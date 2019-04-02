Green Chili Eggs

Rating: 4.4 stars
53 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 29
  • 4 star values: 17
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Eggs, milk and chopped green chilies combine for a quick and easy breakfast or breakfast-as-a-light-dinner casserole.

By Nancy Scoggins Keithley

3 more images

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 9 inch pie plate.

  • Whisk the eggs in a large bowl. Stir in the milk and flour, then mix in the green chilies and cheese. Pour into the prepared pie plate.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the center is set, about 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
238 calories; protein 16.3g; carbohydrates 4g; fat 17.6g; cholesterol 226mg; sodium 743.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (56)

Most helpful positive review

Jillian
Rating: 4 stars
10/20/2010
Very good but I only used one can of green chilies. I also used light cheese. I topped it with some sour cream cream - perfect for a light meal. Read More
Helpful
(54)

Most helpful critical review

naples34102
Rating: 3 stars
04/27/2010
I enjoyed this but Hubs not so much. I skipped the flour and reduced the amount of cheese and chilies significantly to suit our tastes. A cup of cheese and a can of green chiles to just three eggs seemed like overkill to me. I made this in individual au gratin dishes and topped each with sour cream chopped tomatoes and black olives. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Reviews:
Finney
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2008
As I was making this recipe it seemed as if there would be way too many green chiles and cheese in it. I was eating it for breakfast si I actually wanted some eggs and not a big glob of green chiles and cheese. I only used one 4oz can of green chiles and about 1.25-1.5 cups of shredded cheddar cheese. I added about a quarter cup of crumbled bacon pieces and a few sprinkles of salt. Didn't use a pie plate but a round Pampered Chef deep dish baker (stoneware) sprayed with vegetable oil. Baked at 375 as directed for 35 mins and it came out Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(29)
Andrew Nka Red
Rating: 5 stars
10/19/2008
Quick N easy. I used one can of chiles. I thought two would be a bit much for my taste. I did add a small tomato diced and chopped bacon. Fresh mushrooms would of been good also. Read More
Helpful
(25)
Chris Aakre
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2008
I was only cooking for myself so I made two ramkins of this dish. Didn't have any green chiles so used chili verde salsa instead. Turned out great. Read More
Helpful
(22)
Alberta Rose
Rating: 5 stars
05/17/2010
Made as written with the exception of using only one can of green chilies. This recipe produced flavorful creamy eggs. The baking time for me was spot on and the eggs came out of the baking dish beautifully with no mess left behind. This didn't even require the addition of salt or pepper. Perfect! Thank you for a great recipe. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Anonymous
Rating: 4 stars
08/24/2009
So I made mine into a quiche instead. I used 1/2 cup of low fat(1%)milk instead 1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese & 1 8oz. can of chopped green chiles. I did NOT use any flour & I used a already made deep-dish pie shell instead. I made it for Sunday brunch & my sister & boyfriend loved it!!! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Kat G
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2009
YUM! I was looking for something different to make for breakfast and came across this recipe. Taking the comments of other cooks to heart, I used only 1 can of the green chiles, added some diced bacon to the mix as well as 1/4 t salt. I just throw in the shredded cheddar and have a sneaking suspicion it is less than the designated 2 cups though it is definitely cheesey. I have made it twice and the family loves this breakfast treat! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Sherbear1
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2011
Very good quick simple and easy to make also. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(6)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/21/2022