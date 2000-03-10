Basic Crepes

Fantastic, very tasty, very easy crepe recipe! After many trial runs, I've found a few tweaks to make them even easier and yummier. Add a 1/3 cup of sugar to give the crepes extra sweetness. Mix all the dry ingredients (flour, sugar, salt) together before whisking in the eggs. After adding the eggs, your mixture should be a thick, sticky clump that will probably get trapped between the wires of your whisk. Now pour the melted butter over this clumpy mixture and stir to form a dough-like consistency. Doing this allows you to smooth out your batter and get rid of any lumps. At this point, add a 1/2 tsp. of vanilla extract for flavor and stir into the dough. Instead of milk, try using half and half or even heavy cream for a richer flavor and slightly thicker crepe. Whatever you choose, be sure to add it to the mixture a splash at a time and stir completely before adding more to ensure that your ingredients will be evenly distributed. The same care should be taken when mixing in the water. I do not recommend altering the ratio of water to milk (or cream), as the crepes tend not to cook as nicely (they become either too puffy or too thin and brittle). The perfectionists out there (I among them... saying it loud and proud!), should remove 1/2 tsp. from the 1/2 cup of water in the recipe to account for the added vanilla extract, though failing to do so does not seem to impact the finished product.