Brunswick Stew
This recipe has been in my family for many years, ever since we moved to Georgia over 30 years ago. It consists of chicken and salt pork with potatoes, beans and other vegetables. It's both hearty and delicious.
needs a can of tomato paste.
If you are looking for a southern style Brunswick stew, you will be highly disappointed. If you follow the receipe without doctoring, you get a stew that is the same color as chicken and rice soup and a taste that is just very plain. Doctored it up by adding pork tenderloin, BBQ sauce, Frank's Hot Sauce, tomato puree, a can of tomato soup and several other spices becasue it was very bland and just the wrong color. I would call this a northerner's interpretation of a deeply southern dish. Get a different recipe if you are looking for a Brunswick stew similar to those served in southern BBQ jointsRead More
needs a can of tomato paste.
Quick and easy version of this time-honored dish from the South!
This stew has so much flavor. The store didn't have the salt pork, so I substituted it with several slices of bacon. I put three slices for the initial boil, then put another slice in for the last hour. Excellent
This was very good. I substituted salt pork with virginia bacon and the lima beans with blackeye peas. I omitted the corn, and added diced green bell pepper and beans. Definitely a keeper!
I have made a lot of stews over the years and this is as good as any I have ever made.
I made a huge pot of this for a dinner I cooked at the church last night. I had a bunch of barbqued chicken left from a previous dinner and I boiled this to make it easier to remove from the bone. I used this liquid as the base for my stew. The only other thing I did different was I used canned potaoes and chopped them up and I used speckled butter beans instead of lima beans. Everyone raved about it and the entire pot was consumed. I increased the recipe to feed 50 people. I will diffently be making this again.
I used meat from a smoked boston butt to make this. I also used canned potatoes and added some BBQ sauce to thicken and give more flavor. It turned out great!
This is a good recipe, but the Brunswick Stew that my Virginia grandmother made was sweet. This is the same basic recipe as the one she used, but if you want it to be authentic in flavor, try adding a tablespoon or two of sugar. With buttermilk bisquits and sliced vinegar cucumbers, you will have as authentic a Virginia supper as you could ever hope for. Oh! And don't forget the sweet tea!
Lots of room to personalize. I used crumbled chirizo instead of salt pork and added okra to the veggie mix. I used "planned over" chicken breast which I added at the last minute just to warm through. Served with hot biscuits...GREAT easy, autumn dinner.
I subbed bacon for the salt pork and used boneless, skinless chicken thighs and breast meat. While this did not taste like the Southern Brunswick Stew I'm used to, it did taste like a chicken vegetable soup. Not bad, but not something I will fix again.
Very good, Didn't have salt pork and it was still good. A keeper!
Wonderful!! Tastes just like the recipe they serve in Colonial Williamsburg! Be careful though, this recipe makes a lot. Next time I'll adjust the recipe to make 8 servings for now I will freeze the leftovers. Otherwise, I used leftover roast chicken, replaced the potatoes with a cup of uncooked rice stirred in during the last 30 min of cooking and left out the lima beans (its a texture thing). All modifications were minor preferences otherwise I stayed true to the stew which was delish!! I will definitely make this again.
I added smoked sausage to the recipe and it turned out irresistible good !!
I added a can of chicken broth, a can of tomato soup, and a can of cream corn. I also had 4 lbs of chicken to thickened it up. It tasted almost exactly like what I remember it tasting like growing up in VA.
This was very flavorful but I did have to add a can of tomato sauce and more seasonings. I love the mix of 2 meats. In my family recipe we only use shredded chicken.
This is a great recipe. The only change I made was to add a glug of ketchup and a squirt of BBq sauce to sweeten it. Thanks for posting! I use this recipe often.
i left off one of the onions and added 1 and 1/2 can tomato paste to this and it was the best brunswick stew i have had in a while thanks rene for sharing
Good tasting recipe. I subbed bacon for salt pork, added okra to thicken, and add a good splash Or two of Tabasco sauce.
Finally a Brunswick stew without all that nasty barbecue sauce! I have always made it this way. I never knew Brunswick stew contained barbecue sauce until I started researching recipes. For my tastebuds this recipe is how I grew up eating it and always will.
I made it as instructed , but I did add fresh diced tomatoes and a can of tomato paste , onion and celery. It is absolutely delicious! Easy Peasy in my crockpot made it a bonus.
My first experience with brunswick stew was from a Weight Watchers cookbook in the 1980s. Being the Californian that I am, I made several changes, mostly to cut some calories. I used 4 slices of bacon, rendered in a dutch oven. Remove the bacon for another dish (cobb salad?), saute skinless chicken pieces in the bacon fat. Remove chicken and cool so you can more easily cut it off the bone. Now you have a base of bacony chicken bits on the bottom of the dutch oven that will enhance the flavors (don't forget to remove the extra fat, you only want the brown bits on the bottom of the dutch oven). I use fresh green beans, fresh peas, chopped bell pepper, onion, celery and potatos. One important ingredient is missing from this recipe - Cayenne pepper (1/8 tsp). I cook in a 300oF oven for an hour or longer, and thicken with some tomato paste at the end. Adjust cayenne, salt and pepper to taste. When I do it again, I'm going to oven roast the chicken. Roasted on the bone imparts a better chicken flavor. I use chicken thighs instead of pork, as we don't eat pork in our home.
Delicious!!! Add two cloves of garlic.
A great recipe as is. I combined research from earlier versions (1887 & 1925) and made the following adjustments: I used the same amount of bacon instead of salt pork; 8 boneless - skinless chicken thighs (so I could use the skin and bones for stock); about half of the tomatoes and twice the limas; added about a teaspoon and a half of paprika. I also wanted it more stew than soup so I used half of the water called for. As a stew for the "less well off" the vegetables (and their amounts) are very flexible...use what you like and what you have.
This is the best Brunswick Stew recipe I've found. Wonderful flavor and very hearty. I do use frozen white corn instead of canned yellow. This is that "go to" recipe year after year for delicious Brunswick Stew!!!
We used pulled pork and pork from ribs. I had two tomatoes from my garden and used just those, along with one large vidalia onion. Added some barbeque sauce as well, and the can of tomato paste, as suggested. It is excellent! Quick and easy. Will definitely make again.
I added a can cream corn and made thicker using instant potato . It was one best batches ever made.
Made eight servings...subbed one link fully-cooked chicken sausage for salt pork, one-third cup brown rice for potatoes, one 15-oz can chili-ready tomatoes for whole tomatoes...had them already opened in the fridge. Used one large onion ...one and one-half cups...which, for eight servings, was equal to the amount of corn and lima beans used, so that seemed like plenty to me. Used chicken legs and thighs...three of each.
I've made this recipe a couple of times and have received clean plates every time. This gem currently resides in my recipe book. The only change I made was in preparing the chicken the day before. It saved me so much time on cook day.
