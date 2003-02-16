Tricia's Fantastic Fudge Pie
Great pie for chocolate lovers. Very rich. Easy and delicious! Serve hot with vanilla ice cream and a sprinkling of nuts if desired.
My husband has begged me for four years to make him fudge pie. Something his grandmother used to make, but he was no help in describing and or finding a recipe. I tried this recipe for Valentines day for him as a surprise. He thought he was in heaven. Now I had never seen Fudge Pie before and was really surprised to find out that the center is supposed to be gooey. I baked mine 30 minutes and was starting to panic when it was still so runny, but he assured me this is what it is supposed to look like. I didn't care for it, thinking it tasted a little like an undercooked brownie, but he and my daughter thought it was great. Maybe mine wasn't very good because by the time I got to eat it, my piece was cold. I used the chips and had the whole thing in the oven in just minutes. I will make this again of course because my husband loves it so much.
Okay, but pretty much tasted like a brownie in pie crust.
This pie is super yummy. I agree with the others that you should NOT omit the chocolate chips. The recipe doesn't clarify, but pour the batter into an unbaked pastry shell. You will need a pie guard (or foil) for the last 20 minutes so the crust doesn't get too brown.
This was very good! I did think that it screamed out for some salt though....otherwise I found the sweetness to be overwhelming. Thanks!
This is amazingly rich, it tastes like a gooey brownie in a pastry. If you're not a fan of chocolate steer clear of this.
I thought this was wonderful...especially the next day. It simply melts in your mouth. I substituted the "buttery crunch crust"--found on this website--for a plain pie crust. Don't bake the crust first, though. Excellent recipe.
Oh wow! This was delicious! I am a chocoholic and this was just perfect...very rich, but that's never bothered me a bit :) My only complaint was that 30 minutes wasn't nearly long enough to cook it. Perhaps my oven's slow. Allow a little extra time to cook unless you want to eat it with a spoon (either way, it's delicious!)
My chocoholic friends thought they died and went to heaven! I used the chocolate chips and after baking, patted sweetened coconut on the top with a dusting of cocoa. This recipe is particularly good for lactose intolerant people since there is no dairy in the recipe. No one felt left out. The prep time to table is fantastic. Quick and easy!
Really good. I did add a pinch of salt to the flour mix. Definitely use the chocolate chips, I used mini ones. I cut the recipe in half and got 3 4inch tarts out of it. Which was perfect since we were not going to eat a whole pie. Served with vanilla ice cream. Yum.
This is absolutely the best fudge pie that I and my family have ever tasted!!! I will use this recipe again and again. It is a keeper!
I loved it! Husband said it was 'yucky.' I'm not really a pie fan, he is. It's too rich for him. I should have served it with ice cream. It's like a brownie in a crust, but a gooey, half-baked, delicious brownie. I'll be making this pie for all those non-pie-lovers on Thanksgiving.
Wonderful easy pie. Kids loved it husband (who doesn't care for pie much) loved it. It was a big hit.
SO quick SO easy and SO good. you HAVE to add the chocolate chips. delish!
mmmm i heart this pie, its great, better than my french silk pie i made, gotta add the chocolate chips pshh optional, haha
very yummy and fudgy. We made little tarts and ate them with ice cream. Taste like a brownie.
This recipe is awesome! I love how easy and delicious it is. I actually made my own pie crust for it (just a generic recipe) and instead of a one crust pie, i added a lattice design of crust on the top and it turned out great! Amazing recipe.
Delicious recipe if you like rich chocolate.
My husband wanted a fudge pie like his mother used to make. This was the recipe that seemed to fit the bill. I have made it many, many times and it always gets rave reviews. It tastes like a gooey brownie in crust. Best part is it is quick and super easy to mix up and it always comes out perfect. It is very sweet and chocolatey, I like the texture the chocolate chips add, since they don't completely melt. Husband loves it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. YUM!
This was hard to rate because eating it hot it would've gotten a 3 star & deleted from my recipe box. It wasn't anything exceptional but it wasn't disgusting either. My husband loves fudge cake & he didn't like this either. The next day we had a piece at room temp & both liked it better, so we decided to rate this a 4 star & keep the recipe. I will add pecans or walnut next time though. Needs whip cream or ice cream to finish it off.
DELICIOUS! I didn't have any pie crusts at home so I made an Oreo cookie crumb crust, and it was so good! Other than that I made it exactly as written...with the chocolate chips of course. It was super easy to make and will likely become one of my go-to desserts!
This pie is AWESOME!!!
It is actually quite fantastic but a little on the too-sweet side. I found that is tasted kind of like a souffle with warm but I preferred it cold. Next time I will reduce the amount of chocolate chips because it was too sweet.
This is certainly rich, but we found it rather dry. It was hard to get down until I stuck on a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Absolutely delish!! I have made this recipe several times now and t is always great. I serve warm with vanilla ice cream. It is pretty rich so the ice cream makes it perfect! Thank you for a favorite recipe!
I added about 1/2 tsp salt
This was so easy and delicious! However, I will half the semi-sweet chips next time I make it. I feel like too many of them made it a little too rich. So very good warmed up with vanilla ice cream.
Most delicious fudge recipe.
My whole family loves it. I do omit the chocolate chips mainly because I didn't have any :) served it hot with vanilla ice cream. big hit. Going in my recipe box with 5 stars.
I made this recipe tonight. I added 3/4 cup sugar instead of 1 cup, and I used 3/4 cup chocolate chips instead of 1...the pie was only okay and still sweet. The pie crust was mushy on bottom (even after 47 minutes of baking), and the filling was just too wet for me. I guess I was expecting a more brownie like texture. I'd rather just have a brownie ha
Overrall good. Very easy to make as a last minute dessert. I added a pinch of salt and a handful of pecan bits. I didn't use the full cup of chocolate chips but the pie was still rich.
Love it! But be warned, it is VERY rich.
Have several fudge pie recipes but this is the best ever. We loved it.
I made it gluten free and it was awesome! Just use gluten free pie crust and substitute gluten free flour blend for the flour. Yummy!
My family loves this! Easy and always yummy with good vanilla ice cream!
Husband loves southern fudge pie. He said this was spongey and not enough fudge flavor. Followed the recipe to a T.
So freaking good!!!
Loved it with some changes! I used a chocolate crust, added walnuts, extra chocolate chips, chocolate drizzle on top, coconut flakes, and drops of peanut butter cookie dough!
Very very nice fudge pie and perfect with ice-cream. I don't give 5 stars unless it is out of this world, hence I gave it four stars, but it delicious.
I followed the recipe exactly, it was a big hit. Definitely include the chocolate chips just makes it better. I plan on making another for our family Easter potluck.
I have been making this pie for like 5 years, every Thanksgiving and Christmas. It is a family favorite and I usually have to make at least two!
Oh my word, this is so good!! I just ate it room temp, no ice cream, but it would be yummy with ice cream too. I used the chocolate chips. I followed the test of the recipe except I added 4 extra teaspoons of cocoa for good measure, probably didn't need it but I couldn't help myself.
Didn't have a pie crust last night and made it anyway. Just as scrumptious as always!
If you eat it warm it tastes like a brownie, if you put it in the fridge it tastes like fudge. Very good. Good with nuts too.
Fantastic fudgy recipe!
Delicious chocolate dessert! I've made this many times and get asked to bring it to gatherings often. It is delightfully rich and memorable!
Wonderful Pie. I made it with the chocolate chips too. I did one thing different. Well, two actually. I ran out of butter, so I used 1/2 butter and 1/2 coconut oil. The other change was I melted the chips on the stove with the butter/coconut oil, sugar and vanilla. I was worried the chips wouldn't melt well in the oven. With only a light heat I melted it, then quickly mixed into the pot the the beaten eggs and the flower mixture. Then I placed it into the pie crust and cooked. Excellent. Nothing like a pudding pie, more like a cross between a truffle and brownie.
so good! I used a store bought graham cracker crust and added nuts and a little salt. I was able to bake 4 pies at a time by reducing the cooking temp to 320 and baking for the full 40 min (neighbor gifts for Christmas)
Made this pie for Pi Day and it did not disappoint. Very rich and sweet, so making this a 10-serving rather than 8-serving pie would have been fine too. I used a graham cracker crust recipe from Allrecipes too.
My grandparents on both sides of my family always made fudge pie and this is the closest I've found to it. My family usually always loves it when I make it. We have it for all major holidays and for some family members birthdays even.
