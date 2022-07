My first experience with brunswick stew was from a Weight Watchers cookbook in the 1980s. Being the Californian that I am, I made several changes, mostly to cut some calories. I used 4 slices of bacon, rendered in a dutch oven. Remove the bacon for another dish (cobb salad?), saute skinless chicken pieces in the bacon fat. Remove chicken and cool so you can more easily cut it off the bone. Now you have a base of bacony chicken bits on the bottom of the dutch oven that will enhance the flavors (don't forget to remove the extra fat, you only want the brown bits on the bottom of the dutch oven). I use fresh green beans, fresh peas, chopped bell pepper, onion, celery and potatos. One important ingredient is missing from this recipe - Cayenne pepper (1/8 tsp). I cook in a 300oF oven for an hour or longer, and thicken with some tomato paste at the end. Adjust cayenne, salt and pepper to taste. When I do it again, I'm going to oven roast the chicken. Roasted on the bone imparts a better chicken flavor. I use chicken thighs instead of pork, as we don't eat pork in our home.