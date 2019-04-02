Green Chili Eggs

Very good but I only used one can of green chilies. I also used light cheese. I topped it with some sour cream cream - perfect for a light meal.
As I was making this recipe it seemed as if there would be way too many green chiles and cheese in it. I was eating it for breakfast si I actually wanted some eggs and not a big glob of green chiles and cheese. I only used one 4oz can of green chiles and about 1.25-1.5 cups of shredded cheddar cheese. I added about a quarter cup of crumbled bacon pieces and a few sprinkles of salt. Didn't use a pie plate but a round Pampered Chef deep dish baker (stoneware) sprayed with vegetable oil. Baked at 375 as directed for 35 mins and it came out Delicious!
Quick N easy. I used one can of chiles. I thought two would be a bit much for my taste. I did add a small tomato diced and chopped bacon. Fresh mushrooms would of been good also.
I was only cooking for myself so I made two ramkins of this dish. Didn't have any green chiles so used chili verde salsa instead. Turned out great.
Made as written with the exception of using only one can of green chilies. This recipe produced flavorful creamy eggs. The baking time for me was spot on and the eggs came out of the baking dish beautifully with no mess left behind. This didn't even require the addition of salt or pepper. Perfect! Thank you for a great recipe.
So I made mine into a quiche instead. I used 1/2 cup of low fat(1%)milk instead 1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese & 1 8oz. can of chopped green chiles. I did NOT use any flour & I used a already made deep-dish pie shell instead. I made it for Sunday brunch & my sister & boyfriend loved it!!!
I enjoyed this but Hubs not so much. I skipped the flour and reduced the amount of cheese and chilies significantly to suit our tastes. A cup of cheese and a can of green chiles to just three eggs seemed like overkill to me. I made this in individual au gratin dishes and topped each with sour cream chopped tomatoes and black olives.
YUM! I was looking for something different to make for breakfast and came across this recipe. Taking the comments of other cooks to heart, I used only 1 can of the green chiles, added some diced bacon to the mix as well as 1/4 t salt. I just throw in the shredded cheddar and have a sneaking suspicion it is less than the designated 2 cups though it is definitely cheesey. I have made it twice and the family loves this breakfast treat!
Very good quick simple and easy to make also. Thanks for sharing!