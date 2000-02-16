Tamale Casserole
Here's a great recipe that's quick to make, but not short on taste. Canned beef tamales with onions and Cheddar. Mmmm!
Don't let the negitive comments scare you away. I used frozen tamales (not canned) and it turned out great. It's not something you'd want to serve for company unless you having a Super Bowl party:), but my kids and husband loved it. My son especially did and he doesn't like much. Try it!
I made this one evening earlier in the week. Very easy and oh so GOOD. Will certainly be making this one again and again. I will add a small (single serving size) can of whole kernel corn next time, think it will add to this excellent dish, may even add some sliced black olives also ...
This was great! I used frozen tamales (based on the reviews I read) and scaled down the recipe down to three servings. I also used yellow onions instead of green & mexican blend cheese. I then topped it off with jack cheese, green onions and sliced olives. It was very delicious! Thanks for sharing Stinger.
This is a quick and tasty dish. The only changes that I made were that I used one can of chili w/o beans and one with. Also I left out the onions since my boyfriend thinks he'll die instantaneously if he eats one and I wish I were kidding. This is a good recipe to mix and match ingredients to your liking.
Great Recipe thank you for a really simple,great tasting,and very filling dish. My Husband and I loved it! I was out of tortilla chips but had fritos on hand also added more cheese (mexican blend) and also topped with black olives along with the green onions and cheddar cheese stated in your recipe only because we like mexican food with extra cheese and black olives. Great next day leftovers. I have and will make again. THANK- YOU! Stinger
Yum! Family loved it....I added corn, black olives and sour cream :-) Good stuff!
This is so easy and quick. I don't cut the tamales up. I do prefer the tamales you find in the freezer section over the canned. I also put some shredded monteray jack on the top. This was always a favorite dish of mine when I was growing up, my tastes have grown up quite a bit so I place this in the corn dog and beanie weanie category for foodstuffs, but all in all a decent meal that will fill you up. My guys love this stuff as much as something I spent all day on.
I followed this recipe as written but did not like the flavor of the canned tamales. Perhaps it was the brand. I will try it again but I will use frozen(thawed)tamales and the appropriate amount of a frozen chili brick (thawed) in place of the canned chili with beans. I am sure it will be tastier. This is quick and easy and that is a big plus!
I grew up on this. Not a gourmet item folks!!! Good old childhood comfort food so you haters need to lighten the heck up. If you want authentic tamales- spend then time making them. We love this on a cold winter night with some extra chips, a good salad, and maybe a beer :). Rich, heavy, old fashioned good stuff. Yummy.
This was a big favorite at last night's pot-luck, thanks for the recipe. I added a sml. can of black olives and all the juice from the tamale cans. Next time will also add a sml can of chopped green chilies. Top it off with sour cream.
When I saw the negative comments on this I thought I'd have to try it myself, since it didn't sound bad. I'm glad I did! I think this is a very good, fast and easy supper to make, and my whole family enjoyed it!
I changed this a little bit: I had frozen red chile pork tamales, so used 5 of those as the base, then attempted to lower the fat content a bit by using one can of vegetarian chile and one can of ro-tel tomatoes with green chile. I used baked tortilla chips, and only about 3/4 c for an 8X8 dish. I chopped a small red onion and used 2% mexican blend cheese for the lower layers and about 1/4 c of regular cheese for the top, and then served with lettuce, chopped fresh tomato, avocado, and dollop of light sour cream. Good comfort food.
This was a great recipe. Next time I will buy the tamales at a local mexican restuarant instead. I served it with black olives, lettuce and sour cream.
This was soooo easy and really awesom for a quick supper. My husband really liked it too. My 9 yr old, not so much. The only changes were I used frozen tamales(left them whole) and made the Flatlander Chili from Allrecipes(really good stuff) and used it.
This recipe is delicious....It is now a family favorite...I added more cheese...But hands down everyone loves it!!!Plus it is VERY easy!
I think the canned tamales are fine in this recipe, IF you have a good quality chili. I made "Flatlander Chili" from this site (BEST chili recipe, btw) a few days ago, and was looking for something to do with the leftovers when I stumbled upon this recipe. I think it came out very good! I made as directed, except I only used one bunch of green onions, added a small can of sliced black olives and used a Mexican blend of shredded cheese...and (of course) the Flatlander chili in lieu of the canned variety. Topped with a dollup of sour cream, and we ate it up! Thanks for the recipe!
GREAT
This is a really good recipe. I had to leave the tortilla chips out because I forgot to put them on my grocery list, and it was still delicious. It also took very little preparation, so it was fast for me to get in the oven and be done with supper preparations. My husband loved it! An A++ meal in my book.
I did not care for this recipe. If you want a recipe for good authentic tasting tamales use real masa and beef or pork chili sauce.
I love tamales and Mexican cuisine so I was looking forward to trying this recipe. I used frozen tamales that I prewarmed before incorporating into recipe, as I felt they would give it a fresher taste. I was not impressed with the outcome. It was very mushy in texture and extremely rich.
This is great for a quick and hearty family main dish. I used corn chips (Fritos) because that is what I had on hand; I also used chili with beans. This took 5 minutes to throw together, and only 25 minutes to heat through - fastest meal I have made in a while! I served with sour cream and flour tortilas on the side.
First recipe I have tried. Delish! Easy to make,& my family loved it! I made half recipe(one can each instead of two... Made enough for four, in a 1 1/2 qt cass. Used chili WITH beans (what I had on hand), thinly sliced (yellow?)onion, plain corn chips (like fritos), no water. Left chips off the top, baked uncovered for about 25 min., popped cass(with lid) in microwave on high for a couple of min, just to be sure cheese was all melted. Served with large bag of corn chips (like fritos) on the side. My child doesn't like spicy, but he liked this!
This is a great recipe for those nights you are really limited on time and/or patience. This is the same recipe my aunt used to use, only she used fritos instead of tortilla corn chips. :)
This was so good! I didnt use canned tamales though, and that was probably the only change I made to the recipe. My husband and daughter loved it.
I like to make this for lunch when it's just my husband and I. It's filling and tastes great.
I thought this was good, but my husband didn't like it at all. He asked me not to make it again. Sorry!
This was ok but a definate acid reflux trigger! Easy to make. The kids didn't care for it and hubby and I kept the tums ppl in business later that evening but overall it is easy and tasty. Be sure to have some tums around though later in the evening. Thank You!
Pretty good. Pretty, pretty, pretty good. (Jamieson Clem's words, not mine...but I agree.)
I made this recipe because my Mom likes tamales. I have to say that this is a GREAT recipe! I love it! I made it on a cold night and it warmed us right up! If you like tamales please try this great recipe!
used real tamales I had leftover. And it was good! Not sure how it would work with canned?
This was a good recipe. The canned tamales were pretty good, although I think using better quality (frozen) would improve the casserole. Also, The dish tends to be on the saltier side. I think I'll make this again, but might try pouring a box of jiffy cornbread mix on top to add a little sweet texture....just a thought......I would make this again. I served it with a homemade salsa on top and sour cream....
This is very similar to the recipe on the can of tamales. I use chopped onions rather than green onions. Love this dish and it is so easy!
Just finished this recipe for dinner turned out pretty awesome I did make some changes since I come from a fam of big eaters I uosed 4 cans of tamales on top I added corn cilantro onions and lime juice on top of that cheese and 2 cans of Chilli with the beans. More onions and jalapenos the chips and before baking I squirted them with more lime... after 25 min I added more cheese green onion and olives on top... really easy dish.... I'd make it again
I prepared per recipe , I served chopped cilantro, chopped green onions, diced tomatoes and sour cream on the side. Yummy! With the sides piled on top gave dish a fresh taste, No one could ever guess it was all canned goods. We'll just keep the canned part a secret, and let them think we slaved in the kitchen.
I made it and no one would eat it and when I tasted it I couldn't blame them.
My husband and I both loved this dish. It was the perfect amount of spice and we both love tamales; definately a keeper of a recipe! I did use frozen tamales instead of canned.
I added chopped onion and 2 cans of green Chili's. I also used fresh Tamales laid in the bottom of a casserole dish but cut into bite sized squares. This recipe is very easy and quite tasty.
I enjoyed it very much.
Just made this last night and it was great! Used diced white onion and 1 can of chili w/beans cause that's what I had. One good tip from another reviewer...definitely go with a 3 quart dish, this makes a lot. Some spanish rice as a side was perfect. My goal for a couple of weeks is to make something with what I have already so, success!
I really enjoyed this recipe. I used 2 cups of the Fiesta blend shredded cheese instead of cheddar cheese, it came out great!
Just all right. I don't think I will make this again,taste was ok but nothing exciting
I used fresh tamales and substitued a frozen bag of corn, onion and pepper. I did not add corn chips. I used (only because that's all I had) Mexican 4 cheese blend. Everyone in the household loved it.
I absolutely loved this recipe!! My husband is a very picky eater and he loved it! I will be making this over and over! MMMMMM!!!!
Delicious, economical, will make many, many more times!
I make one similar except use corn in place of onions which I'm going to have to try. Been making this for well over 3 decades and is always a family favorite that is always requested . Have one in the oven right now
Very much enjoyed this dish. Added a little bit of frozen southwest style corn to the mix, but otherwise, stuck to the recipe. Everyone loved it. I'd say maybe a tad dry personally and would recommend maybe more chili in the recipe or add some salsa with the dish. Also did less nachos than the recipe called for (2 cups).
I made this recipe twice, once as written and once adding some spices. I have to say we didn't think it had much flavor so it did not make the cut at my house.
spoiler alert... 2 quart casserole dish was too small. I even packed the ingredients down and had to leave out an entire can of chili and one cup of the tortilla chips. I'd go with a 3 quart dish next time.
We used Pedro's frozen tamales and Wolf brand chili. This was an easy meal that everyone could enjoy. My husband typically hates casseroles and he gave this a 3, which I think is a good rating considering how much he despises them. My daughter and I enjoyed. Serve with extra green onions, avocado and sour cream.
I will definitely be making this again,but next time I will try it with the beans in the chili and kick up the flavor some by adding some jalapenos cause I like heat.I would also like to try it with the frozen tamales after reading some of the other reviews.
Everyone in the family enjoyed it
This was really quick, easy and a family pleaser. I used refrigerated tamales from Costco and added sautéed chopped onions, canned corn and sliced olives. I loved the chili as a sauce. Really yummy!
Quick and easy and yummy.
Was surprisingly tasty and oh so easy! I added sliced black olives for my family and also extra cheese. I used frozen tamales instead of canned. Excellent dish!
This recipe turned out great. I layer the tamales, onions, and cheese but I don't put tortilla chips. Everyone loves it.
