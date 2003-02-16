Tricia's Fantastic Fudge Pie

My husband has begged me for four years to make him fudge pie. Something his grandmother used to make, but he was no help in describing and or finding a recipe. I tried this recipe for Valentines day for him as a surprise. He thought he was in heaven. Now I had never seen Fudge Pie before and was really surprised to find out that the center is supposed to be gooey. I baked mine 30 minutes and was starting to panic when it was still so runny, but he assured me this is what it is supposed to look like. I didn't care for it, thinking it tasted a little like an undercooked brownie, but he and my daughter thought it was great. Maybe mine wasn't very good because by the time I got to eat it, my piece was cold. I used the chips and had the whole thing in the oven in just minutes. I will make this again of course because my husband loves it so much.

