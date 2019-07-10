Tom Collins

This is a great warm weather cocktail with or without the splash of bitters.

By c-biskit

Directions

  • Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Pour in the gin, lemon juice, simple syrup and a dash of bitters. Cover and shake until the outside of the container is frosty, about 15 seconds. Strain into a highball glass full of ice. Top off with club soda and garnish with a lemon slice and maraschino cherry.n

241 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 26.2g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 11.4mg. Full Nutrition
