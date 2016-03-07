Peach Custard Pie II

Rating: 2.4 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 3

A rich and wonderful summertime dessert. It makes peach season worth waiting for!

By EFFIA

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • In a large mixing bowl, beat eggs and sugar together. Stir in milk and vanilla.

  • Arrange peach slices in bottom of pastry-lined pie pan. Pour custard mixture over peaches.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and bake an additional 45 minutes, until custard is set and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
210 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 26.4g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 97.9mg; sodium 164.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (10)

Most helpful positive review

bebloom
Rating: 4 stars
07/03/2016
Yes there was more milk than necessary. I followed this recipe but I didn't spare the fat or calories! I used 1/2 Organic whole milk and 1/2 light cream. I put the remaining milk in a couple of single serving oven proof dishes for custard. Pies and custard set up beautifully. I think I would add a tablespoon of flour next time. I remember my mother did that and the custard had a little smoother consistency. Probably the low fat or fat free milk may be too watery for a good custard. Read More
Helpful
(1)

Most helpful critical review

jan k
Rating: 1 stars
09/22/2006
Thank goodness I checked other comparable recipes. Two cups milk is way too much I cut it back to between 3/4-1 Cup. I also added 2 TBSP flour. This recipe mentioned flour but did'nt give measurement. Read More
Helpful
(15)
lenihan5
Rating: 3 stars
09/01/2003
The flavor was good and I enjoyed it. My only complaint is that it was a bit runny. Use a little less milk and that should solve the problem. Otherwise it is a good recipe. Read More
Helpful
(13)
GINNA MARKS
Rating: 2 stars
08/19/2003
I believe that this recipie may have too much milk in it. I cooked my forever and it never set up. The milk definitely needs to be reduced. Read More
Helpful
(11)
ellejacob76
Rating: 2 stars
09/03/2005
Guess I should have read the ratings but being in a hurry... I too thought it was too much milk and have ended up with two pies;) Read More
Helpful
(5)
pomplemousse
Rating: 3 stars
04/08/2012
After reading the reviews I decided to try tweaking this recipe a bit. I wanted to give it a chance but it did seem like a lot of eggs and a lot of milk so I halved both added a tablespoon of flour and sprinkled in some cinnamon for good measure. It took another 10 mins in the oven for it to set and it almost overflowed my pie pan (I used a storebought graham cracker crust--perhaps it's smaller than a 9 inch pie round) but it did end up with a nice final result. The pie was custardy and set and wasn't too eggy. You can tell there's milk in it but it's not overwhelming and the peaches kind of float to the top so you have a layer of custard topped by peaches. Very nice actually! Kind of like a peaches and cream pie although not exactly. I'm glad I adjusted it but this is a good base recipe--not too sweet. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(3)
FREDRICA2
Rating: 2 stars
09/24/2003
I took the suggestions of the other reviewers and cut the milk in half. That worked out fine in terms of the pie setting up well but still I had to bake it an extra 15 minutes or so. The custard part then tasted very eggy and was somewhat seperated and not like a smooth custard. Overall not the best recipe I have tried from this site. Read More
Helpful
(3)
herzeleid
Rating: 1 stars
10/08/2011
Even with the addition of corn starch and the reduction of the liquids by half this recipe did not set up well. It did set up better after it had completely cooled. And it felt like the pie was missing ingredients such as cinnamon or nutmeg. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Wicked
Rating: 1 stars
08/11/2011
I made this pie this week and it never would set up. I think the amount of milk is way to much and it does not say anything about adding flour in the ingredient list so that was not added. What a mess this was a waste of time and the most perfect Georgia Peaches. Read More
Helpful
(1)
