New York Finger Lakes Chicken

This barbecue sauce tastes exactly like the famous New York State Finger Lakes sauce for chicken that is enjoyed all over Central New York in the summer. Because it uses fat-free mayonnaise instead of the usual oil and egg, the sauce adheres to the chicken better and the finished product is more moist.
Being that I have lived in the Finger Lakes region of NY for 29 years (minus one year in Savannah, GA), I really WANTED to like this. HOWEVER, it tastes NOTHING like the "famous bbq sauce" that the Finger Lakes is known for. This is missing many spices and came across very, very bland. My family and I were very disappointed.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
09/15/2000
The chicken really didn't have much flavor. I was disappointed.
