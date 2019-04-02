Vegetarian Sloppy Joes
This is a combination of many recipes and experimentation. It has gotten the thumbs-up from all who have tried it so far. It can also be made with TVP, ground turkey, or even ground beef instead of tempeh.
This is a combination of many recipes and experimentation. It has gotten the thumbs-up from all who have tried it so far. It can also be made with TVP, ground turkey, or even ground beef instead of tempeh.
Good recipe, but remember that Worcestershire sauce is NOT vegetarian unless you get a vegan version; regular Worcestershire has anchovies in it. Also, use brown sugar instead of the honey if cooking for vegans.Read More
After a long search for tempeh at the grocery strore I came up empty handed, so I used veggie ground round. So this rating may be a little "off". However I found the combination of spices to be just to much, will not be using this recipe again.Read More
Good recipe, but remember that Worcestershire sauce is NOT vegetarian unless you get a vegan version; regular Worcestershire has anchovies in it. Also, use brown sugar instead of the honey if cooking for vegans.
Fantastic recipe! Even my carnivore husband loves it. I like to substitute extra firm tofu for the tempeh and use a full can of tomato sauce.
I've made this a number of times and love it. I'd give it 5 stars except I always have adjustments to make. I always add way more tomato sauce - usually the entire can worth. I tend to do less tempeh and more onion and bell pepper just because I like to load up on veggies where I can as well. I always double the garlic in any recipe too. Other than that, the flavors are spot on and this is a GREAT vegetarian alternative - and we're not even vegetarian! ;)
Thanks for the recipe, but be sure to make sure you get vegetarian Worcestershire sauce, since the original kind is made with fish. ^^ <3
I had just bought my vegetarian worshtishire sauce and was surfing for a recipe to try it on... and voila'. This recipe whips up quickly. It's been over 14 years since I had a sloppy joe, but this certainly reminded me of what I used to enjoy. Small amount of clean up involved- the flavors are good with sweet initial flavor and a spicy aftertaste. I agree with another reviewer, my 8 year old thought it was too spicy, though I thought it was perfect. (I'm a mild salsa type gal). Very good flavor, I don't think it could pass as the real deal but certainly will pass this on to EVERY vegetarian/vegan I know (I think vegan use br. sugar in lieu of honey). I used MorningStar for my tempeh/meat substitute.
After a long search for tempeh at the grocery strore I came up empty handed, so I used veggie ground round. So this rating may be a little "off". However I found the combination of spices to be just to much, will not be using this recipe again.
Very good and a great way to use tempeh (which we love but always use in stirfry). It wasn't as saucy as I expected, so I added more tomato sauce and a little ketchup. Good spices for us, actually too spicy for my toddlers so I'll cut back on the cayene and some others next time.
In the end the general consensus in my house was that this was pretty good, but probably won't be made again because the 20g of fat is more than we would like, not because it wasn't good though. It did need a few modifications. After I had followed the recipe exactly and sampled the results I was pretty disappointed. As other reviewers have said it needed more tomato sauce, and I added about an extra tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce. It was terribly dry and definitely did not resemble any sloppy joe I had ever had. With the additions it was much better, and as leftovers actually seemed to be much more tasty than the initial serving.
Wow, this is really good! I used extra firm tofu instead of tempeh, since it was what I had on hand. I halved the recipe but stuck to the 1/4 cup tomato sauce. I left out the celery seed since I didn't have that on hand, either, and I used vegan worchestershire sauce. This would be a great quick weeknight meal!
I used 8 oz. tomato sauce to make it sloppier. So good!
This was brilliant. Since other reviewers thought it needed more tomato sauce, I started with a big can and kept adding sauce until it tasted the way I wanted it to.
Loved it!!! My family is not vegetarian and we loved this! Nice kick to it.
i have not made this recipe so i can't comment on how it tastes but i just wanted to say worceshire sauce is not vegetarian. it traditionally has anchovies in it so beware!
I'll give this five stars for the flavor, but next time I'll use ground beef and pick something else for Meatless Monday. Veggie ground needs to be deeply buried in a recipe to work, not be front and centre. I love love love the flavor of the sauce though and will definitely use this recipe again.
I did not care for this recipe as written. I added extra tomato sauce (as others suggested). I also added about 2 T chili powder, 1 T apple cider vinegar, about 1/3 cup ketchup, and an extra dash of salt & pepper. Also, I suggest adding the bell pepper when you add the onions, the bell peppers could use the extra cooking time for a softer result.
Used black beans instead of meat substitute
No way! Tempeh is not a family favorite, apparently. My husband was the only one who ate a whole sandwich.
Worchester sauce IS NOT vegetarian
Very good! I followed the recipe exactly. I'll make again soon!
Very nice recipe. It was a solid meal, but ends up being almost impossible to hold together on a burger bun -- may be best served in a pita pocket or tortilla shell for eating.
I very much like this recipe and have made it several times. I use a lot more tomato sauce than the recipe calls for. I just pour until moist. I also cut down on some of the Italian seasonings to adjust to my taste. Overall, I love this recipe. Very filling and easy.
I think this recipe was pretty good. I did add more tomato sauce as some of the other reviewers suggested. I used only 1/2 the amount of oil to make it a little lighter and it still tasted great with all the spices. It had great flavor and my husband and 1-year-old enjoyed it!
This is awesome. Per others' suggestions, I added some ketchup and extra tomato sauce. Also, left out the peppers and celery seed because I didn't have any.
Instead of the Tempeh, I used Tofu. For those people that don't know the difference, Tempeh is less processed than Tofu but if you can't find Tempeh, Tofu is a fine substitute. I gave this only four stars because it was a little on the spicy side, which can be tweaked. However, the molasses and honey, was a great kick to this dish.
I had to increase the "sauce" 4 fold and it was delish.
The recipe would have received a 5 star if not for the fact that I had to add more tomato sauce, which technically changes the recipe. I don't know if different brands of Tempeh are more moist than others, so that may have been a factor. Flavor is five star, texture is great too. Will be making this again!
It's really good if you get the right sauce to put in it!
Very tasty! Thanks for the recipe.
Excellent, also doubled tomatoe sauce and garlic, and added tomatoe paste then used 'Smart Ground'. We are not vegetarians, but my family loved it.
This is a nice way to use tempeh in something other than stir fry. We did use more 1/4C additional tomato sauce. Next time we'll half the recipe since we were cooking for just 2 and this made a lot of leftovers.
I loved this recipe. The only things I changed were that I added a whole can of tomato sauce (I think the recipe as is is too dry), used extra firm tofu instead of tempeh, cut down on the spices slightly, and did not add the cayenne pepper at all. Put the mixture on whole wheat buns with cheddar cheese on top. Yum! I will definitely be making this again.
Loved the taste, just didn't love the texture of the tempeh. I loved that I could make up the sauce and use it with ground beef for the guy and with tempeh for me! I'll try it again and try to brown up the tempeh more! Thanks for the recipe!
Being a vegetarian, I have had A LOT of vegetarian sloppy joe's. These were the best ones I have ever had! My boyfriend has recently jumped the meat train and joined me as a veg head, so he sometimes can be difficult to please, and he said these were the best Sloppy Joe's he has had...PERIOD!
My wife and I loved this. I think next time I'd make more of the sauce -- I like my sloppy joes sloppy.
fantastic. Such a hit, it was requested a second time! Tempeh is awesome. Thank you!!
Great! I used a full can of tomato sauce, as recommended, left out the cayenne pepper for the little ones (would have been even better with it) and used protein veggie crumbles instead of tempeh or beef. Turned out great. Just the right amount of "sloppiness".
Very tasty and the family loved it made per the directions. Next time I will add more tomato sauce because I like it sloppier.
family favorite
This was a tasty dish, but don't expect it to be interchangeable with meat sloppy joes. It's better to think of it as its own thing.
Made as a condiment to baked potatoes. Yum! Replaced tempeh with 15oz can of black beans. Only 1/8 teaspoon of cumin. Add 1Tablespoon cider vinegar, 1 teaspoon of chili powder. Cook green pepper same time as onions. Used entire 15 oz can of tomato sauce. Keep on burner until bubble down to thick consistency. Love the molasses & spicy taste.
sorry...I didn't like this at all, but the dog did! We are new vegans and I used TVP and kept adding stuff too (Homade chili sauce from up north, ketchup, ect), but still didn't like it. Thanks for sharing though..
Very yummy! My whole family enjoyed these! We used Lightlife's Veggie "ground beef" instead of tempeh and you'd never know you were missing meat! Also, skipped the molasses. Keeping this in our rotation.
I used vegetarian grillers and added 1 teaspoon of turmeric will a side of pasta salad went great with it was delious
I have and it was good, I had to replace with sugar as I didn't have any honey or brown sugar, made it a bit sweet, we are vegetarians so I used TVP in place of meat, all ingredients in the recipe are all great for the flavoring of TVP, I used catsup in place of tomatoe sause I couldn't make myself open a whole can of tomato sause just to use 2tablespoons +2tsp of tomato sause and I opened a can of roasted diced tomatoes for the liquid for the TVP made it excellent yummy next I won't use as much sugar next time I will have honey or brown sugar
Really good for a vegetarian recipe
This is a solid recipe. That being said, I'm totally going to be that guy who made something very different from what the recipe says to do... I made my own unseasoned marinara to serve as the base. Dice a tomato or two, an onion and some garlic. Mix in tomato paste and a touch of water. Then season that sauce with the spices listed in this recipe until it tastes that way that you want it to taste. I didn't use Worcestershire sauce. I used Bragg's amino acids instead. I do think it would be better the next time with a touch of brown sugar. I used the fake crumbly hamburger meat stuff instead of the tempe. I mixed in some fresh black and pinto beans that i cooked in my pressure cooker. I used some green and red pepper. I served on a fresh organic ciabatta roll that I found in my grocery store's bakery. This is totally in the rotation.
I didnt like tempeh. The recipe was dry. I ended up adding the whole can of tomato sauce. I ended up adding it to my vegetarian soup in order for me to eat it. - Renee
I hate this. I have nothing against people who do not eat meat but these were not to my liking.
Delicious. I doubled the sauce to make it "sloppier." Definitely will make this again.
My boyfriend loves this recipe. I double the tomato sauce and the green bell peppers because I like mine moist.
Personally I think you should triple the tomato sauce and cut the cumin and coriander by at least half. The original recipe is ok but you are very aware of the above mentioned spices. Everything else about the recipe is great.
When I initially made this, it came out a little drier than I like for my sloppy joes so I doubled the recipe. The flavor is really good, but is not a "normal" sloppy joe. If I were to make it again, I would probably use more tomato sauce and less, if not none at all, of coriander.
Very good, excellent spice level and very tasty. Used Gardein Vegetarian Chipotle Black Bean Burgers (4 of them). In place of the tomato sauce, I used canned diced tomatoes and their liquid.
We ended up using the TVP (Bob's Red Mill Textured Vegetable Protine) instead of tempeh. Before making the recipe we soaked the dried TVP in Better than Bullion vegetable broth. Using the TVP made a base that, in my opinion, was even tastier than if we had used ground beef.
Amazing ! Love it. But I used Lightlife Smart Ground and added carrots !
This is a great recipe. I use no salt added tomato sauce for a low sodium, vegan dish.
This recipe is so good even meat eaters will love it! I made it exactly according to the recipe, and it was fantastic. Highly recommend!
This recipe is great for all your Vegetarian friends go to all recipes now, to look up this wonderful recipe NOW!
Delish! I omitted the Worcestershire sauce (I am vegetarian and there are anchovies in most of those sauces) I used ketchup and chipotle seasoning instead. Topped with some nice cheese and soft rolls these were just what I needed as a comfort food on this chilly November night in New England.
I love this recipe, have made it many times. The sloppy joes are so flavorful and delicious. I do use 'Smart Ground' by a company called LightLife instead of the tempeh. I think you would be hard pressed to tell its not meat. Thanks for this great recipe, i love it so much, I created an account here just so I can rate it!
Solid recipe with great flavors. I made as written, then added tweaks for my personal preferences. I prefer a big-flavored "sloppy joe" than a "dry joe" so I doubled the tomato sauce and added ~25% more of each spice. Really delicious!
We loved it but I used 8 oz of tomato sauce and ketchup and only 1 package of tempeh. Also I did not add as much thyme and no cayenne pepper. I also added homegrown green beans and zucchini. I will make again and may try it with black beans instead of tempeh like someone suggested.
Thanks for a new way to use tempeh, we'll make it again. I did run mine through the food processor a little to break it up more like hamburger, kids never noticed the difference. We also wanted more sauce and ended up doubling the sauce. For our house it only fed 4 1/4 people.
I deviated from the recipe a bit by just using leftover spaghetti sauce, but otherwise followed the recipe. It was yummy!
I added ketchup only because I was out of sauce and substituted meatless crumbles instead of tempeh. We like using Hawaiian Bread for Sloppy Joe Sliders. My non vegetarian people like this recipe as well.
I thought these were excellent! Maybe the tempeh gave it a deeper flavor? I didn't have molasses nor coriander so left those out. I would definitely try this with maybe turkey next time!
I'm trying to reduce my my meat intake so this recipe caught my interest. I loved it. So did the boy friend who is not trying to reduce his meat intake at all. Like a lot of others I added more tomato sauce. I also added a touch of salt, more cayenne ant topped them off with Sriracha. We like it spicy.
My only comment is that this can be a bit dry (using veggie crumbles). I'd use just one 12 oz package; I tried using 16 oz, per the recipe (for tempeh). I'd also add a whole small can of tomato sauce...more than a 1/4 cup. Otherwise, the flavors were awesome in this recipe. Best veggie sloppy joe I've had so far!
Love it, even my picky eater son like it !!!
This is a great recipe! I followed many of the other suggestions and used more tomato sauce. I also used tempeh and veggie crumbles to double the recipe (so I didn't have to go to the store), and it turned out great!
This recipe was awesome. I used soy sauce instead of Worcestershire for my vegetarian friend. I did have to use 4 times the amount of tomato sauce and it still wasn't saucy though. Also I don't think I would add the thyme next time either, it kind of took away from the sloppy joe flavor.
HII,BEING A FOOD LOVER REALLY ATTRACTED ME TOWARD YOUR RECIPE. I^LL SUGGEST YOU TO ADD YOUR RECIPES ON KHAL.COM ,IN FORM OF PHOTO RECIPES THE PEOPLES WILL DEFINIETLY LOVE IT.
Really yummy! The best I've ever managed to make tempeh taste. The only problem was it was on the dry side. I will add a little broth and more tomato sauce next time.
Fabulous! We used whole wheat pita pockets to keep the calories low and made the sloppy joes - neat joes! Super yummy, super tasty. My boyfriend and his roommate thought these were yummy as well. My first time using tempeh and I was very pleased! I will be making this again.
Added a little catsup and mustard. Used Ro-Tel tomatoes instead of tomato sauce
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections