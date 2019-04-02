Vegetarian Sloppy Joes

This is a combination of many recipes and experimentation. It has gotten the thumbs-up from all who have tried it so far. It can also be made with TVP, ground turkey, or even ground beef instead of tempeh.

Recipe by Aberdeen Smith

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a deep, 10-inch skillet over medium-low heat. Cook the onion in the oil until translucent. Crumble the tempeh into the skillet; cook and stir until golden brown. Add the green pepper and garlic; cook another 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Stir in the tomato sauce, Worcestershire sauce, honey, molasses, cayenne pepper, celery seed, cumin, salt, coriander, thyme, oregano, paprika, and black pepper; stir. Simmer another 10 to 15 minutes. Spoon hot onto hamburger buns to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
384 calories; protein 18.3g; carbohydrates 37.3g; fat 19.6g; sodium 424.9mg. Full Nutrition
