Breakfast Sausage
Makes a delicious, homemade breakfast sausage using ground pork and an assortment of spices.
Makes a delicious, homemade breakfast sausage using ground pork and an assortment of spices.
Like other reviewers, I was in search of a recipe to make breakfast sausage since I cannot have many of the additives (mostly MSG) in commercially-prepared sausage. We moved and I could no longer find sausage without additives. Even if you *can* eat commercial sausage, DON'T - make this and you'll never make anything else!!! I used 1/2 ground pork and 1/2 fresh ground turkey (better texture than frozen). This cuts the fat content, and it's still so great! I made the recipe as stated, but next time I'll cut down on the sage and increase the red pepper to our own liking. My family doesn't want to eat anything else now! The first Sunday I cooked the sausage for breakfast, my husband said he just kept thinking about how good it was all during church service! If you haven't tried Lee Fogle's Italian Sausage recipe - YOU MUST! It's also fantastic! THANK YOU!!!!Read More
I'm giving this recipe 3 stars as is. I made this today, and enjoyed it, prepared as is. My family & I thought it was a bit bland. I think I would basically double all spices besides salt & pepper. I am going to try that next time, hopefully it will have more flavor. This is a good basic breakfast sausage recipe, and can be adjusted to your own likings. I did let the pork & spices blend in the fridge for about 18 hours, and would highly recommend doing that if you have time.Read More
Like other reviewers, I was in search of a recipe to make breakfast sausage since I cannot have many of the additives (mostly MSG) in commercially-prepared sausage. We moved and I could no longer find sausage without additives. Even if you *can* eat commercial sausage, DON'T - make this and you'll never make anything else!!! I used 1/2 ground pork and 1/2 fresh ground turkey (better texture than frozen). This cuts the fat content, and it's still so great! I made the recipe as stated, but next time I'll cut down on the sage and increase the red pepper to our own liking. My family doesn't want to eat anything else now! The first Sunday I cooked the sausage for breakfast, my husband said he just kept thinking about how good it was all during church service! If you haven't tried Lee Fogle's Italian Sausage recipe - YOU MUST! It's also fantastic! THANK YOU!!!!
Have been fumbling around for the best sausage recipe. Wow! Just made this recipe and tried some left over scraps. Substituted 1 1/2 tsp fennel seed for the clove (which I did not have). Rolled the sausage out to about 3/8" between two layers of waxed paper and plastic wrap (to protect my wooden roller). Cut out rounds with a three inch biscuit cutter. Reroll and cut out until only a few scraps are left. It made 18 rounds with some scraps for tasting. Oh Yum!
This recipe was soo easy and tasted pretty good! I didn't have marjoram or cloves and all I had was some ground sage and the Italian Spices (which contained a bit of rosemary, marjoram, sage etc) So I improved with 1 1/2 tsp of ground sage and 1 tsp of the Italian Spices. I thought it was a bit too sweet (even though I like sweet sausages). Although I think that the sausage tastes better after a few days in the freezer then cooked. I definitely recommend this recipe but I'd give it a 2-3 days in the freezer to set (just make sure to make it into patties before you freeze it, makes a better of a time than defrosing a hunk of meat.) But overall Great recipe Lee! Thank you very much for sharing it ^_^
Very tasty recipe. I substituted ground pork for 1 pound of ground turkey breast and 1 pound of ground turkey thigh for a lower fat version of breakfast sausage. I also doubled the sage. When making patties wet, hands with water to prevent it from sticking to your hands. This recipe yielded 20 patties for me.
This recipe can't be beat. It's so tasty and easy to make that I'll probably never buy store-bought sausage again--especially since you don't know what 'by-products' are in there. This recipe is the real thing! You won't be disappointed.
We ran out of breakfast sausage and wated to make biscuits and gravy. I found this recipe and it made a wonderful sausage, and in turn, a great gravy!
This is a great basic recipe. I usually mix 1/2 lean ground turkey and 1/2 ground pork. This helps to cut some calories while still giving the flavor we want. I've made several varieties of this sausage by adding different herbs, both fresh and dried to change it up a bit, sometimes cutting back or eliminating the sugar, depending on what I'm using it for. I find my family likes a sweeter sausage for breakfast but more savory for other dishes. I've also used this basic recipe to make mild Italian sausage without fennel seeds. Most Italian sausage on the market is Sicilian style, heavy with fennel flavor and not what I like or use to, being from a Northern Italian family. I just add fresh basil, dried Italian seasoning, granulated garlic, onion powder, sage and marjoram, and eliminate the red pepper flakes, cloves and brown sugar for an Italian style sausage that is just delicious. You can also add some sun dried tomatoes for a fruitier flavor. Also, to the person who felt the seasoning wasn't blended thruout the meat, an easy fix for that is to spread the meat against and up the sides of the bowl with a fork, spreading it out as much as possible, almost forming a well in the center. Then sprinkle your seasoning mix evenly over the spread out meat. Then mix together and you will have a more even flavor.
I'm giving this recipe 3 stars as is. I made this today, and enjoyed it, prepared as is. My family & I thought it was a bit bland. I think I would basically double all spices besides salt & pepper. I am going to try that next time, hopefully it will have more flavor. This is a good basic breakfast sausage recipe, and can be adjusted to your own likings. I did let the pork & spices blend in the fridge for about 18 hours, and would highly recommend doing that if you have time.
This is the most delicious sausage I have ever tasted. My husband loves spicy foods so I will be experimenting with other herbs, such as thai basil, lemon balm, dill seed, rosemary and tarragon all of which I grow. Ena
I loved this recipe although if you use lean ground pork then be careful not to burn the patties! Even my husband liked it and he's harder to please!
Very good spicy sausage although a bit sweet for me. I cut brown sugar to 1 teaspoon. Maybe too spicy for kids or those with sensitive palate. I used this recipe for ground pork from a wild hog. Yummy!!!
We are on a low fat diet and this is so good. I get lean ground pork. It does not taste like your traditional greasy sausage. Use cooking spray every so often to get the patties to slip out easy. It has a flavor of its own and is much better for us. We missed our morning meat and this recipe is our favorite. I take a wide mouth jar ring and lid to make patties and put them on a cookie sheet reusing the ring and lid for each patty. When sheet is full I slip in the freezer until frozen and repackage them in a freezer bag. When we want them they are ready. I thaw in microwave before cooking so they will cook well in the center. Also as others say let spices meld in the pork overnight in the refrig.
Wow, wow, wow!! I halved the recipe just to make sure we liked it and now I wish I had made the whole thing! I made this for my dad because he really likes sausage, but I worry about the fat, sodium, and preservatives he’s eating in store-bought sausage. I used a 19.2 ounce package of extra lean ground pork and got 15 two-inch patties out of it. I omitted the red pepper flakes because my dad doesn’t care for spicy sausage and, based on a few reviews, I cut the brown sugar in half. The flavor was so good that my dad didn’t even add salt…something he applies in liberal quantities to store-bought sausage!! This will be our breakfast sausage from now on. I can’t wait to try it with turkey! Thanks for an awesome recipe :-) ****UPDATE**** I tried this with ground turkey this morning. I cut the recipe in half because I only wanted to "waste" 1 pound of meat if it didn't turn out good, but it was awesome! I use the cheap ground turkey, so it was kind of gloppy after mixing it up. It wasn't possible to form patties with my hands, so I used a tablespoon sized measuring spoon and scooped small mounds into my skillet, then smoothed them into roughly round, flattened shapes. The first time I flipped them over was a little tricky, because they hadn't fully firmed up yet, but after that it was smooth sailing. I made eight patties and then crumble-fried the rest of it for gravy. We had sausage patties with biscuits and gravy for breakfast. YUMMY!!!
This is the perfect blend of spices for breakfast sausage! I just made my first batch and it is the best I ever had! I ground my own pork, turkey and even threw in some beef scraps. If you use turkey or chicken be sure your pork is fatty. If you don't have enough fat in sausage it is dry & tastless.
Incredible sausage recipe! I didn't add any sugar at all but otherwise made as written. The problem I was having again and again was that the spices wouldn't evenly distribute throughout the meat no matter how much I mixed with my hands. We were always getting inconsistently seasoned bites. I know it's going to sound strange, but I solved the problem with few seconds of mixing with my standard hand mixer. Using the mixer evenly distributes all the seasonings and spices. I let it sit about an hour before I cook the sausage to distribute flavors. The result is always amazing sausage that never fails to get rave reviews and tons of compliments!
Perfect as written! Will never buy store bought breakfast sausage again. Used it in my own biscuit and gravy recipe and husband said "Best you've ever made." :o)
I recently went 'Paleo' and have been looking for a good spice mix that doesn't include sugar. I couldn't find one. So, I took this recipe and replaced the brown sugar with about 1/2 cup shredded apple/apple sauce. It came out awesome. I make a batch every Sunday to eat for breakfast at work all week.
When making sausage of any kind being, Italian,Brats or Breakfast Patties. It is always best to let your seasoned meat rest in the fridge over night to flavor thru before putting it in casings or making patties.
This is a "staple" recipe in my kitchen. I mix it in ground turkey and freeze in patties on sheets, then bag in freezer ziplocs. I use allspice instead of cloves and have added other spices to various batches (thyme, minced onion, etc). Good basic recipe for sausage without all those nasty additives.
Impressive! I honestly didn't expect it to be this good! I bought a butt picnic roast and ground the whole thing for sausage; I ended up with 5 lbs. I took off the large piece of fat on the top but left the rest--sausage has to have fat in order not to be dry. Even so, when I cooked it there was NO grease in the pan. Makes you wonder what the ratio of fat is in comercial sausage!! Only thing I will change next time is more red pepper. SUPER RECIPE!!
This was just what I was looking for! I halved the recipe and used 1lb of ground turkey instead of pork. I didn't have cloves, so I left that out, and was out of marjoram so I substituted that with oregano. This made delicious crumbled sausage for our breakfast enchiladas & it will be my go to recipe for sausage from now on, even for hot italian sausage (all it would need is more crushed red pepper and some fennel seeds), thanks!
I'm sorry but this had no taste at all. I had to triple all the spices(not the salt) to try to get some kind of flavor. I will keep looking.
Love this recipe! I do not buy sausage anymore. I have only used ground turkey in the recpie, to make it healthier. Can not say enough about this sausage. A must try! Thank you for the recipe Lee!
Great recipe. I coated pan with Canola Oil first to prevent sticking because I used 1 pound lean ground pork with one pound of ground turkey breasts. I plan to use dark turkey meat next time. I omitted red pepper flakes and used 1/2 t. ground cayenne pepper so there would be some heat throughout the sausage but not located in just flakes. Make patties and freeze them. They freeze nicely if separate with wrapping paper. Update: Using the dark turkey meat with the pork instead of the white turkey meat added more fat and flavor. No need to oil pan before frying. I used 3 tea. of ground sage (not rubbed) and 5/8 tea. of thyme and 1/2 tea. rosemary leaves to incrase the flavor. These were good additions that we liked.
I love this! I recently got a grinder for my KA and tried this when I found 'Pork Cushions' on sale for $1.37/lb. Low fat (I trimmed), lower sodium than store bought, and delicious. I ran out of sage and used 1 tsp. sage and 1 tsp. poultry seasoning and substituted allspice for cloves because that is what I had. I also made it with ground chicken thighs. Very good! Will definitely be making this on a regular basis. I have 35 little patties freezing in my freezer right now.
Bye bye Jimmy Dean, hello Lee Fogle!This is such wonderful sausage. Very mild flavor. I loved knowing what's in my sausage and that is isn't full of fillers and fat and by products. Next time I am going to add a bit more of all the spices as I do like hot sausage and sage sausage too...but just as written is def 5 stars!!! I made this last night, freezing half and then cooking half this morning. I am so glad I tried this recipe, it's just what I have been looking for. Thanks Lee, I can't wait to try your italian sausage recipe too. (it's in my fridge waiting for tonight's pizza dinner)
A little sweet for my taste. I'll cut back on the sugar a bit next time and add a bit more of a kick to it. So much cheaper and better for you than the store bought.
His is a very nice basic recipe. I have used ground turkey for this as well. On my 2nd batch I added a tsp of garlic and onion powder as well. It rounded out the flavor. Thanks for sharing this simple recipe. I now use it frequently.
This sausage really is as good as the reviews indicate. I have made it several times and find my favorite meat combination to be 1# ground pork and 1# ground turkey. Key: don't overcook.
Surprisingly good! I halved the recipe and used ground turkey instead of the pork. This is a keeper!
VERY QUIK ! I USED FRESH GROUND TURKEY THE FIRST TIME I MADE IT AND MY BOYFRIEND WAS NONE THE WISER! EVER USE SAUSAGE IN SPAGHETTI TRY IT.
First, let me say that I'm really picky about sausage (total Jimmy Dean fan). What a pleasant surprise this recipe is. I used "really lean" ground pork (it's what was in the freezer), so the texture was a bit different than a traditional sausage patty. The spices are spot on, and I wouldn't change a thing. Lee Fogle, thanks for sharing your recipe. This one's going into my Favorites folder.
This recipe is excellent! I like it spicy so I increased the red pepper flakes and black pepper. I didn't have cloves and left out the brown sugar because my boyfriend is on a low-carb diet. It still turned out great. I didn't make patties. I just cooked the meat and made it into a breakfast skillet with scrambled eggs, broccoli and cheese melted on top.Will make again! Highly recommend!
Made as directed, except with 1/2 of salt. Wish I had kept the original amount! This was good, not what I was expecting, but good. Ok, just doctored up my batch, I added one tsp ground thyme, about 1/4 tsp rosemary that I coarsly ground in my grinder, and the remaining salt I had omitted previously. just for kicks, I added a squeeze of maple syrup to the batch. Much better and more flavorful! Will be eating this with pancakes tomorrow morning!
I am on a very low sodium diet and have been missing bacon and sausages, decided to try this recipe. I had 2.75 lbs of ground pork so I adjusted the recipe to 8 servings. I used 1 tbsp poultry seasoning, 1.25 tsp black pepper, 4 tsps maple syrup sugar, 0.25 tsp red pepper flakes, 0.25 tsp parsley and 0.25 tsp thyme, I put them in my spice mill to grind finely. I used my #50 scoop which yielded 16 2.5 ounce raw weight patties. Sodium 44 mg Potassium 230 mg.
Never tried making my own sausage. I had ground pork in the freezer and short of time to make dinner. This was easy and wonderful! I used the sausage to stuff sections of butternut squash and put bacon on top. This was baked at 350F for about an hour and a quarter. Rave reviews from all!
I added more sage and red pepper flakes I wish I reduced the sugar.
I get tired of all the, ahem, excuse my language, , in our food, especially sausage and breakfast meats...this is the most amazing recipe, SO SIMPLE, ridiculously easy, and when made with quality fresh ground, locally grown, organic pork....um...beyond amazing! Never going back....nope. This is it. I put less salt in, because my husband doesn't like salty breakfast meat...and he loved it. Personally, I would probably use the called for amount.
A million stars! I LOVE that I can now know exactly what is in our breakfast sausage, and my husband is just happy that now I'll serve breakfast sausage! These were unbelievable- better than any packaged or frozen than I've ever had. **Update- I tried it with ground turkey, and it's good. The texture is a little different than the pork, of course, but still delicious!
This recipe is WONDERFUL!!! I thought I would try it hoping it would be good enough that I could serve it for Mother's Day Brunch. I'm so glad I gave it a shot. I used boneless pork spare ribs, thinking that cut would have plenty of fat so I wouldn't have to worry about the meat being dry as other reviewers had mentioned. I just ground the meat myself using my Kitchenaid stand mixer and grinding attachment. I did cut back on the salt a little, using 1 1/2 tsp. and substituting cayenne for the red pepper flakes as other reviewers recommended. I thought the seasoning was perfect. Much like the taste of well-known brands. Another reviewer recommended rolling the meat out and using a biscuit cutter to make patties and this worked out very well for me. I can't wait for my family to try this!!!
I made this with ground turkey for my mom on Mother's day. It was absolutely to die for! Who knew I could make sausage?! :) I'm so excited about this recipe, I've sent it to everyone I know.
I can't believe how hard of a time I had trying to find a homemade sausage recipe! I am so glad you posted this one Lee :) It gave me a good base to create my own and tweak the seasonings. I left out the marjoram and cloves. I doubled up on red pepper flakes and added a grill steak spice blend. I also added 1/4 tsp of garlic powder and reduced the brown sugar to 2 tsp(could've left it out all together and be just fine!). Also, I used one pound of ground venison and one pound of ground pork. It came out great! :)
This was my first time making homemade breakfast sausage. It turned out great. Will definately be making again.
My Grandparents buy a 4H cow and pig every year and no one ever knows what to do with all of the ground pork. But after I found this recipe my husband does not complain about eating it as breakfast sausage or if I just brown the pork with the spices and then use it in biscuits and gravy. Thanks so much for the great recipe! -Rachel Deb Anderson
Perfect. Made exactly as written. Entire family loved it. Eldest daughter wants this instead of Bob Evans from now on. Thank you!
I added 50% more spices so that the flavor is more like breakfast sausage should be. I also added 1/8 cup water per pound to add moisture. The one thing I would do next time is to use an 80/20 meat to fat mix as a lean grind does not lend either flavor or juiciness.
Just fabulous. Can't say it better than that. Made just as written, and I'll be slipping this recipe into my favorites folder. Thanks.
This sausage is excellent!! I like it hot so I doubled the red peppers and used a little extra black pepper. I also omitted the cloves because I don't care for that particular spice. I tried it first with regular pork and then with a wild hog. Either way, it is wonderful! I even had casings so I made it into sausage links. I will never buy sausage from the store again!
This was perfect. We use Turkey sausage and not pork but it was really good and we all enjoyed it! Thank you!
Had a hard time getting the seasonings evenly mixed in. I saw on diners drive-ins and dives a guy who mixed his seasonings in wine and water to help. I will try that way and see if it helps because I liked the taste!
Thank you, Lee Fogle, for a top notch sausage recipe. I've been searching for a recipe that reminded me of the sausage my father-in-law used to make on the farm and this is pretty close....regardless, it taste great! I made exactly to recipe using a combo of dried and fresh sage. I look forward to trying your Italian Style Sausage.
This is a great recipe, however, I add ground fennel seed (grind your own with a spice grinder or coffee grinder) and that gives it a real great taste. I fry mine all at once then freeze the patties in pairs and my husband takes them to work and heats them up in the microwave oven for breakfast.
Well, many reviewers said it before me but, I must reiterate......I'll never buy sausage from the store again. This is just what I've been looking for. I made this exactly as the recipe stated except I added a few fennel seeds for character. My wife(who usually refuses sausage)loved this. It reminded her of a bed and breakfast we stayed at in Franklin, N.C. and she thought that sausage was great. Thanks Lee for sharing this recipe.
Wonderful recipe, espcially with the unstable and usually high prices for good sausage. When I make this, I use 1/2 ground turkey and 1/2 ground pork and the results are great.
This was my first time making sausage patties and they were delicious. Tasted better than prepared sausage with none of the chemicals. The only thing I changed was I added slightly more brown sugar and less crushed red pepper.
My family loves this sausage! We moved abroad several years ago and haven't been able to find store bought sausage that tasted like what we were use to having down home. This recipe is a God send. Thank you Lee Fogle!
When I gave this to Husband with his breakfast on Sunday, he said, "Oooo, this is great. Where'd you get it?" Great combination of flavors, and the amount of cloves is just right. Will definitely make again. Thanks so much, Lee!
My son who hates sausage asked for more.It doesn't need all the salt. But was great
I don't get breakfast sausage where I live. This is the best recipe I have found! I'd make it even if I could buy it. It is not that much more work to mix the meat.
Followed other review suggestions and decreased brown sugar from 1 T to 1 tsp and used 1/4 tsp Italian seasoning in place of marjoram. Delicious sausage! Thanks for helping me learn to make from scratch.
This was really good. It has a very nice mild flavor. I am going to double all spices next ime to give it more of a kick. Great, great recipe!
This came out wonderfully. We had some of the spices come out in the gravy, but it came out great.
I will never buy breakfast sausage again! This recipe is so darn easy and so incredibly tasty, I don't know why anyone would buy breakfast sausage when they could just make it for themselves. Normally, I do not like breakfast sausage at all because it's full of gristle and fat and always has a weird, indescribable flavor component that reminds me that I'm probably eating leftover "parts," but I needed breakfast sausage for a recipe. I love this recipe because it gave me total control over what cuts we were eating and I was able to season to my family's tastes. In this case, I followed the recipes exactly except for the marjoram, which I didn't have. I did a quick internet search for substitutions and replaced the 1/4 teaspoon of marjoram with a pinch each of basil, thyme, and oregano. I'm already planning to make something with breakfast sausages for next weekend. I can't wait to have this sausage again!
Tasty and very simple to make - followed recipe exactly - I would cut back on the sugar a little and add more pepper flakes - but that is simply my preference. My only complaint was that they were a bit dry but it could be that my pork might have been too lean - I will try them again. It was nice knowing what was actually in my sausage!!!! Thanks submitter.
My family normally loves sausage-there is never any left. this time however we had 4 patties left. I thought there was far to much seasoning in it. It was easy to make but the flavor was just not my families style.
Love sausage & this is a great recipe. Way better than store bought!
Thanks for an easy, tasty and quick sausage recipe, for a beginner!!! My family enjoyed it!!
Oh my! I made this with 1 lb 97/3 ground turkey and then 1 lb of the leanest loin I could find with all the visable fat removed. I put the loin that I'd cut into pieces into my food processor and pulsed until chopped finely. I then added the ground turkey to blend. Dumped into a large bowl and added the spices (except marjoram, I didn't have any). It was absolutely delicious and so very low in fat. I don't have to feel guilty eating breakfast sausage any more. Thank you so much for posting this recipe. I never thought I could make it at home.
A great recipe for a very mild sausage. Next time I make it I will increase the peppers and the other spices. A good basic recipe for elaborating with as well. You can use any ground meat and get personal with the herbs.
Awesome recipe. I used 1/2 turkey and 1/2 pork. Also added a little more red pepper to suit our tastes. Made about 2 dozen patties for us - freezes very well. Fantastic!
Amazing!! I made it with 1/2 pork and 1/2 beef. We live in Hong Kong and pay a fortune for sausages from the US and other Countries. I am thrilled to be able to make my own that have no MSG in them. Many, many thanks!
All 8 of my kids and my husband have refused to go back to store bought sausage since trying this! I get pork roasts on sale and grind my own meat so there is almost no grease at all and having a large family, this makes sausage WAYYYYYY cheaper for us!!!
These were delicious. Simple to make but so flavourful. I happen to love sage so I went heavy on it(and the other spices too). I actually made these into little balls and fried them, and then made a cream sauce, added the sausage balls, sauteed carrots and onions and served it over whole wheat penne. So good!
The flavor in these was very plain and didn't remind me of the sausage I get in the store at all. I didn't even make the whole batch...ended up tossing the leftovers. Sorry, this just wasn't for us.
I used half ground pork and half ground turkey. This recipe is perfect. I made this for a family breakfast and everyone loved it from age 15 to 70. I add a splash of water (just a splash) to help the herbs and spices incorporate easier. This works well with most sausage recipes.
Move over Jim Dean !!! :)
I was disappointed on the first attempt - the finished product seemed tough and dry. It may have been the fault of the ground pork I used - packaged, right from the meat case. It may have been too lean, and was ground fairly coarsely. I'm going to try it again, but ask the butcher for double ground pork that's not too lean. Spices were a flavorful combination, but I would probably use about one and a half times the spice mix per pound of meat than what's called for in the recipe (we like a bit more robust seasoning than many folks). First time a disappointment, but will definitely try again.
No MSG. No gluten. Excellent flavor. Love it!
Just what I was looking for. We don't get the bulk breakfast sausage here in NZ, plus I was wanting a good pizza topping sausage. This works well.
Delicious! The whole family loves it. We use ground turkey instead if pork.
This is absolutely great. Very versatile. I adjusted the heat down a bit, adding less cayenne. I also made it w/brown sugar one time, and maple syrup the next. I used half lean ground pork, and half ground turkey. This frees me from the store bought sausage with it's questionable ingredients. Thanks for the recipe!
Good but a bit bland. I used fresh herbs and doubled them up, but it is still lacking a bit of flavor.
My kids love breakfast sausage but so many of the commercial sausages are full of stuff I can't pronounce. This is sausage like my grandma used to make, meat and spices. I had no idea it was so easy to make. Thanks so much for the great recipe! Since the kids don't like too much spice I will omit the red pepper next time but they still liked it as is until they hit a red pepper flake. This really is easy to make and tastier than store bought.
I was skeptical that this would satisfy my sausage craving, but it really came though for me and it was wonderfully tasty! I am a life long Weight Watcher, and I am always looking for ways to modify tasty, high fat,unhealthy recipes and make them more suitable for my healthier eating efforts. This really fit the bill for me! I don't want to sound like one of those reviewers who changes everything in a recipe and basically makes a completely different recipe, but I will tell you how I made a few small changes. I used 93% ground turkey instead of pork and I was worried about this because I'm not a big turkey fan, but I thought the seasonings would give it enough flavor for me to get away with it and they did! I didn't have marjoram so I used poultry seasoning and I used 1/2 tsp for half the recipe. I also added more red pepper flakes as I like spicy food.I also upped the sage by 1/2 tsp. The amount of salt was perfect, I wouldn't touch it. Do not leave out the brown sugar or cloves, I think they really balanced the flavors in this for me. Everything else was the same for me. I also patted the mixture out onto waxed paper and used a biscuit cutter to make uniformly sized patties. I fried in a non-stick skillet and I didn't need any oil or spray, the fat in the meat was enough. These were delicious. I got two patties per serving with one leftover. I halved the recipe with no problem. I will freeze the leftovers and heat 'n eat as desired. Thank you for a real winner Lee Fogel!
This sausage is really, really good. Other people suggested there was too much salt so I used 1 1/2 teaspoons and I thought it was just right. I used the cloves but will omit this next time. Very good recipe, thank you!
We had butts on sale brought home and grinder and added spices used honey for the brown sugar wrapped in wax paper rolls put in fridge to let flavor inhance the meat and harden slice and cook
Absolutely wonderful flavor. I ground the pork myself and added this seasoning. Let it sit in refrigerator overnight. Made patties next morning and everyone loved them. Flavor was just what we were looking for. Earthy, just a touch of sweetness. They browned up beautifully. I will be making these, cooking, freezing so all I have to do is put in microwave for a wonderful breakfast addition.
We just made a double batch of these based on all you people's rave reviews. How nice to have doubled it! Now we have patties made and in the freezer ready to toss in the pan for yummy breakfasts! The only change we made was to use half ground turkey with the pork. Yum Yum!
This tastes exactly like breakfast links, but I can do it with freshly minced pork from the butcher and no additives. Makes brilliant gravy to go with home made biscuits!
We are officially done ever buying frozen sausage again! Been buying it for years and i finally worked up the nerve to try my hand at this stuff. Wow, it seriously was like "Bam" in my mouth. It tasted just like breakfast sausage, only way more intense and better-tasting flavors. I mean, the intensity and flavor was incredible. My husband who is the pickiest eater in the world thought it was the best sausage he had ever had. I made a full cylinder size pack of links. i had like 3-4 links of it and my husband ate the rest of them, LOL! Good stuff. He suggested we even try it spicier, hotter, next time. Great job! We felt like Bill when Peggy on King of the Hill says, "I've got potato salad," and Bill replies by gaping his mouth open while saying, "And i've got a mouth!"
As many others noted, I will not go back to the store-bought patties again! These taste and smell similar to the store-bought ones except without all the gristle, added salt and msg. These are perfect the way they are. I was searching for something different to do with ground pork and came across this recipe. I'm so happy I did!
I don't even like sausage but I loved this!
I had a 2 pound boneless pork roast in the frig that I didn't have time to cook so I used my KitchenAid grinder attachment and coarse ground it this morning. Divided the ground pork into two 1 pound portions, recalculated the recipe for 3 servings and followed it exactly. Formed patties and fried them for breakfast, they were very good. We usually get ground sage sausage from our butcher and these were every bit as good. I'm going to make Italian sausage with the remaining meat tomorrow night.
These are really good for homemade breakfast sausages! Super easy too! I will never buy the store bought ones again. The only reason I gave it 4 instead of 5 stars, is because I cooked up one, as the original recipe and found it a little bland. So, I went back and added another 1tsp. sage, 1/8tsp. marjoram, and 1/2 Tbsp. brown sugar. Did not add extra salt or cloves and I didn't use the red pepper flakes. With the addition of some extra spice, they were perfect! Yum!
This is a very good recipe that adapted well to healthy cooking. Substituted chicken for pork, added 1 tsp of olive oil, and 2 tbs ground flax seed. All other spices stayed the same. It was wonderful. Quick to prepare, easy to cook, and delicious.
I always make extra and keep it in the freezer so its always on hand.
Too dry. Needs fat. I made a recipe myself once and just cannot remember how I made it. This was not it!
I'm never buying frozen sausage patties again! These were great and very simple to throw together. You do have to be careful with the cloves though, or they'll overpower the entire sausage. Thanks Lee!
Thank you so much for submitting this recipe! Didn't do anything diferent and they are perfect as is. I froze some uncooked ones, lets see how they do. **update: They did great! =]
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections