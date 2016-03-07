Peach Custard Pie II

1 of 10

Rating: 1 stars Thank goodness I checked other comparable recipes. Two cups milk is way too much I cut it back to between 3/4-1 Cup. I also added 2 TBSP flour. This recipe mentioned flour but did'nt give measurement. Helpful (15)

Rating: 3 stars The flavor was good and I enjoyed it. My only complaint is that it was a bit runny. Use a little less milk and that should solve the problem. Otherwise it is a good recipe. Helpful (13)

Rating: 2 stars I believe that this recipie may have too much milk in it. I cooked my forever and it never set up. The milk definitely needs to be reduced. Helpful (11)

Rating: 2 stars Guess I should have read the ratings but being in a hurry... I too thought it was too much milk and have ended up with two pies;) Helpful (5)

Rating: 3 stars After reading the reviews I decided to try tweaking this recipe a bit. I wanted to give it a chance but it did seem like a lot of eggs and a lot of milk so I halved both added a tablespoon of flour and sprinkled in some cinnamon for good measure. It took another 10 mins in the oven for it to set and it almost overflowed my pie pan (I used a storebought graham cracker crust--perhaps it's smaller than a 9 inch pie round) but it did end up with a nice final result. The pie was custardy and set and wasn't too eggy. You can tell there's milk in it but it's not overwhelming and the peaches kind of float to the top so you have a layer of custard topped by peaches. Very nice actually! Kind of like a peaches and cream pie although not exactly. I'm glad I adjusted it but this is a good base recipe--not too sweet. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (3)

Rating: 2 stars I took the suggestions of the other reviewers and cut the milk in half. That worked out fine in terms of the pie setting up well but still I had to bake it an extra 15 minutes or so. The custard part then tasted very eggy and was somewhat seperated and not like a smooth custard. Overall not the best recipe I have tried from this site. Helpful (3)

Rating: 1 stars Even with the addition of corn starch and the reduction of the liquids by half this recipe did not set up well. It did set up better after it had completely cooled. And it felt like the pie was missing ingredients such as cinnamon or nutmeg. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars Yes there was more milk than necessary. I followed this recipe but I didn't spare the fat or calories! I used 1/2 Organic whole milk and 1/2 light cream. I put the remaining milk in a couple of single serving oven proof dishes for custard. Pies and custard set up beautifully. I think I would add a tablespoon of flour next time. I remember my mother did that and the custard had a little smoother consistency. Probably the low fat or fat free milk may be too watery for a good custard. Helpful (1)