Tricia's Fantastic Fudge Pie

4.6
54 Ratings
  • 5 41
  • 4 9
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Great pie for chocolate lovers. Very rich. Easy and delicious! Serve hot with vanilla ice cream and a sprinkling of nuts if desired.

Recipe by Tricia Oxford

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl combine eggs, melted butter or margarine, and sugar. Stir in vanilla extract. Set mixture aside.

  • In a separate bowl mix together flour and cocoa powder. Pour egg mixture into flour mixture and stir until thoroughly combined. Fold in chocolate chips if desired. Pour into pastry shell.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 to 40 minutes. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
426 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 51.1g; fat 24.4g; cholesterol 77mg; sodium 202.2mg. Full Nutrition
