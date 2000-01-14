Eileen's Meatloaf

I made this recipe last night and the only changes I made were, instead of using W.sauce, I used 2 tablespoons soy sauce, as its all I had on hand and I accidently added a extra 1/2 cup parm. cheeses and used brown sugar barbque sauce as a glaze for last 5 minutes of baking. My family doesn't care for meatloaf but my husband insisted we try this recipe as it sounded good, well, I listened and did as I just said to the recipe and it was just wonderful, it sliced so well, never fell apart as some mixtures will, and the flavor was so good. I will make this the regular way next time but it sure turned out excellent the way I made it this time. My husband says we'll use this recipe again but make the mixture into mini loaves and burgers next time. Thanks for sharing this with everyone! For anyone who finds this recipe, trust me, make it for your family, you'll never regret it!!!!!!