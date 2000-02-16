Tamale Casserole

Here's a great recipe that's quick to make, but not short on taste. Canned beef tamales with onions and Cheddar. Mmmm!

Recipe by Stinger

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Unwrap tamales and cut into thick chunks. Place a portion of the chopped tamales in the bottom of a 2 quart casserole dish. Then layer the onions, cheese, tortilla chips and chili without beans.

  • Repeat this until all ingredients are used, topping off with cheese and chips. Then sprinkle with the water.

  • Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 40 to 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
680 calories; protein 30.1g; carbohydrates 47.8g; fat 42.2g; cholesterol 93.2mg; sodium 1543.6mg. Full Nutrition
