I love this recipe because it has celery, and it uses real vinegar, not white vinegar which is a cleaning agent & really is not safe for human consumption. A recipe is a guide... not an absolute.... I also don't understand how Sloppy Joes can possibly be made without celery. I was appalled by the top ratings for some of these (thrown together processed foods) recipes. I am getting away from processed foods, that is why I was looking for "from scratch recipes". And people saying the kids don't like peppers so I leave them out... Are you kidding me????? I add all kinds of extra veggies: carrots, swiss chard, Brussels sprouts, spinach, string beans, and/or etc. Everything I don't like I puree in the blender, to add as sauce base. Never know they are there, but I am adding all those essential nutrients Dr Oz says I should be eating every day. Also I don't have time to chop everything... so pureeing everything is so much faster for everyday. If I am bringing to a pot luck I will chop the basics, and have a combination of chopped &/or puree. I use all kinds of ground (or just chopped) meats, also. Don't like spicy heat either, so I leave it out. This, "Jeff's Sloppy Joes" is the recipe I decided on as my base recipe. I never make anything the same twice, I am always amending by as to what I have on hand each time I make a recipe. I also make a big batch, and separate into containers to freeze for future meals. Great recipe Thanks Jeff.