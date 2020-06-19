Zucchini Spice Cake

Rating: 4.71 stars
99 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 77
  • 4 star values: 16
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

I created this recipe to use up a bumper crop of zucchini and to get my kids to eat more fruits and veggies without them knowing it. It is a dense cake reminiscent of carrot cake. I frequently add in an extra cup of stir-ins. Raisins, flake coconut, and walnuts or pecans are favorites.

By BECCARAE1

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 9x13 inch pan.

    Advertisement

  • Place grated zucchini in a colander and set aside to drain.

  • Whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, white sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and salt in a large bowl until well blended. Beat the eggs, applesauce, oil, and vanilla in a separate bowl until smooth. Fold in the flour mixture, then stir in the zucchini. Pour the batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 45 to 55 minutes. Allow to cool completely before cutting.

Cook's Note

If you would like, add up to 1 cup of raisins, flake coconut, walnuts, or pecans, when you add the zucchini in Step 3.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
237 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 39.6g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 163.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (97)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

PeanutAshes
Rating: 5 stars
08/19/2008
This recipe was excellent and very easy to make. It took about 3 zucchini in order to get the 3 cups required. Definitely make sure you let the zucchini drain after grating it as it is extremely juicy I took a large spoon and mashed it in the colander to get a lot more juice out. I tried it in a bundt pan which took about 50-55 minutes and came out extremely moist. Highly recommend this recipe!! Read More
Helpful
(64)

Most helpful critical review

tvgal
Rating: 3 stars
10/13/2009
I took this to work. Got some positive reviews but everyone seemed to agree it was better when cool whip was added rather than eating it plain. Mine came out too moist - perhaps I didn't drain the zucchini well enough. I probably won't make this again. Read More
Helpful
(10)
99 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 77
  • 4 star values: 16
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
PeanutAshes
Rating: 5 stars
08/19/2008
This recipe was excellent and very easy to make. It took about 3 zucchini in order to get the 3 cups required. Definitely make sure you let the zucchini drain after grating it as it is extremely juicy I took a large spoon and mashed it in the colander to get a lot more juice out. I tried it in a bundt pan which took about 50-55 minutes and came out extremely moist. Highly recommend this recipe!! Read More
Helpful
(64)
TLeaves
Rating: 5 stars
07/19/2010
Fantastic! This recipe used the most zucchini but sooooo much sugar. I cut the sugar to 1/2 Cup each white and brown. Sweet enough with the applesauce. And I used half white and half whole wheat flours. And to get the moisture out of the grated zuke just squeeze it in your hands. Very moist and delicious. With the spices it kinda reminded me of pumpkin bread. We loved this more than the chocolate zucchini cake. I made it twice this week already. Read More
Helpful
(54)
KingsHorses
Rating: 5 stars
07/20/2009
Very good and moist. I cut the white sugar down to 1 1/2 cups and it was plenty. I frosted with cream cheese frosting (http://allrecipes.com/Recipe/Cream-Cheese-Frosting-II/Detail.aspx). I also used 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon pinch cardamom nutmeg & 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice. Really good! Read More
Helpful
(46)
Advertisement
Lauren
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2008
This cake was awesome! I have never before commented on a recipe I've used from this site but this cake turned out perfectly. So perfect in fact that I made it twice in one week. (My brother and sister-in-law were visiting and ate up the first one.) Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(31)
jeffrey
Rating: 5 stars
11/20/2008
Very simple to make. Next time I will have to add some raisins. Some things I altered were the spices and applesauce instead I just used a Tablespoon of pumpkin spice and 4 Tablespoons of butter. Read More
Helpful
(23)
Gramma K
Rating: 5 stars
09/17/2009
This cake is extremely moist & very delicious! I made it according to your recipe except my applesauce was not unsweetened and I frosted it with cream cheese frosting & chopped walnuts. I've had 3 requests for the recipe and oodles of compliments. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(20)
Advertisement
BlueIris038
Rating: 5 stars
06/28/2010
What a great cake! I did lighten it some with excellent results. I used 2 eggs & 1/2 cup egg substitute 2 cups of all-purpose flour & one cup of whole wheat and 1 cup of white sugar & 1 cup of Splenda. Fabulous! Thank you BECCARAE1! Read More
Helpful
(17)
amerrill
Rating: 5 stars
09/22/2010
what a great way to use up some of my zucchini...and sneak some veggies in on the kids.. i made this for a co-worker..she said her kids loved it..and her mom said it goes great with morning coffee..two thumbs up Read More
Helpful
(16)
Darwen
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2010
Fantastic recipe beautiful spice flavour and nice moist texture dates added to this recipe was a great compliment. Read More
Helpful
(15)
tvgal
Rating: 3 stars
10/13/2009
I took this to work. Got some positive reviews but everyone seemed to agree it was better when cool whip was added rather than eating it plain. Mine came out too moist - perhaps I didn't drain the zucchini well enough. I probably won't make this again. Read More
Helpful
(10)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/25/2022