Red Velvet Cookies

These red velvet cookies are just as good as the cake, only on a smaller scale. They melt in your mouth!

By Kc Maxwell

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Cream Cheese Frosting

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) with the rack in the middle position. Grease baking sheets or line with parchment paper. Sift flour, baking soda, and salt together.

  • Place chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on High until chocolate melts, about 90 seconds. Stir chocolate until smooth and set aside to cool.

  • In a large bowl, beat 1/2 cup butter, brown sugar, and white sugar until light and fluffy; add egg and beat until smooth. Mix in red food coloring and chocolate, scraping the bowl down regularly, until evenly blended, about 30 seconds. Add half of the flour mixture, stirring until well incorporated. Beat in sour cream and mix in remaining flour mixture. Fold in chocolate chips. Drop spoonfuls of dough 2 inches apart onto prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake one sheet at a time in the preheated oven until cookies spring back when pressed, about 9 minutes. Cool in the pans for 5 minutes before removing to cool completely on a wire rack.

  • Whip 1/4 cup butter, cream cheese, and vanilla until smooth. Blend in confectioners' sugar in 1/2 cup portions until frosting reaches the desired consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
163 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 21.8g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 20.9mg; sodium 66.4mg. Full Nutrition
