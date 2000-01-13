New Year Spinach Fettuccine with Scallops

I made this with my fiancee for a fancy New Year's Eve dinner. If you use sea scallops and not bay scallops, cut them into quarters before adding them to the pasta.

Recipe by SHAVON

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain and reserve. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat 1 to 2 tablespoons of oil and add spinach and salt and pepper to taste. Saute spinach for 5 to 7 minutes or until wilted and no longer watery. Remove spinach from skillet and toss with pasta; transfer and keep warm.

  • In the same skillet, heat 2 more tablespoons of oil and add scallops and 2 cloves of sliced garlic. Cook scallops for 1 to 2 minutes or until they appear opaque. Add scallops and garlic to fettuccine and spinach mix; transfer and keep warm.

  • In the same skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of oil. Add 2 more cloves of sliced garlic and saute until golden. Add mushrooms, soup and white wine to skillet. Stir over medium heat for 8 minutes or until warm. Pour over fettuccine and spinach and add ground black pepper to taste; serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
614 calories; protein 27.1g; carbohydrates 57.3g; fat 27.3g; cholesterol 28.1mg; sodium 956.1mg. Full Nutrition
