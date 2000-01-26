Mexicali Pork Chops

4.2
43 Ratings
  • 5 18
  • 4 19
  • 3 4
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

Unusual but delicious way to serve pork chops. Colorful, quick and easy! Serve over steamed rice, if desired, or just as it is.

Recipe by DAVERINO

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter or margarine in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion, green bell pepper and red bell pepper and saute for 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes and corn and saute for 5 more minutes. Pour this mixture into a 9x9 inch baking dish.

  • Melt the remaining butter or margarine in the same skillet over medium heat. Add the pork chops and saute for 2 minutes per side, then place the chops in the baking dish over the vegetable mixture and cover with aluminum foil.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 12 to 15 minutes, or until internal pork temperature reaches 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
226 calories; protein 13.1g; carbohydrates 17.1g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 48.9mg; sodium 594.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022