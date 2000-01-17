Green Goddess Salad Dressing

This classic salad dressing includes mayonnaise, anchovies, vinegar, green onion, garlic, parsley, tarragon and chives. It can be prepared in a blender or food processor and is good served as a dressing for steamed artichokes, a seafood salad, or as a sauce over broiled fish. (If you don't have fresh tarragon, you can use 1/4 teaspoon dried, instead.)

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together mayonnaise, anchovy, green onion, parsley, chives, vinegar and tarragon.

  • Refrigerate until ready to serve and pour over favorite salad or greens.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
533 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 2.6g; fat 58.5g; cholesterol 30.1mg; sodium 515mg. Full Nutrition
