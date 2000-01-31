Sara's Beef Jerky
This is a great way to make beef jerky at home without the use of a smoker or dehydrator. Just pop the meat in your oven and eight hours later you've got delicious jerky. Ask your butcher to slice the meat for you.
First time making beef jerky. This was excellent! Friends also loved this recipe. I reduced cooking time by 1 hour for more tender result.
My husband thought the flavor of the jerky was very good, but thought it was too crunchy. I'll try it again and reduce the cooking time to give it the chewier texture that he likes.
almost as good as company's coming recipe. Added liquid smoke to improve jerky taste
marinate overnight and then dry it at 150 for 6-8 hours instead of 200 and it won't crisp as much
This was very good. My kids love jerky and have me make it every year for vacation. I made just a couple of adjustments. I used a dehydrator and I added some tobassco sauce just to give it a bit of a kick. I shook in about 5 squirts but should have used more. I can eat it and I'm a sissy girl. My kids love it hot & spicy, and really enjoy the flavor, but wanted more kick. I'll try again. Anyway, thanks Sara. Good job.
Beef jerky was great. I sent some to my husbands office and everyone there enjoyed it.
Very Good Jerky! I did marinate it overnight for extra flavor. Great Recipe!
personally i don't like the jerky in the store but my husband does so i tried making Sara's at home and it was great. i never touch his store bought jerky but this one we share. watch your time for desired chewiness. check every hour. lots of oven time and expensive beef needed but hey thats jerky i guess. oh and dont forget red pepper flakes for heat! if ya like heat like us.
I liked parts of this recipe, but I changed it up a bit. firsty, I like to trim and cut the sirloin myself. So I put it in the freezer for about 45 minutes, then trimed the fat and cut it into 1/4" thick strips. Then I use a meat tenderizer to pound it to about 1/8" thick. The main reason I switched from store bought was to avoid harmful things, like Nitrates. I also course ground some pepper over the racks, before putting in the oven. And I set the oven to about 160 degrees F. Overall, I liked it.
I tried this recipe and even added a little bit of my own. I loved the simplicity of this recipe. For my first batch of jerky this turned out awesome. I added 2 table spoons of crushed red pepper flakes and 2 table spoons of tiger sauce and 2 table spoons of liquid smoke. I like it a little more smokey and spicy. It turned out great.
I skipped adding the MSG and it was great. It was full of flavor. Mine were cooking for a bit to long and it became very crispy. Make sure your meat is not too thin as mine was. Great recipe!
Best flavor I've made yet. I used less salt and a dehydrator. 2 hours on 160. Two thumbs up.
