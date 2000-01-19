Easy Ham and Noodles

Like many of the other reviewers, I adapted this recipe with extra ingredients. Instead of canned cream soup (they all have MSG) I made my own cream soup from the Cream Soup Base recipe on this site (although I modified that too and used heavy cream and water to subsitute for the milk). I sauteed onion, garlic and parsley and added it to the Cream Soup Base, along with real bacon pieces and shredded sharp cheddar cheese. I used a lot more noodles. After mixing my noodles and Cream Soup, I also added peas and mushrooms. I poured it into casserole dishes, sprinkled the top with more shredded sharp cheddar and some italian herb bread crumbs and baked for about 20 minutes. My 74-year old mother-in-law (an amazing cook) loved it and asked to take home the leftovers. I consider that a HUGE sucess! In fact, I forgot to salt my noodles when they were cooking and forgot to add pepper to the Cream Soup while cooking, so my recipe had no added salt or pepper and it had so much flavor, I didn't even miss them. (This coming from someone who salts everything!) Thanks for a great recipe idea!