This recipe is great, and making it is about as easy as falling off a log. You need to know some things though, so yours will turn out wonderfully, like mine does every time i make this recipe. First of all, the pork should be relatively pink when it is done. This is due to the fact that it was swimming in Burgundy Red Wine. Be sure to use a meat thermometer and bring the temp to 160, and if any of your guests complains that they think they are going to get trichanosis, politely ask them to leave and go to applebees where they process and overcook everything. Next, I am not sure how this recipe was called Burgundy Pork Tenderloin and it calls for red wine. Be sure to use BURGUNDY red wine, as the title suggests. The fun thing about burgundy is that there is no such thing as an expensive burgundy wine. It is usuall near the mogen david and other cheap wines. Don't bother changing the Bbrown gravy amount. Also, the first time I made this I thought I would be smart and braise the roast first to make it more tender. The next time I made it I just threw all the ingredient into the pan as the recipe suggests and it came out way better. It takes about five minutes to construct this recipe and it is the best I have ever found. Have fun!

Read More