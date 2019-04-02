The Best Frikin' Party Dip Ever!

1 of 76

Rating: 5 stars This dip was a big hit at our family's Thanksgiving dinner. The flavors are bold and may be a bit intimidating for the sensitive tasters but clearly a standout on the appetizer table. I served the dip with Frito Corn Chip Scoops which have a reputation of overpowering the flavor of the dip. No such problem here. I prepared the sausage/onion hash before hand. After draining and cooling transferred to a Rubbermaid 2.4qt container mixed in the RoTel then placed the cubed cream cheese on top and refrigerated. This transported well to the event and took 5 minutes heating in the microwave stirring and ready to serve. This would do best in a fondue pot or chafing dish to keep it hot during serving. When well mixed the dip sort of looks like old oatmeal or cream ground beef (military veterans will identify this as S.O.S.) so it is clear that the visual presentation requires chopped chives. I recommend keeping the chives on the large side. I wonder if adding thin slices of seeded Jalepenio Green Pepper and Red Pepper might add some visual attractiveness? Great receipe Kate-K! Thanks for the good eats. Helpful (56)

Rating: 4 stars I made this for a football party and it was gone in about two minutes. I changed a few things though. I used two cans of rotel instead of one, used green onions instead. I also mixed in a cup or so of shredded cheddar cheese at the end. YUM!! Helpful (45)

Rating: 5 stars My brother in law introduced this recipe to me a few years ago, and every year about this time we make it. I skip the onions and chives and every now and then throw in some cheddar to melt at the end. Typically though, I use hot sausage, regular rotel and low fat cream cheese. This rocks with frito scoops or corn chips. Helpful (39)

Rating: 5 stars Very flavorful and EASY! Everyone loved it! I served it with bread much better that tortilla chips. Helpful (18)

Rating: 2 stars very sorry-but this was not a great tasting dip & the look of this dip is really awful-sorry again but will not make this again. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for Super Bowl and ate almost all of it myself. I loved this dip. I am looking forward to making this over and over. There are a few recipes on this sight that I feel like are absoluetly incredible and this is one of them. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars I have been making this dip for YEARS! It is VERY addicting!! I do not add the chives or onions tho. I use a mild to medium sausage and the original rotel tomatoes. I serve with Tostitos scoops. We make this for EVERY get together cuz if we don't people complain! You will be licking the bowl I guarantee it!!! Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars My boys really like this. I've known about this recipe since I was a little kid. Seems like this was always THE hot dip at parties. I make it a little healthier by using turkey sausage lowfat or fat free cream cheese and homemade salsa as noone in this house likes RoTel. I like to add fresh garlic usually at least four cloves. I do not add the chives. Helpful (10)