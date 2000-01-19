Easy Ham and Noodles
Great for leftover ham. This is easy to make with ingredients you probably already have in the kitchen. Try adding peas or other vegetables, if desired.
Don't know when I had such fun with a recipe. After reading all the reviews, I made additions and changes. Omitted cheese since had none on hand. Mixed can cream of mushroom soup,can cream of chicken soup, 1/2 can evaporated milk, sauteed onions,garlic and mushrooms, 2 chopped (leftover from Easter) hard boiled eggs, a few chopped olives and the ham. Added the noodles and covered with crushed potato chips. My husband said it was the best casserole he's ever had. Thanks Kathy for your recipe.Read More
The sauce barely covered the amount of noodles that was required, I added a little garlic per previous reviews and it still turned out horrible. In fact, the only thing I could taste was the garlic, the rest had no taste at all. My daughter of 5 years somehow managed to eat her serving but the rest of us passed after the first bite. This is my first allrecipes failure.Read More
I had leftover ham from Easter Dinner and came across this delicious recipe today. I am a cheese freak, so I added extra sharp chedder cheese and some Dijon Mustard(2 Tbs). Since this was my first time making this particular dish, I have no idea if the added mustard was a plus or a minus ... All I know is this dish was fabulous and I will certainly be making it again, perhaps next time without the Dijon, to see what the difference is like. Thanks for a great dish. Now why didn't I think of this recipe?
Wonderful! Very easy to make lowfat - I omitted the cheese, and used lowfat soup and milk (stir soup & milk with a wire whisk in a separate bowl - much easier to work with when adding all ingredients together). I also add 1/8 tsp. pepper. Note that 3 cups uncooked noodles results in 2 cups cooked noodles. Be sure and cover the dish with foil before baking. Tip: if you want to fit this into a 13x9x2" casserole dish, TRIPLE the ingredients. Thanks for the recipe!
This was simple to make and went together very easily. It's what I call a comfort food. Definitely not something to serve to guests, but delicious for hubby and me!! I used 98% fat free cream of chicken soup and 2% sharp cheddar cheese, along with 2% milk and this tasted wonderful. My husband had no idea he was eating low fat, you can't tell the difference! I also used canadian bacon instead of ham and added some cayenne and garlic powder to spice it up a bit. I also found that mixing all the ingredients in a pan on top of the stove for a few minutes helps with the cheese melting, and reduces the time in the oven to about 15 minutes. I think the less time spent in the oven, the creamier the dish will be. Just a thought!! In all, an excellent meal we will have again!
I thought this was a great, quick meal although I did make some changes. I used a can of cream of celery and a can of cream of chicken. I also added mushrooms and peas but thought this might go very well with broccoli or asparagus too. Great comfort food. Quick and easy!
This was EXCELLENT! I added some chopped onion and some garlic powder. I will make this every time I have leftover ham! Thanks for sharing!!!
This was a great casserole. I used no yolk egg noodles and reduced fat mushroom soup. I took anothers suggestion to saute garlic, fresh mushrooms and onion to add to the dish. I also used skim milk instead of canned.
Very good recipe to help use up some leftover ham.
Grandaughters ate this...I used Cream of Chicken with Herbs and Garlic with Herbs seasoning and it was so good,adjusted recipe for 8 and had my family(4)......glad I did.....not much left.Will make this again.Thanks for the good recipe
This recipe sounded good so I went to the pantry to see what kind of "cream of" soup I had. :( None. So I decided to concoct my own version of ham and noodles! I made a basic white sauce (butter, flour, milk) to which I added about 1-1/2 t. Dijon mustard and 2 slices of American cheese (in pieces), some salt and pepper and a dash or two of Worcestershire sauce. While boiling about 2 c. of noodles, I chopped up the leftover ham into little cubes and tossed into the white sauce. After draining the noodles, I poured the ham and sauce over them. Mixed well. Took handful of oyster crackers and put them into a plastic ziplock bag and rolled over with a can to crush. In small frying pan, I melted butter and mixed in crackers. I browned them and after scooping up a bowl of the ham and noodles, I sprinkled the crackers on top. I found that the browned cracker crumbs added a nutty flavor. It was great!! I'm on my way to get another bowlful...
I followed Jenny's suggestions: I used 1 can of Cream of Mushroom, and 1 can of Cream of Chicken soups. Instead of regular milk, I used 1/2 can of evaporated milk. Added crushed potato chips before I baked it. I liked it! Hubby said it was OK but he is not a big casserole eater!
I thought this tasted good. Its a classic basic casserole. I doubled it because I didn't see any reason in only making 4 servings. I added 1 cup of frozen defrosted peas and carrots and a crushed butter cracker topping. The topping worked well on it. I baked it for only fifteen minutes. I didn't want it drying out or the topping, I put on it, to brown too much. It reminded me of a ham version of tuna noodle casserole. I worked in the yard most of the day and was looking for a quick and filling casserole like recipe. This worked well. ty
My husband said this was the worst dinner I've made, and then we went to Burger King. I followed other reviewer's advice and added muchrooms and peas and I added a potato chip topping. We picked out the mushrooms and chips and left the rest. Too bland and the textures were just not good.
cover when you bake. Creamy
My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe! I even made it for my friends. Loved it. I used cream of chicken soup, added dijon mustard, shredded sharp cheddar cheese, garlic powder and crushed saltines on top. Big hit! Will definately make again!
Best comfort food ever. I skipped the soup and milk and just used the Cream Soup Base recipe from this site, to which I added a teaspoonful of garlic powder. Instead of cheddar I just used two slices of American, which I melted in with the cream soup. Could probably skip the cheese altogether next time, or else add a lot more for a more macNcheesy taste. Used elbow macaroni and added a carrot and some dried parsley. Excellent recipe and so easy to modify. Next time I'll add some frozen corn or peas or something too, there was plenty of sauce. UPDATE: Made this again, scaled to 6 servings. I left the ham at 1 cup, and used a combination of mozzarella, cheddar, and cream cheese. Added a dollop of honey dijon mustard too. Came out creamy and yummy! Also sprinkled some bread crumbs on top, but it didn't add much to the flavor so I don't think I need to do it next time.
If you saute some onions and garlic in butter (or margarine or low trans spread), then add to this mixture, it greatly improves the flavor. I also top with crushed potato chips before baking.
My husband and I both loved this; and it's so incredibly easy! Based on a couple of other reviewers, I sauteed some diced onion and added, but I think this recipe would have been a "5" on it's own.
Excellent dish. Used cream of celery and cream of mushroom. Lots of extra cheese. Rigatoni pasta. Hubby went back for seconds and that's all the confirmation I needed!
I made some fantastic changes to this wonderful "starter" recipe. I sauteed my ham in a pan with Olive Oil, added a whole/small white onion, added fresh minced garlic, black pepper and added a bay leaf- all the while boiling pasta shells. While rinsing the pasta- i used a can of cream of chicken soup with herbs and a can of milk. mixed it all together- put in baking dish with cheddar cheese on top....so flavorful!
Recipes like these are so great because you can add whatever vegies and seasonings you like. I used two cans of low fat, low salt cream of mushroom soup, sauteed fresh mushrooms, lots of garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper and parsley and parmesan cheese. I topped it with fresh bread crumbs and dotted with a little butter. My family loved it!
Like many of the other reviewers, I adapted this recipe with extra ingredients. Instead of canned cream soup (they all have MSG) I made my own cream soup from the Cream Soup Base recipe on this site (although I modified that too and used heavy cream and water to subsitute for the milk). I sauteed onion, garlic and parsley and added it to the Cream Soup Base, along with real bacon pieces and shredded sharp cheddar cheese. I used a lot more noodles. After mixing my noodles and Cream Soup, I also added peas and mushrooms. I poured it into casserole dishes, sprinkled the top with more shredded sharp cheddar and some italian herb bread crumbs and baked for about 20 minutes. My 74-year old mother-in-law (an amazing cook) loved it and asked to take home the leftovers. I consider that a HUGE sucess! In fact, I forgot to salt my noodles when they were cooking and forgot to add pepper to the Cream Soup while cooking, so my recipe had no added salt or pepper and it had so much flavor, I didn't even miss them. (This coming from someone who salts everything!) Thanks for a great recipe idea!
This is a very simple recipe, but it would taste a lot better with little green english peas. This is a good recipe if you're in a hurry, but it's definitely not one for guests.
This turned out to be a great receipe w/additions. I used Green Giant mushrooms w/garlic, shredded gourmet blend of cheddar cheese, 1 onion, 100% Lactose free fat free milk & I mixed 2/3 can of fat free cream of mushroom soup with 1/3 can of cream of chicken w/herbs. First I melted 3 tablespoons of butter, added my onion and mushrooms. I sprinkled a little Seasoned Pepper Blend & garlic powder on it while it cooked. I then added the soup and added milk a little at a time to get the right consistency. I added the ham. I continued to add Seasoned Pepper & Garlic powder until I got the right flavor. Meanwhile I cooked the egg noodles. I poured the egg noodles into the cassarole dish. Then I added some cheese to the soup mix and mixed. I poured the ham mixture over the noodles and mixed it well, then I sprinkled some cheese on top of that. I topped it off with some buttered garlic & herb bread crumbs. I put it in the oven until it was bubbly. My husband LOVED IT!!!!!
Delicious and a good way to use leftover ham. And for a dish with noodles, it reheats suprisingly well in the microwave.
This basic recipe was awesome with just a few minor tweaks. I sauteed and added onion, some drained canned peas and used cream of celery soup. I also added garlic salt as mentioned by a previous reviewer. With these additions, my family loved it and I will definitely make again, maybe with broccoli flowerets instead of peas. You could really add just about anything to this. Definitely worth a try!
I made noodles from scratch, used cream of chicken (my kids hate mushroom), sharp cheddar, skim milk, and leftover ham. Delicious. Will definitely be making this again & experimenting with the recipe! NOTE: For those of you expressing some frustration and/or confusion, the half can of milk doesn't mean CANNED milk. It means to fill the soup can halfway with milk!
This was so good! I didn't expect it to be, but it really was. After reading the other reviews, I added sour cream, 1/4 tsp each of garlic powder, salt and pepper and finely ground onions. I think it was the onions that gave it the extra flavor it needed. Super yummy and easy to make! Definitely make again.
A perfect use for our left over Thanksgiving ham! Popular and easy dinner for my family!
I agree with other reviewers in that this recipe is a good starting point, but it is by no means complete. Here is what I did: sauteed 1 medium, diced onion with 1 clove minced garlic and a few sliced mushrooms. Added 4 cups of cooked noodles to a large bowl along with onions and mushrooms, 1 can cream of mushroom soup, 1.5 cups diced ham, 1/2 cup sour cream, 1/4 cup milk, 1/2 cup each of cheddar and provolone cheese, salt and pepper. Mix together well and add to a greased baking dish...I also added some buttered, crushed Ritz crackers to the top (this added a nice crunch to the dish). All in all, not a bad dish, but it definitely needs some pizzaz.
Good comfort food! I doubled the recipe and used 1 can of 98% fat free cream of mushroom soup and one can of cream of chicken soup. I added a small can of sliced mushrooms and a regular can of baby green peas. I also threw in some garlic powder and onion powder for good measure. I topped it with buttered bread crumbs. My husband loved it and I even got my 17 month old to eat some!
My kids don't like mushrooms so we made it with cream of potato soup. It was EXCELLENT, fast, and inexpensive.
It should have used extra sharp cheese, since it was very bland. I did not like the fact that there was canned soup in there. When it would have been just as easy to create a white sauce, and add mushrooms. I did not see any point in the canned milk, and the recipe did not state if it was condensed milk or evaporated milk. I put a thermomiter in the dish and it was not hot in the center at the time in the recipe.
As other reviewers have said, it is a very basic recipe. I added too much to list here and it became an entirely different recipe. (which I may just submit after I tweak it a bit more) Bottom line is play with it a LOT. Add things that your family likes and it may become at hit at your house. :)
Wonderful way to use up left over ham. Family loved it even my picky 6 yr old daughter who said "it doesn't look good but it taste good". I also added the sauteed onion and garlic. Thanks for sharing this simple tasty recipe.
Very good. I added an extra can of mushroom soup and a can of asparagus (all i had). I also added shredded cheese instead of cubes. My company was not so sure about the veggie of choice but ate it and loved it. I will def be making this easy dish again.
In a hurry to make dinner and get my kid to practice on time, I hastily decided to sub a can of cheddar cheese soup and omit the shredded cheese altogether. Thought it might turn out a little bland, but instead I was pleasantly surprised how well it complemented and enhanced the ham's flavor. My family raved and requested that I make my version from now on.
Quite tasty! The only creamed soup I had on hand was cream of chicken, so I had to use that (we usually use cream of asparagus since my husband doesn't like mushrooms). Also used elbow noodles, since that's what I had. Next time I would change the cubed cheese to shredded to melt more evenly throughout, but all in all very tasty!
Loved it! I was skeptical because the person a few reviews down said it was gross, but we loved it. I used shredded cheese rather than cubed and added garlic salt and peas and it was delicious. I will definitely fix it again next time we have left over ham. Thanks BOBKAT2000!
Well, this was totally ordinary! It was very bland. I had to add garlic and onion powders and a can of peas and one of mushrooms. Am not impressed with this casserole, although it did have the important advantage of being quick and easy. Might be worth it for some families just for that factor.
My 10 year old niece found this recipe when she was looking for something similar to a recipe they serve at her school. (Yes, she is one of those kids that actually likes school lunch! Weird, I know!) She made this mostly by herself, with my assistance with the stove and the oven. She used cream of chicken soup, and she used torn up cheese slices, because she said that would make it more like the school lunch type. She loved it, ate 2 helpings (and she is tiny!) and insisted on taking the leftovers home with her. Thanks for a recipe that made my niece very happy!
This was awesome!!!!!!!!!!!! Actually, I can't say that, because I have no idea what the original recipe tastes like. However, with the additions made on the suggestions of others, it was great and definitely good for family or company. Here are the changes I made: Cream of chicken soup rather than mushroom, skim milk rather than canned, grated cheese rather than cubed and the addition of another can of soup, garlic powder, pepper, dijon mustard, Tabasco, cooked onion, celery and broccoli, and a crushed potato chip topping. Mushrooms or peas would also be great. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe was so good, even my mother liked it and we both found that its preparing took little effort. It also smelled really good when baking. I loved it!
I used penne instead of noodles, and shredded cheese, which melted nicely. A nice way to serve some leftover ham.
Yummy! And easy. I made some alterations - I used cream of asparagus soup instead of cream of chicken, 1 chopped onion, peas and topped with bread crumbs. Will use this often.
Add peas or maybe baby carrotts for more flavor & texture. easy & delicious!
Great recipe for using some of the leftover ham. I doubled it up because of the amount of ham left over and the food still came out great. I also added some thinly sliced shallot and some finely chopped garlic that I also had left over from the week and that worked well too. The family loved it.
Very Easy. I used Cheddar Cheese soup. I added 3 Tbsp finely chopped onion, 1 Tbsp dried parsley, 1/4 tsp each garlic powder, salt and pepper. and 1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese. I also topped with 1/2 cup pretzel crumbs, 3 Tbsp melted margarine nd 3 Tbsp shredded Cheddar cheese.
Great Recipe - Thanks!! Changes I made: 1. added a can of condensed cream of Chicken soup (in addition to soup in recipe!). 2. Used a cup of shredded mozzarella cheese (instead of Cheddar cheese). 3. Added 1 tbsp of Dijon mustard and 1 tsp garlic pepper. 4. Used 3 cups of cooked dumplings (instead of 2 cups egg noodles). 5. Added one 12-oz package of cooked (al-dente) petite green beans - adds a little "crunch". Remember - you don't need "leftover" ham - you can buy a package of pre-cooked diced ham at most grocery stores! Top this all off with crushed Ritz crackers and generously dot with butter. Don't be a food snob! - - this would be very nice to serve to guests in the Fall/Winter with homemade bread and a nice salad! p.s. - it would be more clear to if the recipe stated "evaporated milk"....for new cooks, that is!
my family loved this recipe and loved how easy it was to prepare
Some spices of garlic powder and pepper need to be added for more flavor.
Love this quick meal! It's always a hit with the kids and a great way to use up leftover ham. I usually make two at once, eat one now & freeze one for later! Using a different type of cheese each time I make it keeps it from getting boring.
My whole family liked this dish! I used cream of chicken instead, and added about 3/4 tsp sage, some pepper, and regular mustard. Definitely a keeper!
My kids and I loved this recipe. My husband didn't care for it as well. I added a little more ham and cheese. I also added cracker crumbs on top the last 10 minutes of baking. I will make this instead of mac and cheese from now on.
I served this to my daughter and her family. Second helpings all around! I did not stir in the soup, milk and cheese, but instead combined the soup with 3/4 c. fresh milk and poured it over the ham and noodles. I topped that with 1 cup of grated cheese, which, when baked, looked very appetizing. Three other changes made it very tasty-one additional cup of ham, 1 cup of frozen peas, and 3 tablespoons of grated onion. We will serve this again.
A great way to use left-over ham. I doubled the recipe and didn't have egg noodles on hand so I used elbow macaroni. I also used one can cream of mushroom and one can cream of celery soup. The result was a very creamy, very cheesy dish.
Easy to make, it tastes like you'd expect. You won't be disappointed by the recipe, but neither will you be wowed. Think tuna noodle casserole with ham and cheese. I'll serve it again but not regularly.
I liked this recipe a lot. Though I doctored it up quite a bit. I sauteed onions, green pepper, and garlic and added it to the mix. Also added a small can of sliced mushrooms (drained of course) and sprinkled cheese and french fried onions over the top. It was awesome!!
Thanks for a simple, but very good main dish. Much to my surprise my husband liked it. I did add sauteed onion and garlic, kosher salt and pepper and 1 cup sour cream added to the soup with half can of milk (2%), as well as some steamed broccoli. It was a little runny so will cut back on milk next time. I followed other reviewers suggestion and just put some sliced Velveeta on the mixture, than topped with crushed Ritz and dotted with butter. Definitely not a recipe for a weight watcher or someone watching cholesterol. Of course, that's what makes it good!Will make again but do believe the extras (garlic, onion, etc) are necessary to avoid it being too bland.
Wonderful!
This was good. A great way to use left over ham.
This was really good, with a few personal modifications. I started with a 16oz bag of frozen egg noodles (par-boiled). I added these to a sauce I made from 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup, about 3/4 c. milk (I didn't measure), sauteed onions and garlic, sliced mushrooms, cheddar cheese and a generous T. of dijion mustard. Poured in a 13 x 9 and topped it with Cheddar Fried Onions. It was delicious! It's a great starter recipe with a lot of room for variation.
Pretty good...a little salty, I think next time I will use low sodium soup...Definitely add the peas! I also topped off with cornflake crumbs.
I also added cream of chicken soup, peas, sourcream, seasoned pepper, and sauteed onions & mushrooms and ritz crackers on top w/dots of butter. Was very good and family liked it. It was still a little bland, next time I will add more garlic & shredded cheese and perhaps use colby/jack mix.
This is easy to make and definitely a good use of Easter leftovers or what you may have on hand
This was great ~ but, after reading a few reviews, I did make a few changes. I added a can of cream of chicken soup along with the cream of mushroom, a can of sliced mushrooms (drained), 1/2 a cup of frozen peas, and almost 1/2 c. more of cheese (we're cheese-lovers). Thanks for a great starter recipe Kathy.
My mother used to make a recipe similar to this and I couldn't find hers. I chopped 2 cups of onion and sautéed them until they were translucent, then added the cubed ham and browned it in a pan before adding the rest of the ingredients. I placed this in the casserole dish and sprinkled some Italian seasoning over the top, then into the oven.
This recipie was so easy to make and my hubby LOVED it. Will definitely make it again, only I think I will add a can of peas and some mushrooms to it to add some extra nutrition and flavor but it was good! I recommend it for anyone looking for a quick meal.
very easy to make. I made it with a condensed cheddar cheese soup and no ham and it was super delicious
We love this recipe! I add a little more ham and cheese than what the recipe calls for, and the last time I made it I added onion, mushrooms, garlic powder, and about a teaspoon and a half of dijon mustard. It was wonderful! I think it was the mustard, but my husband didn't stop saying how much better it was. He even called me after he ate it for lunch! Very good!
This recipe was ok but it tastes like about a dozen other recipes I have. Good way to use up leftover ham and so easy to prepare. Will make again.
This was yummy!!! I doubled this recipe because I had lots of leftover ham. I added a little salt, pepper and parsley (for color). I also added a little buttered bread crumbs on top. I will definately be making this again!!! I would have added some peas, but my husband prefers them to be separate.
This is pretty tasty! I had some leftover noodles to use up, so I threw this together on the stove top. I used Canadian bacon, skim milk,ground pepper, and a dash of garlic powder. I would make this again, it was so easy!
Ok, this was really easy, and quick, but not spectacular in the taste department. Really kind of blah. I doubled the recipe and used 1 can (1/2 fat) cream of mushroom and 1 can (1/2 fat) cream of broccoli. I added the peas and some leftover pre-cooked bacon. My husband was not a huge fan and coated his with pepper, our friend who stopped buy enjoyed it and took the rest of the leftovers home for his lunch. I topped it with the french fried onions, which I had never had before and that was the best part. I guess because we are not huge ham fans this isn't the best recipe for us. I would make it again if stuck for something. Thanks anyway, A.
I plan to try various cream soups in the future
Not bad, but bland. I had to really doctor this up!!
quick, easy
Used sour cream and cottage cheese instead of soup, Nathan had seconds, no leftovers--all gone!
This dish was wonderful! It was easy to prepare and had an excellent taste. Next time, I will leave the lid off to help evaporate some of the milk so it won't be so runny. We will use this recipe next time we have leftover ham!
This dish was excellent! Like the other reviews, I added some of my own things. I used 1 can of Cream of Mushroom, and 1 can of Cream of Chicken soups. Instead of regular milk, I used 1/2 can of evaporated milk. I didn't mix the cheese in with everything else, but I did add it on top of the mixture and put it back into the oven to melt. This was a great way to use our leftover Christmas ham!
Very quick and easy. Good recipe, but some bites tend to be a little rich tasting.
This recipe was very good and easy to make, but was a little 'soupy'. Next time I make it, I will reduce the amount of milk called for, or eliminate it altogether.
great for leftover Easter ham, kids even loved it
Definately not bad...could be better by adding vegetables according to your taste (onions, broccoli), but the ease of this recipe makes it a keeper!
Great recipe, however I added a little garlic powder and a dash or two of tabasco sauce to give a little more depth of flavor. Also threw in a bag of frozen mixed vegetables for more color.
I used Cream of Chicken Soup instead of the Mushroom, and it was very nice.
We really enjoyed this and what a great way to use up those little bits of ham. I used cream of celery soup as thats what I had. Also sweated a half of minced onion in margerine to add some flavor. I used about a cup of sour cream and cottage cheese instead of the milk. Added more longhorn cheese and some cajun and garlic seasonings. Hubby had 2 helpings!
I didn't have cream of mushroom soup, so I used cream of chicken and 1/2 can of water and I used shredded swiss cheese instead of chedder since that's what I had. I also chopped up a small onion and added a little bit of milk before sticking it in the oven. The family loved it!
I thought it was very tasty. I did utilize previous peoples' experiences and I added 1.5t of dijon mustard, 2 dashes of tabasco sauce, a handful of pineapple chunks, and crushed saltines on the top. I also used shredded cheddar instead of chunks. I think it could use a tad less than 0.5C of shredded cheese. A bit cheesier than I liked. Otherwise pretty good for a casserole.
Not bad for something different! I added more milk though.
Easy comfort food. Used sharp cheddar, broccoli and lots of pepper. Very Good.
Wonderful dish! My husband and I loved it. Following other recommendations I used a can of cream of chicken & 1/2 can of cream of mushroom, about 1/2 tsp of garlic powder, pepper, regular milk instead of canned, shredded cheese, frozen peas topped it off with crushed ritz crackers dotted with butter and it was DELICIOUS! My husband agreed it's definitely a keeper recipe.
Pretty good, I used cream of broccoli soup and added some frozen broccoli instead of peas.. came out great, next time I'll have a second can of a cream soup on hand since I added more ham and noodles to the recipe it became sort of dried out. Definately wouldn't make with a salty ham tho! (Our ham was very sweet and not so salty this time!)
We absolutely loved this! The reason for four stars is because the recipe calls for cheddar cheese but instead I used a bag of pizza cheese which included mozzarella, romano, parmesan, and provolone. I used quite a bit more than 1/2 cup inside and more on the top and I think that is what made this dish. I also used a can of cream of mushroom soup with roasted garlic and it was great. I will definitely make this again and do the same way next time.
Had left over spiral ham and cooked bow tie pasta. Cooked on the stove top; cream of celery soup and milk, then added ham and noodles. Then, sprinkled on colby monterey jack cheese. Very good for a 5 minute dish.
Very easy and good too. I would grate the cheese next time, mine did not melt as well as I would have liked. My boyfriend liked it too. Suggested that maybe next time we could put cracker or bread crumbs on top before baking. The recipes says that is serves 4, but we didn't think that it was enough for 4 people and we aren't large eaters.
This was wonderful! I did add 1 cup frozen peas which after reading the reviews probably helped to get rid of the "soupyness". It also thickened up during the baking process. Thanks for sharing, will definately be making this a regular in our house.
