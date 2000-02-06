Jeff's Sloppy Joes

4.4
85 Ratings
  • 5 49
  • 4 28
  • 3 7
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is a spicier version of sloppy Joes. Try adding some hot pepper sauce for even more 'kick'! Serve on your favorite style bun.

Recipe by Jeff Davis

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic, green bell pepper, celery and oregano. Saute for 5 minutes, or until onion is tender. Transfer this mixture to a plate and reserve for later.

    Advertisement

  • In the same skillet over medium high heat, combine the ground beef and sausage and saute for 10 minutes, or until well browned. Add reserved onion mixture, chili sauce, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce and brown sugar and mix well. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
235 calories; protein 14.9g; carbohydrates 8.9g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 45.6mg; sodium 295.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022