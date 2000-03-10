Basic Crepes

I had a hard time wrapping my brain around the flour + eggs, then other ingredients....so I just did what I always do....wet stuff blended, then dry stuff added to it. They have turned out great every time I have made them. A touch of sugar and vanilla makes great sweet crepes...some pepper and herbs make great veggie crepes. BOTH are great for breakfast! I almost always double or triple this recipe, and it keeps well in the fridge.
Someone tell me what I did wrong please! I prepared the batter from the previous suggestions and it came out beautifully, no lumps, but when I put it in the well-oiled pan, it just turned into scrambled eggs! I had to throw it out! It can't be the recipe because all of these reviews, so maybe it was the pan, the spatula.......I don't know! Help! (SMILE)
My children love these! I too added Orange peel and Grand Marnier(SP?). I also let the batter sit for a couple of minutes after all the ingrediants were mixed together! We had them with powdered sugar and diffrent flavored jams! TO DIE FOR!!! Emily
12/06/2002
This is easy to make and good for the kids or even the husband to join in and help. I made a lot of this and wrapped it up in foil and glad and put it in the freezer. We used it up during the month. It was a convenient way to have crepes for breakfast without cooking in the kitchen for over half an hour.
These were really easy! I have made crepes before but they never came out this good. I am going to use this recipe over and over.I added a few tablespoons of sugar for a dessert crepe but will leave the sugar out when I use these as shells for manicotti for Christmas! I can't wait!
Love crepes and these were great. My favorite filling is one from my post -war (shortages) childhood in the UK. Squeeze lemon juice on the crepe, sprinkle with a little granulated sugar and roll up. You will be surprised at the wonderful sweet/sour contrasts plus the texture combination of smooth crepe with gritty sugar Yum. I may be a minority of one but just writing this makes my mouth water!
Fantastic, very tasty, very easy crepe recipe! After many trial runs, I've found a few tweaks to make them even easier and yummier. Add a 1/3 cup of sugar to give the crepes extra sweetness. Mix all the dry ingredients (flour, sugar, salt) together before whisking in the eggs. After adding the eggs, your mixture should be a thick, sticky clump that will probably get trapped between the wires of your whisk. Now pour the melted butter over this clumpy mixture and stir to form a dough-like consistency. Doing this allows you to smooth out your batter and get rid of any lumps. At this point, add a 1/2 tsp. of vanilla extract for flavor and stir into the dough. Instead of milk, try using half and half or even heavy cream for a richer flavor and slightly thicker crepe. Whatever you choose, be sure to add it to the mixture a splash at a time and stir completely before adding more to ensure that your ingredients will be evenly distributed. The same care should be taken when mixing in the water. I do not recommend altering the ratio of water to milk (or cream), as the crepes tend not to cook as nicely (they become either too puffy or too thin and brittle). The perfectionists out there (I among them... saying it loud and proud!), should remove 1/2 tsp. from the 1/2 cup of water in the recipe to account for the added vanilla extract, though failing to do so does not seem to impact the finished product.
I've made this recipe twice. First time, I took the advice from another member that said to beat the eggs with the milk and water first. THEN add the flour. Turned out great. This time I decided to follow the recipe which is beating the eggs and flour first. HUGE MISTAKE! It was like a big glob of goo then did not blend. Instead it was a watery, chunky mess. I re-made this the way I did the first time and VOILA! Perfect. Remember: Beat all the wet, then mix in the dry. :)
Quick and Easy, especially when you have 2 pans going at once! I just spray a 6 in pan with PAM and when it turns dark brown from the heat I add the very scant 1/4 cup of batter. I added a tbsp. of sugar and a tsp. of vanilla as I was making dessert crepes. I always make a lot and freeze the extras between layers of waxed paper. My mother's favorite (I make her about 20 of them for her every Mother's day so she has a special breakfast for weeks) is when I make a cream cheese filling (block of softened cream cheese, tsp of lemon juice, lemon zest, 1/2 cup of sour cream, 1-2 cups of cool whip, blended) with sliced fresh strawberries that I have coated with sugar to form a syrup. I have also have served chocolate pecan crepes (melted dark chocolate chips with chopped pecans). This makes a very fancy dessert when you offer them both as choices. I actually loved dipping the strawberry crepes into the chocolate!
When I told my husband I was going to make crepes for breakfast, his initial response was "How? We don't have a crepe maker"... as it turns out, you don't need one!!! Amazingly easy and fast meal to make! The only changes I made was I used whole wheat flour as we don't have white in the house, and I added a packet of stevia as I was making them with strawberries and carob chips. All I have to say is YUM!!! I think this will be a staple for years to come! I also used both a frying pan to start and a flat grill to finish. I've never been able to flip things in one piece, so it was just a matter of flipping the pan over and letting gravity do the work- and it made things super fast: Start in the pan, flip & transfer to grill, start another. Move the first to a plate, second to the grill. Add more batter to a pan, fill the first with fruit and such, by the time it was done, the next crepes were ready to move down the assembly line! VERY fast!
I don't know why, but I think this recipe comes together even more easily than "blender crêpes"...maybe because you only have to clean a whisk and a bowl, rather than a blender. I'd never considered starting with just the eggs and flour. Now, I won't do it any other way. I add the liquid when the eggs and flour are starting to get thick, just before they clog up in my whisk. I was well into my meal at the 30 minute mark. Hurrah! As with pancakes and eggs, the secret is really your pan: getting a good cooking surface (not too much fat on it) and the right temperature. Practice makes perfect; as as you do them, you'll get the hang of these things. The French chef who taught me how to make crêpes insisted that you don't need a spatula-you can use your fingers if you're nimble enough. I tend to agree. A splash of liqueur (think Grand Marnier, though I enjoy using lychee myself) or rum in your batter adds flair to dessert crêpes. The "icing on the crêpe," so to speak, is that this recipe is so flexible: you can make dessert crêpes, dinner crêpes filled with any number of wonderful things, or even use the recipe as the base for blintzes.
I made these this morning, adding 1/4 cup powdered sugar and 1 tsp vanilla extract, and was so glad I did. FILLING: blueberry and sour cream filling FILLING: nutella filling with a dusting of powder sugar FILLING: strawberry filling made from strawberries, powdered sugar, cream cheese, milk, and vanilla extract FILLING: 1/4 cup boysenberry syrup mixed with 1/2 cup of powdered sugar and 1/4 cup butter FILLING: 1/4 cup butter, 1/2 cup powdered sugar, and 1/4 cup Lingonberry preserve/syrup with the crepes drizzled with Lingonberry preserve/syrup and a dusting of powdered sugar.
I don't know what you were thinking saying to combine the eggs and flour to start! That's just bad cooking technique! I started to make these as you said (giving it a chance)and ended up with clumps, even using my hand mixer and adding all the milk and whatnot.... You need to change the instructions to have it make more sense. I'm sure everything combined makes a good crepe but I'm also sure that every experienced cook that has tried this recipe, looks at the instructions and changes them up for themselves and turns out great crepes. I am not going to do that, I'll look for another one.
I make them every Sunday for breakfast. HOWEVER, YOU NEED TO PUT THE milk in first, then the melted butter, then eggs. I also add vanilla extract and turn the heat down to like a 4-5 on my stove to keep them from browning. You can add a little more milk if you like them thiner, like we do. I put butter on them and sprinkle sugar on them and roll them up. My hubby likes jelly/jam in them.
the trick is to make a well in the flour and put the eggs in there, whisk them and allow the flour to add itself in. it does take some time (and effort). then, slowly add in the milk, like a pour at a time, then the water a pour at a time. dumping it all together will make a lumpy mess. The trick to frying (crepes or pancakes) is to have your skillet/griddle HOT and pre-greased (butter, bacon grease, shortening, coconut oil) before even trying to put anything in it. It should be almost smoky, if not smoky, before you pour your batter. You'll never lose that first one if you just let your pan get searing hot first. And be sure you drop another spoon of your greasing agent between each batter pour, and allow it to melt and get hot THEN pour your batter in. Again- it's a time consuming endeavor, but if you want perfection this is the way to go. Great recipe! Thank you!
Very good basic recipe. Notes and tips though: 1. I recommend adding more milk/water to get a thinner mixture. 2. Being able to spread the batter in the skillet/cooking surface is vital if you want super-thin results. 3. If you end up with lumpy batter run it through a strainer, cheesecloth is too fine and will clog up from the batter alone. 4. I ended up using a large bowl with spout/handle and pouring the batter directly. 5. I would NOT cook the first side for 2 minuets as the recipe says, 20-30 seconds does the trick on mid-high. 6. If your spatula is sticking have a cloth ready to dry it between crepes. 7. If you're sufficiently quick you don't need a spatula to remove the crepe from the pan at the end. 8. Thinner batter yields more crepes than the recipe suggests. 9. De-lish
my favorite crepe recipe. I made over 200 for a baby shower. I made them the night before stacked them in groups of 10, covered them with saran wrap and put them in the fridge. I microwaved the packs of 10 for a couple of seconds before peeling them apart. So easy.
Very good crepes. I added all milk to make them fluffier and then cinnamon and powdered sugar. My children eat them faster then I could make them. I had to do another batch just so I could taste them. I also made another double batch up to freeze for those mornings when nothing else will do.
You may not think you can make crepes but you absolutely can! Follow the advice to mix the wet ingredients before slowly whisking in flour. I found that holding the pan in the air as I added the batter gave me more time to spread it around before it set. This has opened up a world of possibility for me and I can't wait to make savory crepes.
I used this recipe to make crepes for the very first time in my life, and it was wonderful and easy. Other recipes I've seen (like on FoodNetwork) call for you to put ingredients in a blender and "pulse for 10 seconds." I'm not going to get out the blender and have to clean all the parts for 10 seconds of preparation! ha ha Anyway, I didn't have regular milk on hand, so I used half and half. The only thing I added to the batter was 2 tablespoons of sugar and a teaspoon of vanilla to complement the sweet filling I was going to use. If I were to use a savory filling, such as meat or cheese, I would have used the recipe just as is. Thanks for making my first experience with crepes a painless one! I will be posting a photo as well.
These crepes were great! Very basic, but exactly what I was looking for. I added 1 tsp vanilla and 1 tablespoon sugar. Then after cooked, we added butter & sprinked on sugar. My hubby enjoyed these very much! These are a keeper! Thanks Jen.
Was really good! I also suggest changing up the order of the ingredients (wet with wet, and then adding the flour).. I did it as the recipe states and it was really hard to get mixed! Also, I would cut out greasing the pan (especially if you have non-stick pans) because the first one I made was really greasy. Added a little brown sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla extract, then paired with Nutella and fresh fruits to make a tasty dessert!
These are quick and easy to make. Do, however, mix the wet stuff first, before adding the salt and flour to the liquid. Otherwise, you end up with a lumpy (but tasty) mess. I use a cast-iron griddle, over med-low flame, and it is imperative that you roll the griddle around to distribute the batter. If you do that, you get nice thin, almost see-through, crepes. The edges curl up when it is time to flip them, and they stay in tact during the flip. Overall, a great recipe, but the mixing steps are a little off....
I made these this morning. I was looking forward to them...but was terribly disappointed! When adding the eggs to the flour, I had this gross, gluey glob. I quickly added the rest of the ingrediants and although better, too many little floury lumps. And I whipped that batter with a vengence!! I ended up throwing it out and starting over with a recipe I found in my good ole Betty crocker cookbook.I will try other crepe recipes on the site. But I don't recommend this one :-(
This was a fine list of ingredients, but the directions were ridiculous. I suggest whisking the wet ingredients together first and adding the flour last. Unless you enjoy prying a snotball of flour and egg out of the middle of your whisk. I prefer to get to the finished product... I'm hungry.
Unusable as written! You can NOT mix the eggs and flour first! This leaves you with a wasted clumpy substance. First mix the water, milk and melted butter, gradually sift in the flour, then whip the eggs in a separate bowl, and stir into the mixture. I add 1/3 tsp vanilla for added flavour.
I had some trouble with lumps in the batter, so I tried "Crepes." That recipe had a much smoother batter, but these taste so much better that I'd rather use it! I used oil instead of butter which is healthier, and made the batter smoother
This is our favorite crepe recipe. It took a time or two to figure out how exactly to make the perfect crepe but you will get it. I had to learn to spread it thin, I can't use soy milk and I needed a perfect size frying pan to create them in. Also you need to either add all the ingredients and mix, or add all the wet and then sift in the flour. You do NOT want to mix in flour and egg and then add the other ingredients or it will make the batter lumpy. You want it watery! Also we always add vanilla extract to ours. It gives it a nice flavor.
I used this recipe to make a crepe cake (I will post a picture soon). Very easy. I just put everything in my blender (liquids first) and blended it up. I left it in the fridge for about 1 hour before using, to let the bubbles settle. I doubled the recipe and it made about 24 small crepes. Will definitely make again!
This was my very first time making crepes, but based on other reviews I made a couple of changes. I mixed the wet ingredients first (made more sense) and I added a teaspoon of vanilla extract and about 4 tablespoons of powdered sugar (to me powdered made more sense so that it blends in better). I used almond milk instead of regular, mostly because the regular milk was questionable and I wasn't sure if it was still good. I also sifted the flour as I added it in and I did that in 3 parts. They came out just perfect! Super thin and slightly crispy on the edges. And I didn't have to add more liquid like others had said. Overall, this is a great and easy recipe to use as a base and then customize to your liking.
These were amazing! I omitted the butter, used rice milk instead of cow milk and added a little more water to get a thinner crepe. I also added a little granulated sugar since I was making sweet crepes. Whisking the flour into the liquids avoided any lumps. They turned out perfectly! I will definitely make these again!
Our family visited Paris a couple of weeks ago and I think this recipe makes crepes better than most that we tried in Paris! I made the batter the night before and in the morning just took it out of the fridge and thin it up further with about 1/4 cup of milk. This is a trick my French friend told me. Her mom makes great crepes and she always chills the batter for at least an hour and then thin it out further with milk. I haven't tried without doing this so I can't compare, but this method definitely gave me really great crepes. Another notes for those who have trouble with getting lumps after adding the milk to the doughy mixture of flour and eggs: at the beginning just add small amount of milk (maybe 1/4-1/3 cup) at a time and stir until the mixture is smooth. When the mixture is more like liquid than dough you can add the rest of the milk. I used a whisk instead of a hand-held mixer and it took me some work but I did end up with a very smooth batter. YAY for not having to go to France for great crepes! I am going to make this again this weekend. Can't wait!
This recipe was fantastic except I had some problems with the consistency. It seemed to be too thick. When I was rolling the pan around, the batter took a long time to reach the edge of the pan so the first couple of crepes cooked before I was able to get the right shape/size. When it came time to flip, they would fold mid-air, which told me they were too thick and heavy. To resolve this, I added about 3/4 cup liquid (equal parts milk and water). This fixed the problem. They turned out perfectly light and delicious. I would probably leave the recipe as is if I was making savory crepes rather than sweet. It would make them more like pancakes and heartier for heavier fillings. These I served with strawberries and powdered sugar. I also added some vanilla to the batter (maybe a teaspoon or so). Perfection!
Good basic crepe recipe. I omit the salt and add vanilla, and I blend all of the ingredients simultaneously, as others have suggested. Also, I do not turn the crepes; I prefer thinner crepes, so I add enough liquid to make them thin enough so that they cook completely without the need to turn them. As an aside, the 20 minute cook time in the recipe is a typo--they cook easily within 2 minutes. It's easy to prep AND cook them in 10 minutes total! For those who have not tried making crepes, it's incredibly easy in a skillet--much easier than the electric crepe makers that require dipping the appliance into the batter. I had an electric crepe maker and hated making crepes; switching to a non-stick skillet totally changed my attitude.
WOW! I had no idea crepes were so easy to make! This was the easiest meal to create and to clean up! I just used a regular old teflon pan. I used a blender to mix all the ingredients up. Then I used a measuring cup to pour it into the pan. So incredibly easy! I am going to be crepe happy with our meals this next week;) I put applesauce on top of mine and they were delish!
I make this type of crepe quite frequently. I actually use it as a manicotti shell and fill with ricotta, moz, parm cheese filling. Place in a pan with pasta sauce to coat the bottom, then pour remaining sauce on top. Add additional parm chz or moz chz and your guests will love the "homemade" pasta that you created!!
I happen to have this recipe at home and love it! The only difference is that I layer them in that order in a blender. Blend for 30 seconds, scrape down the sides of the blender, and then blend for 60 seconds. Let the batter rest a few minutes before making. Never any lumps. We also double the recipe (since it's a favorite). A double batch works perfectly in the blender.
Easy and simple. I followed recipe as written with flour and eggs mixed together and ended up with a very lumpy mix. i still used it just strained out the lumps. I made it again a couple of days later and mixed all the dry ingredients first then the wet and it came out perfect. I also used sugar free pudding mix,vanilla w/ fresh bananas and caramel topping and cheesecake. with strawberry jam and powered sugar. Very Yummy recipe. True keeper.
Wow, I never knew crepes could be so easy to make. These came out so good and they were very easy to make. I put some Nutella spread on them, fresh strawberries and topped it off with homemade whip cream, chocolate sauce and powdered sugar. They were a huge hit!
Best recipe ever! I followed the advice of one of the other reviewers and mixed the "wet" ingredients first then added the flour. Not lumpy at all. Put about a teaspoon of sugar in the batter to give it a little sweetness. We just put raspberry preserves on and rolled them up. Kids ate three each!
this is probably the worst crepe recipe i have ever tried, everyone i served it to complained that it tasted too much like eggs and had the completely wrong texture, as well as smelling and tasting like play dough.... the choclate topping drowned out the play dough taste..needless to say i would not reccomend this recipe or try making it again.
Really tasty, though I add vanilla and sugar. Be sure your pan stays coated with a thin layer of oil to avoid sticking. You want the pan on the hot side of medium high. Pour batter onto pan while rotating in a circle to cover the entire bottom with batter.
My son made these with me, and really enjoyed doing it-he liked tilting the pan! We filled with jam, and added whipped cream. I made with fresh strawberries, macerated with cointrau, and whipped cream. Couldn't be easier!
I would not change a thing. These are very easy. I stuffed them with roasted chicken and spinach and covered them with a parmesan cheese sauce. My wife took one apart, scraped off the sauce and said she could eat the crepes all by themselves. Thanks for the recipe. There are so many possibilities with crepes. This recipe is a very good foundation.
i love the way that these turn out but only gave it 4 stars because the directions are a little upside down. I tried it as the recipe directs exactly and came out with lumpy batter despite all my attempts to fix it. I tried it again this morning being sure to this time mix all the wet ingredients including eggs together and then added in the dry and they came out perfectly. I also didn't bother to grease my non-stick pan as I noticed that the first time round my crepes were a little greasy. This time they turned out much better without greasing the pan. I got about 8 crepes from my batter in case you're wondering how many "4 servings" will give you. I might try them next time with a little more water to make them easier to swirl in the pan.
LOVE! The best crepes I've ever had, and so easy to make! Even when I make them too thick, they always cook completely in the middle and don't burn as easily as other crepes (no runny middles/burnt edges). I make a lower fat/calorie version by using skim milk instead of regular and reducing the water (by half) to 1/4 cup so the batter won't be too runny. I also omit the butter completely. I've tried the two versions - with and without butter - side by side, and neither myself nor my father, even when we tried, could tell the difference. They also turn out well using 1/2 cup of egg substitute instead of 2 real eggs, BUT most of the time I choose to use real eggs because I feel the noticeably richer flavor justifies the extra fat and calories. I dump all the ingredients in my stand mixer, add the whisk attachment, and let it run until all the lumps are gone. I spray the pan fairly lightly with cooking spray before beginning and never have to re-oil. Enjoy!
These were really good & easy to make. This was the first time I've ever made crepes & my kids love them for breakfast in the morning!! I serve them with Nutella & jelly & the kids eat them up! The other good thing about this recipe is that you normally have everything that you need right in the cabinets. Great Recipe!
easy to make and very yummy! It's my first time to make crepes and it was a success! I was surprised it's easy to turn although it was very thin. You will notice the edges separating/lifting off the pan. Would suggest to use a teflon kind of pan. Will definitely keep making this. thanks for the recipe:)
I would suggest mixing wet ingredients then dry. This recipe is so simple and easy! For dessert crepes, I add a small amount of vanilla to the recipe. I roll chocolate pudding in my crepes and top with powdered sugar, a dollop of whipped cream and a cherry! For breakfast crepes, I roll some yogurt in my crepes and top with a little more yogurt, granola and oats, along with fresh fruit! So yummy!
They were ok - too spongy and think. I had to add another 1/4 cup of milk to thin them out and they were still a little thick. They were ok if you are doing a more substantial savory style (meat or veggie) crepe, but for thin dessert crepes I'd look elsewhere.
This came out SO thick that the crepes coul not be spread thin to come out like crepes at all. They also tasted very bland. I had to do quite a bit of improvising to get the batter right and save the batch.
Wanted something different for the brunch I'm serving this Sunday. Tried these ahead to make sure I could do it. All I can say is this is soooo easy and so yummy. I'm making a seafood dish that calls for crepes and these will be wonderful. Thanks Jen!~
good crepes, and also easy to do. I made egg rolls and used these for the wrappers, they came out super and not greasy.I have made egg rolls with store bought wrappers, and have also had them at restaurants and both were a little greasy these were perfect. Will be making again real soon.
I had never eaten or made crepes before, but I thought these turned out well. My husband grew up on crepes and thought these were delicious. I followed the recipe except for using other's suggestions of mixing the liquids then adding the dry ingredients. Served with syrup or a warm berry mix.
I used a stovetop wok for this recipe, and discovered quickly that in a stovetop wok (one with good teflon) you do not need the butter in the pan and can cook them quickly and effectively if you use med-high heat. Excellent recipe, but I did make a couple small alterations. First off, I blended all of the liquid ingredients and the salt together (also adding a small amount of sugar) until smooth and uniform, then added the flour about a 6th of a cup at a time, blending fully each time to get a very smooth batter. I've done this with any crepe recipe since I was about 10 (I've been making these for about 10 years). At this point, I found the batter was too thick to get good, transparent crepes, so I added a small amount more milk and water and blended thoroughly. They turned out PERFECTLY after I discovered the trick with my wok. My partner, who is from French-Canadian descent, as I am, and grew up on good crepes, was VERY impressed and wants me to make them again tomorrow. We ate them simply--butter and jam for him and butter and maple syrup for me--and tomorrow we're going to make "dessert" crepes with cut up fruit and whipped cream. Awesome recipe, after the alterations I made. The same as the traditional recipe I learned as a small child--I even had to make precisely the same alterations to get the results I wanted! I've personally never bothered with the wait times for traditional crepes and get as good results.
This is a solid recipe that says it all in the name - BASIC crepes. It's not original or overly exciting, but it is a perfect starting point. For some zest in the crepe itself, you can add almond or lemon extract, or cinnamon, pumpkin spice, or allspice for a sweeter crepe, or a good, hard cheese like Parmesan, or hot sauce, or any number of spices for a savory crepe. When I want crepes, this is my starting point, and from there, the only limit is my imagination.
Good recipe! Fast and easy to make. We filled them with strawberry preserves and dusted them with powdered sugar. My family loved them. I had to make them again for breakfast a few days later. This recipe is definately a keeper!
I wanted to make crepes with fresh strawberries and bananas for our father's day brunch and they were great! I did however made too many, but my husband loved the leftover ones out of the fridge this afternoon. Thanks for the great recipe!
I forgot to bake a loaf of bread for the kids to have PB&J today so I was looking for something else we could use as a substitute. I have wanted to try crepes for a while and this recipe was quick, just what I needed! They were a huge hit. The kids ate them all and I had to make another batch. I added 2 Tbsp of sugar and a dash of vanilla as others had mentioned and mixed everything with my stick blender. We ate them with peanut butter and banana, PB and applesauce, PB and apple butter, garden vegetable cream cheese and pepperoni... They thought of all sorts of fillings for the next time we have them. My 4 yr old asked me to make them every day! (One note: I made about 10 10-12" crepes from this recipe. Each of my 5 kids ages 1-12 ate at least 2, you might want to double up if you are cooking for more than 2-3 people.) Thanks for the great and EASY recipe!
