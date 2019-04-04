Slow Cooker Venison Stroganoff Meal

Fantastic! Superb! And EXTREMELY EASY! My husband kept pestering me about making venison for him. I had less than a half hour to throw everything together before I needed to leave the house. I ran to the freezer, grabbed four sirloin steaks and popped in the micro for one minute to get the wrappings off. I placed the cut meat in a zip lock bag and literally poured in a "ton" of garlic pepper, garlic powder, a no-salt seasoning blend and a bit of sea salt. Browned in olive oil in two batches and into the slow cooker. I ran out of time and nixed the flour in the oil part. I had only one can of cream of mushroom soup and used that and added one can of cream of chicken soup (I know, sounds odd) filled each can half way and scraped the remaining soup into slow cooker. I turned it to high in error and left the house. Returning to the house, I intended to add sour cream in the last 20 minutes of cooking - only to find I almost added cottage cheese! Opened the sour cream this time and as I was pouring off the excess water I dropped the entire container into the sink full of dirty dishes. BOTTOM LINE - I SIMPLY CANNOT BELIEVE HOW EASY AND HOW FANTASTIC THIS TASTED. NOT A DROP LEFT AND I DIDN'T EVEN FOLLOW THE RECIPE. Another reviewer said their son wanted the same dinner the next night. I can certainly see why. With next year's deer, I will give this recipe along with some of my family's "extra" venison. It's a keeper!

