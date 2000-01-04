Burgundy Pork Tenderloin

My husband doesn't care for pork much, but he loves this. It is very easy to fix, and it is very rich tasting. Serve with baked potato.

Recipe by Kathleen White

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place pork in a 9x13 inch baking dish, and sprinkle meat with salt, pepper and garlic powder. Top with onion and celery, and pour wine over all.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes.

  • When done baking, remove meat from baking dish, and place on a serving platter. Pour gravy mix into baking dish with wine and cooking juices, and stir until thickened. Slice meat, and cover with the gravy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
400 calories; protein 47.8g; carbohydrates 8.2g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 147.6mg; sodium 676.3mg. Full Nutrition
