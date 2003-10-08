Easy Pork Chop Casserole

Thank you for all the great advice. I actually had 8 thin chops that I seasoned and seared and placed in a large pan. I then used 2 cans of Cream of Mushroom soup and added water to them - not milk - in a pot (I actually added an extra 1/2 can of water because of the rice). I warmed it up just to get rid of chunks than added chopped carrots, dried shitake mushrooms, and 1.5 cups of long grain white rice and added butter. I just stirred it for a second then poured it over the chops into the pan. Covered with foil and baked at 350 for 50mins. It was so good! The rice turned out so yummy and the meat was great! What a great one pan meal that gives you time to play, talk, do homework with your kids when they are home from school.