sandwiches, too...
This was good just not great. I followed the recipe but made it ahead and froze it. Just popped it in the oven and cooked last night.
Let me preface by saying that I HATE MEATLOAF and refuse to eat it, but make it about once a month to please my husband and kids. Now after sayng that, this was the best meatloaf ever! I actually ate an entire slice and went back for seconds! My husband and kids love the flavor and have requested I replace my old recipe with this one. I doubled the recipe, except for the sour cream and onion soup mix...used the quantities call for in the original recipe since other reviews commented that those two ingredients needed to be cut in half. Also, I added about a 2 Tbsp of Heinz 57, a Tbsp of Dijon mustard and about 1/4 cup of beef broth. It's a keeper!
very good and moist followed recipe correctly and it was very good
My family really liked it but I think next time I will add something like mushrooms to add some more texture.
Yay! I found it! I've tried some different recipes for meatloaf, played around with my own ideas, and while I've made some good ones, I've never felt like I found 'The Meatloaf,' until now. It must be the sour cream, b/c I've tried ones w/ the other ingredients, but this is going to be my meatloaf recipe from now on. I followed the exact recipe, except I topped it with a ketchup and brown sugar glaze that I got from another recipe on this site. Yummy and thank you!!!
Prepared the loaf just as recipe calls for - no adjustments, and it turned out excellent. My husband nearly hates anything too out of the ordinary and this is a fine, traditional meatloaf recipe with just the right "extras" for me. For the two of us, it's the best traditional meatloaf I ever ate.
Delicious!! I made with ground turkey.
We LOVED this meatloaf! Based on recommendations, I used 1/2 cup of sour cream, 1 cup bread crumbs, and peppers and onions instead of onion soup mix. Also put a ketchup and brown sugar glaze on top. Came out fantastic!!
I'm new to making meatloaf but this was pretty simple to follow. Tasted good but the texture was odd; probably something I did as opposed to the recipe.
WOW! I've made many meatloaf recipes before, and many that involve much more work than this one, but certainly none better than this!!! I made it just as the recipe called for the first time (although I only used 1/2 cup sour cream) and it was DELICIOUS!!!! I look forward to making it again, this time using sauteed onions and some ranch dressing as others have suggested just to see if you CAN improve on this recipe. Make it, you won't be sorry!!
I have tried several different meatloaf recipes and my kids never liked any of them. Finally found one in this recipe. This is a huge hit at my house.
I've never made meatloaf before and decided to make this for my wife tonight. The meatloaf was excellent. The only thing that confused me was that it didn't call for ketchup. Every meatloaf I've eaten was cooked with ketchup on top. I was afraid that it would come out too dry because of the crumbs and onion mix, but the consistency came out well. Also, the recipe made about 6 servings rather than 12 servings. But, I'll have to say that this is my new meatloaf recipe to use.
This turned out fantastic! I did make some changes so heres what I did I used 1/2 cup of sour cream and 1/2 cup of ranch dressing. I used crackers and toast instead of the italian-style bread crumbs, and I put a glaze on top 45 minutes into baking made of 1/4cup of ketchup 1 tbs of mustard and 2tbs of brown sugar I didnt have tinfoil so I didnt cover it and it was still moist and perfect. I have no complaints with this receipe it was very delicious!
A very nice recipe. Holds together very well. Looking forward to meatloaf sandwiches for lunch tomorrow! Thank you for sharing your delicious recipe!!!
I loved this recipe. The only thing I changed was to use 1/2 cup sour cream and 1/2 cup ranch dressing. Delish!
The texture was great with the sour cream, but it wasn't very flavorful. Next time I will use additional seasonings.
I love this recipe!!! My girlfriend love the meatloaf.
This was a very good meatloaf. I used panko and Italian seasoning, since I didn't have seasoned bread crumbs, and 2 lbs. of 90% lean ground beef. Otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly. We did squeeze on some ketchup, once it was done, but I also think it would be yummy with brown gravy. If I make this with 2 lbs. of meat again, I will cook it at least 1 1/2 hrs. It has a very nice texture, and it slices well. Thanks for the recipe!
My family really enjoyed this recipe. I picked it because I had most of the ingredients. I only had 1 cup of Italian bread crumbs and a 1/2 pkg of leftover onion soup mix, so that's all I used. Didn't have Worcestershire sauce either, so I used a couple Tbsps of Steak Sauce. It really came out great--very moist and delicious!
Excellent, Kids Loved it, Husband loved it, I loved it! No leftovers here.
This is awesome. I've always made meatloaf with all of these ingrediants EXCEPT the sourcream and that has been what was missing all these years! It must soak up or neutralize all of the grease you normallly get from meatloaf. It was so moist and it held together wonderfully
It was good, but I wasn't too excited about texture the sour cream gave it. Overall it was very good though. I added both onion soup mix and cooked onions.
I like my regular meatloaf recipe, but wanted to try something different. I read the other reviews and so decided to tweak this just a little. I had about 1 1/4 lbs of ground beef, so other than the egg, used slightly less than the full measures of the other ingredients. And because some said the whole envelope of soup made it too salty, I first mixed the dry soup with a pint of sour cream and made onion dip. I then used slightly less than a cup of the dip in place of the sour cream and the envelope of soup. I also made a ketchup, mustard and brown sugar topping - just kind of guessing at the amount of each. The result was really tasty. Will definitely make this again.
I just LOVE this meatloaf recipe. I made it just as the directions stated and it needed no additions for my picky family!!
I was afraid of the sour cream, but now this is my go to recipe. I make this meatloaf all of the time and it is delicious. I don't even need the recipe anymore, I can just eyeball it and it always turns out fabulous. I've made it into meatballs, or use turkey when I'm feeling "healthy". Try it, you will not be sorry.
It was a tasty meatloaf! I didn't use the soup mix but instead opted for sauteed onion (1 small), 1/4 red pepper and 2 cloves of garlic. Just a tiny bit on the drier side but my 2 year old toddler loved it.
I was skeptical when I read the sour cream ingredient but I have to say this turned out delicious and my whole family ate it. My husband really liked it. The only change I made was I topped ours near the end of baking with 2 slices of Muenster cheese, yummy.
I have made this meatloaf quite a few times now, and consistently get a great response. Even fed it to some of my son's friends who ate it with gusto, to have their moms call me the next day, asking how I make my meatloaf because their sons were telling them how great it was! My husband, who has preferred his mother's to my meatloaf for the better part of 20 years, finally loves my meatloaf!!! I couldn't thank you more! ***PLEASE NOTE:*** I followed another reviewer's suggestion, and used ranch DIP instead of sour cream. WOW! Those flavors just all make one incredible meatloaf! We rarely have leftovers when I make this, but when we do, it makes a fantastic sandwich, too! Yummo!
My whole family loves this meatloaf. Lots of flavor. I add 1/2 c. applesauce to the recipie and that makes it even more moist with a great flavor.
This was absolutely delicious!! I followed the recipe exactly with the exception of using 2 lbs of beef instead of 1 1/2. I noticed some other reviewers recommended using less soup mix and less sour cream, but I used all of it and it was great! This recipe is definitely a keeper. Thanks for the great recipe Lindsay :)
I made this recipe just as is. My BF said it was the best thing he's ever eaten. I wouldn't change a thing!!!
MOST DELICIOUS MEATLOAF I HAVE EVER HAD! added a glaze- wish I HADN'T !! It was wonderful. Will DEFINITELY make again!
An exceptional meatloaf in every way. The family loved it and so did I. This is now our family meatloaf and we will have it again and again. Thanks for the great recipe.
I couldn't figure out how I would get 12 servings out of this with only 1.5 lbs of meat, but it worked out--all the filler must have made it bigger. It turned out really well and I will make it again.
Amazing and easy Recipe! My family loved it!
Wonderful recipe, excellent leftovers. I did need to increase the bake time though by about 30 minutes.
Fantastic..... added my own spices to the mix and it was unbelievable.....
This is FANTASTIC!! I needed comfort food for a friend, and boy, did I find it! I followed a few previous suggestions - 1/2 cup sour cream, 1/2 cup ranch dsg, omit soup mix, added 1/2 sauted onion, and used 3/4 breadcrumbs. And after the 45 minutes covered, I drained it, and put the glaze of 1/2 cup ketchup, 1/2 cup brown sugar, and dash of mustard, and finished cooking for 15 minutes. I am making it again right now! Thank you for a wonderful recipe!
This was my first meatloaf ever. The husband and kids are picky so I was worried! I didn't have worcestersire sause so I used mojo sauce instead(i had to add something cuban). Instead of soup mix I used cooked onions and garlic and added seasoning, reduced the sour cream. We all loved it and it was so easy to make :)
Totally impressed. I did as others suggested and did half sour cream, half ranch dressing. This got the thumbs up from the hubby!
Yum!
Couldn't be better - I have a recipe from my mom that I'd been making, but my husband and I got burned out with that. After a meatloaf hiatus, I found this and decided to make it tonight. It was super easy to put together, and like the other reviewers used 1/2 cup of ranch and 1/2 cup of light sour cream. I also found that Lipton dry onion soup mix, makes a "beefy onion soup mix" and I used that. It was great ~ not dry or bland, just right. My husband has never really been a fan of meatloaf and he cleaned his plate! This will be a keeper.
Will keep looking for a different recipe. :(
YUM!! This is wonderful! I used half the sour cream and 1 cup of breadcrumbs. The last 15 minutes, I topped it with a mixture of: 1/4 cup ketchup 2 tablespoons brown sugar 1 teaspoon dijon mustard 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce This makes yummy sandwiches the next day too...Thanks so much for the recipe!
I used less sour cream, onion powder instead of onion dip mix, shredded parmesan cheese, and added a brown sugar/ketchup topping. My family LOVED IT!!!
This recipe is great. The only change that I made (which everyone seems to LOVE) is that I subbed out the sour cream for Yoders French Onion Dip. I make the glaze out of ketchup, honey, soy sauce and it turns out great. I also let it cook for 60 minutes instead of 45 so that the meatloaf is a little more firm when serving.
This recipe is good and different from most meatloaves I have made. The only thing I changed was that I replaced the Parm. cheese with cubed marble cheese. My husband and kids all enjoyed this one which is amazing! The only thing I would change the next time I make this, is to cut the bread crumbs back to 1 C. Enjoy!
Yum!!! Definately a keeper!!! I made a 2 1/2 lb loaf and used 1 cup sour cream, 1/2 cup ranch as well as increased the worcestershire sauce and added an extra egg. Came out super moist, and firm! No crumbly loaf for me!!! Also topped with a brown sugar ketchup glaze. Dee-Lish!!!
It was moist and easy to slice but way too much onion soup mix in it. I'd make it again but skip the onion soup mix and just add fresh minced onion.
The meatloaf had an incredible flavor but... it was way too mushy. Even though I know the meat was cooked through it seemed undone due to the overly mushy texture. Next time I will either use less sour cream or none at all. I did add 2/3 cup ketchup, 1/4 cup brown sugar, & 1.5 tsp of prepared mustard (from the Mini Meatloaves recipe here) as a topping. To me meatloaf isn't meatloaf without a ketchup topping :o)
I used +1 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce and I sauteed the onions instead of using soup mix. It was a big hit with the family. Next time I'm going to add an additional tablespoon of Worcestershire, because we like the kick.
Loved it! I've had a hard time finding a recipe for meatloaf that I like but this is it. I didn't really alter the main ingredients very much but I added 1/3 cup of uncooked instant rice and used only 1/2 cup of bread crumbs. I also topped it off with a ketchup & brownsugar mixture. We've made this twice in the past 3 weeks. Everyone loved it.
This is the BEST meatloaf ever! My boyfriend comments every time I make it, says it's the best he's EVER had, always goes back for seconds, sometimes not much left for sandwiches the next day. I made a few changes, I only added 1/2 c sour cream and 1 cup Italian-style bread crumbs, also added some garlic powder & Italian seasoning. For the top I combined 1/2 C chili sauce, 1/4 c brown sugar a squeeze of lemon and a dash of mustard powder, pour on top the last 15 mins of baking. Yummy!
My mistake as I was only looking at reviews and not thinking about ingredients. This tasted like a cheese burger w onions and the sour cream left a slimey taste...just not for me...Im glad others liked it..still looking for the perfect meatloaf!
This is the best meatloaf I've ever had. It breaks all the traditional rules for meatloaf. I love that you don't need anything like ketchup for this dish.
This is by far my favorite meatloaf recipe. Actually, it's the only one I'll use now. After reading some of the reviews I decided to make this with 1/2 cup sour cream, and 1/2 cup of ranch dressing. Amazing!! As my oldest son and my husband say "it's a keeper"
I ate this meatloaf for meals in a row (lunch AND dinner) it was so good. I made my own glaze for the top, ketchup, A1 and sugar and it was great. This is definitely a keeper in the recipe box. The leftovers are just as good. Best meatloaf I've ever eaten.
This was very good... whoe family loved it and it's so easy. As other reviewwers suggested, I only used 1/2 of onion soup mix (my kids don't like onions so I didn't want it to overpower) and I added a ketchup/brown sugan glaze to the top. Will become a regular at my dinner table.
Definitely not my favorite. It only got 3 stars because my husband and son ate it without complaint. No rave reviews from them, but I'll take no complaining. I followed the recipe exactly, and ended up with my first meatloaf that could be described as a "brick". It was dense and heavy, and the flavor was disappointing. On the plus side, it made decent sandwiches the next day when I sliced and fried it.
Only giving this 4 stars because we don't really love meatloaf in my house. However, I'm 6 months pregnant and had this insane maternal instinct to learn how to make a meatloaf! Every mother has to know! My husband and I actually really enjoyed this. I added 2 tbsp of soy sauce and I also topped it with ketchup and brown sugar. Just make sure to mix it really well to distribute the sour cream perfectly. This wont be made all the time..but it is a nice change from our usualy staple dinners! Thanks for the recipe!
I really like how the sour cream gave this a great texture. I used 1/2c. sour cream, and 1/2c. salsa, and an envelope of taco seasoning instead of the onion soup mix. I also made a ketchup/spicy mustard/brown sugar glaze on top. Very good.
This was a very tasty meatloaf. My changes were ground turkey instead of ground beef. I also only added 1/2 pack of the onion mix because I added 1/2 french fried onion rings instead. I also added some ketchup/brown sugar mix on top of the meatloaf the last 15 minutes of cooking. My kids liked it and will make again.
I make this at least once a month for my family, they love it!! The only thing I change is instead of the onion dry soup package, I use a ranch dry dip package. The best meatloaf ever!
Very moist very tasty no changes...
Lovely recipe, it's the first time I've ever had meat loaf and my family really enjoyed it. Thanks! I used crème fraiche instead of cream and added dry garlic flakes with extra herbs to the bread crumbs.
I made this last night for my neighbor and his 'non liking meatloaf' girlfriend with a couple of changes, Needless to say they both loved and he took the leftovers for lunch, I didn't use the packaged onion mix I used Mrs. Dash Onion & Herb and I only 1C of the Italian bread crumbs added in 1C of graded cheddar cheese, Other then that I followed as written and I make again soon…
We really liked this meatloaf; great flavor, easy to use ingredients. Great hot out of the oven and cold on a sandwich. I didn't have Italian-style bread crumbs so added Italian seasoning to my plain ones.
very good! I made it today for diner and we all liked it!
Way too many bread crumbs! This is meatloaf, not meaty mush! Also was entirely too salty, but this could have been attributed to the use of a greek yogurt veggie dip in lieu of the sour cream. IF i make it again, I will cut the bread crumbs in half and either use unseasoned breadcrumbs or just use plain sour cream/greek yogurt.
I tried this recipe for the first time tonight. I loved it. It was nice, and moist, and flavorful. I will increase the cooking time just abit the next time as it wasn't quite done in the middle but, it's my favorite meatloaf recipe so far. Thank you!
I made this exactly as the recipe says- and it was SO good. Everyone loved it! It was very easy to make. I served it with corn on the cob, mac and cheese and potatoes. It was like a mini feast with very little effort! Definitely will make again.
Too mushy and bland!
Very good, easy recipe with items I'd have on hand usually.
I followed the recipe as stated because it was my first time trying it and I don't like to "tweak" a recipe until I taste it. I have to agree that it was a bit too salty for my familie's taste. I believe it to be the combination of the parm cheese and the onion soup mix, both being salty.....I will make again but will use REAL onion and omit the soup all together. I will also add some grated carrot for some sweetness.
I made this for my son in law and it was absolutely the best meatloaf ever. Five stars ann
The flavor was okay; my family and myself didn't think the flavor was excellent. I did like however that the meatloaf "held" together and didn't fall apart which makes it good for leftover sandwiches. We just added lots of BBQ sauce to the top to add additional flavor.
I have made this recipe several times and it has always been great, but tonight I changed it up a bit, and it was even better. I used half ground beef and half ground pork this time. Also, I realized too late that I had completely forgotten to add the Parmesan cheese, but it didn't matter. The final product was the best meatloaf I have ever made, and quite possibly the best I have ever tasted.
I made this recipe last night and the only changes I made were, instead of using W.sauce, I used 2 tablespoons soy sauce, as its all I had on hand and I accidently added a extra 1/2 cup parm. cheeses and used brown sugar barbque sauce as a glaze for last 5 minutes of baking. My family doesn't care for meatloaf but my husband insisted we try this recipe as it sounded good, well, I listened and did as I just said to the recipe and it was just wonderful, it sliced so well, never fell apart as some mixtures will, and the flavor was so good. I will make this the regular way next time but it sure turned out excellent the way I made it this time. My husband says we'll use this recipe again but make the mixture into mini loaves and burgers next time. Thanks for sharing this with everyone! For anyone who finds this recipe, trust me, make it for your family, you'll never regret it!!!!!!
Fantastic meatloaf. My family of very picky eaters loved it! Only modification I made was adding ketchup to the top . Come on, it's meatloaf! You've got to have ketchup on the top! Delish!
I made this recipe for my husband and another couple and they absolutely loved it. I enjoyed it as well. My husband makes an amazing meatloaf dish and he thinks this surpasses his. I followed the recipe as is and I was really impressed with how it came out. I will be making this recipe again for sure. Tamika D.
my husband swore this was the best meatloaf he's ever had. it WILL remain in our rotation.
Really Good, and so easy! I took the advice of using 1/2 c. Sour Cream and 1/2 c. Ranch dressing.Turned out great for my first attempt at meatloaf. Thanks!
Very good. Instead of soup mix, I added 1tsp salt, 1 tbsp ea onion powder, garlic powder, &parsley,a little lemon pepper, and tsp paprika. I used 1/2 cup ea sour cream and ranch dip, 1 cup italian style panko, and 2 eggs (as another reviewer suggested for 2lbs ground beef).
Very tasty. Followed the first review and added sauteed onions and pepper. Also, I add salt to recipes even when they don't call for it.
This was tasty and really moist. The only change I made was that I added 1 cup of bread crumbs instead of 1 and 1/2.
Excellent flavor and texture. I was so hungry for a good meatloaf and saw a positive review for this one. I used 2 lbs of very lean ground beef and still only 1/2 a packet of the onion soup mix. Otherwise, upped the other ingredients as written. I can't believe there was not any salt or pepper but it's still full of flavor. The sour cream is not noticeable but gives it the perfect texture for slicing thin for sandwiches, which is our favored way of eating meatloaf. I baked the 2 lbs for 45 minutes covered, uncovered for 15 minutes and then topped with some squirts of ketchup for another 15 minutes. Perfectly done and very delicious. Thanks so much for posting your recipe!
My favorite meatloaf! Used peccorino-romano grated cheese and garlic herb bread crumbs. Also included a ketchup/spicy mustard/brown sugar glaze. Yum, yum, yum!
Wow. so much flavor. My husband likes a dryer meatloaf so I left it in the oven for an extra 15 minutes, but it still had great flavor
Easy and Nice and moist
Fantastic - we all loved it! I added Ranch dressing and did not use the entire envelope of onion soup mix. Will try this one again!
