Green Goddess Salad Dressing

This classic salad dressing includes mayonnaise, anchovies, vinegar, green onion, garlic, parsley, tarragon and chives. It can be prepared in a blender or food processor and is good served as a dressing for steamed artichokes, a seafood salad, or as a sauce over broiled fish. (If you don't have fresh tarragon, you can use 1/4 teaspoon dried, instead.)
Green Goddess was my mother's favorite salad dressing, and she got me hooked on it. After I could no longer find it in grocery stores, I thought that wonderful dressing was gone forever. I have been delighted with this dressing every time I've made it. It brings back wonderful memories of my mother, good times, and family dinners. My friends have enjoyed this dressing and when I don't make it, they ask me where it is in the selection of dressings at my house. This is most definitely worth the 5 stars I give it!
This is very, very good! It tastes so bright and fresh. I did alter the recipe: I doubled the parsley and chives and add garlic and cracked black pepper. They mayo has a strong flavor so I've found it's best to make it with 1/2 mayo and 1/2 plain yogurt. This is a great dip for carrots, cucumber, grape tomatoes and pumpernickel bread (I usually cut up pumpernickel bagels).
I use lowfat mayo and the whole family loves it. I've never seen my fiance have seconds on salad before. We call it "Skinny Goddess" and it has become a staple. *Hint: Don't mention the anchovies until after they go nuts over it.
I have been looking everywhere for this recipe! Just like my Great Grandmother Estelle Lechner used to make! Couldn't find it in restaurants for years but I have noticed lately it is making a come back! Yay!
This was excellent. Made for a goddess like me! LOL added a tsp of chopped garlic. Tastes the best the next day.Made again using 1/2 mayo 1/2 sour cream and added 1 tsp worcestershire sauce. You can substitute anchovy paste 1-2 tsp for the anchovies.
I'm just now starting to explore making homemade recipes. BAM! Won't be buying this one in a jar again! Awesome! Now I did personally add garlic powder to it and a little dash of milk to thin it out. Thank you so much for sharing this!
i've done this twice now and have made a couple small changes. first i want to say this is much better done in a blender. i also doubled the parsley and chives as another suggested to cut the mayo taste a little. lastly although i'm sure it can be eaten in an hour it is much much better 2-3 days later if you have that time
First time making this and it's wonderful! Followed the recipe exactly except for the tarragon vinegar. I used red wine vinegar as a substitute. Used all fresh ingredients and it's so delicious! Made it in a magic bullet.
Tasty! I'll be making my own variation of this recipe often. The recipe as given might make a wonderful dip, but I felt it was far too thick to use as a dressing over greens and other miscellaneous fresh veggies, which was my intention. First I added a little extra vinegar, along with the olive oil from the canned anchovies. That was still too thick, so I added some milk. The result was a dressing we thoroughly enjoyed. However, we both thought we'd like a more distinct anchovy taste, rather than just the subtle hint with the current amount. So next time I'll likely double the anchovies.
This is the bomb but I'm sorry I shared it with friends...now it is requested on a bi-weekly basis...amazing how many 'party's' are going on...lol FYI: I haven't made it with anchovies yet just anchovy paste which is fabulous but I can't wait to get some more anchovies...also a bit of garlic...cuz everything is better with garlic...lol
