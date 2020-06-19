Zucchini Spice Cake

1 of 97

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was excellent and very easy to make. It took about 3 zucchini in order to get the 3 cups required. Definitely make sure you let the zucchini drain after grating it as it is extremely juicy I took a large spoon and mashed it in the colander to get a lot more juice out. I tried it in a bundt pan which took about 50-55 minutes and came out extremely moist. Highly recommend this recipe!! Helpful (64)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic! This recipe used the most zucchini but sooooo much sugar. I cut the sugar to 1/2 Cup each white and brown. Sweet enough with the applesauce. And I used half white and half whole wheat flours. And to get the moisture out of the grated zuke just squeeze it in your hands. Very moist and delicious. With the spices it kinda reminded me of pumpkin bread. We loved this more than the chocolate zucchini cake. I made it twice this week already. Helpful (54)

Rating: 5 stars Very good and moist. I cut the white sugar down to 1 1/2 cups and it was plenty. I frosted with cream cheese frosting (http://allrecipes.com/Recipe/Cream-Cheese-Frosting-II/Detail.aspx). I also used 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon pinch cardamom nutmeg & 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice. Really good! Helpful (46)

Rating: 5 stars This cake was awesome! I have never before commented on a recipe I've used from this site but this cake turned out perfectly. So perfect in fact that I made it twice in one week. (My brother and sister-in-law were visiting and ate up the first one.) Thanks for sharing! Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars Very simple to make. Next time I will have to add some raisins. Some things I altered were the spices and applesauce instead I just used a Tablespoon of pumpkin spice and 4 Tablespoons of butter. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars This cake is extremely moist & very delicious! I made it according to your recipe except my applesauce was not unsweetened and I frosted it with cream cheese frosting & chopped walnuts. I've had 3 requests for the recipe and oodles of compliments. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars What a great cake! I did lighten it some with excellent results. I used 2 eggs & 1/2 cup egg substitute 2 cups of all-purpose flour & one cup of whole wheat and 1 cup of white sugar & 1 cup of Splenda. Fabulous! Thank you BECCARAE1! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars what a great way to use up some of my zucchini...and sneak some veggies in on the kids.. i made this for a co-worker..she said her kids loved it..and her mom said it goes great with morning coffee..two thumbs up Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic recipe beautiful spice flavour and nice moist texture dates added to this recipe was a great compliment. Helpful (15)