Jeff's Sloppy Joes
This is a spicier version of sloppy Joes. Try adding some hot pepper sauce for even more 'kick'! Serve on your favorite style bun.
I have been making Jeff's Joes for a few years and love them! I am the kind of cook who tries a new recipe every time, but not for sloppy joes. I love the extra kick from the chili sauce and my kids gobble the down.Read More
tasty and different, because of the chili sauce, i added mushroom soup, because I thought it was too runnyRead More
This was one of the best sloppy joe recipes I've ever tried. It has a great zesty flavor. It is definately a keeper.
Tangy. Different. My son and DH loved these. I didn't have Italian sausage so I used another half lb. of ground chuck. I let this simmer for about forty minutes. My guys loved this, I didn't as much. They were okay, just not my personal taste. I don't care much for chili sauce flavor in general. Thanks Jeff, my men really liked this a lot. I'd eat it again, but I like others a lot better.
I love this recipe because it has celery, and it uses real vinegar, not white vinegar which is a cleaning agent & really is not safe for human consumption. A recipe is a guide... not an absolute.... I also don't understand how Sloppy Joes can possibly be made without celery. I was appalled by the top ratings for some of these (thrown together processed foods) recipes. I am getting away from processed foods, that is why I was looking for "from scratch recipes". And people saying the kids don't like peppers so I leave them out... Are you kidding me????? I add all kinds of extra veggies: carrots, swiss chard, Brussels sprouts, spinach, string beans, and/or etc. Everything I don't like I puree in the blender, to add as sauce base. Never know they are there, but I am adding all those essential nutrients Dr Oz says I should be eating every day. Also I don't have time to chop everything... so pureeing everything is so much faster for everyday. If I am bringing to a pot luck I will chop the basics, and have a combination of chopped &/or puree. I use all kinds of ground (or just chopped) meats, also. Don't like spicy heat either, so I leave it out. This, "Jeff's Sloppy Joes" is the recipe I decided on as my base recipe. I never make anything the same twice, I am always amending by as to what I have on hand each time I make a recipe. I also make a big batch, and separate into containers to freeze for future meals. Great recipe Thanks Jeff.
Top notch! I did have to make a few changes though. For one, I left out the sausage, and just used additional burger. I used hot taco sauce in place of the chili sauce and left out the green pepper. I also added in a splash of garlic and onion tomato sauce and some garlic powder. I served them on toasted buns with a slice of cheddar on top. We really liked them and I will make this again.
Very good, I doubled the recipe to accommodate my guest. I made them into little sliders and everyone loved them! I gave my picky husband a little to try and he came over in the kitchen and just starred at me with this smirk, I ask "what's wrong"? He said" "can I slap you"? I started laughing. It surprised me cause he is the pickiest person I've ever known. I will be making this again! Thanks for the great recipe!
Followed the recipe exactly and thought it was wonderful! The sausage added a nice flavor. Next time I will probably try hot sausage to add a bit of more kick - Thanks Jeff!!
After my helpful (but somewhat unthinking) teenage son defrosted FOUR pounds of ground beef for me -- What was he thinking?!!!! -- I was scrambling for ways to use it up, and I came across this recipe. Since I absolutely love chili sauce ("Grama's Sweet Chili Sauce" is my favorite), this was an easy choice. With the exception of using "orange" bell pepper and apple cider vinegar (what I had on hand), and only using half as much (hot) Italian sausage (again, what I had on hand), I followed the recipe (4x!). This was DELICIOUS the first night, and now, about two weeks later, after defrosting the first of two batches that I froze (remember-- I had four pounds of ground beef to work with!), it is even better! So I can attest that this freezes beautifully and is definitely a keeper!
I love the combination of Italian sausage and ground beef. I was hungry for Sloppy Joes and since I normally buy the canned stuff which I don't have on hand, I decided to try this recipe. I had to make homemade chili sauce because it is something I've never purchased and it had brown sugar in it. I wish I'd left out the additional brown sugar in the recipe because overall the meat was too sweet. But that was my fault. I'm not sure this was a big hit because of the sweetness but maybe I'll tweak it more next time. Thanks.
I made exactly as stated. I didn't think these were spicy at all. Tangy maybe. Yummy definitely.
We loved this! The kids wanted more. Pretty easy and different than regular Joes. Will have again.
This was a really good, easy recipe and very easy on the clean up too! There are a lot of flavors in this, and I would be tempted (if I had more time next time) to let everything simmer together for a little while. I used extra lean ground beef and turkey sausages and next time, I think I'll try ground turkey as well - the healthier the better!
Very tasty!
Made it for a moving party for my family. Everyone loved it and said it was a "keeper recipe". Made it according to directions.
This is a really good recipe that I altered a bit for my personal taste. Now I don't care for celery so I omitted it and slightly increased the green pepper & chopped onion. Quite delicious!!
My family really enjoyed these sloppy joes. I cooked the onion and green pepper along with the meat and then drained the fat. Did everything else the same. This will be my "go to" recipe from now on. Thanks for sharing!
This is a nice change of pace to the regular ground beef recipes. My husband has asked for it again!
Nice change of pace. Followed directions exactly. Thanks
The family agrees, 5 stars all the way!! I admit I was worried about not using the canned stuff but we are trying to eat more things made from scratch, and I hapened to have a bottle of chili sauce on hand! I warned everyone not to complain if they didn't like it but before I knew it they were going for seconds! Served on homemade buns and with tater rounds. Yummmm!!!
REALLY good - decreased the hot sauce a bit out of deference to small children's palates.
What the heck is chili sauce?! I'd never heard of it, but thought I would find it in the store. No luck. I bought beanless canned chili instead. Seems to be a LOT of veggies. Not necessarily bad, but I think I would have preferred less.
chili sauce is usually found in the aisle with ketchup etc. (for Deborah) It looks like ketchup too.
This is a great recipe! I made it exactly how it said and my husband and I loved it. We used onion buns which was very complimentary to the flavors in the sloppy joe. Great recipe Jeff!
As promised, here's my review of Jeff's Sloppy Joes. I made them as written and they are some of the best I've ever had. Thanks for a great recipe Jeff! Trish
Wow! My boyfriend gave this 5 stars! Loved it so much that he wanted it to put on his spaghetti pasta!
really,really,good- and super easy! This one is a keeper
Excellent! The finished product turned out to be a bit too tangy for my taste, so I added a dash of liquid smoke and that did the trick. The only problem was no leftovers. :(
I had to tweak this recipe just a bit because I didn't have all of the ingredients. I didn't use green bell pepper (used red instead), celery, sausage chili sauce (used tomato paste and chili seasoning), red wine vinegar (used white vinegar) or Worcestershire sauce. My husband loved them and said they were definitely worth adding to my recipe book (he's the judge!).
u know i would rate this higher if possible!!
I made this to prove to my boyfriends family that you CAN make sloppy Joe's that aren't from a can. They all agreed that my joe's were better than 'Hunts' joe's. :) I didn't know what Chili sauce was, either, so I went to check out what was IN Taco Sauce.. It's just tomatoes and 3 kinds of peppers, so I just got a 15 ounce can of tomato sauce and added paprika, cayenne, black pepper, and crushed red peppers to the recipe. Also, while I was browning the meat, I fried up the onions and bell peppers in a separate pan. I added all the sauce ingredients to the onions once they were translucent, and let it simmer until the meat was done. Also, I was trying to make the batch size larger, so I used a pound of sausage, a whole large onion, and a whole large bell pepper. I had my boyfriend cut them, and he cheated a little by 'Slap-Chop'ing them.. But he did them up so small, it was hard to tell they were even in the recipe. Delicious! We will use this one again! Thanks Jeff!
I'm not a sloppy Joe eater, but this recipe was excellent. Will do again.
Great recipe! Easy to make, and I loved that the ingredients were readily available. My husband loved it. Thanks!
i love these sloppy joes very good never had them with italian sausage before my husband said they were excellent.
Amazing and delicious. I made it just the way the recipe suggested. The whole family loved it! The sausage mixed with the beef is awesome - don't leave that out!
I'm always trying new sloppy joe recipes with a twist and these were good. I did cut the chili sauce in half because I was worried the "kick" would be too much for the kids.
I have been obsessed with finding the real "sloppy joe's recipe" they serve at the restaurant in Key West. This one is the closest to the real deal I have found. Yummy- I added a little of cumin, dry mustard and small dash of cinnamon. I also left out the celery.
This is a fantastic Sloppy Joe recipe. I've made it several times now for friends and family and it was a huge hit. I did not find the recipe to be at all spicy so I added some chipotle powder which gave it a nice kick. I also used a full pound of Italian sausage (mostly because I could only find it in 1 lb packages) which turned out very well without having to increase any other ingredients.
I found this one too sweet and vinegary.
This was great. I used ground turkey and turkey Italian sausage. I will definitely make this again! Thanks, Jeff!
I do not use the sausage. I use one whole red bell pepper and a whole onion. Severed with homemade coleslaw.
I used only sausage for this (turkey sausage, actually) because it is what I had, and I used a combination of ketchup and chili garlic sauce for the sauce, since I didn't have regular chili sauce, and the kind I have is INCREDIBLY spicy! I left all other ingredients as is. I don't know if I will make this again, since my kids didn't love it, but for adults, these are great sloppy joes!
I wasn't going to rate it because I had to substitute with what I had on hand, but the site won't let me just leave a review. This was delicious. I used about a cup of ketchup instead of the chili sauce. It was mild, just the way I like it. I also used balsamic vinegar instead of red wine vinegar. I drained most of the fat after sauteeing the beef as well. Everything else was the same. My nephew said they were the best sloppy joes he's ever had and wanted thirds. My kids usually get picky when they see little flecks of green, but I chopped all of the ingredients super fine with a Pampered Chef hand chopper and they had no idea they were eating green stuff. They ate it up. 5 star flavor for the way we made them.
I actually used tomato sauce instead of chili sauce for this recipe for my grandmother and she loved it. she could'nt believe that I made a sloppy joe from scratch. This recipe made me look pretty good in her eyes. Very good.
This smelled wonderful and was loved by the picky hubby and three year old. I had to leave out the green pepper (he hates it), pork and celery (had none) and it was still yummy. Thanks!
It started out Great, then the Red Wine and Brown Sugar took over and over POWERED the Meal!! Will Try again but add the above items a little at a time to taste<><>
Awesome! Add 2-3T of Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce and it's perfect.
This tasted great. Everyone was asking for more. However, it does not yield that many sandwichs, may need to increase servings to be sure to have enough food =:)
I need it to be a little spicier, but my b/f LOVEd it! Very tasty!
I adjusted the recipe to feed a family of 10. As a mom of 6 kids I have very fussy eaters who all like different things. Not everyone in my family was thrilled with the recipe, but I certainly was. My 12 yr. old made it all by herself, and I absolutely loved it. Whether they like it or not this recipe is a definate keeper.
Was looking for something to do with sweet Italian turkey sausage links my husband bought with no particular plan. Used 1.22 lbs. sausage, no beef. Didn't have celery in the house. Substituted one can seasoned diced tomatoes for chili sauce. Was a TASTY meal using what we had on hand.
added a little cayenne pepper
Easy delicious! Did not use sausage or chili sauce (didn't have). Substituted some tomato sauce, a little spicy barbeque sauce and a little salsa. Simmered a little longer so meat mixture would be thick. Put on toasted buns with a slice of cheese. Great week night supper!
Very simple to make and tastes great! Convenient for the working individuals who don't want to stand in the kitchen for a long time.
Thanks for an almost perfect sloppy joe. For our taste just a little less chili sauce and worcestershire. Certainly going in my files so thanks again.
Pretty good. It did take longer to make than the estimated 20 minutes.
Used ground turkey as substitute for meat and it was great!
Great recipe!
