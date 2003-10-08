Easy Pork Chop Casserole

4.3
273 Ratings
  • 5 144
  • 4 88
  • 3 33
  • 2 6
  • 1 2

This is delicious and easy to prepare. Serve with rice. You can also try baking it with other vegetables, or potatoes.

Recipe by SHECOOKS2

Gallery

Credit: Michelle Kennedy
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, combine the mushroom soup, onion soup mix, water and mushrooms.

  • In a large skillet over medium-high heat, brown the pork chops on each side. Transfer chops to a 9x9 inch baking dish, and cover with the mushroom soup mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 1 1/2 hours, or until internal pork temperature reaches 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
259 calories; protein 12.9g; carbohydrates 12g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 33.6mg; sodium 1298.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/22/2022