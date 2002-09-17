Artichoke and Mussel Bisque
This is an amazing soup, and fairly simple to make. One recommendation is to keep the cooking time down on this one. The soup goes from a wonderful light, bright green to a very dull green if overcooked. Enjoy!
This is an amazing soup, and fairly simple to make. One recommendation is to keep the cooking time down on this one. The soup goes from a wonderful light, bright green to a very dull green if overcooked. Enjoy!
yummy yummy yummy Don't overcook!Read More
Artichoke and mussels happens to be two of my favorite things. The soup was very tasty but I honestly felt that the flavor overpowered the mussels. I like the soup on it's own better. I think that the artichoke flavor wasn't that complimentary to the mussels.Read More
Artichoke and mussels happens to be two of my favorite things. The soup was very tasty but I honestly felt that the flavor overpowered the mussels. I like the soup on it's own better. I think that the artichoke flavor wasn't that complimentary to the mussels.
yummy yummy yummy Don't overcook!
Wow. Gigantic hit with my daughter and son in law. Served preceding prime rib with yorkshire pudding. Perfect.
I am not a huge mussel fan so I switched out for some butter sauted' shrimp instead.....mmmm nice flavor combo.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections