Tom Collins

Excellent recipe for one of my personal faves. I had my first TC at Silversands in Kenya, way back in 1967. I was blockading Rhodesia, and based in Mombasa. TCs on the beach were most welcome. The barman at Silversands used fresh lime juice, a good shot of fresh orange juice, and a shot or two of Angostura. Served in a tall, very cold glass, with crushed ice and club soda. Nothing better. Still make them to this recipe. Just wish we had a few blue-balled monkeys leaping around to complete the effect, and maybe a gigantic orange spider or two to freak me out.