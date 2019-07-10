Tom Collins
This is a great warm weather cocktail with or without the splash of bitters.
A solid Tom Collins recipe. Omit the bitters if you don't have them. I use less lemon juice (1 ounce). Fresh lemon juice is best, but bottled will work in a pinch. If you want something light and refreshing, try this recipe! If you're not a gin fan, substitue vodka for a Vodka Collins.Read More
Pretty Good! I didn't have bitters on hand, so I left that out, but otherwise followed the recipe. Enjoying one right now. Light and refreshing. Will probably make a 2nd one later...
This is one of my favourite bar drinks. Not too sweet, but not too sour either. Highly recommended.
Great recipe, thanks! I added a little more simple syrup- perfection.
A very good tom collins recipe. At times I prefer lime juice to lemon, but it is all up to your own tastedbuds :)
Fantastic... my husband loves tom collins and I had to atempt it. Made it two nights in a row and my husband and I felt like we were on holiday. A movie on our tv, cheese and crackers, and tom collins. The shaker caused a great refreshing froth at the top! I had a date with John and Tom.
Live this summer time cooler... Yum!
Classic..very refreshing
I hate drinks that are too sweet but added just a bit more simple syrup to cut the tartness. This is light and refreshing. Perfect compliment to Gin's botanicals.
I tried this recipe for the first time and have to admit, it is delicious and refreshing indeed. I used Perrier Sparkling L'Orange instead of Club Soda. I would also skip the Bitters. Perfection!!!!!
This is soooo flippin' good. Like, could really REALLY get you in trouble good... Make it with the bitters if you can - a bottle isn't stupid expensive, and it just adds something indescribably delicious to the mix. Sometimes though, I cut back on the simple syrup just a touch, and add the tiniest splash of the juice from the maraschino cherries. Really good, too. Anyway, thanks, c-biskit! Your drink is fab!
Cut back a bit on lemon juice and added a bit of cherry juice. Was good.
Mmm, yes, good. This is the TC recipe I come back to. I like a TC that has some good lemon flavor. Previously I never added bitters to TC but find I am partial to the bitters (wee dash). I also love it without bitters as well.
First try followed exactly, felt the amount of lemon juice over powered the drink. Next try only used 1oz lemon juice, 1.5 simple syrup. Turned out great.
Excellent recipe for one of my personal faves. I had my first TC at Silversands in Kenya, way back in 1967. I was blockading Rhodesia, and based in Mombasa. TCs on the beach were most welcome. The barman at Silversands used fresh lime juice, a good shot of fresh orange juice, and a shot or two of Angostura. Served in a tall, very cold glass, with crushed ice and club soda. Nothing better. Still make them to this recipe. Just wish we had a few blue-balled monkeys leaping around to complete the effect, and maybe a gigantic orange spider or two to freak me out.
Round out with dash of blood orange bitters.
