Breakfast Sausage

I was skeptical that this would satisfy my sausage craving, but it really came though for me and it was wonderfully tasty! I am a life long Weight Watcher, and I am always looking for ways to modify tasty, high fat,unhealthy recipes and make them more suitable for my healthier eating efforts. This really fit the bill for me! I don't want to sound like one of those reviewers who changes everything in a recipe and basically makes a completely different recipe, but I will tell you how I made a few small changes. I used 93% ground turkey instead of pork and I was worried about this because I'm not a big turkey fan, but I thought the seasonings would give it enough flavor for me to get away with it and they did! I didn't have marjoram so I used poultry seasoning and I used 1/2 tsp for half the recipe. I also added more red pepper flakes as I like spicy food.I also upped the sage by 1/2 tsp. The amount of salt was perfect, I wouldn't touch it. Do not leave out the brown sugar or cloves, I think they really balanced the flavors in this for me. Everything else was the same for me. I also patted the mixture out onto waxed paper and used a biscuit cutter to make uniformly sized patties. I fried in a non-stick skillet and I didn't need any oil or spray, the fat in the meat was enough. These were delicious. I got two patties per serving with one leftover. I halved the recipe with no problem. I will freeze the leftovers and heat 'n eat as desired. Thank you for a real winner Lee Fogel!