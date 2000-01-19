Ham and Cheese Breakfast Quiche
Here's one great idea for what to do with that leftover ham!! My picky eaters loved it and it is easy to make!
Here's one great idea for what to do with that leftover ham!! My picky eaters loved it and it is easy to make!
I have used this recipe several times. The latest time, I made it for a work pot luck. I used a 30 oz bag of Oreda shredded hash browns, defrosted and mixed them with melted butter then pressed it into the bottom and sides of 9x13 pan. I baked it for 25+ minutes til edges were a bit brown. I refrigerated the crust overnight. Since you can use any filling, I used about 1 1/2 cups cooked sausage instead of ham plus lots of monterey jack cheese. I used 6 eggs and about 1 1/2-2 cups of half and half. I poured that in the next morning and baked 30 mins. Next time I might add some green onions with sausage. Ham was good when I used it before but sausage went over well. Just depends on your preference. Thanks for a great, easy recipe!Read More
It tastes good, so no problem there. However, I'm giving it 3 stars because the amounts in this recipe are way off. For example, I was using a 10-inch glass pie pan, and when I dumped the 24 oz. of potatoes in a bowl, I was like, there is no way that 24 oz. of potatoes will even fit in this pie pan. I used 10 oz. potatoes. Also, there is not quite enough custard to even come up to the top of the 10 oz. of potatoes. So for this recipe, I recommend using 10 oz. of potatoes, 3/4 c. whipping cream, 3 eggs, and maybe 1 1/4 c. grated cheese. This filled my 10-inch glass pie pan. If this is all you're eating for breakfast, you'd probably eat 1/3 or 1/2 the pie per person for breakfast.Read More
I have used this recipe several times. The latest time, I made it for a work pot luck. I used a 30 oz bag of Oreda shredded hash browns, defrosted and mixed them with melted butter then pressed it into the bottom and sides of 9x13 pan. I baked it for 25+ minutes til edges were a bit brown. I refrigerated the crust overnight. Since you can use any filling, I used about 1 1/2 cups cooked sausage instead of ham plus lots of monterey jack cheese. I used 6 eggs and about 1 1/2-2 cups of half and half. I poured that in the next morning and baked 30 mins. Next time I might add some green onions with sausage. Ham was good when I used it before but sausage went over well. Just depends on your preference. Thanks for a great, easy recipe!
THIS WAS EXCELLENT! EVERYBODY LOVED IT AND IT WAS SO EASY. I USED SIMPLY POTATO SHREDDED HASH BROWNS INSTEAD OF THE FROZEN ONES, WHICH ELIMINATED EXTRACTING THE WATER FROM THE FROZEN AND SPEEDED THINGS UP EVEN MORE. I ALSO SUBSTITUTED HALF & HALF FOR THE HEAVY CREAM. WHAT I LIKED MOST ABOUT THE RECIPE IS THERE ARE ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES TO PERSONALIZE IT TO YOUR TASTES.
This is the best egg dish I have ever made. I used milk instead of cream and bacon rather than the ham and two additional egg whites. I plan to add this to the "standard meals list" for the week. Thank you, Kathy!
It tastes good, so no problem there. However, I'm giving it 3 stars because the amounts in this recipe are way off. For example, I was using a 10-inch glass pie pan, and when I dumped the 24 oz. of potatoes in a bowl, I was like, there is no way that 24 oz. of potatoes will even fit in this pie pan. I used 10 oz. potatoes. Also, there is not quite enough custard to even come up to the top of the 10 oz. of potatoes. So for this recipe, I recommend using 10 oz. of potatoes, 3/4 c. whipping cream, 3 eggs, and maybe 1 1/4 c. grated cheese. This filled my 10-inch glass pie pan. If this is all you're eating for breakfast, you'd probably eat 1/3 or 1/2 the pie per person for breakfast.
You really need to get all of the excess moisture out of the hashbrowns first. I suggest squeezing them between papertowels. I also would recommend cooking the potato mixture longer, 10-15 minutes longer, because it's better crisper. Everyone loves this recipe and I've made it at least 5 times. Great brunch item!
This is a very good recipe as is. Since I do not like frozen hashbrowns, I substituted parboiled grated potatoes, increased eggs to 5 and cream to 3/4 cup, and added a teaspoon of grey poupon mustard and minced green onions. These additions added a little more flavor to the egg mixture. Thanks for sharing, Kathy!
After reading reviews, I tried and was very surprised. I did not add more eggs, but did use skim milk(diet reasons), cheddar cheese, fresh parsley, and baked the crust alone for more than 30 minutes. My hubby who really will only tolerate dishes like this loved it and we ate the whole thing. My kids were not as enthusatic but don't let that stop you. Very tasty and a great change of pace from regular dinner fare.
very good for breakfast. i split the recipe into two separate pie plates and added lots of sauted onion to one - that way both the kids and the grownups were happy. i also added two extra eggs to the recipe.
I had some sausage that I bought on sale that I used in this recipe instead of diced ham. I also used evaporated milk instead of whipping cream because I don't usually have whipping cream on hand. I did add a little oomph to the eggs/milk mixture (pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, little Frank's hot sauce). This was surprizingly good. I was worried that the crust would be mushy in texture but it really wasn't bad. Next time, I'd throw in another egg and some extras, like sauteed red pepper, onion and garlic. I'd make this again.
I also used bacon instead of ham, 1 additional egg, a touch bit more cream. I also added a little leftover chopped spinich that I had and it was delicious.
We really liked this recipe. I also added extra eggs-3 extra eggs. I think next time I will try it with cheddar cheese instead of the jack cheese. Also maybe try it with bacon or sausage instead of ham-one of my kids doesn't like ham. Thanks for the great recipe.
This is an easy and delicious breakfast/brunch main course. I used 1 20 oz bag of hash browns from the refrig section of the grocery store, and used 1/4 C melted butter and also sprayed the potatos with my olive oil spray (just to cut down on the butter). You can obviously substitute any meat/cheese you like - I used canadian bacon and sharp cheddar cheese and fresh snipped chives. You may want to add some additional spices to the egg/milk mixture, whatever you like in your eggs. I will definitely put this on my B&B breakfast rotation, my guests loved it!
This was delicious!! I used one more egg and colby and montery jack cheese. I can't wait to make it for my boyfriend one morning. He'll love it. This is a keeper...
Very good - although it didn't really feel like "quiche" to me...more like a breakfast casserole BUT IT WAS STILL GOOD! I used "MMorris73" advice: cooked in a 9x12 baking dish and upped the eggs to 4. Also, used half & Half instead of heavy whipping cream and added some minced green onion and red bell peppers for color and taste. Overall - a handsomly good meal that we all enjoyed! In this case - change is good!! Thanks Kathy!
Pretty blah tasting, what with no salt, pepper, or anything added??? I did saute fresh mushrooms and onions and then added the chopped up leftover honey ham. Used 2 real eggs and 2 eggs worth of Egg Beaters and about 1/2 cup of 2% mixed mexican cheese. I thought just 2 eggs for all those hashbrowns would have been not enough. I used skim milk instead of the cream also. Next time I would really salt and pepper the hashbrowns before the first bake and also add a bit to the egg mixture before pouring over the ham. Like I said, the idea of the recipe is great, just needs a lot more flavor.
Made this for Christmas morning. I premade the crust and then added everything else in the morning. I did add about 3/4 cup of cooked, chopped bacon. It added a nice touch. Everything turned out beautiful! My son who doesn't like cheese even loved it! Will definetely make it again.
This was a hit for Easter brunch! My mom even said, "I think this is the best casserole I've ever had." I took the suggestions from many other reviews. I used a large casserole dish, so I did 30 oz of shredded hash browns (fresh, not frozen) mixed with a stick of butter. I cooked this the day before and refrigerated it overnight. For the filling, I used a pound of bulk sausage that I cooked the day before. On Easter morning, I mixed it with 6 eggs, 1.5 cups of half-and-half, green onions, 2 cups of shredded jack cheese, and about 1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese. I cooked it for 30 mins, but probably could've cooked for a little longer. It was very good, but parts were a little runny. I'll definitely do again as soon as I can!
This was actually really good. I took a few suggestions from others...made in a 9x13 pan with a 32(?) ounce bag of hashbrowns. Mixed them with the butter, pressed them into the pan, seasoned with salt and pepper, and baked until they were nicely browned. Used 6 eggs, cheddar and jack cheese, and served to a happy family.
GREAT starter recipe. I've used a variation of this recipe at least a dozen times. The main change to make is to INCREASE the eggs. 2 is not enough. I use 6. Otherwise, it is just your preferences....I use a 9x13 pan, milk in lieu of cream, and only about 1/4 cup of butter. Play around with veggies, sausage, etc. to suit your taste. I really enjoy this recipe and have gotten numerous compliments on it.
This was absoutly AMAZING!! My husband even took seconds! I used some of the suggestions from other reviews, and used a 9x13" pan and 6 eggs, and upped the 1/2 cup of heavy whipping cream to 1 cup. Next time I think I will add onion and green or red peppers for more flavor and color, and I will cook the shredded hashbrowns until they are a little more browned (for the base layer) for a little crunch of the crust. Really good and easy to make, I will be making this again!
I agree with others, some of the ingredient amounts are way off. I used Simply Potatoes which worked well and saved the step of defrosting the hashbrowns and water extraction. I ended up doubling the cheese, eggs, and cream. Also there were no seasonings in the recipe, so I added salt, pepper, paprika, and a dash of nutmeg. The best part is really the hashbrown crust. Gluten free!!
Very good! I will make this again. Although when I poured the eggs and cream in, it didn't look like it would be enough, so I added another two eggs and more cream. Well... it swells while it bakes, so there was a TON of egg in mine! But still good. Next time I will trust that the 2 eggs are enough and make it that way!
very good! I used a 9x12 baking dish instead and added 2 more eggs. I also used a "mexican" cheese mix and it turned out just fine. Next time I'll try it with milk, since I don't keep cream on hand.
Very good. Did use shredded raw potatoes (well drained) rather than frozen hash browns, and milk because I was out of cream. Thank-you!
This was quite good...made for my boys to use up some whipping cream I had on hand from New Year's. I didn't have the hash browns so diced a few potatoes and cooked them a bit before assembling everything. I also used some turkey bacon and increased the eggs to 4 as 2 does not seem like much for this dish. Easy, one dish meal, great served with a salad or some veggies!
I used less hash browns than the recipe called for because the pie plate I used seemed too small. The quiche turned out great anyway, and the kids asked for seconds!
I made this recipe for supper with some changes. I didn't have hash browns so I cut up a pkg of curly fries. I reduced the butter and baked the fries for 25 minutes. I cooked it in a 9X12 pan and used 6 eggs with 1 cup of table cream, also added chopped green onions and doubled the cheese (cheddar). Baked for 20 minutes. This was a hit with my family and I will cook this again.
Great recipe. I made it for my husband and visiting in-laws and they gobbled it all up immediately. I used fresh grated potatoes instead of frozen, as well as ham lunchmeat instead of leftovers. Adding a little salt and pepper to the potatoes gave the dish a little more flavor. Also, I used four eggs instead of two - made it more fluffy (a definite for egg lovers!). Wonderful recipe. Thanks to the "chef" for sharing.
I really like this recipe! The hash browns really make a difference!
I made many alterations but it came out great! I melted 1/4c of butter in a frying pan and cooked a chopped up onion. I mixed it with one 20 oz bag of southern hash browns once the onion was cooked to my liking. I sprayed a 9x13 pan with Pam and put the butter, onion, hash brown mixture in the bottom of it. I did cook the hash browns in the oven longer than 25 minutes as I watched till it browned. I did not have diced ham so I cooked about 8 pieces of bacon (cooked it a little less than I would cook it if I was to serve it immediately) while the hash browns browned. Meanwhile I mixed 6 eggs with about 3/4 c of fat free half and half in a bowl. Once the hash brows were browned I took them out of the oven and put pieces of bacon all over it. I did not have shredded cheese so I used lengthwise pieces of American cheese all over the and bacon. I then poured the egg cream mixture over and cooked it till it was browned again, about 25 minutes. mmmmmmmm delicious
Delicious !!! Will make again often. Cooked it in a larger pie plate so upped the ingredients accordingly !! Also ciiked the crust a little longer. Great recipe !!
I LOVE this recipe. And I have made it several times. I have used different cheese blends and things to mix it up, but its great as is.
It takes a whole lot of chutzpah to make major changes in a recipe, & then give it only 3 stars! In recipes like this, I always use quality pre-cooked hash brown patties, which eliminates step #3, saving 25 minutes of cooking time & the need for butter.
I've made this countless times and it is always a homerun! I followed another reviewers suggestion to use Simply Potatoes, but I used the Southwest Style Simply Potatoes which have more kick. YUM! When I couldn't find the Southwest Style in the store I made it with regular Simply Potatoes. It was okay but I'll never use regular again if Southwest Style can be found. Seriously YUM!
Really good. Following someone's review, I did not use frozen hash browns, but used the 20 oz bag of Simply Potatoes hash browns from the dairy aisle. No worrying about squeezing out excess water. Also mixed some Penzey's Fox Point Seasoning in with the potatoes. Delicious!
I give this recipe 4 stars because I had to make so many changes to it. First of all, you definitely only need 1 12oz. package of hash browns ( I used shredded) and they do not fit in a 10 inch pie pan. I used an 8x11" baking dish. Also, I thought the hash brown crust would have been a lot better if they were fixed according to the package directions before placing in the dish. They were not nearly crispy enough when done as the directions say. Lastly, what quiche recipe only calls for 2 eggs? I ended up using 6. All in all, I thought the quiche was very delicious but I really had to deviate from the original instructions!
Yum, yum, yum! I think I have made this at least 20 times and finally got back here to say thank you for a great recipe! I do as the others suggest and use six eggs and a cup of milk. I use the regular frozen hashbrown cubes and have never precooked them... the crust is always nice! I've used this recipe with ham and bacon (pre-cooking the bacon first) and added both onions and green onions at different times. I've also used marble cheese and Velvetta. It's delicious with any combination! I usually make it for dinner and re-heat it for breakfast (if there's actually any left!!)... it re-heats fabulously! Thanks again for a great recipe!
Used sausage because that is what I had on hand and sauteed some onion with the sausage. Also used skim milk instead of cream & only 2 tbsp of butter. My husband usually hates breakfast bake type dishes & he raved about this one!!!
My fiance said this was a nice change from the usual dinner. I used less hash browns and baked the casserole in a 9x9 Pyrex dish. I would recommend seasoning the potatoes and egg mixture to your liking. I used salt, pepper, onion and garlic powder, but next time I will add some other herbs to up the flavor. I used the cream but don't think it's necessary. Baking time aside, this was a nice quick dinner. We had ours with a side of fruit cocktail :)
This was my first time making this recipe. (1) 24 ounces is too much, otherwise the title of the recipe should be "potato quiche." 10 ounces is enough potato for it to adequately cover the bottom of a 9'' pie pan while still leaving room for the remaining ingredients. (2) I followed the times provided, but it cooked faster than I anticipated. I wanted the top of my quiche to be lighter than a dark golden brown. (3) The directions omitted any addition of spices or salt, but I added 1/4 tsp of salt. Verdict: It was creamy, cheesy, and good quiche. Next time, I would like to cook the potatos longer to get a crispier crust perhaps add cilantro or green onions to jazz it up.
I gave this recipe 4 stars based on it's appeal and functionality. This is a very versatile dish in itself...I used 4 fresh grated potatoes, raw, sweezed as much of the moisture out as I could. Thinking it would make for a crispier crust, I melted a whole stick of butter (ya, I know, shame on me!!) added salt and pepper, added that to the potatoes and pressed into the pan. Cooked 25 minutes, still wasnt crispy on the bottom but did not want to over cook them so I added the mix of 6 eggs, 1 c. or so ham, 3/4 c 2%milk (eyeballed), 1 cup of triple cheddar cheese, a tblspoon of sour cream for added flavor, and salt and pepper into the hot crust. Added another cup of cheese on top. Baked about 25 minutes, let sit in oven another 5 or so and it came out divine!! :) Looked as appealing as it tasted as well!! :) Family of somewhat picky eaters were pleased and so is this mom! Thanks for the great recipe! I was planning on making ham and cheese omeletes with hashbrowns and this recipe saved me enough cleaning time tonight to review this recipe! Thanks!!!!
I made this exactly how it was written except I used about 1/4 cup of finely chopped onion and made my own hash browns by baking and shredding the potatoes. While tasty, I think it would be vastly improved with some changes. First of all, there's way too much butter in the crust. A few tablespoons would work just as well without being so greasy. Also, the times are off. I baked my crust for 20 mins instead of 25 and the edges we nicely browned. When I added the remaining ingredients and threw it back in the oven, the crust nearly burned and I only put it back in for like 23 mins (not the full 30). Definitely use more eggs than called for. Next time, I think I will use four. This is a good recipe as it is but would be a great recipe with some modifications.
Oh my gosh--I LOVE this! I made several changes, though. I used nearly 2 cups of Egg Beaters (7 eggs), skim milk, jack and colby low fat crumbled cheese, canadian bacon and only 2 T of butter. Tastes fantastic! I make on Sunday and take to work for breakfast all week. Thanks, Kathy!
This was delicious. I altered the recipe to make this for eight people on Christmas morning, and my family loved it. I thought it needed a little more flavor, maybe onion or even salt and pepper. I will definitely make this again.
Loved it! This really isn't a quiche in the since that it doesn't have a crust, but the casserole that this recipe creates is great to make with holiday leftovers; those potatoes you didn't use, and the leftover ham are easy to throw together for an after holiday breakfast. I shredded a potato and it worked just as good as packaged potatoes. Also I didn't have heavy whipping cream. I substituted with half-n-half and butter.
This is a great base recipe on its own, but very adaptable to varied tastes and dietary restrictions. My version: I used Simply Potatoes shredded hash browns, no "squeezing" required. I mixed the potatoes with some melted butter, but also one egg to help hold it all together well. I also added some salt, pepper, and a bit of onion powder to them for some additional flavor. I baked the potato crust as directed. For my filling, I used some Boar's Head Rosemary and Sundried tomato ham - I have the deli just give me one thick, 1/4 to 1/3 inch slice that I diced up. I sauteed onions, green pepper, and garlic, and mixed the ham in to sautee for a couple of minutes. Separately I mixed the eggs and heavy cream. I also added in some chopped fresh parsley and rosemary, and a bit of salt and pepper. Finally, I used a mixture of shredded monterey jack and sharp cheddar cheese. Finally, I just mixed all of the filling ingredients together rather than layering the meat and cheese and pouring the custard over it. Turned out great, the entire family loved it!
good, and easy!
Very good - although it didn't really feel like "quiche" to me...more like a breakfast casserole BUT IT WAS STILL GOOD! I used "MMorris73" advice: cooked in a 9x12 baking dish and upped the eggs to 4. Also, used half & Half instead of heavy whipping cream and added some minced green onion and red bell peppers for color and taste. Overall - a handsomly good meal that we all enjoyed! In this case - change is good!! Thanks Kathy!
This recipe was delicious, I changed it up a little. I used Swiss cheese instead of Monterey Jack, then I added chopped up mushrooms and green onions, my husband loved it. you said this recipe was a definite make again. thank you Tlgonzalez
Excellent recipe - used a 20 oz. package of refrigerated hash browns, four eggs, 1/4 of a pound of bacon - diced and pre-fried - along with the other ingredients (whipping cream, Monterey jack cheese) and it was a winner. Three grandsons and two of their friends gave it a thumbs up. A nice breakfast for the start of their school day. Thank you BOBKAT2000
I love how versatile it is! I personally use sausage and some green peppers instead of ham. I also avoid using the butter and simply cook the hash browns for 20 minutes first, then use a spoon to spread them out more evenly before spreading the sausage, peppers and cheese.
Simple and delicious - just loved it and make it regularly now. I got rave reviews when I took it to a brunch and people asked for the recipe. This one is a winner! I used Swiss cheese in place of Monterrey Jack.
I used cubed ham and onion. Fabulous.
This was so easy that my boyfriend made it for me a few days ago and he swears he'll make it anytime!
Excellent! All of my picky eaters gobbled this up. It makes a great breakfast or dinner meal.
My husband and i just love this easy recipe. I do add onion to ours for added flavor. I usually freeze half in single serve containers and when we want it again we just reheat in the toaster oven for a quick meal on the go.
My kids loved this. Made a few minor changes: shredded my own potatoes, added minced, sauteed onions in with the egg mixture, added a little salt and pepper, used cheddar cheese and skim milk. I think this really could have used at least one, if not two, more eggs and double the cheese. Other reviewers commented on the potatoes coming out crispy around the edges. My son said that he would have liked even more crispy potatoes - all personal preference. Very good and very easy.
prepared in a 9x13 pan- used 2 packs of Simply Potatoes & increased eggs to 6 and fat free 1/2 and 1/2 to 1 1/4 cups. I seasoned the potatoes before baking. This was good, and an easy way to use up cooked ham. Everyone loved it.
Most excellent! I called it a 'breakfast skillet' and they loved it (call it 'quiche' they wouldn't have touched it lol) I used evaporated milk and added green onions...will definitely make again, thanks :)
This was great. I used Potatoes Obrian and let it sit all night in frig. For the stuffing I cooked up a pound of cheap greasy sausuage and onion. Then made just a little bit of suasage gravy. Poured that over the shell. Then put 6 beaten eggs with a little milk in them over top of of that and then put 2 cups of sharp chedder on top of that. It was sinful!
My husband tried to do this before and it was delicious! Now it was my turn :) I am a meat lover so I made mine with bacon and ham. Before I've put it in the oven. I mixed everything to make the meats even.. Also, I've used one stick of butter instead of 1/3 and milk instead of heavy whipping cream. This made the quiche more intact.
We have made this a few times now and every time it has been excellent... Cant wait to have it again
My family absolutely loved this! I also doubled the eggs and used Simply potatoes shredded hash browns. It was a great way to use up the leftover Christmas ham.
Great recipe for leftover ham! This recipe can be eaten for breakfast, brunch or dinner. I stayed with the ingredients, only adding a sprinkle of salt, pepper and garlic over the potatoes before baking. I also put a small dollop of ranch dressing on my plate to dip my quiche in for extra flavor!
I made this for the first time this weekend and LOVED it! I used turkey sausages cut up and it was so good! My husband loved it too! I used box hash browns and they worked great!
Very quick and easy to make. Everyone loved it!
I've made this for years . It make for a more appealing and filling dish than a pastry crust to me . I've used bacon , ham , sausage ,onions,mushrooms, green pepper ,asparagus, any kind of cheese ( pepper jack , swiss , cheddar . smoked gouda ..Different combos of what's on hand.. it all works .If I don't have the cream I use milk and use another egg or two . I've used fresh spuds or dehydrated ... I have a preference for reds (skin on) .
I'm not a huge fan of hashbrowns, but this was really good. I didn't have any hashbrowns on hand, so I shredded up some potatoes, squeezed them out on a paper towel and used them w/ the butter for the "crust." They were cooked, but I think I would have liked them more well-done. Will have to play with the cook time next time. Also added 3 more eggs.
I thought this was really good and a great base to add whatever you like to it. I added red and yellow bell peppers and red onions to it because I needed to use them up and it was great.
GREAT with a few tweaks!! I used 12oz of hash browns because 24oz was WAY too much. I will also cut down the butter a little next time - a bit too greasy. I added a bit of precooked onion on top of the ham. I used a heaping cup of ham and cheese both. If you like a lot of cheese, then I would use more than that even - I will next time. I used 3/4 cup of whipping and 3 eggs. I personally would cut the hash browns to 10oz, but my boyfriend liked it the way it was with 12oz. I stuck the with the original cooking times and while the edges of the crust were very brown, the body of the crust wasn't very crunchy - but I like it that way. LOVED the recipe though and will definitely make it again, plus, it's so versatile you could make it many different ways! THANKS!!!
This recipe was really good, great taste. However, I used 1/2 bag of hasbrowns and 4 eggs (and, as always, I went a little heavy on cheese). My 18 month old loved it. Anything he gives a thumbs up to gets a spot in my recipe book!!
It was good, but everyone else loved it. Did increase the amount of eggs, but I think I should have added even more.
everyone loved it, great way to use up that leftover ham
Very good starter recipe, but I made many changes/additions. Used freshly shredded potatoes instead of frozen hash browns...can't beat the flavor of fresh! Only used about 3-4 T. butter. For the filling, I used 4 eggs, 3/4 c. 2% milk, 1/4 c. onion, and 1/4 c. red bell pepper. Also used cheddar instead of jack. Topped with sour cream. Very very tasty.
A huge hit with the family.
Everytime I make this I'm asked for the recipe. I did take everyone's suggestion to add more eggs (I usually do 6) and I only use as many hash browns as it takes to make a crust. Also, just from trial and error, I completely thaw out the hash browns and I end up baking them a little longer than the recipe suggests. I like them to be browned before I add the eggs. This is an outstanding recipe!
I love this dish and have made it on several occasions. So far, I haven't received anything but compliments. I've come to use this recipe more as a guideline than a bible. My variations: I choose the Simply Potatoes Southwestern Style potatoes for added flavor and I always double (sometimes even triple) the eggs. Often, I will use a couple of 'real' eggs, then 2 - 4 servings of 'fake' eggs. I've also included a cup or so of broccoli florets and regularly use a cheese combo like cheddar jack. I like adding a tsp of dry mustard powder, too. Feel free to use half & half or milk--whatever your have on hand--it doesn't seem to influence the final results too drastically one way or the other in my experience. The leftovers are great for weekdays when you have less time, but need more protein than cereal offers. Have fun with this and enjoy your hearty breakfasts!
Very good...tried it again with some onion and it was great! I think it could be wonderful a lot of different ways...with sausage, green peppers, onions, bacon, etc. I think you could even use half and half to cut down of the fat.
My family absolutely loved this! I also doubled the eggs and used Simply potatoes shredded hash browns. It was a great way to use up the leftover Christmas ham.
I tried this for Christmas and it was great!! I used sausage and cheddar cheese instead. The second time I made it I used 4 eggs and 1% milk. The extra eggs made the dish more fluffy. You must try it!!
Very rich, wonderful recipe. I would make this again for sure :)
I think this recipe is good however I think the potatoes need a bit of salt if you use thinly sliced smoked ham.The latter is not too salty. I usually eat my recipes with low salt content,so if using the smoked ham salt is needed, cubed ham is a lot saltier. Next time I will also add a bit of freshly ground pepper to the hash browns. Also, to boost flavor you can add a bit of chopped onion to the potatoes...it gives it an extra flavor! I also agree that the measurements are off. I had to add one egg. And I would say when baking it with the eggs watch carefully because if baking at 425F, you might not need the full 30 minutes you may need a lot less.
I've made this twice now and the whole family loves it. I took the suggestions from other reviewers and added two more eggs, cooked the potato crust till crispy and used the Simply Potatoes. I used the Southwest flavor along with Mexican Blend cheese and it really spiced the dish up nicely. This will be our Christmas brunch recipe forever.
This recipe is good straight out of the oven, but not the best reheated.
I haven't bothered to rate a recipe before but this dish I just Love! I used mashed potatoes with the skin on instead of hash browns, extra cheese and doubled the recipe and it was excellent! I will try to do it with less fat next time though.
I like this recipe, it's easy for family visits to make the day before. I used frozen hashbrowns this time and it was a pain to remove the moisture. I like the refrigerated kind better. I did add more eggs than what the recipe called for and added milk to the whipping cream. This is a good one for picky children.
Very good! Will make again!
Not Enough Eggs...Recipe takes too long...
I needed this for very early the next morning, so I made it the night before. Doubled the recipe and used a 9 x 12 glass dish. The potato layer was very forgiving...just kept it in the oven a little longer (10 minutes actually) until the top edges started to brown nicely. I added some quickly cooked mushrooms in a bit of butter, some chives and a few spices to the egg/cream mixture and used the cheese/ham combo as in the recipe. I made sure the casserole was just the right consistency when I took it out of the oven. I HAD to take a taste before letting it cool and to then refrigerate. Wonderful!! My problem occurred in the morning. I cut individual servings and gently microwaved each. Maybe because of the amount of cream with such few eggs? I don't know, but it was not "light" as it was the night before. It was a condensed "block" of solid potato. Even the flavors seemed not as great. I would make again....ONLY to be served immediately.
The mix of ingredients it´s perfect!
We had this for dinner, actually. It was a hit ~ even to my 9 year old daughter who detests ham. She asked for seconds. I basically followed the recipe...but I had a huge bag of hashbrowns, so I doubled the eggs and cream and cheese. I made it in two different dishes. One was a not so deep but large stoneware dish and the other was in a deep pie dish. The deeper one came out way more fluffy. I think that next time, I will put it all together in one because of the fluffiness. This is a keeper :)
Made with Marble Jack. It was a hit!
My husband likes this better than quiche with a traditional crust. It's easy to make. Be sure to use shredded hash browns, not cubed and thoroughly squeeze the moisture from them using paper towels.
Definitely need longer cook times and lots more eggs. Given those changes, this would be a 5.
I thought my family would like this. They loved it! I took the advice of others (more eggs & less cooking time, used fresh potatoes & added onions to them & made sure they were browned) and the only other change I would make is to have a thinner layer of potatoes. Oh, and I doubled the batch - the leftovers were just as tasty the next day. Will definitely be making this again!
Yum! I made this for my husband, but I can't stay out of it! I was looking for a way to use up both ham and heavy cream, so this fit the bill, though I think this would still work with milk. I did use cheddar cheese out of necessity and baked the crust for an extra five minutes. I will definitley make again when we have leftover ham.
Very good. As noted earlier, this recipe is a good starting point but needed some tweaking. Using six eggs was sufficient-any less and I think it would be too dry. Milk instead of cream worked fine. I used the Western Simply Potatoes and it was a little too hot for me. Next time I may use plain potatoes and add a little chopped onion. Oh, and dry mustard would add zip to it. But overall, very good.
I served this for father's day. My family loved that the "crust" was made out of shreaded potato.
Great base recipe, the possibilities are endless. If you live in a household of men like I do the hash brown crust was perfect. Real men had no idea they were eating Quiche
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections