Slow Cooker Venison Stroganoff Meal
This crockpot venison stroganoff is delicious!
This crockpot venison stroganoff is delicious!
Fantastic! Superb! And EXTREMELY EASY! My husband kept pestering me about making venison for him. I had less than a half hour to throw everything together before I needed to leave the house. I ran to the freezer, grabbed four sirloin steaks and popped in the micro for one minute to get the wrappings off. I placed the cut meat in a zip lock bag and literally poured in a "ton" of garlic pepper, garlic powder, a no-salt seasoning blend and a bit of sea salt. Browned in olive oil in two batches and into the slow cooker. I ran out of time and nixed the flour in the oil part. I had only one can of cream of mushroom soup and used that and added one can of cream of chicken soup (I know, sounds odd) filled each can half way and scraped the remaining soup into slow cooker. I turned it to high in error and left the house. Returning to the house, I intended to add sour cream in the last 20 minutes of cooking - only to find I almost added cottage cheese! Opened the sour cream this time and as I was pouring off the excess water I dropped the entire container into the sink full of dirty dishes. BOTTOM LINE - I SIMPLY CANNOT BELIEVE HOW EASY AND HOW FANTASTIC THIS TASTED. NOT A DROP LEFT AND I DIDN'T EVEN FOLLOW THE RECIPE. Another reviewer said their son wanted the same dinner the next night. I can certainly see why. With next year's deer, I will give this recipe along with some of my family's "extra" venison. It's a keeper!Read More
Holy pepper! Next time I make this I will scale back a bit on the pepper. I would also add some additional mushrooms, and maybe even some onion. Would also work with ground venision. Overall a good base to work with.Read More
Fantastic! Superb! And EXTREMELY EASY! My husband kept pestering me about making venison for him. I had less than a half hour to throw everything together before I needed to leave the house. I ran to the freezer, grabbed four sirloin steaks and popped in the micro for one minute to get the wrappings off. I placed the cut meat in a zip lock bag and literally poured in a "ton" of garlic pepper, garlic powder, a no-salt seasoning blend and a bit of sea salt. Browned in olive oil in two batches and into the slow cooker. I ran out of time and nixed the flour in the oil part. I had only one can of cream of mushroom soup and used that and added one can of cream of chicken soup (I know, sounds odd) filled each can half way and scraped the remaining soup into slow cooker. I turned it to high in error and left the house. Returning to the house, I intended to add sour cream in the last 20 minutes of cooking - only to find I almost added cottage cheese! Opened the sour cream this time and as I was pouring off the excess water I dropped the entire container into the sink full of dirty dishes. BOTTOM LINE - I SIMPLY CANNOT BELIEVE HOW EASY AND HOW FANTASTIC THIS TASTED. NOT A DROP LEFT AND I DIDN'T EVEN FOLLOW THE RECIPE. Another reviewer said their son wanted the same dinner the next night. I can certainly see why. With next year's deer, I will give this recipe along with some of my family's "extra" venison. It's a keeper!
Great recipe: Very easy and very tasty! Works great with cubesteaks as well as stew meat.
Holy pepper! Next time I make this I will scale back a bit on the pepper. I would also add some additional mushrooms, and maybe even some onion. Would also work with ground venision. Overall a good base to work with.
This is a pretty good stroganoff meal. I had a little more than a pound of meat so I added a little bit more water, and mixed it all together. I also added about half a cup of sour cream, which really added to the flavor.
No "Game" taste! It was great. I always add sour cream on mine when serving....yum!
Made this for co-workers and was a hit I did add carrots, a few small baby potatoes and 2 whole onions. Eat with italian bread and you have a great feast!!
This was certainly very easy and tasty. I would agree with one other reviewer that the pepper was a little too much, I'd use 1/2 tsp. the next time. I also added about 1/2 cup of sour cream and dumped it in the skillet with the water and cream of mushroom soup and let it warm up before pouring it over the browned venison in the crock pot.
I love this recipe! I usually add fresh mushrooms and sour cream near the end of cooking time. Perfect over the top of the frozen Grandma Noodles.
Added sour cream near the end, can't have stroganoff without it! Loved this recipe, definitely a keeper!!!!!
This is fabulous!! The only changes I made were adding 1/2 cup of sour cream and a few mushrooms. This is a keeper! Thanks for sharing!
I was embarrassed to cook for my husband for the first 3 years we were together because he might as well be a professional chef. He comes up with his own recipes (which are always delicious) several times a week. He has his own venison stroganoff recipe, but he recently took a job that doesn't allow him to cook dinner anymore...so it's all up to me. He doesn't write his recipes down so I'm always finding my own on this website. Well I made this for dinner and he absolutely raved about it! He loved it so much that he says it's better this way than any other way he's tried. That means a lot coming from a man who's never impressed with even a restaurant meal. This recipe is a huge win.
This is the second venison recipe I have made from allrecipes and both have been great. This one is a keeper - Thanks!
Perfect weeknight family fare. My very picky 4 yr old loved it, asked me to make it every night! Major success!
This is a great easy recipe! My husband who loves to hunt and eat deer, is very happy every time I make this.
This turned out really good and I am glad that I found this recipe on here. I added an extra can of soup and next time i think I will add some meat tenderizer as my meat was a little tough but good
This recipe is the best! It's so easy my husband has made it (twice!). My dad couldn't get enough of it and insisted that we send him home with leftover! So simple and tastes awesome!
Really good - keep adding pepper to taste.
My husband says it's the best he has had. I didn't change a thing.
very good!
Delicious! Everyone in the family loved it. I used deer tenderloin, didn't flour the meat and fried in some butter. As my husband is a big hunter I was so excited to find a truly yummy recipe for the wild meat that wasn't gamey at all!
We are new to cooking with venison and have been looking for ways to use the minute steaks. This worked VERY well. It was easy and wonderful. Made it last week and am doing it again today.
This recipe is spot-on with a couple minor adjustments made to suit our tastebuds. I would pull back on the pepper by half (or substitute with white pepper to soften it). Also maybe cut the salt by one quarter. Finally, just pop in some fresh mushrooms with a half an hour left, and your golden!
This is an outstanding and amazingly easy recipe. My husband has already shared it with all his hunting friends and I have no doubt they will be fixing it this season. Thanks, Kristie, for such a wonderful venison dish!
This was really easy and good. I have a neighbor who loves me and gives me elk steaks. So I used elk instead of venison. I did add in some wild chanterelle mushrooms that I dried last fall...tasty!
Very easy recipe, but very plain. I added mushrooms, onions, worcestershire sauce, and then when you are plating it up you can add sour cream...makes it so much tastier!
Sorry, I really didn't like this at all. I followed the recipe exactly. It was so salty, I couldn't eat it until adding more water and a raw potato to absorb some of the salt. Just way too salty for me. I will say that the venison ended up very tender, but overall it didn't taste very good.
I used beef instead of venison, because venison is a pain for me to get, but otherwise I didn't change anything. Absolutely delicious.
Made exactly as directed and it came out amazing. Will be making this again!!
all i had was grounded venison i used that and omg it came out perfect wish i had sour cream that wasn't expired to use in it lol i wrote it down immediately and will make it more often
This recipe was delicious! I did make some changes for mine: I used one pound of ground venison and a half pound of beef to add in some fat. I omitted the onion flakes and used half a chopped onion. I added about 1/4 cup extra water into the crockpot. I also added about half a cup of sour cream and a half pound of mushrooms directly into the crockpot to cook during the last hour. Tasted wonderful and is fantastic over egg noodles or rice! Will 10/10 make again!
made this on the stove top using ground venison and fat free soup. easy and good. will make again
This is very good especially if you don't normally like venison.
It's a keeper! Will make again and again. I agree with the other raters about adding sour cream and fresh mushrooms. I added aboout 1/2 cup of sour cream mixed into the mushroom soup mixture and poured it over the venison. Took the stroganoff to a men's wildgame dinner and it was gone quickly.
Made this for dinner yesterday and was a BIG hit...great recipe thay I followed to the letter!!!
This was a great recipe! Used venison steak cubed and beef stock instead of water, added sour cream at the end. My 8 your old loved it and my 3 yr old wanted more "chicken." Ha! Definitely one recipe I would make again, but will add mushrooms. YUM!
O MY GOD!!This is amazing! I used 1 pound ground deer, substituted salt and garlic powder for seasoned garlic salt because I didn't have just garlic powder, added a dash of chili powder and ginger, and other wise followed the recipe. We LOVE this recipe! It is about the second amount of time as making the boxed hammer helper, but it is a million times better! I will be trying out the recipe with other cuts of meat in the near future, no more boxed hamburger helper for this family :) Again, this turned out amazing! Try it!
Very tasty and not very difficult to make.
Absolutely loved this. I made the recipe exactly as written, but omitted most of the black pepper bc of a sensitivity. I only put 1/4 tsp. The roux looks thin before you add the soup, but it really turned out great. The meat was tender and it went well over noodles or rice. Will definitely make again
I added chopped onions. Will make again and add jalapeños.
I used ground venison and a large onion as substitutes and only used 1 tbsp of the olive oil. I browned the onion, meat and seasonings in the tbsp of oil then I added the flour to the onion and meat before adding the water. After adding the cream soup it tasted good but I wanted to give it a little more richness so I added a tablespoon on sugar and will be adding sour cream a few minutes before serving. Right now it’s staying heated in the slow cooker since I wanted to make it ahead but this doesn’t have to wait when you use ground meat. Note: it is very peppery, I like this but if you don’t then half the pepper. I also had to add a little extra water. Update: after cooking in the slow cooker for a few hours the flavors blended beautifully and it no longer had an over-peppered flavor. It was perfectly delicious and the family enjoyed it very much.
I just made this today! Big change I made is since I'm pescatarian I made this as a Salmon Stroganoff and it was pretty amazing.
I used chicken instead of venison and doubled the water and cream of mushroom soup. I also added mushrooms. Great recipe!
This was great and so easy. I did add crimini mushrooms and onions.
I've made this several times and it's amazing. I first soak the deer meat in milk for 10 minutes. I then skip the step of sautéing the meat and throw everything into the crock pot. I cook on low for 4.5 hours. At 4 hours I add the flour and then sour cream right before serving. Everyone loved this dish and asks for it!
Followed recipe and added 1 tsp of Lowery's season salt, excellent.
I made a double batch at the Fire Department today. Used 1 can cream of mushroom and one can of beefy mushroom. Venison was browned in two separate batches before being added to the crockpot. Besides substituting the second can of cream of mushroom, I doubled the remainder of the recipe exactly. I figured it would take closer to six or seven hours than four and a half. We got busy and never got back to the house till 8 hours later. I added 1/2 cup sour cream and another two tablespoons of flour to thicken the broth. I used the wide egg noodles based on other reviews here. Needless to say, it turned out AMAZING. The venison fell apart in your mouth and had great taste. I would highly recommend leaving it go in the crockpot longer than four and a half to five hours. The rest of the crew ate up and between four of us we finished the double batch. Highly recommended!
I used venison sausage. I removed the casing. I did not put any salt in and only some pepper(didn't measure it). I also added paprika and auntie arwen's dynamite for the soul! Hot hot hot blend(didn't measure either of them). I used zucchini noodles instead of egg noodles and as suggested by other people I added sour cream when serving it.
We have made this so many times. We love it. It’s a great way to repurpose leftover meat from the previous dinner. This is always a hit when we make it. We do like to add sour cream in it, but otherwise we follow the recipe.
I sauteed onions with the meat (actually also used caribou meat) and threw mushrooms and an extra can of soup in. At the end, I stirred in some sour cream. It was excellent - hubby loved it! oh, I read others reviews and cut back on the pepper as well.
5
wouldn't make it again, not much flavor.
Followed to a T and it is perfect!
Great recipe to soften the venison, take out the gameness and let simmer to bring out the flavors...also very easy to prepare. Will add Onions, mushrooms and sour cream next time as well.
I used beef because that's what I had, turned out great. I'll use this recipe again. Based on other reviews, I cut the pepper in half.
I made this while on a time crunch, so diced the venison smaller so it would help to shorten the cook time in the crock pot. instead of canned mushroom soup I made morel mushroom bisque from this site the day before and figured wild mushrooms and wild meat sounded like a hit. it turned out amazing! just used beef broth in place of water and kept to the recipe other than that. will use again!
Made this for dinner tonight. Meat was very tender. I did soak the venison in milk for a couple of hours before, but I do that any time I am cooking with venison. I also stirred in sour cream at the end and I added mushrooms. It was a big hit with the family! Will definitely make again!
This is one of our favorite recipes to use up all the little odds and ends bits that you get with butchering at home. I usually double everything but the noodles, so we eat a couple of meals off of it. No other changes needed! It was a bit peppery, we weren't prepared for that the first time, but we've come to love it spicy. I have tried to make this on high for two hours, and don't recommend it. Make it on a day where you have the time to start it early and just let it cook. We use it for special occasions a lot, anniversary or Valentines Day, it's fancy enough to be a memorable meal but easy enough for a day where you just want something warming and filling!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections