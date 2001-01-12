Fish sauce, egg and rice stirred into a pork, onion and tomato stir-fry. Truly Thai; this recipe came over from Thailand when my cousin brought his wife and son home upon returning from the service! My cousin's wife taught me how to make this dish. To make it spicy, add hot pepper sauce or dried hot peppers!
Perhaps more precise measurements would help? (example - four tomatoes...big ones? small ones?)Ours turned out mushy, bland and overwhelmingly tomoto-ey - and the appearance was NOT appetizing, to say the least. Flavor improved somewhat with the addition of sriracha chile sauce, but this is NOT a recipe we'll be using again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/01/2001
Was it meant to be kind of slushy? because mine turned out that way
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
09/17/2001
This was a good way to use up left-over pork roast.
For this recipe, I served it as a side dish and left out the pork. I also cooked up instant rice (as I've never had luck with long grain rice). Instead of 4 tomatoes, I used a can of petite diced tomatoes. I had company over and served this rice up with chicken thai meatballs. Everyone raved over the flavor of the rice. The fish sauce added a wonderful flavor.
Fish sauce seems to be beyond the repertoire of my local gorcery stores, and I tried three places before giving up. As a result, I tried the recipe with Hoisin sauce. I ended up with a so-so taste and a gummy texture, though whether that was the fault of my alteration or the recipe I couldn't tell. We ate it, but I won't be making it again.
