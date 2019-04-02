Vegetarian Sloppy Joes

This is a solid recipe. That being said, I'm totally going to be that guy who made something very different from what the recipe says to do... I made my own unseasoned marinara to serve as the base. Dice a tomato or two, an onion and some garlic. Mix in tomato paste and a touch of water. Then season that sauce with the spices listed in this recipe until it tastes that way that you want it to taste. I didn't use Worcestershire sauce. I used Bragg's amino acids instead. I do think it would be better the next time with a touch of brown sugar. I used the fake crumbly hamburger meat stuff instead of the tempe. I mixed in some fresh black and pinto beans that i cooked in my pressure cooker. I used some green and red pepper. I served on a fresh organic ciabatta roll that I found in my grocery store's bakery. This is totally in the rotation.