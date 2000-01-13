New Year Spinach Fettuccine with Scallops

I'm going to give this 4 stars because I'd like to try it again. I used scallops that had been in my freezer, and they released so much liquid that the sauce was really runny. I also used fresh mushrooms and Healthy Request mushroom soup. I started by sauteing the mushrooms in about 2 teaspoons of oil until they released their liquid and started to brown, then the garlic, then the spinach and scallops and finally the soup and wine. It looked kind of nasty, what with the extra liquid, but it was tasty enough to make me want to try again. Served over rice instead of pasta. I don't think husband liked it much, and he complained about the number of dishes he had to do. ;-)