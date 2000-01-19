Ham and Cheese Breakfast Quiche

Here's one great idea for what to do with that leftover ham!! My picky eaters loved it and it is easy to make!

Recipe by BOBKAT2000

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Squeeze any excess moisture from the potatoes and combine them with the melted butter or margarine in a small bowl. Press this mixture into the bottom and sides of an ungreased 10 inch pie pan.

  • Bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 25 minutes.

  • Remove pan from oven and arrange the ham and cheese evenly over the potatoes. In a separate small bowl, beat together the eggs and the cream. Pour this over the ham and cheese.

  • Return pan to oven and bake for 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 30 minutes, or until the custard has completely set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
461 calories; protein 17.6g; carbohydrates 25.2g; fat 32.9g; cholesterol 175.6mg; sodium 663.1mg. Full Nutrition
