Red Velvet Cookies
These red velvet cookies are just as good as the cake, only on a smaller scale. They melt in your mouth!
I served these Red Velvet Cookies at the church baazar last week and they were such a pleasant surprise for everyone. I was given the "Best Cook" award for these tasty bits. I could not get the camera to work as I wanted to try uploading a picture of these on a nice 1940's plate but I had the camera turned around backwards and only took pictures of myself. But perhaps next time I will do it right. Too bad.Read More
I was very disappointed with this recipe. I imagined them to be moist, and probably like everyone, I expected them to melt in my mouth. The cookies tasted very flour'y' and course. I followed the recipe closely and used exact measurements but found not to be impressed by the outcome. If there's a next time, I would add more sugar about 1/2 cup instead of 1/3 cup and perhaps salted butter instead of unsalted.Read More
These are DIVINE! Any chocolate lover will go banana's for these! We did not have sour cream so we used vanilla yogurt instead, if we had to do this again instead of doing the 3/4 cup of yogurt we would of tried 1/2 cup as yogurt is more runny then sour cream so then we would not of had to add more flour to make these cookies the right consistency. These are so moist and delicious, and the cream cheese frosting is the bomb! Finally they were really red, we got red food coloring from Micheal's and it worked 100 times better then the red you buy in most grocery stores
Wow- these are crazy good! I made my cookies twice as big and they were unbelievably soft and just perfect. I lined my baking pan with foil so I could have the cookies set once out of the oven and place the next batch right in the oven to waste precious baking time. Plus- no clean up afterwards:)
I made these exactly per the instructions and they came out amazing! It's literally like eating a cookie with soft cake on the inside. Not sure how the reviewers managed to get really dry cookies, but it's now day 2 and they are still super moist. I stored them in a ziplock bag and only frost them when I'm ready to serve them on a platter.
This recipe is AWESOME. The consistency of the "cookie" is the perfect balance of red velvet cake moist-ness but the thicker texture of a soft cookie. The color was a beautiful red as well. The only adjustment we made was that we used semi-sweet chocolate chips instead of the squares of unsweetened baking chocolate. (My friend and I have a sweet tooth...) The cream cheese frosting goes perfectly with the cookie recipe. We stirred frozen raspberries into it which gave the frosting a pink color and a hint of tartness. Topped with some crushed walnuts and they were gone in NO TIME!
This recipe did not turn out like I hoped. The cookies tasted flourly and not like red velvet at all. The only thing that gave them a little bit of taste was the frosting. I would not recommend this though.
I love red velvet cake, so when I stumbled on these I was thrilled! They are divine! The only thing I changed was to use chocolate chips instead of unsweetened baking chocolate bc I didn't have any. I made them for a coffee group and they were all gone in no time. I even had several people ask for the recipe. I made them a little large so I only got about 26 but then piped frosting on each. I also made them the night before and stored them in the refrigerator so that helped keep them moist.
These cookies really look and taste like red velvet cake. They have a very soft, cake-like consistency. The dough was a little sticky, and be careful not to touch it or you will turn your fingers red! I added some peppermint- white chocolate chips to make them a little Christmasy and then topped them with a white chocolate drizzle. Very festive looking.
Super yummy! Went for over $2.00 per cookie at the school bake sale!
I thought these were pretty good, they are just kind of messy to form. I had to spread mine out, otherwise they didn't spread at all and were tiny little sandwich cookies. I made the first batch into hearts and they were really cute for valentines day!
Good cookies. Very cakey. Stayed moist for days.
my favorite cookies ever, hands down. these were amazing. <3
People I served these too seemed to enjoy them, I did not have any food coloring so mine came out looking like oreo cakesters but tasting way better obviously.
Delicious! Cookie and icing are both fabulous! I followed the recipe exactly and everybody loved them. This definitely is a fun change from the traditional chocolate chip cookies we usually eat.
These are amazing! I made these today and they are soft, moist, and absolutely delicious. Mine did not turn out too floury or course, as other reviewers complained about. The sour cream was a nice touch, it made them richer. Mine baked for a little longer than 9 minutes, but other than that I followed the recipe exactly.
These are Amazing! Try a crushed Graham Cracker Edge or topping rolled over the frosting! WOW
They turned out so well!
Tasted just like the cake, with that icing. A big holiday hit - I thought they were better the day after - I chilled them in the icebox overnight, which gave them a firmer, more cookie-like consistency. Fresh baked, they are more cakey.
These were extremely moist and delicious cookies! The changes I made were using semi sweet baking chocolate (didnt have unsweetened), mini chocolate chips and also used only a couple teaspoons of the food coloring (generic from Target). They came out great and with good color, perfect for the holidays!
Tried this recipe over the holidays. Really a great recipe. My family loved these. Thanks for sharing...
These cookies are AMAZING and so easy. I brought them to work and now I'm constantly asked whenI will bring them again.
Thank you for a great cookie recipe! My 4 yr old son made this for a kids cookie contest and won 2nd place!
This is the first time I've made these and they turned out great! Just 9 minutes in the oven and they were perfect. Moist, soft, sweet but not too sweet. I didn't use 2 whole cups of confectioners sugar for the frosting. I eyeballed it and probably put in about 1 cup instead, and it's just the right amount of sweetness. The only thing I would do different next time is decrease the chocolate chips to 1/2 or 3/4 cup instead of 1 cup. My boyfriend is gonna love these for Valentines Day dessert!!
YES. very flour-y in flavor. I tasted the dough beforehand and had to make adjustments (added some more oil, sugar and salt) the icing was awful for me. needs much more extract to flavor it
I though with most reviews being good I would give it a try and like the other person mine were doughy not worth all the work. I was expecting them to be pretty good and it was a waste because I wont eat them and I love sweets so for me to say that says alot. Waste of time and money
These were actually quite easy to make and they tasted just like red velvet cake :) I thought the cookie had a great consistency and was really moist. I didn't have any sour cream at my house, so I substituted with vanilla yogurt instead, and it works perfectly fine. The frosting is also great, very creamy and excellent tasting. I will definitely be making these cookies again. Thanks for the great recipe!
These were pretty good. The was somewhat floury but tasted good and the frosting was delicious!
Great recipe - I've made them multiple times and they are a great hit at home and at work. And they are just as good without the food coloring.
Awesome cookies! Everyone in my family and co-workers loved it.I didn't pack the brown sugar and the sweetness was just right.
Awesome cookie and frosting recipe...took to work for a holiday gathering and received great reviews!!!! Will be permanent cookie in my house!! It combined my love of red velvet cake and cookies!!
I made these cookies to the T of the recipe. I was incredibly disappointed. The cookies were very doughy and floury. This is possibly the worst recipe I have ever seen on this website. NOTE: The creator of this recipe has been making fake accounts and rating the cookies 5 stars.
These were like cake cookies. Really good cream cheese icing, but I didn't really feel that they tasted like red velvet cake specifically, just cake with cream cheese frosting. Overall good would recommend!
I made these at Christmas, and they will for sure be on my permanent baking list from now on. They were so moist and delicious!
Great recipe, thanks!
These cookies were so delicious! I followed the recipe almost exactly! The only thing I did differently was the 2 squares of chocolate were semisweet instead of unsweetened. This is all I had and they turned not too sweet. I know the chocolate chips were optional but they really added that extra something special. They were everyone's favorite at my family New Year's celebration. Everyone raved about how moist and delicious they were. The frosting came out very light and not too sweet. A perfect topping for this awesome sweet treat! :) I will definitely make these again!
I have to agree with other reviewers that have said these were very dry and flour-y. The Red Velvet flavor was fairly strong but the texture was all off too, they were more fluffy more like Cakes than Cookies.
These are so delicious and the perfect cookie to make around Christmas! The cream cheese frosting makes this cookie even more delicious than it already is.
My family love it!
I made these for a Valentine treat for my family and was a bit disappointed. Like other reviewers, the dough was sticky and tough to work with, and the taste was floury. I'll try another recipe next time.
These were a hit with everyone and very moist. I used 1/4 more chocolate than recommended but other than that everything was done the same.
Good a little dry.
I make these every year. My cookies turn out moist and delicious each time. I am surprised that some people found them dry. Every time I bring these to work, I get several requests for the recipe. Red velvet is not supposed to have an overpowering chocolate note.
This is a great recipe and the cookies were a hit. I did make mine more in line with Suzy Qs instead of smaller size cookies.
I’ve made this twice and followed the recipe as written and they were delicious each time. Although I don’t know how to make them look heart shaped like in the pictures
So delicious! My kids loved them. I used a small scooper to portion them and it made the perfect 3 bite sandwich cookie. Now I am going to experiment with turning this into a healthier version for muffins.
I haven't done the cream cheese frosting yet, but the cookies came out well. I made mine purple. The 9 minute timer was just about perfect for me, too!
To die for.
Loved this recipe. My family keeps wanting to have one more. The only thing I did differently was to chop up 4 squares of semi chocolate because I didn’t have chocolate chips. Worked out great.
It was really good but more like cupcakes than cookies
These were good, they're like little, tiny, individual, red velvet cakes. I used Lorann Red Velvet emulsion instead of the red food coloring and vanilla. If you're not using the filling, you'll probably want to add about 1/2 cup more sugar, they're not quite sweet enough on their own.
We rated this a 4 star because it was good. They didn't say to shape the cookies so we would recommend rolling and shaping the dough before baking. It will also make a good dessert.
They are very very sugary and rich. I suggest using your own homemade icing recipe instead. Otherwise, had a perfect turn out!!!
They came out great. Wife and daughter loved them. Thanks for the recipe.
I love this recipe. Although I switch the chocolate for cocoa powder, but my coworkers LOVE it.
Great recipe. But hard to shape cookie as dough is very sticky. Dough does not spread out while baking. So suggest flattening the cookie before baking.
They were good but not as great as I expected. Very hard to work into balls and not the taste I was hoping for, but still a good small treat.
The cookies are soft and delicate and go very well with the cream cheese frosting ! Instructions are very clear and was able to follow them well. Will make them again
Awesome recipe. I have three cookie exchanges at the holiday season so I'm always looking for cookie ideas. My husband thinks this is "the cookie of the year". I did use salted butter and substituted semi-sweet choc chips instead of baking choc.
Moist, nice flavor, all were happy at my house. Heather
It was really good and everyone enjoyed them. I’d make them a bit smaller next time and I added about 1/2 again as much cream cheese.
I did not care for this recipe. I prefer "dawns easy red velvet sandwich cookies" instead.
