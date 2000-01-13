New Year Spinach Fettuccine with Scallops
I made this with my fiancee for a fancy New Year's Eve dinner. If you use sea scallops and not bay scallops, cut them into quarters before adding them to the pasta.
I made this with my fiancee for a fancy New Year's Eve dinner. If you use sea scallops and not bay scallops, cut them into quarters before adding them to the pasta.
Easy recipe, I used fresh spinach and bella mushrooms, with minced garlic. Also prepared differently, sauteed spinach with garlic, then mushrooms. I let wine reduce a bit before adding soup. Removed all, cooked scallops (did not cut the scallops, we love the large sea scallops!!) and then added pasta and all ingredients back to the saute pan. Wonderful!Read More
Needs something....kind of blandRead More
Easy recipe, I used fresh spinach and bella mushrooms, with minced garlic. Also prepared differently, sauteed spinach with garlic, then mushrooms. I let wine reduce a bit before adding soup. Removed all, cooked scallops (did not cut the scallops, we love the large sea scallops!!) and then added pasta and all ingredients back to the saute pan. Wonderful!
Even better than Excellent - Don't forget to use - Garlic & Herb Fettuccini!
Excellent recipe - delicious. We used low fat cream of mushroom soup and it was fine...
Delicious!!! I used the ingredients according to recipe but changed the way I cooked it. Sauteed garlic than added spinach, put aside. Cooked scallops put in bowl with spinach. Made sauce with low fat soup and cup of white wine. Let cook down about 6 minutes, added scallops and spinach and pasta for last coupld of minutes of cooking. Served with sprinkle of parm cheese. Will make many more times.
My husband and I LOVED this recipe. I did not have any white wine on hand so I substituted a little red wine and it tasted fabulous.
Awesome, awesome recipe. I basically followed the recipe except that used whole wheat fettucine, sauteed the spinach with some garlic and omitted the white wine (didn't have any on hand). After reading several reviews swearing by the wine and fearing for the dish to be bland, I instead used several dashes of rice wine vinegar to give a little kick. I will definitely make this again & again.
This was so easy and absolutely delicious! I love how this recipe seems to versatile. I did't have spinach so I used chopped brocoli. I'm not a big fan of mushrooms so I used cream of brocoli soup. For a little extra flavor I threw in some sliced black olives. I think next time I'll put in sun dried tomatoes, too. As long as the white wine sauce and scallops are involved it'll always taste great.
Needs something....kind of bland
This was a great recipe. I must apologize, however, because I have to admit I did alter it; I do typically prefer to try a recipe for the first time written as is before altering. However, my boyfriend doesn't like the taste of white wine (or red), and I thought an alfredo sauce would go perfectly. Consequently, I substituted the white wine and cream of mushroom soup for Rebecca Swift's amazing "Alfredo Sauce" recipe from this site (butter, heavy cream, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and parsley). It was absolutely perfect! Boyfriend told me it was so good we should only have it on special occasions. Also, I forgot to add the mushrooms - had bought them specifically for this recipe and everything - but truly I think the recipe was just fine, if not better, without them.
We sauteed fresh mushrooms with the spinach, not a big fan of canned mushrooms. For a cream sauce, it was very light and the wine had a huge impact in avoiding that generic cream of mushroom "casserole" taste. I thought it was excellent for a simple pasta dish that looked/tasted much fancier. Next time we might try adding a little wine to the scallops directly when sauteing.
Such an easy recipe. I doubled the amount of scallops and added a half pound of tiger shrimp. I also doubled the amount of pasta since there were four adults having dinner. We had salad and fresh garlic bread. Thanks so much!
This is very yummie! =)
My daughter said this was one of the best things she's ever eaten -- better than a restaurant! As a beginner cook, this was a huge victory. Thanks for the delicious, easy recipe!
I recommned this recipe to any pasta lover. The whole family enjoyed this recipe, even my dad who isn;t a big pasta/ seafood lover.
This is a great recipe. I didn't have white wine, so I used champagne instead. The sour flavour of the champagne gave it a nice lemony taste. However, as with all mushroom soup-based recipes, it can get a little bland. But don't add salt to the sauce. When preparing the seafood, sprinkle some salt. Now, when you pick a piece of shrimp in your fork, it will give you just a hint more flavour. Recipe is great and didn't take very much time at all. Will definitely do this again for the family.
This was exactly what I was looking for - something fast, something tasty and something that could easily accept some substitutes. I omitted the cream of mushroom soup. Changed the pasta to Whole Grain Barilla Spaghetti and changed the scallops to shrimp. I also dusted a very small amount of parmesan cheese on top. It was great and my roommate who is not very adventurous at all when it comes to food - loved it too! Thank you very much!
Quick & easy...can feed 6 in-laws and leave them smiling.
It's easy to make but not so tasty for me. I probably won't make it again.
I used low-fat cream of mushroom soup and cut back on some of the oil. It turned out pretty good and lighter than some cream sauces.
Loved this recipe. I made a "healthy" version with whole wheat pasta, substituted half the olive oil with cooking spray and used low fat, low sodium cream of mushroom soup. SO GOOD!!
I'm not sure what happened here. Maybe it was the quality of wine that I used or that I just didn't let it cook out enough, but my sauce turned out terrible. I'm glad I got the scallops on sale, because I threw the whole thing away.
Ridiculously easy and FAST. I doubled the fettuccine, used fresh spinach and mushrooms and added the juice of 1 lemon to the sauce as it thickened. Even my 7 & 8 year olds cleaned their plates. Definately a keeper!
I'm going to give this 4 stars because I'd like to try it again. I used scallops that had been in my freezer, and they released so much liquid that the sauce was really runny. I also used fresh mushrooms and Healthy Request mushroom soup. I started by sauteing the mushrooms in about 2 teaspoons of oil until they released their liquid and started to brown, then the garlic, then the spinach and scallops and finally the soup and wine. It looked kind of nasty, what with the extra liquid, but it was tasty enough to make me want to try again. Served over rice instead of pasta. I don't think husband liked it much, and he complained about the number of dishes he had to do. ;-)
I had to make alot of substitutions in this recipe because the ingredients weren't on hand, but it still turned out wonderful and got my non-green eating husband to look at spinach differently. Very rich, so should be saved for special occasions but delicious all the same.
Overall great dish, though my sauce tasted too like the wine I used. A good base to start from!
This was fabulous!! Everyone raved about it,and it was so easy. Thanks for a great recipe!!
Very tasty, easily prepared pasta dish. However, it adds only five minutes (or fewer) to make a white sauce and add fresh mushrooms, rather than canned soup and canned mushrooms. Fresh spinach also is much tastier than frozen, and no more difficult to make. Not only is the taste far better with fresh mushrooms, but you avoid the BPA that is in canned foods (and you have more control over the salt, which is pretty high in canned soups). Sherry is also a nice alternative to the white wine.
Made this with shrimp instead of scallops and it came out tasting very good. Used 2 tablespoons of olive oil with the spinach which was too much. I will use only 1 next time.
Yum! Turned out great! I made the original recipe. My son's friend went back for thirds!
Made this last night for dinner with shrimp. The olive oil and garlic really gave this dish flavor. I will be making it again. Sisugirl
I liked it a lot but changed a lot of it because I don't like boxed soup. I just used the ingredients I had in the house: kale for spinach, sake for white wine, frozen bay scallops. And I just made it in 2 steps - 1) scallops in the frying pan. 2) fry mushrooms, then add kale, then the garlic and then the wine/sake. Very delicious.
Good combination, but since we eat no processed food, I made a white sauce and added about 8 ounces of sliced fried organic mushrooms. It was tasty.
Great with shrimp!
Very good. Made twice, so far. As I seldom leave well enough alone, I used shiitake mushrooms in place of the canned button ones, both times. Second time around, I added some sauteed red onion in step #3.
This was GREAT!! Cooked exactly as directed, will definitely do again. A friend substituted equal amounts of shrimp and said it was good.
Very good, easy to make. I used fresh spinach and fresh mushrooms. So good!
I made this tonight, I agree with JULZ417, it was bland, it needs something, not sure what. I also thought 1 pkg. of spinach was to much, 1/2 package would be enough. I don't think I'll be making this again
It sounded good and easy to make for me and my husband. I like all the individual ingredients, but that sauce really leaves something to be desired. I should have left it off after I tasted it, as I could have I salvaged the fetuchine-spinach, fish mixture with some Parmesan cheese.
Well, the earth and sea flavors didn't quite come together for us in this one. It was more like surf on a rocky cliff versus waves lapping on a sandy beach. I have to go gluten free so no mushroom soup concentrate or real pasta. I do make a good mushroom based white sauce but maybe I didn't have the courage to add a canned soup equivalent of salt. I will try to unify this with herbs & maybe use Marsalla wine to enrich it. The potential of this recipe is too high not to give it another shot or two.
I made this recipe for my wife on our first date. We loved it. Tonight is our 11th anniversary and I'm making it again for her and our two boys! I'm using fresh spinach and mushrooms. Other than that I follow the recipe as written. It's so good. It's pretty quick and easy to make.
Very sorry, but no! no! no! to canned mushrooms, frozen spinach, canned soup. That is not "fancy". On the other hand, for a late supper after a night out, yes! yes! yes!
This turned out ok.. Too fishy for me but maybe if I use steak next time instead of scallops then it might turn out better. Maybe I'll try it.
I did not care for this recipe.
Great, but I used fresh mushrooms and spinach like Albanymom.....yum.
used fresh mushrooms and spinich instead of canned/frozen
Certainly acceptable, not outstanding. Spinach and scallops don't quite make it here with the garlic and wine, but overall good.
Sauce was just too bland. Needs some additional spices, used fresh spinach and mushrooms.
It was just ok. The sauce didn't have the finger licking taste to it.
Not a fan of mushrooms so I sauteed the garlic & spinach together but then I used low fat cream cheese and wine to make the sauce and added some green and red peppers also.
I used fresh spinach and mushrooms, added extra wine. Needed something else, not sure what. Suggestions?
This was good, and my 1st time making anything w scallops. A little too much back n forth for a late dinner but it turned out good
fantastic recipe but modified it using fresh mushrooms, fresh spinach and also added a can of baby clams which gave some extra flavor. Delish!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections