Fish sauce, egg and rice stirred into a pork, onion and tomato stir-fry. Truly Thai; this recipe came over from Thailand when my cousin brought his wife and son home upon returning from the service! My cousin's wife taught me how to make this dish. To make it spicy, add hot pepper sauce or dried hot peppers!

By Margaret Wehling

Ingredients

5
Directions

  • In a saucepan bring water to a boil. Add rice and stir. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet or wok. Add pork and onion and stir-fry until done and no pink is showing. Stir in tomatoes and steam until tomatoes are semi-soft. Remove from heat and stir in the cooked rice. Add the fish sauce and beaten egg and stir well; the egg will thicken the mixture. Then it is Kal Pot and ready to serve!

443 calories; protein 34.7g; carbohydrates 37.3g; fat 16.2g; cholesterol 123.3mg; sodium 218.5mg. Full Nutrition
