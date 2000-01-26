Mexicali Pork Chops
Unusual but delicious way to serve pork chops. Colorful, quick and easy! Serve over steamed rice, if desired, or just as it is.
I thought this was great. I also added a cup of black beans as one reviewer suggested. It does need spice, so added garlic, salt, pepper and chili powder to the veg. mixture and put the chili directly on the chops-yummy. I would be happy with the mixture over the rice as a meatless meal. Weight Watcher friendly, points depend on size of chop.Read More
I seasoned my pork chops with s/p a little chipolte chili powder and some smoked paprika. Cooked per directions but we just didn't care for this recipe. Gave my son the leftovers and he loved it.Read More
I prepared this dish slightly differently. I used a cast iron skillet - browned the chops first using cayenne pepper and Paul Prudhomme's Meat Magic for seasoning. I removed the pork chops and kept them warm while I sauteed the vegetables and added the corn and tomatoes as directed. I then put pork chops back on top, added a glass cover and popped it in the oven for approx. 25 minutes. Saved on clean-up that way. It came out very well - we served as is (without rice) and had corn bread to go with it. A complete meal!
I used very thick pork chops that took about 30 minutes to cook. Very Good recipe.
This was actually very good. I'm afraid of anything that has that much "good food" in it. But any dish that gets me to eat onions and peppers has got to be worth five stars. Incidently, I just put it all in the slow cooker.
This was really good. I made a few changes though. The vegetable turned out great and instead of using diced tomatoes i used Pace Salas. Also i seasoned the pork chops with Mrs Dash seasoning and added a few drops of blasamic vingeratte. Let it marinate while i was cooking the vegatables. I served it with lipton's dirty rice. Thanks for a great recipe.
This recipe is full of flavor....I also seasoned the chops before cooking. I would recommend that you make sure to completely cover the chops with juice so they do not dry out....Great recipe, even my 7 year old gobbled it up!!!!
This is a great recipe! We had to bake it about 45 minutes due to doubling the recipe, but it was still only about one hour from start to finish. Added rinsed canned black beans to the recipe and used Vidalia onions. Just sprinkled a little McCormick's Salt and Spice over the finished recipe for a little zing. Yum! The kids love it and love helping wash veggies and chopping them with my Pampered Chef food chopper. (It really makes things like this easy.) I also baked in stonware for a better taste. Serve it over fresh rice and the corn-rice combo makes it extra healthy. I trimmed the fat off the chops so it is really low fat. This recipe would work for chicken or beef and be just as delicious!
These are pretty good chops, very different from the many others I've tried before. I too added a dash of cayenne pepper and cumin to each chop while frying, which added a noticeable kick!
Good dinner with lots of vegetables. After reading several reviews, I too seasoned the pork chops before browning them. Served the vegetables over white rice. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
As many of the other reviewers stated, the vegetables are great, but the chops were bland. To help the chops, I spiced up the chops by rubbing with a mexican spice mix, salt, and pepper.
This recipe was very tasty, and a nice change from more "typical" pork chop recipes. Following the advice of other users, I used chili powder, salt, and pepper on the veggies, added garlic, and added beans (kidney beans worked really well). However, I also marinated the pork chops for about two hours in olive oil, chili powder, garlic powder, and onion powder. This worked very nicely, and I think the meat would have been rather bland without this step. Last suggestion, be sure to drain all the caned veggies really well, as I ended up with more liquid in the baking dish than is preferable. All in all, I'll definitely make this again.
My husband and I loved this dish. My 9 year old son didn't. He's not crazy about tomatoes and meat. I didn't have canned tomatoes WITH green chilis so I used plain canned tomatoes and added some chopped jalepenos. Yum
This was a great dish!I chose to make it in skillet on the stove.I also used Italian style diced tomatoes and 3oz tomatoe paste to make it thicker.It was great!!
I served it over rice. The vegetables seemed like a lot when I was making it but it was GREAT! I loved the vegetables taste. The pork was okay - I'd like to try it with chicken breasts in the future.
This Was great! Hubby loved it.I followed other reviewers and rubeed cayenne and paprika to the pork and I loved the kick it gave. Will definately fo this again.
Although I liked the vegetable mixture, the pork was completely tasteless. If I make this again, I would marinate the pork with olive oil and tex-mex seasonings like chili powder and cumin for a while before cooking it in the pan.
I really liked this and so did my husband. I made this with red and orange peppers and a yellow onion. The can of tomatoes with chiles makes the dish actually quite spicy. I seasoned my pork chops when sauteing them. They were good and easy. I served them with corn on the cob and garlic red potatoes. Will make this again.
flavorful and colorful I baked for 40 minutes instead of sauteing.
Vegetables yummy, chops - not so much. Needs to be seasoned. Also, the tomato flavor from the diced tomatoes with chiles didn't seem to go well with the pork. Not our favorite.
This was so easy to make and my guy loved it. He thought I went to a lot of trouble to do this one. Thanks submitter.
Great way to make pork chops spicy. Would have been awesome over rice, we had it as is and it was still fantastic. took longer cuz our chops were thicker.
This was very good. I, too, browned the chops first, and added seasoning to them - granulated garlic and Mrs. Dash seasoning. I also added one-half of a can of black beans and used thin-cut chops. I served it over couscous made with chicken stock rather than water. There was plenty of juice from the meat and veggie mix to really give the couscous a good flavor.
I used frozen peppers and corn which worked fine. I also added a couple cloves of minced garlic, some cumin, and a dash of cayenne. I also served over couscous instead of rice. This is a really easy and tasty dish.
Very tasty! I used fresh tomatoes but added some chili powder and garlic powder... next time I will add some cumin for a great Mexican flavor.
The veggies were very good. The pork chops didn't need to have more flavour because the veggies had enough flavour. It was a good combination.
Pork chops were tender and not dry at all. The veggies were verty tasty too.
My whole family loved this ! I had very thick chops so I cooked it for about 50 minutes till the juices ran clear. I have also used orange bell pepper because I didn't have red and green. YUM !!! Thanks for sharing!
Easy peasy and delightful. Great weeknight dinner.
Like others here, I made some changes, but this was done faster — and we enjoyed it more — than the old recipe I used to use. I used a 28 oz can of diced tomatoes and green chilies, added a can of seasoned black beans, and seasoned the pork chops with chili powder and “Pork Seasoning” (one of those seasoned salt blends).
This is a real family pleaser and a great way to liven up some pork chops.
My entire family ate this! If my husband and kids all eat pork chops AND vegetables, you know it must good. I made whole grain rice to go with it and it was really good together. I did season the pork chops with cumin, cayenne, and garlic salt.
Delicioso!! I tweeked it with 1 whole chile serrano, one roma tomato, half a green bell pepper & half of red bell pepper & 2 cans of corn. I used the same amt of butter.
