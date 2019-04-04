Bahamian Chicken Souse
This traditional Bahamian dish is served with a side of grits and bread or Johnny cake. Add lime and hot pepper to spice it up to your individual taste. It's delicious and surprisingly simple!
My Bahamian mother-in-law and husband make chicken souse on the weekends (right here on the island) and they have thrown in carrots and peppers before, among other things. They key is lots of lime and pepper. This is my favorite Sunday brunch food. If there are leftovers I will bring it to a boil and then throw in some egg noodles and cook till the noodles are tender. The first time I did this my husband thought I was crazy...Bahamians take their souse very seriously!! Then he ate it and loved it and he thought it was a great use of the broth! Our kids love it too, but their favorite is when Dad puts dumplings in it.Read More
Firstly let me say I am Bahamian and I Love Chicken Souse! This recipie isn't the Real Traditional Bahamian Chicken Souse. My Grandma passed down her recipie to my Mother who passed it down to me... I NEVER heard of adding green peppers and carrots... it sounds more like Chicken Soup. Traditionally it should have Celery, Onions, Potatoes, Chicken, Clove, Bay Leaf, Lime, Salt and Water... and yes of course served with Johnny Cake and or Grits.Read More
This may not be the traditional recipe for Bahamian Chicken Souse, but it's a good tasting nontraditional recipe.
As part Bahamian, I must say I witnessed my grandmother make this dish with basically all the items listed except for the bell peppers and carrots. However, as time and generational changes occur, so does the recipes and the methods of cooking them. Therefore, I say that to say this, the most important thing is doing what's best and pleasing onto you and your family. It does matter what culture you are, these recipes are just guides it doesn't change your heritage. Folks, let's just focus on the fun of food and what joy it brings to our house opposed, to culture or heritage.
Chicken souse is one of my favorite Bahamian dishes. First recipe I've tried that gave me the flavor I find in a Bahamian restaurant. Only change I made was to add a little white vinegar to the ingredients.
I don't know if it's traditional or not, but I made it & my family loved it. The only things I did different was add more seasoning & boiled the fat & grease off the chicken first.
Came out DELICIOUS! Reminds me of the islands :-D THANKS!!!
This recipe was something that I would not ordinarily make. I was so surprised how much I enjoyed these flavors together! Also, my one-year old and my four year-old did eat the chicken out of it. (Not the potatoes, but at least the chicken). Thanks for sharing this delicious recipe.
I was surprised by the flavors. Wasn't sure about allspice and lime but it was delicious
I live part time in the Bahamas and eat a lot of souse. This is now my go to recipe. It was delicious.
May not be all the way traditional souse but I’ll tell you this recipe is PERFECT for that leftover rotisserie chicken IF you let it sit in the marinade overnight in fridge and REMOVE THE SKIN+BONE and 3/4 cup White Vinegar with the Lime Juice portion. Follow the recipe from there and prepare to fight off the even the family pets from the dinner table!
