Easy Pork Chop Casserole
This is delicious and easy to prepare. Serve with rice. You can also try baking it with other vegetables, or potatoes.
The whole family gave this recipe a thumbs up. I cooked mine in the crock pot so that the pork chops came out nice and tender. Next time I would use half the water called for so that the gravy is a little thicker but we all thought the flavor was great! Thanks Karen.Read More
This was passable but really not that great... especially as is. I made the recommended changes based on previous reviews and I'm still not that impressed. It was okay but I won't be making it again. It just isn't as good as my go-to pork chop recipe.Read More
Yum! This was really good. I used 3 boneless porkchops and browned them on each side for about 3-5 minutes. I then placed them in a casserole dish and put sliced onions and 1 can of mushrooms on top. I then put the mushroom soup mixture on top of it (I used 1/2 of the onion soup mix and 1/2 cup of milk). I baked this covered for 30min and then uncovered for 15min. Delish! Great with mashed potatoes.
The recipe was out of this world! My husband raved about it....I will definately be making this again...
This is a fabulously versatile recipe! I always add at least a half pound of mushrooms (because we love them so much). Works really well over egg noodles - don't even have to butter them. I would reduce the water by just a little bit for thicker gravy...the longer you let it cook, the more water is absorbed. Recipe as is is too thin for rice. For a change of pace, use chicken breasts instead of pork, but greatly reduce water (1/4-1/2 can) since the chicken doesn't take long to cook.
Like another reviewer's partner, my boyfriend also raved about this dish before he even tasted it! I added an extra cup of water and 1/2 cup long grain white rice, making it a one-dish meal. It was done in only 50 minutes. I will make this again soon.
This was wonderful! Quoting my husband, "...not too salty, pork chop is tender, and not bland". I put half the amount of onion soup mix that was required. Also, I put half the amount of water, which made the gravy the right consistency to pour over garlic mashed potatoes. To add some zing to it, I garnished the top with crispy fried onions during the last 3 minutes of baking. One last thing, I shortened the baking time to 55 minutes for 1/2 inch thick of chops. This was a great recipe and very easy, will definitely make it again. Thank you.
This was so easy and it was fabulous with a side of rice. I used the Lipton's Golden Onion soup mix and the 98% low fat version of cream of mushroom soup...I'm on Weight Watchers. I seasoned the chops with salt and pepper before searing. Chops were moist, sauce was great...total comfort food!! 6 points with rice!
This was a hit with entire family. Souper easy, and yes a little salty, just use low sodium soup. Chops were real tender. Used milk instead of water and don't cover when baking.
I gave this a 4 Star rating because for a busy family, this is fast, easy & delicious. Like other reviewers, I too, suggest less water and less cooking time (the boneless pork chops were done in 1 hour.) I used Crimini Mushrooms, next time I'll add more than the one cup called for. I also added fresh garlic. This is not an extraordinary dish but how many week day suppers are? The good points are it requires practically no effort & you'll probably have all the ingrediants on hand. Best of all, my whole family enjoyed it. That's good enough for me; thanks, Karen.
I thought this recipe was okay but nothing to write home about. I even doubled the soups and added some extra garlic per previous reviews and still thought it only tasted okay. I don't regret trying it, everyone ate some without complaint but nobody bragged it up either. I think I'll keep looking. Thank you anyways.
This looks great, but please tell me how thick these pork chops are....baking in a 350 degree oven for an hour and a half, I am guessing they are pretty thick. Also - is this recipe for bone-in or boneless pork chops. Thanks.
I gave this a 5* cus it is so easy to make and i had everything on hand. My hubby had grill a ton of country style pork ribs and wanting something different to make with them. I used 2 cans cream of mushroom and whole package of mushrooms and a sliced yellow onion. I did not do the water I used Milk and just eyeballed util i got the right creaminess. I would make again just like it's written
This was pretty good. I omitted the water based on others' reviews. I added garlic and onion powder and just a touch of basil.
I used cream of celery soup, and added carrots and onions,no mushrooms to this dish and it was dee-lish:)
Bone in chops are a MUST. Hubby hates mushrooms, so I used low sodium cream of chicken soup and did not add fresh mushrooms. Final product was fall off the bone tender, but salty, bland, and very much akin to the gravy on a chicken fried steak. The second time around (see my custom recipe), I browned 2 DRY pork chops (salt & pepper to taste) in 1 tbsp unsalted butter on each side. Removed chops and deglazed pan with dash of white wine, added minced onion and 4 cloves minced garlic, 1/2 tbsp cayenne, 1/2 tbsp dried parsley. When liquid had evaporated, I added 1 tbsp flour, stirring constantly until roux was brown. Added low sodium cream of chicken soup and 1 can water to the party. Boiled stirring constantly for a few moments. Returned pork chops to the pan with juices. Covered and baked. Much improved.
I give this recipe 5 stars as is, for being fast, easy, and pretty tasty. I tweaked it a bit the 2nd time and thought it was even better. I used only half of the packet of soup mix (Beefy Onion) because I wanted to add a little of my own spices, a few dashes garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper. I used the full can of liquid, I didn't think it was too runny at all (as some others suggested). I did however use 1% milk instead of water. I used button mushrooms, but might try a portabella next time. This would be wonderful served over potatoes or rice, but I prefer egg noodles and it was delish! I served it with some steamed green beans. Over all, a great pork chop, which I usually have trouble with! They stayed tender and flavorful!
My whole family (including my picky husband) absolutly loved this meal.I was serving 8 people so I doubled everything except for the water and the sauce was perfect to be used as a gravy over mashed potatoes.I will definetly make this meal again very soon!!!
WoW! This is definitely one of my new favorite recipes! I decided to make it because of it's ease and variety, never expecting it to be SO delicious! I followed the recipe to a T and it was great! The chops came out so tender and my 3year old and 10month old couldn't stop eating it, not to mention my husband. The only issue was that it was slightly too salty, probably from the onion soup mix. Next time I will try to find a lower sodium version or a low sodium soup if available. Despite the saltiness, it was still excellent and I will be making it again and again! Thanks for sharing diggetydog!
This is so good! I had to double the recipe. I used one envelope of onion soup mix, crushed half of a small can of french fried onions and then topped the casserole with the remaining french fried onions. Thank you for a very tasty recipe!
I used 6 pork chops and so doubled the sauce to serve with 1 lb of egg noodles. As the recipe is written, it is way too salty. There is potential here however, and so if there is a next time I will half the onion soup mix. All of the water called for is also unnecessary in my opinion - for my double batch I only used about a quarter of a can just to help mix the ingredients. I added some fresh ground pepper, sweet paprika and savory to the sauce which worked well.
I made this one day when I had company and everyone loved it. I got a call from the person that had it at my house and they asked for the recipe. It made such tasty gravy.
Great recipe! I only used 1 cup of water & the sauce turned out very nice. Next time I will only put in 1/2 of the soup mix as it was very salty as others have mentioned. Both of my kids loved it! I didn't have time to make rice so I just boiled some ramen noodles (no seasoning) & some green beans...put some meat & sauce over the noodles & put a little sauce on the beans. It was very good. I will definately make it again but next time in the crock pot so the meat will be even more tender. The cooking time was probably only 45 minutes. Thanks for the great recipe!
This was good. The pork was very tender, but was a little bland. I did dredge the pork in flour before browning in the electric skillet. I used the skillet for the entire meal instead of using the oven. I used roasted garlic mushroom soup. I will probably make again. Thanks for the post.
I have done this in the oven and in a crock pot. The meat comes out tender every time. I'm not a big fan of the flavor and the saltiness though. I only use 1/2 package of the onion soup mix to try and cup down on it.
This was great. I followed the recipe exactly. My husband loved it and so did I and it was SO easy to make. This will become a regular! Thanks for this recipe.
Sorry, It gets one star because it is so salty. We did eat this for dinner, but not again. I used low sodium soy sauce and it was still salty.
the family loved this recipe!
I thought this was really good! It was so easy to prepare and would be great for a busy night ~ especially since I already had all of the ingredients on hand. Will definitely make this again! I read the reviews before making this and cut the water in half and was glad I did. Served over rice and this worked out well because there was so much sauce! Yum! I used 4 boneless chops and baked for 1 hr. I will try reduced sodium soup next time as it was a little salty.
I gave this 5 Stars but only because I used chicken breasts instead of pork chops. I used two breasts (used a mallet to make them 1/2 thick). Cut each breast into 5 or 6 pieces. Used 3/4 can of milk instead of water. Used 1/2 package onion soup mix. This came out great. Made a good gravy. It was enough for my husband and I (and enough leftovers for my two neighbors). My husband requests this weekly. I did use pork chops the first time I made this and they were tough.
This was very easy to throw together. I used assorted chops so after I browned them and put them in the casserole dish they didn't take but about 25 min. to cook. I will definitely be making this again and again.
This is one of the easiest recipies I have ever used. Simply delicious!
My family really liked this, I liked how easy it was. I used Healthy Request Cream of Mushroom with reduced sodium. I think otherwise it would have been much too salty as others have mentioned.
Yum! The chops fell apart they were so tender. I didn't brown the chops because my mother never did. Also, I used 2 cans of soup since I like extra gravy for potatoes and I didn't mix the onion soup mix in with the mushroom soup, I just sprinkled it on top. Made for easy clean up with less dishes. Love it!
My husband is usually leary of me trying new recipes, but the moment I took this out of the oven he was raving about it! (He hadn't even tasted it yet!) We love lots of gravy, so I doubled the recipe (with the exception of the pork), and his only suggestion was that I add some fresh onions the next time I make it! I can't say enough about this recipe!
Super easy recipe! I browned the chops in an stovetop-to-oven pan which made it a one-dish meal. Very tasty way to prepare lean chops. I served wild rice as a side and the sauce was delicious with it. Kids may not like all the mushrooms, but, if your kid is a mushroom lover like mine are, they'll love it, too!
This was pretty good, I found it a little too salty, but my husband saw that as a plus! Really easy to make and I may try it again. Thanks for the recipe.
This is going to my recipe box! Everyone loved it. I made no modifications (except for slicing a pork loin instead of using chops) - but I should have doubled the recipe.
Served over egg noodles. This was tasty, but the pork ended up very dry. Will probably make it again, but reduce the time drastically.
Doubled the recipe for 8 chops. Used 1 package of onion soup mix to 2 cans of mushroom soup, 1 and 1/2 soup cans of milk instead of water and fresh ground pepper. Good flavor, but the gravy was still too thin for my taste. Next time I'll use less liquid. Very easy recipe, will definately make again.
This was over all really good. I took the advice from the others and cut the H2O in half. Next time I will only use a 1/4th can of H2O. I also used "2 chops and the cooking time was 1 hour.
My family loved this. I used cubed pieces of pork loin instead of chops.It baked for 45mins
Great flavor. I was out of mushrooms, so I used corn. Thanks Karen. Awesome recipe!
Fabulous. Pork chops were moist and tender. I added garlic powder to the soup mixture and served with noodles. Fresh mushrooms would be very nice to. A must-have recipe.
So quick and easy. Made with mashed potatoes and the family loved it. Will be making it again. Thanks!
Wouldn't use onion soup mix again - too salty. Maybe substitute other spices? Otherwise was very tasty.
This recipe was quick and easy. It had a wonderful flavor and the meat fell off the bones. I would definately have this again for supper. Thank You.
Great recipe! My only alteration was to add a can of mushrooms instead of the fresh. Very easy, very good!
This was very good. The only thing I did different was I used two cans of soup with one can of milk instead of water. It cut back on the salt from the onion soup mix and the milk makes it thicker like gravy. Very good...I will make this again.
I thickened with cornstarch and served over egg noodles. Very tasty and my family loved it.
I used chopped onions instead of the onion soup and still was excellant. I used a grill pan to brown the chops and got the nice browning in the pan which I'm sure added to the flavor. Make again!
Not bad. This is a good base recipe. I doctored it up by first browning the pork chops in an olive oil/butter combination. I also replaced the water in the recipe with milk and heavy cream. I added ground sage, fresh minced garlic and black pepper. It was a tad salty for me but my husband didn't think so. Served the pork chop atop roasted garlic/cream cheese mashed potatoes. It was easy to prepare, don't think I would serve to anyone other than family. Also, I sliced the mushrooms instead of dicing.
Did this in my crock pot and replaced the water with milk. I also used roasted garlic mushroom soup. So good Karen and thanks!
This dish was perfect for our putluck. Took a 45 minute car ride with it and everyone raved! I used Lipton Garlic and Herb Mix in place of Onion Mix as I picked up the wrong box. It was delicious. Thanks!
This recipes was so easy to make although I did make some changes. I cut the pork chops into cubes and cooked on the stove top. When they were nice and tender I added a teaspoon of chopped garlic and a teaspoon of garlic powder. I did as other reviews and only added half a pack of the onion. Although next time will omit the whole onion or add less than half since the flavor to the onion is very strong. Dish came out great.
Really, really easy recipe. A little salty, but I like that. I only have canned mushrooms and added a sliced onion for some texture. Served over white rice with Jasmine's brussel sprout recipe from this site.
A bit salty but otherwise quite nice.
I didn't fry my chops first. I also used two cans of soups and one can of milk. I recommend using the low sodium soups because with the onion soup mix it is quite salty. I served it with mashed potatoes, next time I will cook the potatoes and other vegetables with the casserole. I'll keep this recipe and continue to play around with it until I find a mix I like.
This tasted pretty good but I wouldn't exactly call it a casserole because it was so incredibly soupy. If something was added in the mix to thicken it up I would've given it a full 5 stars.
Wow! This was delicious!! I added extra mushrooms and chopped onion, seasoned the chops with salt and pepper before browning, and baked for 30 min. covered, then 15 min. uncovered. Incredibly easy and delicious! I will definitely be making this again!
I only give this 3 stars. The flavor was good, just way to much salt. If you make this do not add that much onion soup mix! I will make this again just with less soup mix. Thanks for the posting.
Well, my husband and I didn't think this dish was that wonderful. It wasn't bad, but it wasn't anything to write home about. I changed the soup to roasted garlic cream of mushroom for added flavor as another reviewer did, but it still didn't do anything for us. Also, my boneless pork chops were done in 1 hour.
This was good. Will make again
Followed recipe with only one change. I didn't have cream of mushroom soup so I used low sodium cream of chicken soup. It was tasty, we will make it again.
Super easy and the pork chops were so tender! A big hit with the family! I may add a little corn starch next time...I doubled the recipe and the sauce was a little watery in consistency, but that had no negative effect on the flavor. YUM!
So easy and so good! Great flavor. I'll be using this one again and again.
this was a really quick and easy to prepare meal, i used boneless porkchops on the thinner side, 1 small can of cream of mushroom soup with roasted garlic though next time i'll just use the regular, 1 small can of mushroom stems and pieces, 1 pkg of lipton mushroom onion mix. preheated oven, placed porkchops in deep pan. took the soup mix,cream of mushroom, and mushrooms covered porkchops baked for 45 mins... next time also like others ill skip the water, it was really runny and thin but overall great taste..
I have never made pork chops in my life, but I did this and it was AWESOME and SO easy!
Recipe was nice alternative to regular pork chops. I use boneless ones and it only took about an hour to bake. I also removed 1/4 of the onion mix as per the advice of other reviews and glad I did. It would have been way to salty with it
I thought this recipe was easy, used readily available ingredients, and tasted very good. To make this recipe even easier(and to cut down on pans to clean) I did not pre-brown my boneless loin chops, but just placed them uncooked in the pan. I added 1 cup of uncooked rice to soup mixture as well to make it a "one pan meal". I used 1 soup can of water and, even with the added rice, the sauce was still runny...next time I will try 1/2 can water. I used a 4.5 oz jar of sliced mushrooms. I covered my pan with foil because of the rice, but sauce/rice were plenty thin, so next time will bake uncovered. My 4 boneless loin chops with the rice, took 1 hour 15min to cook. This is good, easy, tasty weekday meal. Will definitely try again.
The pork chops weren't that tender after an hour and 15 minutes. The taste was good.
Very Good! I will definitely make this again.
My husband put one forkful of this dish in his mouth and pronounced it great. It was a little too salty for my taste, but using less of the onion soup mix would probably fix that problem. Quick and easy to prepare. It will stay on my keeper list. Thanks!
This recipe was very good. My husband and boys raved about it. It was so easy to put together and the pork chops just fell apart. The only thing is I wish the gavy would have been thicker. I may have to experiment next time.
Great recipe! Watch the cooking time, mine were done in one hour. I served the sauce over buttered noodles. It was excellent! This is a keeper.
A good, average meal for home cooking. I bought the healthy choice soup to try to reduce the sodium. Omitted the mushrooms. This was ho-hum, but it was a hot dinner. Thanks for the post.
This is one of our favorite recipes!
This was very good as is but I also tried it by browning the pork chops in olive oil with fresh chopped garlic. We all loved it both ways.
Good, easy recipe. I made exactly as directed. Next time I would cover while baking and possibly bake longer or better yet, make in the crockpot. I prefer pork that falls apart. Husband and son loved it!
Ditto to R.Reed's review...had these for supper tonight and they were good. A regular at our house.
Thank you for all the great advice. I actually had 8 thin chops that I seasoned and seared and placed in a large pan. I then used 2 cans of Cream of Mushroom soup and added water to them - not milk - in a pot (I actually added an extra 1/2 can of water because of the rice). I warmed it up just to get rid of chunks than added chopped carrots, dried shitake mushrooms, and 1.5 cups of long grain white rice and added butter. I just stirred it for a second then poured it over the chops into the pan. Covered with foil and baked at 350 for 50mins. It was so good! The rice turned out so yummy and the meat was great! What a great one pan meal that gives you time to play, talk, do homework with your kids when they are home from school.
This was very easy to make, tasty, but very salty. Maybe next time I will use half the pack of dry soup mix. I think that was where the salty taste came from.
Very easy recipe that yield a nice comfort food kind of meal. I seasoned the chops a little before browning. I usually find that recipes calling for a full envolope of onion soup mix are too salty for our tastes so I used on 1/2 envie in this recipe. I also used milk instead of water for the gravy. This was yummy with rice.
This is SO GOOD! The pork chops turned out super tender and the gravy was awesome! I added dry Onion and Mushroom soup as opposed to just Onion and it was still Super delicious! Very easy and quick for a night when you just don't have time for preparation.
even the kids ate it
I thought this recipe was awesome! I used the full amount of water called for, so I took the advice of another reviewer and served it with egg noodles instead of rice. It worked well. I added more mushrooms than called for because I really love mushrooms. My only complaint about this recipe is it was a bit too salty for my taste. Next time, I might try reducing the dry onion soup to see if that helps out.
My family really enjoyed this recipe. I added come minced garlic. Served it over rice. This is one recipe that I'll make again.
This was ok. Just ok. Won't make it again.
Great recipe. I followed it except that I used the low fat version of cream of mushroom and it was still delicious!!! Next time I will probably use fresh onions as well
I wish I could give this one 4.5 stars. I think the cook time might be off. I cooked for an hour and my chops were a bit dry so next time- 45 minutes should be good. Otherwise, this was great. I used 2 cans of soup to one can of water and the gravy was perfect and tasty. I just needed some extra salt and pepper. Easy and yummy- just what dinner should be. Thanks!
i should have read some of the reviews first because this dish is very salty. next time i will try some reduced sodium soup and maybe just half pkg of the dry onion soup mix.
I placed fresh sliced mushrooms and thinly sliced onions on top of boneless porkchops. Then instead of water and soup mix- i just added a few spices to a thick cream of mushroom soup and milk mixture to pour over top. Cooked for 45 min.(covered for 30, uncovered for 15)
This recipe is a keeper it was wonderful
Add baked sliced potato. Cook onions and mushrooms when browning the chops. Add a little hot sauce and cheese on top about 20 min. before done.
I used what i had on hand which was a can of cream of mushroom and a cream of chicken and i used white wine with half a can of water and this turned out great. The gravy was not runny and the pork i cooked w/ bone in for an hour. Will definately use again thanks !
My husband said it was the best pork chop he has eaten in years. Kudos !!!
very easy and very tasty
These were delicious, and great with a pasta side to drizzle with the extra sauce.
Great recipe!
