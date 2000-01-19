Easy Ham and Noodles

202 Ratings
  • 5 79
  • 4 89
  • 3 25
  • 2 3
  • 1 6

Great for leftover ham. This is easy to make with ingredients you probably already have in the kitchen. Try adding peas or other vegetables, if desired.

By BOBKAT2000

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place the noodles, ham, cheese, soup and milk in a 9x9 inch casserole dish and mix well.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
318 calories; protein 17.9g; carbohydrates 27.4g; fat 15g; cholesterol 63.5mg; sodium 1098.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022