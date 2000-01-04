Burgundy Pork Tenderloin
My husband doesn't care for pork much, but he loves this. It is very easy to fix, and it is very rich tasting. Serve with baked potato.
This recipe is great, and making it is about as easy as falling off a log. You need to know some things though, so yours will turn out wonderfully, like mine does every time i make this recipe. First of all, the pork should be relatively pink when it is done. This is due to the fact that it was swimming in Burgundy Red Wine. Be sure to use a meat thermometer and bring the temp to 160, and if any of your guests complains that they think they are going to get trichanosis, politely ask them to leave and go to applebees where they process and overcook everything. Next, I am not sure how this recipe was called Burgundy Pork Tenderloin and it calls for red wine. Be sure to use BURGUNDY red wine, as the title suggests. The fun thing about burgundy is that there is no such thing as an expensive burgundy wine. It is usuall near the mogen david and other cheap wines. Don't bother changing the Bbrown gravy amount. Also, the first time I made this I thought I would be smart and braise the roast first to make it more tender. The next time I made it I just threw all the ingredient into the pan as the recipe suggests and it came out way better. It takes about five minutes to construct this recipe and it is the best I have ever found. Have fun!Read More
OUCH, way to much wine.... Reduced the wine by 1 cup and subbed low sodium beef broth the second time around. Used fresh minced garlic vs powder and seared the pork prior to baking as it makes a much better presentation when finished. Added baby brown bella mushrooms to the pork while baking and used 2 packages of pork gravy mix. One tip I'd like to share: Smaller tenderloins are easier to cook and monitor to prevent dryness ~ some pink in the middle of pork is fine unlike the old wives tales we have all heard for years.... Very tasty dish!Read More
I am only 13 and am an aspiring chef, so I try to cook for my parents and sister (they are kind of like my recipe guinea pigs) my sister is also an EXTREMELY picky eater, and even she loved it, so far I haven’t found one person who didn’t like it. I would definitely recommend this recipe to anyone. P.S. make more red wine mix than advised and make with mashed potatoes, the gravy wine mixture is great with mashed potatoes.
WOW!!!!!!!! I hesitated on this recipe because it sounded WAY TOO EASY to be that wonderful, but I was wrong. This is a definite keeper, I added portebella mushrooms and I seared the meat in a TB of olive oil and butter to give it a nice color, I found it was perfectly cooked in 45 min be sure to use a meat thermoter and do not over cook!! when it reaches 165 degrees take out and wrap in foil while making the gravy I used 2 cups of Merlot wine and got nervous it might be to much wine taste and added 1/2 CUP WATER so I did use 2 pkgs of Mccormick brown gravy and it was PERFECT a great recipe to impress guests or make for a large crowd, even my husband who really doesn't like pork thought it was FABULOUS my brother in law kept telling me what an awsome dinner rates 10 stars thank you for sharing!!!! I also used 2 1 lb tenderloins that is probably where some of you have had issues with evaporation because larger ones would take longer to cook, try using several small ones
I read all of the reviews before making this and never having made a pork tenderloin before was ready and willing to make any and all changes that other reviewers had suggested. We like meat braised in wine and I did not change that at all. You don't need an "expensive" red wine - I used a "2 Buck Chuck" Merlot from Trader Joes that is fine enough to drink as well. I did sear the pork first because I was fearful of a pale white piece of meat and I was glad I did ( the meat is not red if you sear it first by the way) - the meat was so tender - don't be afraid of a quick hot sear on both sides after seasoning - maybe 2 minutes top each side. I sauteed some onions ( thinly sliced ) just because this recipe was so fast and I had time so I threw them in the pan with the pork for a little extra zip -- if I had mushrooms in the house I would have done that too -- next time I will. I doubled the gravy mix because we are gravy people too. This was OUT OF THIS WORLD !!!!!!!!!!!!!! Stock up the freezer when these babies are on sale - it's a no brainer - the quickest after work dinner I have made in a year !!!!!!!!!! Thank you Kathleen - this is a keeper in this house !
This is very good, one thing I ALWAYS do with any cut of meat I intend to roast in the oven is to brown it first on the stove, otherwise the meat has a very light and unappealing color. Add salt, pepper, garlic salt to the pork, brown all sides in oil or butter, or both. Transfer to the baking pan with the wine/broth mixture. I do agree that you must cut the wine down and add beef broth. I can see why some people said it tasted to strongly of wine, this will help that problem. For an added touch, saute mushrooms in the pan you browned the pork in then pour over the finished dish. Very tasty.
My guests loved this recipe. It really helps to read the reviews before cooking. I seared the meat first, used 1c burgundy wine and 1c beef broth, deleted the celery, added mushrooms, chopped the onions,added 2pks of pork gravy mix to the wine sauce and put the sauce in a pan and brought it to a boil. It thickened beautifully.
I made a double recipe of this for a family dinner for my parents' anniversary. We added mushrooms to the veggies and it was WONDERFUL!! I cooked it at 375 to go along with the potato side dish I was cooking. It took about 1 1/2 hours to cook, but was WELL worth the wait. Definitely the best pork dish I have ever tasted, even from restaurants. The meat was so tender and juicy. This is such a simple recipe- very easy to make- and such a crowd pleaser that I'm sure we will be making this often for when company comes over.
I served this to some of the harshest food critics I know-my parents! I made two of these and there was none left!
Easy & Delicious. Took advice from others: salt & peppered then seared the tenderloin in a little oil, then placed in the baking dish.(I was able to purchased just under a pound of the tenderloin). To the frying pan I added 3 cloves of fresh crushed garlic, sliced onion and chopped celery and mushrooms. I sauted for a few minutes, then added a little of the wine/broth mixture to the pan, heated for a few minutes then added all over the tenderloin. Covered with foil and cooked just under 35 min. Turned the meat over half way through cooking time as suggested. Inside temp. of meat registered 170F. Let it set for awhile and it was absolutely moist and delicious. Took advice and use 1/2 c. Pinot Noir wine and 1/2 c. broth. I did not make gravy as the small amount of liquid and the juices from the meat was all that was needed. Thanks for all the reviews and especially to Browndog for the recipe. This is a keeper. Going to have my students make it in class next week. Those of you that are saying it is too salty, DOUBLE CHECK to be sure you are using Garlic Powder and NOT Garlic SALT and check the sodium content on the pkg. of gravy. This is the only way it can be too salty! The amount of salt in the recipe is not much for 2 pounds of pork tenderloin and don't add extra salt at the table.
OMG - this is the best pork recipe I've ever made (or eaten)! I used the advice of some and used 1 cup wine and 1 cup water, instead of 2 cups wine. I also eliminated the veggies and used 2 packs of gravy mix instead of 1. Great results! My husband LOVED it and even my finicky 4 yr old ate the meat. It's SO easy to prepare and to clean up! Highly recommended!
I read the reviews thoroughly before making this recipe. I too decided to use less wine, some beef broth and water. I'm not quite sure of the proportions, other than the fact that I used a little less than a cup of wine all in all. Then probably a half of water, and a half of broth. I must stress that you need to make the gravy according to the package! If it calls for 1 cup water, use 1 cup of the wine/meat juice mixture to keep the proportions correct so it actually turns out like gravy. You may want to double the gravy recipe so there is enough. I also added 8 red potatoes rubbed in olive oil and sea salt to the dish. I covered the pan with foil before baking, and it was done perfectly in 45 minutes. This meal turned out amazing, celery and all. I didn't use Burgundy wine either, I used Cabernet Sauvignon because that's all I had...a pretty strong/dry wine. Next time I will try the burgundy and see if there's really a taste difference.
Great recipe!!! Took the advice of other reviews and browned in pan before I put it in the oven. I also used 1 cup of red wine and 1 can of beef broth. Turned out perfect!!! Thanks for the recipe!
I'm sorry to leave such a poor review when the recipe got so many raves. The taste, however, wasn't very good, and it looked extremely unappealing. After cooking in burgundy wine, the pork took on an unappetizing grayish purple color. The sauce turned a dark blackish purple when I added the brown gravy mix. The "purple" meat with "black sauce" reminded me of orc carnage from Lord of the Rings.
Just had this for dinner tonight and all I can say is "Wow-Wee-Ka-Zow-Wee!" One of the best recipes I've tried from this site, and I have literally tried hundreds! I served it with egg noodles and it was superb. This one deserves more than 5 stars... It was quick to put together and came out tasting like I had been slaving in the kitchen for hours. Even my husband raved about it and he's not one to give up compliments very easily! Thank you for submitting this one; we LOVED it!
I loved this! I put it in the slow cooker this morning and just added 2 cups of beef broth with it to make sure it was covered. 9 hours later, it was absolutely perfect.
Based on other reviews, I did the following: I used 1 1/4 lbs for 2 people. First I sliced small pockets into the meat and stuffed them w/minced garlic. Then I rubbed it w/Montreal Steak seasoning. I browned it and then baked it for approx 1 hr @ 400 degrees or until internal temp was 160 degrees. For the sauce I used 1 cup wine, 1 cup beef broth, 1/2 package mushroom gravy mix and 1/4 sliced onion. I did have to use corn starch to thicken the sauce. Absolutely no leftovers!!!
My boyfriend is also not a huge fan of pork, and he said he could eat this once a week. I also added mushrooms,used half red wine and half beef stock, and served with mashed potatoes. Agree with previous review about the unappealing gray color. Will definitely brown the pork on stove before baking next time.
This will be a repeat recipe. The flavor was very good. As stated by other reviewers, be sure to sear the meat to seal in the juices. I'm sure it would be dry otherwise. I suggest you double all ingredients relating to the gravy because a lot of it evaporates while cooking. I hardly had enough gravy for one person left after cooking. I also used 1/2 wine and 1/2 broth. I don't like a heavy wine taste and this was perfect. This recipe is easy and flavorful so I highly recommend trying it.
I generally prefer my pork tenderloin smoked with some chutney on the side. I was a bit hesitant to try this recipe--it didn't seem like the combination of ingredients would be that good, but it turned out wonderfully! I would rate this 10 stars just for how easy it was to make. On top of that, the flavor was savory and delectable. Both my fiance and I thoroughly enjoyed it...will definitely make again. Served w/ mashed potatoes & green beans w/ almonds. Used a Cabernet Sauvignon since that's what we had on hand, and did not use the celery or onions...just rubbed the meat w/ Greek Spices, poured the wine over, and baked...tasty and easy--gotta love that!
This was great!! Looked at many reviews and took some advice from others to brown the pork a bit on the skillet to give it color and used fresh onions & fresh garlic instead. Did not use celery and did use 2 packets of gravy mix but make sure you really mix it in well or else it gets lumpy and very thick the gravy...Add a little water to mix it better if wish
I've made this pork a few times now and the family loves it. I usually add mushrooms as well.
Excellent. The suggestion to serve with mashed potatoes was a great one- the gravy is very good with it. I seared the tenderloin before adding the vegetables and wine- it didn't really end up with a "purple" color that way. Since I seared it, I also cut down the oven time to 35 minutes. We will be making this often!
Thank-you Kathleen! I made this pork tenderloin last evening (following the exact recipe) and I must agree with 99% of the other reviwers, it is delicious!!! I certainly can't see where the other 1% found fault. Using a 'good' red wine might help those who thought it was too winey. The only thing I would change next time is using brown gravy mix. It was my first experience with brown gravy mix and my last. I was able to doctor up the sauce to make it edible but maybe using something like Knorr's Bernaise Sauce might be better. Or as another reviewer mentioned just thickening the wine and pan juices with cornstarch. Since I had opened a nice Cabernet for the cooking (and had the rest with dinner), the basis of the sauce was quite yummy and I probably should have went with a thickener. Five Stars for sure on the pork. Has anyone ever tried making this with port? Maybe that will be my next attempt, as I do LOVE port!
Great recipe. I've made my tenderloin like this for several years with two exceptions. First I marinate the meat overnight and sear it in a hot pan with a little oil before putting it in the oven. This helps keeps all the juices in the meat. Second, I add beef broth as other reviews have suggested. Thanks for sharing!
This is my first review after trying dozens of recipes, some good, some, well..not so good. This was excellent. Hubby and I are picky and normally have pork tenderloin maybe 2-3 times a year, but this will definitely get a place in the normal rotation of favorites. I did sear the tenderloin in a bit of olive oil (once seasoned per recipe) for one minute per side, (about 3 turns for my 1.5 pounder). Then, I cooked it for 35 mins, which per oven, could vary, so I'd suggest as per the previous reviews to check the temp. I didn't have brown gravy mix, so I added an undiluted can of campbells french onion soup and thickened the entire mixture with a tiny bit of cornstarch diluted in cool water (about a tbsp cornstarch and 1/4 cup water), bring to a boil and yummmm. No pork left over, but took the remaining sauce and onions and put it with the rice for lunch tomorrow.
I love this recipe. Now, some common sense is required. Would I use any recipe with package gravy mix for Easter Dinner? No! It's a good everyday meal for your family. I've read that people think it's too winey...you have to taste your food people...before you serve it. I tasted it when the pork was done, decided it was a little too winey for my kids. So, I poured it into a saucepan, boiled it down a bit and then added the gravy mix. This is all done while the tenderloin is resting...so don't slice it until the sauce is ready to pour on top. My kids loved it and didn't mention any "funny" taste. I omit the celery and use celery salt instead of salt. I also make sure to slice the onions super thin...you can also saute them a bit first if you like. In a pinch, I have used onion powder...works just fine. Also, before baking, pour the wine on first, then add the salt, etc. Common sense tells you that the wine will just wash it all off the pork. One last thing...I can't believe all the complaints about the cooking time. Use a meat thermometer! pork needs to be 150 degrees F, when it comes out of the oven. It needs to rest 10 minutes - to lock in the juices. The temperature will continue to rise 5-10 degrees as it sits. Now, enjoy!
Spectacular! This is a meal I'd be proud to serve to company. I added button mushrooms and baby carrots to the sliced onion and wine before cooking. I baked at 350 degrees for one hour to ensure doneness. The pork tenderloin was melt in your mouth delicious. And the veggies really soaked up the wine flavor. I also added two packets of brown gravy mix to the sauce, and thickened with flour. It was wonderful served over mashed potatoes! I can't say enough about this wonderful recipe.
This recipe was FANTASTIC. After reading a number of reviews stating that the meat did not have a very good color, I made the following modification: I sprinkled 2 TBSP of minced garlic over the onions and celery. I then baked the tenderloin, covered in foil for 20 minutes on 350. I then removed the foil and increased the temperature to 500 and continued to roast for 10 minutes; I turned over and roasted an additional 10 minutes. Remove from oven when the meat registers an internal temp of 160 degrees. Move meat to a platter and cover with foil, allowing it to rest while making the gravy. This roast was moist, flavorful and oh-so-tender. The gravy was wonderful served over mashed potatoes.
4 stars for taste but I did make some changes. I used crushed garlic which I stuffed into cuts in the meat. Also omitted the celery and added mushrooms because that's what I had in the fridge. Used red onion. This did take way longer to cook than indicated and I did separate my pork tenderloin into 2 pieces. Sauce was yummy.
This sounded easy and delicious, and it was. I modified it slightly, but it is such a good base recipe you can play with it a little. I omitted the celery, added sliced cremini mushrooms to the onion & fresh garlic, and browned the meat before roasting. I also subbed a cup of chicken broth for half of the wine. It took 2 packets of brown gravy mix to thicken the amount of sauce I had, and the sauce is sooo delicious. One pan, easy peasy, everyone LOVED it. I would absolutely make this for company. Can't wait to make it again!
We loved this! Making again tonight. So tasty!
This was THE BEST TENDERLOIN EVER I have made!! And I have made tons of pork tenderloin recipes. I think this was the most tender, most flavorful one I have ever made. Everyone LOVED it. I did dredge the tenderloin in flour, and browned it in olive oil. Then I put it into the 13 x 8 pan with 1 cup beef broth and 1 cup of cabernet. I seasoned it with salt, pepper, rosemary and garlic powder, cooked till 155, took it out to rest. I poured the sauce into a saucepan and whisked in 1 pack of McCormick brown gravy, brought to simmer for a minute, then let it sit to thicken. I reheated it when the meat was sliced. You MUST try this, you will love it.
This recipe was amazing! I followed the advice of a few other reviewers and sauteed the onion and celery before adding them to the meat. I also used 1 cup of wine and 1 cup of chicken broth (I just used a Merlot we had on hand). I also used 2 packets of gravy at the end. My kids liked it so much they asked for seconds! This is definitely a keeper!
I would give this 10 stars if I could! It was absolutely delicious-the whole family devoured it and my husband literally licked the gravy pan clean. I used half red wine and half beef broth to pour over the tenderloin and no celery or onions. The meat was moist and tender and the gravy was better than any flavor I've ever had in a restaurant. I did flip the tenderloin over about halfway through to even out the wine coverage. (It helps with moistness of meat). This recipe will definitely make it into my collection! Thank you, thank you!
Stated by my family, this was a wonderful recipe. Although I'm not a big meat fan, I did taste and thought it was tender and flavorful. I took the advice of many reviewers and seared the meat first, but not before rubbing the pork with garlic and onion powder and some black pepper. I did use the two cups of wine and added a small can of chicken broth. (again, more seasonings) In the end there was a considerable abount of evaporation, so I added another can of broth. Once off the stove, I poured the gravy into a sauce pan, added my gravy mix and thickened with cornstarch. Happy family Kathleen and thanks!
This was the best Pork loin ever used merlot wine and this came out better then any pork weve had !!! Thank you everyone in the family enjoy this and wanted more........Thank You!!!
Found this recipe yesterday, made it last night, giving it 5 stars today. A very easy and good recipe! Followed some reviewers advice -- browned well-seasoned pork before baking, left out celery & onion (not necessary but I may use next time), used (old) Burgundy & beef broth mix -- and it turned out great. The gravy was yummy -- don't forget to bring to boil then simmer the gravy for a few minutes after you add the dry mix to get it to thicken. Cooking time's about right for my 1.5lb piece of meat. So nice to have a non-teriyaki pork recipe for a change! And it's SOOOO easy, did I mention that already?
What a wonderful recipe! I replaced the celery with 3 cups of mushrooms (we LOVE mushrooms), used fresh garlic instead of powder and I used Marsala wine insted of the red. I made it last week when we had my Dad (who is hard to please) and his new wife over. Everyone loved it!! I served it with a salad and mashed potatoes. Thanks for the recipe!
I thought it was just okay. I used a red wine for cooking only and I should have used "real wine" I think it would have come out better.
So simple and easy yet soooooo tasty! I would rate this a 10 if I could! The gravy, oh the gravy...I could drink it up it's soooooo good. Perfect for an easy, yet sophisticated dinner party. Absolutely a keeper!
A nice dish. My husband loved it!
Love this recipe!! My kids (8 yrs old) love it, and my hubby loves it! It's so easy, quick and delicious!
We won't be making this again. Perhaps I should have covered it while cooking. The onions were dried out and couldn't be eaten. The sauce was way to strong of wine, and I had reduced its amount and added beef stock in as well. Also, very salty. Probably from the gravy packet mix. Sorry. Did not care for this.
Great recipe! As suggested by previous reviews, I did sear the pork before baking, used the 2 packets of gravy mix and added mushrooms. Yummmy!
Wonderful recipe. It's so easy I've been making it once a week! I turn the tenderloin over 1/2 way through cooking time so I don't have a problem with the color. I've also browned the tenderloin in olive oil first. Have served with garlic mashed potatoes, whipped mashed potatoes, asparagus parmesan and buttery ccoked carrots from this site.
This recipe is both simple and delicious. I am amazed at how easy it is and how good it tastes. I used carrots in place of celery and it came out great. I also used fresh garlic, just because I like the taste better. A "crowd pleaser" at my house.
I read the reviews first (thanks to those that took the time) and made a few adjustments for our tastes. This recipe was a HUGE success. I picked a mid-range Merlot (hard to do as not a wine drinker), and cut it with 1C broth, and instead of garlic powder and celery - I used 3 cloves of minced garlic. I did need to thicken the gravy in a skillet (heat was dissipating too quickly in the baking dish), but 1 packet of gravy mix (I used pork gravy) was plenty. Very easy recipe to do, and I highly suggest it. Sauteed mushrooms (with a bit of garlic and merlot) balance it nicely on the plate with some mashed potatoes and green beans.
I made this for dinner tonight. AMAZING!!!!! The only thing I changed was I used jarred garlic and spread it all over the meat. About a tablespoon or so. My son made Sliders with it and added the gravy atop the meat. The rest of us served it like the photo. Really, this recipe was flawless. And I'm considered a great cook.
This recipe was so exciting because there's so much to play around with. The celery onions and/or peppers in my opinion should be seared with the pork tenderloins. I used all herbs such as roasted garlic herbs, garlic powder, green onions, onion powder and table blend to enhance the flavor of the pork. I used zesty shaghetti powder mixed with water and red cooking wine to enhance the flavor even more. I placed the tenderloins in a large cooking bag added celery flakes potatoes and carrots along with this flavorful juice I created. After 45 minutes I pulled this delicious meat out of the oven and IT WAS PHENOMENAL!!!!! My hubby and kids cleaned their plates and the pots, thanks so much allrecipes.com
First time making a pork tenderloin and I'm glad this recipe displayed how easy it was. Upon reading a few of the previous reviews, I did sear the tenderloin prior and left out the onions and celery, only because I didn't have it on hand. I only had Chianti to use and since I know nothing about red wine or cooking with it, I figured I'd give it a try. I failed to see reviews of cutting the wine amount, but for future reference I'd definitely cut it in half. I had to use two gravy packets to counter the strong wine taste, although it didn't do much. I also added a tsp of cornstarch to thicken the gravy. The pork came out so tender, so I know I'll certainly enjoy it the next time with more seasoning and less wine. Thank you for posting and relieving my fear of difficulty w/ cooking pork!
I was disappointed. Whilst the meat was very tender, the gravy was not good. Too much wine taste for me. I will try again, but will use only 3/4 of a cup or red wine.
I give this a 5 star. My company really raved over this recipe. I used low sodium brown gravy mix and it was fantastic. Thanks for the recipe.
This was ok. First, it was VERY unattractive when prepared as written. I'm sorry, but meat that has been braised without being browned first is just ugly. I would highly recommend browning first, both for presentation and to give the meat that tasty crust. The meat was tasty enough and stayed moist, but the flavor of the sauce overwhelmed everything else, so you really can't detect the flavor of the meat. My biggest issue with this recipe was the sauce. The directions for gravy mix tell you to add it to cold liquid then boil so the powder can blend without turning to lumps. Since the liquid was very hot, almost boiling when I added the gravy mix, I got terrible lumps. One packet of mix didn't even make a dent in the consistency, I needed 2 to thicken appropriately. I tried to use a stick blender to eliminate the lumps (thus losing my nice onion chunks), but even that didn't work and I ended up having to strain the sauce to get the lumps out. The sauce had good flavor but was pretty much just gussied up fake gravy. This is great for a shortcut and for a meal on the quick, but if you are preparing for company, I would skip the gravy mix and add beef broth and just a regular flour/water paste to make your sauce. My instructions to improve: Brown tenderloin, brown onions, pour over 1 cup red wine and 1 cup beef broth. Bake until internal temperature reaches 160 - 165 for well done. Remove tenderloin and set aside. Thicken broth/wine with a flour & water paste.
This recipe was just not that great. As a professional chef, I rarely follow the recipes exactly but I did this time, with the exception of adding fresh garlic instead of garlic salt. First off, the meat really needs to be seared in olive oil if only for the eye appeal. Otherwise, it looks like a big purple glob of meat. Second, the gravy mix must be brought to a boil or it will not thicken. You can't just dump in the mix and stir. Finally, I have to believe the brand of gravy mix used makes a big difference since so many people like this dish. I used a brand called Simply Organic.. bad aftertaste. I would try this dish again making the sauce with the wine/pan juices, chicken stock and a little demi (you can buy jars of it at Sur La Table...adds a lot of depth to sauces.) Bottom line..this is easy to make and it tastes that way. It has potential though...
Wonderful taste and presentation - easy too. After removing the silver skin from the meat I brined the pork for one hour, covering meat with water mixed with 1/4 cup brown sugar and 1/8 cup of kosher salt. Brining assures the meat will be moist. Based on reviews, I sauteed the loins, which I had lightly floured, in veg. oil. Half-way through browning added the onions to the pan.(didn't use celery) Deglazed the pan with a bit of wine. Saved onions and pan drippings, to put over meat before cooking, in separate bowl and refrigerated all until later that night. Also pre-quartered 2 cups of mushrooms. Cooked meat on a handled rack which sat on the bottom of the pan to make for easy removal. Like others, used half beef broth and half red wine. Also used 2 packages of brown gravy mix. Company loved it, gravy, with large pieces of mushroom, was dark brown, tasted wonderful over meat and was enough to pour over buttered herb noodles. Everyone thought it was veal and were surprised when I told them in was much less expensive pork.
Very yummy. I added mushrooms--they come out looking a little, well, purple from the wine, but are still good. Not so good as leftovers--the mushrooms turned to sludge and the meat was just okay--so don't make extra.
This pork was FABULOUS !!! After a few modifications such as: I seasoned the tenderloin with cracked pepper and garlic salt (had no garlic powder), then seared it in a smidge of hot olive oil. Then I poured one cup of Merlot red wine (Sutter Home), and one cup of low salt, fat free beef bouillon into the roasting dish (my baking dish is smaller than 9X13 and the roast that I made was slightly over 1 pound). Placed the roast in the pan, sliced 1 rib of celery into thirds - placed them on top of the roast, and thickly sliced 1/2 of a Vidalia onion - placed the slices on top and around the roast. Baked at 350' for 45 mins. Then to make the gravy - I used 1 packet of "Better Than Gravy" brand beef gravy, 1 cup of the pan juices (which was all there was incidentally), and 1/4 c water. I simmered this concoction in a small saucepan until thickened, added the onions from the roast pan (discarded the celery - I figured they were only for flavor anyhow), and served the roast sliced with the gravy over it. This was the BEST pork medallion that I have ever had !!! Even my finicky 10 y/o son ate it (with no gravy, but he still ate it !) This recipe was the BOMB and def. a keeper !!! TY BROWNDOG ;-)
One of the best meals we have had in ages! Instead of the tenderloin, as some of the other reviewers suggested, I use a fresh pork roast, so increased the cook time, keeping a close eye on the meat thermometer. It was so unbelievably easy! Some reviews said it was too much wine, but I honestly think that comes down to your own flavor preference, because I actually used more, basting the roast three or four times by pouring a little more over the top while it cooked. And the only thing I would change is to use even more because serving 3 big guys that loved this gravy made it not go very far! I inserted 3 cloves of garlic inside the roast and that just complemented the whole flavor. Once that meat thermometer hit 160 I took it out and it was absolutely the most tender juiciest roast I've ever had. I did sear it in oil and some garlic powder before cooking so it would be browned. Loved this so much and my guys are asking when I'm going to make it again. Thank you so much for sharing!
I think this is the first 5 star recipe that has disappointed me. I followed the suggestions of others and used half beef broth and I used merlot wine. I think one of the things I didn't care for was the packet of pork gravy. I've NEVER used packaged or bottled gravy in my life and it definately had a "different" taste. You could smell the difference! Smelled like cheap diner food. Other than that, there was really nothing wrong with this recipe, I just can't see what all the excitement is about. Pork tenderloin is always tender no matter what you do to it. It's the cut of meat. I'll stick with my old way and stuff cloves of garlic with romano cheese and sweet basil into the pork. Nothing easier or better than that and nothing has the aroma or makes better gravy!!!
AWESOME!!! My husband loved it! I mixed the seasonings (salt, pepper, garlic powder) before sprinkling on both sides of meat. Instead of two cups of wine, I used 1 can of beef broth and 1 cup of red wine (not red wine vinegar). I omitted celery, but added the sliced onions on top. Turned pork periodically during cooking. Liquid cooked down, but didn't burn or run out. Pork was VERY tender. 45 minutes was not enough time to cook pork. I used a meat thermometer. It baked for 1 hr and 20 minutes. I removed the pork, added the gravy package to the juice. I sliced the pork and added it back to the gravy and let it marinate in the oven while I finished preparing other dinner sides.
Our family are not big pork fans but we love this recipe. However, because I suffer from migraines and I never have red wine in the house I took a chance and made it the first time with white moscato. I've made it at least 6 or 8 times since then with various whites and can't find one we don't love. I do add 2 packets of brown gravy and it makes the perfect consistency for gravy for the mashed potatoes. Other than that I don't measure anything, I just eyeball as I cook. I do strain out most of the onions just because that's my personal preference but I leave the celery, again personal preference. I don't change anything else. Anytime I have made this for guests they think I've slaved in the kitchen for hours. Shhhh, our little secret. Give it a try. Really, you won't be sorry. After all, all these glowing reviews can't be wrong.
I tried this with bone-in country style pork ribs. As usual I'm trying to make dinner with what I have on hand. I had these country ribs and wine. So I seasoned the meat with salt and pepper and browned them well in olive oil. I mixed only about 1 cup of wine with 1/2 cup of water with fresh minced garlic and dried minced onion and poured that over the top. After I got all this going in the oven I realized I didn't have any brown gravy mix. So I sauteed some mushrooms in butter, added flour and beef boullion and when the pork was done added the wine and drippings to that with some water and cornstarch because it was really strong. Turned out great. The meat was so tender and really didn't taste like wine; neither did the gravy. I don't like recipes that use "mushroom soup" so this was excellent.
Save the Burgundy for BEEF! This didn't taste bad just "different". --Seaoning on the meat=excellant --Per other reviews used 1 c. Burgundy 1 c. Beef broth final result tasted to "beefy" next time would use ALL wine --Omited celery used mushrooms instead...onion added no flavor and mushrooms were rubbery if used again would saute slightly first and make sure they were covered with wine when baking. --Brown gravy/wine sauce was actually very tasty itself.
This is my first recipe review on this site and this was pretty good- but I did follow the other reviews and only used 1C red wine and 1C beef broth. For some reason I could still taste the powdery garlic powder so next time I'm just going to use regular garlic. I did need to use a bit of corn starch to get the sauce to thicken a bit since we are more gravy people than sauce people.
I admit, I was a little skeptical of how tender this could be and if a recipe under "healthy living" could be that great. Skeptics be assured! It is FANTASTIC! Great flavor, extremely tender. I added sliced mushrooms to the mix (really adds to the gravy) and rubbed crushed garlic to the top (I don't like powder). The gravy packet has a lot of sodium so I didn't add any salt, which is good because it would have been salty if I did. I also love the fact that there is no butter or oil added! This is definately going in the permenant collection!
This recipe is awesome! I also added mushrooms and used 2 packages of gravy mix. The gravy is thin, but delicious! If you think you'd like it thicker, corn starch should do the trick. Thanks for this great recipe! I can't wait to impress someone with it. :)
This tenderloin was AWESOME! I cut the wine by one cup and added beef broth. I also browned the meat first in shallots and garlic. It was excellent and freezes really well.
This was my first time making a pork tenderloin. I used 1 cup of wine and one cup water. I added canned mushrooms and did everything else as followed. The gravy wouldn't thicken so I added another packet and it still didn't. I will try again next time. It still taste great! My kids loved it and so did my picky husband. The house also smelled really nice while it was cooking. We really LOVED it!
One of the best meals I've ever had!
This is pretty tasty, and super easy to make.
I've fixed this recipe before - absolutely wonderful. Today I fixed it in the crockpot - I wouldn't recommend doing that-although it smelled fantastic, the meat turned out drier and not nearly as flavorful. Fix it the way it was meant to be!
The salt and pepper washed off when I put the wine on and it was very bland.
Wow! Keeper! I did follow the recommendations and skipped the onion and celery; I used onion powder and celery salt instead. I did buy 2 packets of sauce and used 1½ to thicken the sauce. Cooked the pork to 140 and let it rest 10 minutes. Delish!
We eat a lot of Pork Tenderloin and have a tough time locating new recipes. This one was just wonderful! In fact I'm making it for dinner tonight! I would suggest replacing the brown gravy powder with either flour or starch. The gravy powder took away from the great taste of the onions, red wine and pork juices.
I was unsure about this recipe...MAKE THIS ONE....sooo easy...gravy is awesome....I had to cook it a little longer...but we like our pork well done......
Very good and easy. A good way to get rid of that cheap Trader Joe red wine that we've accumulated too much of. Perfect dish to cook while I'm at the gym (use the timer to turn on the oven and come home to a finished dinner).
I'm in the camp that found the wine taste WAY too overpowering.....and I enjoy cooking with wine. My kids didn't care for it either but my husband raved. I will probably try it again but substitute half the wine with beef or chicken broth and try another reviewer's suggestion of using Knorr pork gravy mix. I have to say the meat was gloriously tender and juicy, so worth another try with modifications.
Burgundy Pork Tenderloin Haiku: "No need to brown first. Tender, great the way it is. (Added some mushrooms.)" I would normally consider searing a pork tenderloin b4 putting in the oven, but went w/ the recipe as written, except adding mushrooms, along w/ halving the wine and subbing beef broth. This couldn't have been easier to put together, and came out tasting so wonderfully elegant! The wine/gravy/vegg mix from on top of the pork tasted outstanding spooned over mashed potatoes. Can't wait to make this again!
Simply Awesome! Used 1 cup beef broth, 1 cup wine, replaced celery w/sliced mushrooms. A definate keeper
This was a wonderful recipe. Very flavorful. I really don't like the purple outer coating that the wine gives to the meat, however.The pork was a tad on the dry side, although I covered with foil for the last 10 minutes. In spite of my concerns over color, this is a very good recipe. Probably could have used two envelopes of brown gravy as others suggested, but I didn't have a second one available.Thanks Kathleen.
super easy and yummy. couldn't get the gravy to thicken...
I never knew dried gravy mix could be so good. When it combines with the wine and the juice from the meat, it just WORKS. I used a merlot and had a glass with it. It turned out very good. Will be making this again.
This tasted good. Maybe it was just me but the color of the gravy was a little off putting but it was delicious.
The wine flavor was a little strong, But overall the meat was tender and tasty, so next time I'll use half wine, half beef broth.
Where did I go wrong? I made this dish a week ago and the dish is still soaking, don't use glass. The wine dried out fast and burned, and I had no drippings, do you have drippings with tenderloin? It took a lot longer to cook than recommended as should pork. However the meat was good. Could be my fault.
I really wanted to give this one 5 stars but we loved the Kalamata Pork Tenderloin recipe even more. This is a simple, quick, tasty recipe. I did have to cook it for about 10 minutes longer than called for - might be my oven. I found the onions baked up a bit crunchy, being on top of the pork tenderloin, so next time I would just lay them beside the meat and this way they would soak up some of the liquid. I only used one pound so halved everything, including using half a package of gravy mix. Would work well for company.
This recipe was fabulous without any changes. Unlike what some other reviewers had indicated, I didn't find the gravy to be overly wine tasting, in fact, I thought the gravy was incredible as is. I used a Cabernet Sauvignon in the dish and with the brown gravy mix it was incredible. I even saved the leftover gravy for dipping bread the next day. Highly recommended.
Very good! I think the type of wine you use can really make a difference. A nice Pinot Noir from the west coast will work, or a cheaper bottle of french wine for those who didn't know the difference between burgandy and others. It needs more than just any "red wine". I also prefer it with the mushrooms that everyone else suggested. Guests rave!
Very good. I omitted the onion and celery and added mushrooms instead. I used Valpolicella as my red wine. Everyone loved it! Next time I want to try using just 1 cup of wine and 1 cup of beef broth since so many people have recommended that change and it will also leave me with more wine to serve with dinner :) It was fine with 1 package of gravy but I think 2 would put this recipe over the top. I served this with "Garlic Mashed Secret Recipe" and "Pan-Fried Asparagus" from allrecipes. What an easy and delicious dinner!
This recipe is AWESOME. Instead of adding the onions during the baking of the pork, I slice my onions and simmer them on a skillet separately. I then place the caramelized onions on top of the loan. Also, I substituted 1 cup of wine with 1 cup of beef broth. Perfect. This recipe is so simple yet so complex tasting!
Omg I LOVED this meal! Absolutely loved it! I cooked a 4 pound pork loin versus the 2 pound, so it lasted several meals. I also didn't add the onion or celery (because I didn't feel like going to the store lol) so I simply added a little onion powder to the meat while seasoning it. I also did a cup of beef broth instead of a gravy packet, then added a bit of corn starch mixed with water to it to thicken it a bit. Turned out great! Served with mashed potatoes, the sauce went wonderfully with it! I doused my meat and mashed potatoes with the juices and it was soooo good - my husband, on the other hand, hates any kind of gravy or broth, so he didn't add any of the juices to his plate after he got his meat out, but he loved it as well It's my new favorite recipe!
What an easy elegant dish! I made a few alterations and it turned out fabulous! I omitted the onion and celery and substituted mushrooms. I also used two packets of gravy instead of one (one brown gravy mix and one mushroom gravy mix). It's one of the best dishes I ever made! Everyone asked for the recipe!
This was really good, but I will be making some changes next time. I will saute the pork in some EVOO before baking. I think I will also omit the onions and celery...it didn't do anything for the flavor and I had to strain the "gravy" before thickening. The wine flavor was too overpowering so I did end up adding about 3/4 c. of water. I will add some mushrooms next time too. I think it will go well. Thanks for the post.
I can not believe anyone would give this a 5 star rating.
I was going to give this 2 stars - but I'm sorry... it's not that good. I don't get all of the rave reviews. I followed the recipe. The cooking time is WAY off. 45 minutes is not long enough. The pork not that flavorful. The sauce was ridiculously salty. I guess people are far too generous with the stars on this site. This is not a 5 star meal by any means. Hubby said it was 'ok'. I said PASS.
The recipe directions are different than if you watch the video. The video directions make more sense as the gravy will actually thicken. I also browned the tenderloin before placing it in the oven to help seal in the flavor. Overall, very good.
The recipe says it should be cooked for 45 minutes at 350, but when I went to take it out of the oven it wasn't cooked through! So, I upped the temp to about 400 and cooked for another 25 minutes. Wow... it was soooo good. (It was even better as leftovers a day later!) My little brother who is 16 happen to be visiting and he loved it as well. I would say this is a great dish to try... especially if you don't typically eat pork. It is so tender and so flavorful. Simply perfect.
I followed the recipe, except that I added mushrooms, and I didn't make gravy at the end because a) I didn't have gravy mix and b) my husband and I enjoy "jus," so I decided to leave it as is. I found it very simple to do and tasted pretty good. Next time I will add more herbs - I think sprigs of fresh rosemary or thyme would be delicious with this, especially with the red wine, which I'll also reduce the amount of since there was so much at the end. I'll definitely be making this again - thanks for a good, simple, and quick dinner recipe!
