New York Finger Lakes Chicken

10 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This barbecue sauce tastes exactly like the famous New York State Finger Lakes sauce for chicken that is enjoyed all over Central New York in the summer. Because it uses fat-free mayonnaise instead of the usual oil and egg, the sauce adheres to the chicken better and the finished product is more moist.

By Joan

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a shallow glass bowl combine the mayonnaise, salt, pepper, poultry seasoning, and vinegar. Whisk until fully blended. Reserve 1/4 of the sauce for basting. Pierce chicken pieces with a fork and add to remaining sauce, tossing to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 2 to 4 hours to marinate.

    Advertisement

  • Lightly oil grill and preheat to medium high.

  • Remove chicken pieces from sauce/marinade and grill for 6 to 8 minutes on each side or until chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear. Baste with reserved sauce while grilling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 27.4g; carbohydrates 5.3g; fat 2.6g; cholesterol 72.4mg; sodium 2121mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022