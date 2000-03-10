Basic Crepes

Here is a simple but delicious crepe batter which can be made in minutes. It's made from ingredients that everyone has on hand.

By JENNYC819

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
8 crepes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour and the eggs. Gradually add in the milk and water, stirring to combine. Add the salt and butter; beat until smooth.

  • Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium high heat. Pour or scoop the batter onto the griddle, using approximately 1/4 cup for each crepe. Tilt the pan with a circular motion so that the batter coats the surface evenly.

  • Cook the crepe for about 2 minutes, until the bottom is light brown. Loosen with a spatula, turn and cook the other side. Serve hot.

Tips

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
216 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 25.5g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 110.7mg; sodium 235.3mg. Full Nutrition
