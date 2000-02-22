Breakfast Sausage

Makes a delicious, homemade breakfast sausage using ground pork and an assortment of spices.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • In a small, bowl, combine the sage, salt, ground black pepper, marjoram, brown sugar, crushed red pepper and cloves. Mix well.

  • Place the pork in a large bowl and add the mixed spices to it. Mix well with your hands and form into patties.

  • Saute the patties in a large skillet over medium high heat for 5 minutes per side, or until internal pork temperature reaches 160 degrees F (73 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
409 calories; protein 25.6g; carbohydrates 2.7g; fat 32.2g; cholesterol 109mg; sodium 861.2mg. Full Nutrition
