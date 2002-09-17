Artichoke and Mussel Bisque

5 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is an amazing soup, and fairly simple to make. One recommendation is to keep the cooking time down on this one. The soup goes from a wonderful light, bright green to a very dull green if overcooked. Enjoy!

By DJ Williams

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Remove the hearts and stems from the artichokes and discard the leaves. Chop the hearts and stems and place them in a large pot over low heat with the fennel and onion. Add the cream, just enough water to cover all, and salt and pepper to taste. Let this simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, or until tender.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, rinse and de-beard the mussels. In a separate large saucepan over medium low heat, sweat the garlic in the butter or margarine for 30 seconds. Add the cleaned mussels and the wine, cover and let simmer for 5 minutes. Remove the mussels and reserve the liquid. (Note: Be careful not to brown the garlic.)

  • Transfer the vegetable mixture to a blender and puree until smooth. Add the lemon juice, reserved mussel liquid and season with salt and pepper to taste. Strain this mixture through a fine mesh strainer and top each serving with some mussels. Garnish with chopped fresh parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
235 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 18.6g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 49.7mg; sodium 170.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022