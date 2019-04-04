Slow Cooker Venison Stroganoff Meal

4.6
71 Ratings
  • 5 54
  • 4 11
  • 3 4
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

This crockpot venison stroganoff is delicious!

Recipe by Kristi Whittington

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
4 hrs 25 mins
total:
4 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Toss cubed venison with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder. Cook venison in hot oil until browned on all sides, about 8 minutes. Transfer venison into a slow cooker, leaving remaining oil in the skillet.

  • Reduce heat to medium-low. Stir flour into remaining olive oil in the skillet. Cook and stir until flour has turned golden brown, about 5 minutes. Stir in water and bring to a simmer, then pour into the slow cooker. Mix in condensed soup.

  • Cover and cook on Low for 4 hours until venison is tender.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add egg noodles and cook until al dente, 8 to 10 minutes; drain.

  • Spoon Stroganoff over egg noodles to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
790 calories; protein 54.5g; carbohydrates 87.7g; fat 23.5g; cholesterol 231mg; sodium 1144.6mg. Full Nutrition
