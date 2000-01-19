Ham and Cheese Breakfast Quiche

I needed this for very early the next morning, so I made it the night before. Doubled the recipe and used a 9 x 12 glass dish. The potato layer was very forgiving...just kept it in the oven a little longer (10 minutes actually) until the top edges started to brown nicely. I added some quickly cooked mushrooms in a bit of butter, some chives and a few spices to the egg/cream mixture and used the cheese/ham combo as in the recipe. I made sure the casserole was just the right consistency when I took it out of the oven. I HAD to take a taste before letting it cool and to then refrigerate. Wonderful!! My problem occurred in the morning. I cut individual servings and gently microwaved each. Maybe because of the amount of cream with such few eggs? I don't know, but it was not "light" as it was the night before. It was a condensed "block" of solid potato. Even the flavors seemed not as great. I would make again....ONLY to be served immediately.