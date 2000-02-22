Brunswick Stew

37 Ratings
  • 5 24
  • 4 9
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

This recipe has been in my family for many years, ever since we moved to Georgia over 30 years ago. It consists of chicken and salt pork with potatoes, beans and other vegetables. It's both hearty and delicious.

By Rene

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
cook:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot over high heat, combine the salt pork, chicken and water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for 45 minutes, or until chicken is tender.

    Advertisement

  • Remove chicken and allow to cool until easy to handle. Remove meat and discard the skin and bones. Chop meat into bite size pieces and return to the soup.

  • Add the potatoes, onions, tomatoes, corn, lima beans, Worcestershire sauce, salt and ground black pepper. Stir well and simmer, uncovered, for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
368 calories; protein 27.9g; carbohydrates 25.9g; fat 17.1g; cholesterol 70.9mg; sodium 495.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022