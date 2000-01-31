Sara's Beef Jerky

This is a great way to make beef jerky at home without the use of a smoker or dehydrator. Just pop the meat in your oven and eight hours later you've got delicious jerky. Ask your butcher to slice the meat for you.

Recipe by Sara

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 200 degrees F (95 degrees C).

  • In a medium, nonporous bowl, combine the salt, liquid smoke, garlic powder, monosodium glutamate, onion powder, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce and ground black pepper to taste.

  • Place meat slices in this mixture and coat well. Then place the meat slices onto two 10x15 inch baking dishes in a single layer.

  • Bake at 200 degrees F (95 degrees C) for 8 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
404 calories; protein 33.7g; carbohydrates 5.1g; fat 26.7g; cholesterol 114mg; sodium 1781.7mg. Full Nutrition
